(Photo by Neon / courtesy Everett Collection. Movie: Longlegs.)
All Neon Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
Created in 2017 and with co-founder roots in Alamo Drafthouse, production house and distributor Neon has been bringing independent and unconventional films to the masses. Neon’s first film, the Anne Hathaway-starring kaiju comedy Colossal, was an out-the-gate statement and things have only gotten more interesting from there. Margot Robbie’s sports comedy I, Tonya was their first box office hit coming in December of that first year, with awards gold to soon follow. By 2020, Neon won a few Oscars for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (it’s the highest-rated Best Picture winner ever), while Portrait of a Lady on Fire got the Golden Tomato for Best Movie here on Rotten Tomatoes.
It seems like we can’t go more than a few months before hearing about an upcoming buzzy Neon film, like Pig (Nicolas Cage’s best-reviewed live-action movie), the provocative Titane, high-society satire Triangle of Sadness, psychologically devastating Spencer, unforgettably titled The Worst Person in the World, surprise awards contender Anatomy of a Fall, mood-lightening Perfect Days, and director Michael Mann’s return with Ferrari.
In 2024 so far, Neon’s had Sydney Sweeney get up cloistered and personal with the devil in Immaculate, babymaking comedy Babes, and crime horror Longlegs, which has had the strongest marketing campaign seen in ages.
#1
Adjusted Score: 101175%
Critics Consensus: As visually distinctive as it is narratively satisfying, Bait blends a classic aesthetic with timely themes to produce a thrillingly original and uniquely enriching drama.
Synopsis:
Tension rises to the breaking point in a Cornwall fishing village when the local citizens are crowded out by tourists.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 124933%
Critics Consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft.
Synopsis:
Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 104453%
Critics Consensus: As heartbreaking as it is heartwarming, Robot Dreams is the stuff good animation is made of.
Synopsis:
DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 114792%
Critics Consensus: A singularly rich period piece, Portrait of a Lady on Fire finds stirring, thought-provoking drama within a powerfully acted romance.
Synopsis:
In 1770 the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 110875%
Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance.
Synopsis:
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 107792%
Critics Consensus: Small in narrative scope but deeply impactful, Petite Maman is a delicate, powerfully acted meditation on grief.
Synopsis:
Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers with her follow... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 103564%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, unpredictable, and brilliantly acted, Border (Gräns) offers a singular treat to genre fans looking for something different.
Synopsis:
Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 112208%
Critics Consensus: A smart, solidly crafted procedural that's anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power.
Synopsis:
For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 108526%
Critics Consensus: The Worst Person in the World concludes Joachim Trier's Oslo Trilogy with a romantic comedy that delightfully subverts the genre's well-worn tropes.
Synopsis:
The Worst Person in the World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 105846%
Critics Consensus: An absorbing slice-of-life drama led by a remarkable Kôji Yakusho performance, Perfect Days adds a quietly soaring gem to director/co-writer Wim Wenders' estimable filmography.
Synopsis:
Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 101501%
Critics Consensus: A restless and riveting fable, Night of Kings sees writer-director Philippe Lacôte in full command of his craft.
Synopsis:
A young man is sent to "La Maca," a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 103843%
Critics Consensus: An explosive adaptation of Andreas Malm's treatise, How to Blow Up a Pipeline delivers a high-stakes eco-thriller ignited by riveting and complex antiheroes.
Synopsis:
A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline, in Daniel Goldhaber's taut and... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 108581%
Critics Consensus: Strong performances, assured direction, and a refreshingly original concept make Palm Springs a romcom that's easy to fall in love with.
Synopsis:
Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 106801%
Critics Consensus: Further refining his provocative vision, writer-director Brandon Cronenberg uses Possessor's potentially over-the-top premise as a delivery mechanism for stylishly disturbing thrills.
Synopsis:
Tasya Vos, an elite, corporate assassin, takes control of other people's bodies using brain-implant technology to execute high-profile targets.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 102081%
Critics Consensus: Broker skirts the edges of sentimentality, but is consistently grounded by Kore-eda Hirokazu's warm, tenderly melancholic approach.
Synopsis:
The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can't... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 101240%
Critics Consensus: If La Chimera is a wild, improbable pursuit, this marvelous and magical tale by Alice Rochrwacher is the pie in the sky to behold.
Synopsis:
Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli,... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 100310%
Critics Consensus: As visually splendid as it is thought-provoking, Monos takes an unsettling look at human nature whose grim insights leave a lingering impact.
Synopsis:
A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 99845%
Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin.
Synopsis:
Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 98501%
Critics Consensus: The Killing of Two Lovers unites deft direction and an artfully assembled cast in service of a powerful story.
Synopsis:
The Killing of Two Lovers follows David, who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 95620%
Critics Consensus: Dear Comrades takes a sharp, commanding look at a dark chapter in Soviet history made even more effective by its director's cold fury.
Synopsis:
When the communist government raises food prices in 1962, the rebellious workers from the small industrial town of Novocherkassk go... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 98524%
Critics Consensus: Saturated in disquieting mood while leveraging a nightmarishly gonzo performance by Nicolas Cage, Longlegs is a satanic horror that effectively instills panic.
Synopsis:
In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 102438%
Critics Consensus: There's no shortage of star-is-born stories, but Wild Rose proves they can still be thoroughly entertaining -- and marks its own transcendent moment for lead Jessie Buckley.
Synopsis:
Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 99700%
Critics Consensus: Clemency mines serious social issues for gripping drama, brought to life by an outstanding cast led by Alfre Woodard.
Synopsis:
Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 99535%
Critics Consensus: Luce brings a stellar ensemble to bear on a satisfyingly complex story that addresses its timely themes in thought-provoking fashion.
Synopsis:
A liberal-minded couple are forced to reconsider their image of their adopted son after he writes a disturbing essay for... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 97304%
Critics Consensus: Offering an uproariously unvarnished look at motherhood and female friendships, Babes finds Pamela Adlon making an assured feature-length directorial debut with a big assist from stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.
Synopsis:
BABES follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 92975%
Critics Consensus: A willingness to sidestep clichés and a skilled central performance help A Chiara stand out in the crowded coming-of-age genre.
Synopsis:
The Guerrasio family and friends gather to celebrate Claudio and Carmela's oldest daughter's 18th birthday. There is a healthy rivalry... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 111541%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements.
Synopsis:
In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 102687%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly provocative and original, Titane reaffirms writer-director Julia Ducournau's delightfully disturbing vision.
Synopsis:
Titane: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 96412%
Critics Consensus: Memoria finds writer-director Apichatpong Weerasethakul branching out into English-language filmmaking without forsaking any of his own lyrical cinematic vocabulary.
Synopsis:
Ever since being startled by a loud 'bang' at daybreak, Jessica (Tilda Swinton) is unable to sleep. In Bogotá to... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 96786%
Critics Consensus: A chilling immersion into a place and time fraught with constant danger, The Royal Hotel reunites Kitty Green and Julia Garner to electrifying effect.
Synopsis:
Americans Hanna and Liv are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 92860%
Critics Consensus: With its thorny themes and aggressive humor, Bodied dares to offend - and justifies its approach with a subversive comedy that edifies as it entertains.
Synopsis:
A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 103136%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by outstanding work from Elisabeth Moss, Shirley pays tribute to its subject's pioneering legacy with a biopic that ignores the commonly accepted boundaries of the form.
Synopsis:
A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 93602%
Critics Consensus: Provocative on more than one level, Pleasure peels back the curtain on unsavory aspects of the adult film industry, with Sofia Kappel's powerful performance leading the way.
Synopsis:
Ninja Thyberg's debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 92330%
Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan.
Synopsis:
Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 100118%
Critics Consensus: Turbulent waters even for strong swimmers, Infinity Pool provides a visceral all-inclusive retreat of Cronenbergian perversion for those wanting to escape commercial sundries.
Synopsis:
While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 95535%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong performances from Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, Ingrid Goes West delivers smart, topical humor underlined by timely social observations.
Synopsis:
Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn escapes a humdrum existence by... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 88740%
Critics Consensus: Funny, heartfelt, and brought to life by a smartly assembled ensemble, Big Time Adolescence finds fresh pleasures in the crowded coming-of-age genre.
Synopsis:
A drug-dealing college dropout becomes a mentor to his best friend -- a straight-laced teen who idolizes him.... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 94654%
Critics Consensus: Formally provocative and emotionally raw, She Dies Tomorrow confirms writer-director Amy Seimetz as a filmmaker with a unique -- and timely -- vision.
Synopsis:
A woman's conviction that she will die tomorrow spreads like a contagion through a town.... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 91610%
Critics Consensus: Borg vs McEnroe makes tennis improbably cinematic -- and brings the absolute best out of Shia LaBeouf, who delivers some of the best work of his career.
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1980, and Björn Borg is the top tennis player in the world, dominating the sport both... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 89382%
Critics Consensus: Empathetic and powerfully acted, Beach Rats takes a clear-eyed yet dreamlike look at a young man's adolescent turmoil.
Synopsis:
An aimless teenager on the outer edges of Brooklyn is having a miserable summer. With his father on his deathbed... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 87058%
Critics Consensus: An insightful overview of a bygone Hollywood era as well as a deeply personal journey for director Andrew McCarthy, Brats is a bittersweet reflection on childhood stardom.
Synopsis:
Centering on 1980s films starring the "Brat Pack" and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 101584%
Critics Consensus: Spencer can frustrate with its idiosyncratic depiction of its subject's life, but Kristen Stewart's finely modulated performance anchors the film's flights of fancy.
Synopsis:
The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 86810%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and visually stylish, Monsters and Men tells its timely story with enough compassion and complexity to make up for occasionally uneven execution.
Synopsis:
Tensions rise when a young man records a police officer shooting a black motorist in a Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood.... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 94629%
Critics Consensus: Colossal's singular strangeness can be disorienting, but viewers who hang on may find that its genre-defying execution -- and Anne Hathaway's performance -- is well worth the ride.
Synopsis:
Gloria is an out-of-work party girl who leaves New York and moves back to her hometown after getting kicked out... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 93239%
Critics Consensus: Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie prove a well-matched duo in Eileen, which honors its source material with a twisty tale of obsession.
Synopsis:
Eileen is a peculiar young woman -- aloof and unfazed by the gloomy nature of her job at the local... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 92815%
Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story.
Synopsis:
While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 95814%
Critics Consensus: Quintessential if not classic Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future finds the director revisiting familiar themes with typically unsettling flair.
Synopsis:
As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 88467%
Critics Consensus: In the Earth's bleak kaleidoscope of horror is a hallucinogenic meditation on the residual pandemic fears that haunt humanity.
Synopsis:
As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 84859%
Critics Consensus: If its story's mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men's retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans.
Synopsis:
A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 85472%
Critics Consensus: Led by typically outstanding work from Lupita Nyong'o, Little Monsters is a horror/rom-com hybrid that proves the zombie genre still has fresh brains to savor.
#51
Adjusted Score: 84203%
Critics Consensus: Led by an impressive Riley Keough performance, The Lodge should prove a suitably unsettling destination for fans of darkly atmospheric horror.
Synopsis:
During a family retreat to a remote winter cabin over the holidays, the father is forced to abruptly depart for... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 78394%
Critics Consensus: A grounded zombie picture with emotional bite, Handling the Undead shuffles along at a patient pace but succeeds as a poignant and thoughtful addition to the genre.
Synopsis:
On a hot summer day in Oslo, the dead mysteriously awaken, and three families are thrown into chaos when their... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 75575%
Critics Consensus: Debuting director Jake Johnson acquits himself admirably with Self Reliance, a unique comedy-thriller hybrid that does a generally effective job of balancing silly and sincere.
Synopsis:
When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 73684%
Critics Consensus: A kaleidoscopic neo-noir, Gemini is a visually striking murder mystery with a convoluted but largely compelling plot and an impressive showing from Lola Kirke.
Synopsis:
A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 94838%
Critics Consensus: The Year of the Everlasting Storm presents a diverse assortment of filmmakers offering a varied yet compelling response to shared trauma.
Synopsis:
A love letter to cinema, shot across the US, Iran, Chile, China and Thailand, by seven of today's most vital... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 81328%
Critics Consensus: Assassination Nation juggles exploitation and socially aware elements with mixed results, but genre fans may find it too stylish and viscerally energetic to ignore.
Synopsis:
High school senior Lily and her three best friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats --... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 87404%
Critics Consensus: Triangle of Sadness lacks the sharp edges of Östlund's earlier work, but this blackly humorous swipe at the obscenely affluent has its own rewards.
Synopsis:
In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 86814%
Critics Consensus: Sleek and well-acted, Ferrari overcomes its occasionally underpowered narrative to deliver a rousing and admirably complex biopic.
Synopsis:
Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari,... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 83387%
Critics Consensus: Immaculate in conception if not always in execution, this religiously themed horror outing is saved by a divine performance from Sydney Sweeney.
Synopsis:
Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 72688%
Critics Consensus: Stress Positions plays on familiar seriocomic tropes with sporadic verve, although the characters are occasionally more interesting than the story they're being used to tell.
Synopsis:
Terry Goon is keeping strict quarantine in his ex-husband's Brooklyn brownstone while caring for his nephew -- a 19-year-old model... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 83701%
Critics Consensus: The chemistry between Saoirse Ronan and a never-better Kate Winslet helps Ammonite transcend its period romance trappings.
Synopsis:
In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 72440%
Critics Consensus: Despite solid performances, New Order's merciless brutality and unfocused gaze threaten to derail its message.
Synopsis:
Conceived six years ago, Michel Franco's near-future dystopia feels ripped from headlines that haven't yet been written. While protests rage... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 69968%
Critics Consensus: Effective horror with a strong core of social commentary, It Lives Inside is an eerily compelling calling card for filmmaker Bishal Dutta in his feature-length debut.
Synopsis:
Sam, an Indian-American teen, lives in an idyllic suburb with her conservative mother and her assimilated father. Sam's cultural insecurities... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 67151%
Critics Consensus: Bad Hair's unwieldy ambitions are easy to respect -- even if the film's tonal jumble and uneven execution are impossible to ignore.
Synopsis:
Terror strikes when a woman's new hair weave seems to take on a life of its own.... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 75894%
Critics Consensus: Intriguing albeit flawed, Vox Lux probes the allures and pitfalls of modern celebrity with intelligence, visual style, and an assured Natalie Portman performance.
Synopsis:
Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 64138%
Critics Consensus: The role of a lifetime for Matthew McConaughey, The Beach Bum is set apart by Harmony Korine's distinctive style, but that isn't always enough to offset the unfocused story.
Synopsis:
Moondog is a fun-loving, pot-smoking, beer-drinking writer who lives life on his own terms in Florida. If he can put... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 49124%
Critics Consensus: The Bad Batch has its moments, but it's too thinly written and self-indulgent to justify its length or compensate for its slow narrative drift.
Synopsis:
Arlen is abandoned in a Texas wasteland that is fenced off from civilization. While trying to navigate the unforgiving landscape,... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 12000%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charles is a womanizer while Elaine is a gold-digger. The duo learn humanity when forced to team up and pursue... [More]