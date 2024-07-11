(Photo by Neon / courtesy Everett Collection. Movie: Longlegs.)

All Neon Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Created in 2017 and with co-founder roots in Alamo Drafthouse, production house and distributor Neon has been bringing independent and unconventional films to the masses. Neon’s first film, the Anne Hathaway-starring kaiju comedy Colossal, was an out-the-gate statement and things have only gotten more interesting from there. Margot Robbie’s sports comedy I, Tonya was their first box office hit coming in December of that first year, with awards gold to soon follow. By 2020, Neon won a few Oscars for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (it’s the highest-rated Best Picture winner ever), while Portrait of a Lady on Fire got the Golden Tomato for Best Movie here on Rotten Tomatoes.

It seems like we can’t go more than a few months before hearing about an upcoming buzzy Neon film, like Pig (Nicolas Cage’s best-reviewed live-action movie), the provocative Titane, high-society satire Triangle of Sadness, psychologically devastating Spencer, unforgettably titled The Worst Person in the World, surprise awards contender Anatomy of a Fall, mood-lightening Perfect Days, and director Michael Mann’s return with Ferrari.

In 2024 so far, Neon’s had Sydney Sweeney get up cloistered and personal with the devil in Immaculate, babymaking comedy Babes, and crime horror Longlegs, which has had the strongest marketing campaign seen in ages.

#1 Bait (2019) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 101175% Critics Consensus: As visually distinctive as it is narratively satisfying, Bait blends a classic aesthetic with timely themes to produce a thrillingly original and uniquely enriching drama. Synopsis: Tension rises to the breaking point in a Cornwall fishing village when the local citizens are crowded out by tourists.... Tension rises to the breaking point in a Cornwall fishing village when the local citizens are crowded out by tourists.... [More] Starring: Morgan Val Baker, Georgia Ellery, Martin Ellis, Chloe Endean Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#3 Robot Dreams (2023) 98% #3 Adjusted Score: 104453% Critics Consensus: As heartbreaking as it is heartwarming, Robot Dreams is the stuff good animation is made of. Synopsis: DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Pablo Berger

#5 Pig (2021) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: 110875% Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance. Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of... A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#7 Border (2018) 97% #7 Adjusted Score: 103564% Critics Consensus: Thrilling, unpredictable, and brilliantly acted, Border (Gräns) offers a singular treat to genre fans looking for something different. Synopsis: Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... [More] Starring: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Åkerblom, Matti Boustedt Directed By: Ali Abbasi

#17 Monos (2019) 93% #17 Adjusted Score: 100310% Critics Consensus: As visually splendid as it is thought-provoking, Monos takes an unsettling look at human nature whose grim insights leave a lingering impact. Synopsis: A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle.... [More] Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Julián Giraldo Directed By: Alejandro Landes

#21 Longlegs (2024) 92% #21 Adjusted Score: 98524% Critics Consensus: Saturated in disquieting mood while leveraging a nightmarishly gonzo performance by Nicolas Cage, Longlegs is a satanic horror that effectively instills panic. Synopsis: In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt, Erin Boyes Directed By: Oz Perkins

#22 Wild Rose (2018) 92% #22 Adjusted Score: 102438% Critics Consensus: There's no shortage of star-is-born stories, but Wild Rose proves they can still be thoroughly entertaining -- and marks its own transcendent moment for lead Jessie Buckley. Synopsis: Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a... Fresh out of prison, a Scottish woman juggles her job and two children while pursuing her dream of becoming a... [More] Starring: Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo, James Harkness Directed By: Tom Harper

#23 Clemency (2019) 92% #23 Adjusted Score: 99700% Critics Consensus: Clemency mines serious social issues for gripping drama, brought to life by an outstanding cast led by Alfre Woodard. Synopsis: Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... [More] Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#25 Babes (2024) 91% #25 Adjusted Score: 97304% Critics Consensus: Offering an uproariously unvarnished look at motherhood and female friendships, Babes finds Pamela Adlon making an assured feature-length directorial debut with a big assist from stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. Synopsis: BABES follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly... BABES follows inseparable childhood friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly... [More] Starring: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, John Carroll Lynch, Hasan Minhaj Directed By: Pamela Adlon

#27 I, Tonya (2017) 90% #27 Adjusted Score: 111541% Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements. Synopsis: In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#31 Bodied (2017) 89% #31 Adjusted Score: 92860% Critics Consensus: With its thorny themes and aggressive humor, Bodied dares to offend - and justifies its approach with a subversive comedy that edifies as it entertains. Synopsis: A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... [More] Starring: Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Rory Uphold, Walter Perez Directed By: Joseph Kahn

#32 Shirley (2020) 88% #32 Adjusted Score: 103136% Critics Consensus: Elevated by outstanding work from Elisabeth Moss, Shirley pays tribute to its subject's pioneering legacy with a biopic that ignores the commonly accepted boundaries of the form. Synopsis: A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.... A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.... [More] Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young, Logan Lerman Directed By: Josephine Decker

#33 Pleasure (2021) 88% #33 Adjusted Score: 93602% Critics Consensus: Provocative on more than one level, Pleasure peels back the curtain on unsavory aspects of the adult film industry, with Sofia Kappel's powerful performance leading the way. Synopsis: Ninja Thyberg's debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer... Ninja Thyberg's debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer... [More] Starring: Sofia Kappel, Revika Anne Reustle, Jason Toler, Alice Grey Directed By: Ninja Thyberg

#34 Sanctuary (2022) 88% #34 Adjusted Score: 92330% Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan. Synopsis: Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret... Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret... [More] Starring: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Francisco Castaneda, Kathie Young Directed By: Zachary Wigon

#41 Brats (2024) 84% #41 Adjusted Score: 87058% Critics Consensus: An insightful overview of a bygone Hollywood era as well as a deeply personal journey for director Andrew McCarthy, Brats is a bittersweet reflection on childhood stardom. Synopsis: Centering on 1980s films starring the "Brat Pack" and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.... Centering on 1980s films starring the "Brat Pack" and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.... [More] Starring: Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Lea Thompson Directed By: Andrew McCarthy

#42 Spencer (2021) 83% #42 Adjusted Score: 101584% Critics Consensus: Spencer can frustrate with its idiosyncratic depiction of its subject's life, but Kristen Stewart's finely modulated performance anchors the film's flights of fancy. Synopsis: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce... [More] Starring: Kristen Stewart, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#44 Colossal (2016) 82% #44 Adjusted Score: 94629% Critics Consensus: Colossal's singular strangeness can be disorienting, but viewers who hang on may find that its genre-defying execution -- and Anne Hathaway's performance -- is well worth the ride. Synopsis: Gloria is an out-of-work party girl who leaves New York and moves back to her hometown after getting kicked out... Gloria is an out-of-work party girl who leaves New York and moves back to her hometown after getting kicked out... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson Directed By: Nacho Vigalondo

#46 Origin (2023) 82% #46 Adjusted Score: 92815% Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story. Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal... While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal... [More] Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#49 Enys Men (2022) 80% #49 Adjusted Score: 84859% Critics Consensus: If its story's mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men's retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans. Synopsis: A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... [More] Starring: Mary Woodvine, John Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Callum Mitchell Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#54 Gemini (2017) 70% #54 Adjusted Score: 73684% Critics Consensus: A kaleidoscopic neo-noir, Gemini is a visually striking murder mystery with a convoluted but largely compelling plot and an impressive showing from Lola Kirke. Synopsis: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels... A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels... [More] Starring: Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, John Cho, Ricki Lake Directed By: Aaron Katz