(Photo by Neon / courtesy Everett Collection. Movie: Longlegs.)

All Neon Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Created in 2017 and with co-founder roots in Alamo Drafthouse, production house and distributor Neon has been bringing independent and unconventional films to the masses. Neon’s first film, the Anne Hathaway-starring kaiju comedy Colossal, was an out-the-gate statement and things have only gotten more interesting from there. Margot Robbie’s sports comedy I, Tonya was their first box office hit coming in December of that first year, with awards gold to soon follow. By 2020, Neon won a few Oscars for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (it’s the highest-rated Best Picture winner ever), while Portrait of a Lady on Fire got the Golden Tomato for Best Movie here on Rotten Tomatoes.

It seems like we can’t go more than a few months before hearing about an upcoming buzzy Neon film, like Pig (Nicolas Cage’s best-reviewed live-action movie), the provocative Titane, high-society satire Triangle of Sadness, psychologically devastating Spencer, unforgettably titled The Worst Person in the World, surprise awards contender Anatomy of a Fall, mood-lightening Perfect Days, and director Michael Mann’s return with Ferrari.

In 2024 so far, Neon’s had Sydney Sweeney get up cloistered and personal with the devil in Immaculate, babymaking comedy Babes, and crime horror Longlegs, which has had the strongest marketing campaign seen in ages.

#1 Bait (2019) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 101175% Critics Consensus: As visually distinctive as it is narratively satisfying, Bait blends a classic aesthetic with timely themes to produce a thrillingly original and uniquely enriching drama. Synopsis: Tension rises to the breaking point in a Cornwall fishing village when the local citizens are crowded out by tourists.... Tension rises to the breaking point in a Cornwall fishing village when the local citizens are crowded out by tourists.... [More] Starring: Morgan Val Baker, Georgia Ellery, Martin Ellis, Chloe Endean Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#2 Parasite (2019) 99% #2 Adjusted Score: 124933% Critics Consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft. Synopsis: Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.... Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.... [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

#3 Robot Dreams (2023) 98% #3 Adjusted Score: 104453% Critics Consensus: As heartbreaking as it is heartwarming, Robot Dreams is the stuff good animation is made of. Synopsis: DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Pablo Berger

#5 Pig (2021) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: 110875% Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance. Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of... A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#6 Petite Maman (2021) 97% #6 Adjusted Score: 107792% Critics Consensus: Small in narrative scope but deeply impactful, Petite Maman is a delicate, powerfully acted meditation on grief. Synopsis: Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers with her follow... Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers with her follow... [More] Starring: Nina Meurisse, Margot Abascal, Stéphane Varupenne, Joséphine Sanz Directed By: Céline Sciamma

#7 Border (2018) 97% #7 Adjusted Score: 103564% Critics Consensus: Thrilling, unpredictable, and brilliantly acted, Border (Gräns) offers a singular treat to genre fans looking for something different. Synopsis: Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... [More] Starring: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Åkerblom, Matti Boustedt Directed By: Ali Abbasi

#10 Perfect Days (2023) 96% #10 Adjusted Score: 105846% Critics Consensus: An absorbing slice-of-life drama led by a remarkable Kôji Yakusho performance, Perfect Days adds a quietly soaring gem to director/co-writer Wim Wenders' estimable filmography. Synopsis: Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured... Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured... [More] Starring: Kôji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano, Aoi Yamada Directed By: Wim Wenders

#13 Palm Springs (2020) 94% #13 Adjusted Score: 108581% Critics Consensus: Strong performances, assured direction, and a refreshingly original concept make Palm Springs a romcom that's easy to fall in love with. Synopsis: Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over... Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over... [More] Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner Directed By: Max Barbakow

#15 Broker (2022) 94% #15 Adjusted Score: 102081% Critics Consensus: Broker skirts the edges of sentimentality, but is consistently grounded by Kore-eda Hirokazu's warm, tenderly melancholic approach. Synopsis: The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can't... The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can't... [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doo-na, Lee Ji-eun Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

#16 La Chimera (2023) 94% #16 Adjusted Score: 101240% Critics Consensus: If La Chimera is a wild, improbable pursuit, this marvelous and magical tale by Alice Rochrwacher is the pie in the sky to behold. Synopsis: Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli,... Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli,... [More] Starring: Josh O'Connor, Isabella Rossellini, Alba Rohrwacher, Luca Chikovani Directed By: Alice Rohrwacher

#17 Monos (2019) 93% #17 Adjusted Score: 100310% Critics Consensus: As visually splendid as it is thought-provoking, Monos takes an unsettling look at human nature whose grim insights leave a lingering impact. Synopsis: A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... [More] Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Julián Giraldo Directed By: Alejandro Landes

#18 Revenge (2017) 93% #18 Adjusted Score: 99845% Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin. Synopsis: Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... [More] Starring: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède Directed By: Coralie Fargeat

#20 Dear Comrades! (2020) 93% #20 Adjusted Score: 95620% Critics Consensus: Dear Comrades takes a sharp, commanding look at a dark chapter in Soviet history made even more effective by its director's cold fury. Synopsis: When the communist government raises food prices in 1962, the rebellious workers from the small industrial town of Novocherkassk go... When the communist government raises food prices in 1962, the rebellious workers from the small industrial town of Novocherkassk go... [More] Starring: Yuliya Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrey Gusev, Yuliya Burova Directed By: Andrey Konchalovskiy

#21 Longlegs (2024) 92% #21 Adjusted Score: 98524% Critics Consensus: Saturated in disquieting mood while leveraging a nightmarishly gonzo performance by Nicolas Cage, Longlegs is a satanic horror that effectively instills panic. Synopsis: In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt, Erin Boyes Directed By: Oz Perkins

#22 Wild Rose (2018) 92% #22 Adjusted Score: 102438% Critics Consensus: There's no shortage of star-is-born stories, but Wild Rose proves they can still be thoroughly entertaining -- and marks its own transcendent moment for lead Jessie Buckley. Synopsis: Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a... Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a... [More] Starring: Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo, James Harkness Directed By: Tom Harper

#23 Clemency (2019) 92% #23 Adjusted Score: 99700% Critics Consensus: Clemency mines serious social issues for gripping drama, brought to life by an outstanding cast led by Alfre Woodard. Synopsis: Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... [More] Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#24 Luce (2019) 91% #24 Adjusted Score: 99535% Critics Consensus: Luce brings a stellar ensemble to bear on a satisfyingly complex story that addresses its timely themes in thought-provoking fashion. Synopsis: A liberal-minded couple are forced to reconsider their image of their adopted son after he writes a disturbing essay for... A liberal-minded couple are forced to reconsider their image of their adopted son after he writes a disturbing essay for... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tim Roth Directed By: Julius Onah

#25 Babes (2024) 91% #25 Adjusted Score: 97304% Critics Consensus: Offering an uproariously unvarnished look at motherhood and female friendships, Babes finds Pamela Adlon making an assured feature-length directorial debut with a big assist from stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. Synopsis: BABES follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly... BABES follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly... [More] Starring: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, John Carroll Lynch, Hasan Minhaj Directed By: Pamela Adlon

#26 A Chiara (2021) 91% #26 Adjusted Score: 92975% Critics Consensus: A willingness to sidestep clichés and a skilled central performance help A Chiara stand out in the crowded coming-of-age genre. Synopsis: The Guerrasio family and friends gather to celebrate Claudio and Carmela's oldest daughter's 18th birthday. There is a healthy rivalry... The Guerrasio family and friends gather to celebrate Claudio and Carmela's oldest daughter's 18th birthday. There is a healthy rivalry... [More] Starring: Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo, Carmela Fumo Directed By: Jonas Carpignano

#27 I, Tonya (2017) 90% #27 Adjusted Score: 111541% Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements. Synopsis: In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#31 Bodied (2017) 89% #31 Adjusted Score: 92860% Critics Consensus: With its thorny themes and aggressive humor, Bodied dares to offend - and justifies its approach with a subversive comedy that edifies as it entertains. Synopsis: A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... [More] Starring: Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Rory Uphold, Walter Perez Directed By: Joseph Kahn

#32 Shirley (2020) 88% #32 Adjusted Score: 103136% Critics Consensus: Elevated by outstanding work from Elisabeth Moss, Shirley pays tribute to its subject's pioneering legacy with a biopic that ignores the commonly accepted boundaries of the form. Synopsis: A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.... A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.... [More] Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young, Logan Lerman Directed By: Josephine Decker

#33 Pleasure (2021) 88% #33 Adjusted Score: 93602% Critics Consensus: Provocative on more than one level, Pleasure peels back the curtain on unsavory aspects of the adult film industry, with Sofia Kappel's powerful performance leading the way. Synopsis: Ninja Thyberg's debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer... Ninja Thyberg's debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer... [More] Starring: Sofia Kappel, Revika Anne Reustle, Jason Toler, Alice Grey Directed By: Ninja Thyberg

#34 Sanctuary (2022) 88% #34 Adjusted Score: 92330% Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan. Synopsis: Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret... Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret... [More] Starring: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Francisco Castaneda, Kathie Young Directed By: Zachary Wigon

#40 Beach Rats (2017) 84% #40 Adjusted Score: 89382% Critics Consensus: Empathetic and powerfully acted, Beach Rats takes a clear-eyed yet dreamlike look at a young man's adolescent turmoil. Synopsis: An aimless teenager on the outer edges of Brooklyn is having a miserable summer. With his father on his deathbed... An aimless teenager on the outer edges of Brooklyn is having a miserable summer. With his father on his deathbed... [More] Starring: Harris Dickinson, Madeline Weinstein, Kate Hodge, Nicole Flyus Directed By: Eliza Hittman

#41 Brats (2024) 84% #41 Adjusted Score: 87058% Critics Consensus: An insightful overview of a bygone Hollywood era as well as a deeply personal journey for director Andrew McCarthy, Brats is a bittersweet reflection on childhood stardom. Synopsis: Centering on 1980s films starring the "Brat Pack" and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.... Centering on 1980s films starring the "Brat Pack" and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.... [More] Starring: Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Lea Thompson Directed By: Andrew McCarthy

#42 Spencer (2021) 83% #42 Adjusted Score: 101584% Critics Consensus: Spencer can frustrate with its idiosyncratic depiction of its subject's life, but Kristen Stewart's finely modulated performance anchors the film's flights of fancy. Synopsis: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#44 Colossal (2016) 82% #44 Adjusted Score: 94629% Critics Consensus: Colossal's singular strangeness can be disorienting, but viewers who hang on may find that its genre-defying execution -- and Anne Hathaway's performance -- is well worth the ride. Synopsis: Gloria is an out-of-work party girl who leaves New York and moves back to her hometown after getting kicked out... Gloria is an out-of-work party girl who leaves New York and moves back to her hometown after getting kicked out... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson Directed By: Nacho Vigalondo

#45 Eileen (2023) 82% #45 Adjusted Score: 93239% Critics Consensus: Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie prove a well-matched duo in Eileen, which honors its source material with a twisty tale of obsession. Synopsis: Eileen is a peculiar young woman -- aloof and unfazed by the gloomy nature of her job at the local... Eileen is a peculiar young woman -- aloof and unfazed by the gloomy nature of her job at the local... [More] Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Sam Nivola, Siobhan Fallon Hogan Directed By: William Oldroyd

#46 Origin (2023) 82% #46 Adjusted Score: 92815% Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story. Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal... While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal... [More] Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#49 Enys Men (2022) 80% #49 Adjusted Score: 84859% Critics Consensus: If its story's mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men's retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans. Synopsis: A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... [More] Starring: Mary Woodvine, John Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Callum Mitchell Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#53 Self Reliance (2023) 73% #53 Adjusted Score: 75575% Critics Consensus: Debuting director Jake Johnson acquits himself admirably with Self Reliance, a unique comedy-thriller hybrid that does a generally effective job of balancing silly and sincere. Synopsis: When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes... When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes... [More] Starring: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales Directed By: Jake Johnson

#54 Gemini (2017) 70% #54 Adjusted Score: 73684% Critics Consensus: A kaleidoscopic neo-noir, Gemini is a visually striking murder mystery with a convoluted but largely compelling plot and an impressive showing from Lola Kirke. Synopsis: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels... A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels... [More] Starring: Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, John Cho, Ricki Lake Directed By: Aaron Katz

#56 Assassination Nation (2018) 74% #56 Adjusted Score: 81328% Critics Consensus: Assassination Nation juggles exploitation and socially aware elements with mixed results, but genre fans may find it too stylish and viscerally energetic to ignore. Synopsis: High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats --... High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats --... [More] Starring: Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra Directed By: Sam Levinson

#58 Ferrari (2023) 72% #58 Adjusted Score: 86814% Critics Consensus: Sleek and well-acted, Ferrari overcomes its occasionally underpowered narrative to deliver a rousing and admirably complex biopic. Synopsis: Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari,... Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari,... [More] Starring: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon Directed By: Michael Mann

#59 Immaculate (2024) 70% #59 Adjusted Score: 83387% Critics Consensus: Immaculate in conception if not always in execution, this religiously themed horror outing is saved by a divine performance from Sydney Sweeney. Synopsis: Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on... Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on... [More] Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco Directed By: Michael Mohan

#60 Stress Positions (2024) 70% #60 Adjusted Score: 72688% Critics Consensus: Stress Positions plays on familiar seriocomic tropes with sporadic verve, although the characters are occasionally more interesting than the story they're being used to tell. Synopsis: Terry Goon is keeping strict quarantine in his ex-husband's Brooklyn brownstone while caring for his nephew -- a 19-year-old model... Terry Goon is keeping strict quarantine in his ex-husband's Brooklyn brownstone while caring for his nephew -- a 19-year-old model... [More] Starring: John Early, Theda Hammel, Qaher Harhash, Amy Zimmer Directed By: Theda Hammel

#61 Ammonite (2020) 69% #61 Adjusted Score: 83701% Critics Consensus: The chemistry between Saoirse Ronan and a never-better Kate Winslet helps Ammonite transcend its period romance trappings. Synopsis: In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With... In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With... [More] Starring: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, James McArdle Directed By: Francis Lee