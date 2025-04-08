(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection. TOY STORY.)

100 Best Movies of 1995, Ranked by Tomatometer

1995 was a very well-rounded year in film. While kids marveled at the epic visual effect innovations in movies like Toy Story and Jumanji, ma and pops could indulge in the gritty drama of action/thrillers like Heat and Seven. Or bask in the charm and romance of French Kiss and The Bridges of Madison County.



Teens could temper their angst with humor in selections like Mallrats or Clueless. Or, escape the real world altogether with sci-fi faves in 12 Monkeys or Ghost in the Shell. And comedies Friday, Tommy Boy, and Boys on the Side transcended social lines and delivered laughs that audiences wouldn’t soon forget.



With our guide to the 100 best movies of 1995, break down an incredible year for cinephiles of all tastes. It’s ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh movies first. Next, Fresh movies with at least 20 reviews and a 60%+ Popcornmeter. And then come the audience picks: Rotten movies with a 60%+ Popcornmeter and 20,000+ user reviews!

#3 Babe (1995)

97% 67% #3 Critics Consensus: The rare family-friendly feature with a heart as big as its special effects budget, Babe offers timeless entertainment for viewers of all ages. Synopsis: Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his [More] Starring: James Cromwell , Magda Szubanski , Hugo Weaving , Mary Acres Directed By: Chris Noonan

#15 Get Shorty (1995)

89% 70% #15 Critics Consensus: With a perfect cast and a sly twist on the usual Hollywood gangster dynamic, Get Shorty delivers a sharp satire that doubles as an entertaining comedy-thriller in its own right. Synopsis: Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic Bones Barboni (Dennis Farina), Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic Bones Barboni (Dennis Farina), [More] Starring: John Travolta , Gene Hackman , Rene Russo , Danny DeVito Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld

#16 Crimson Tide (1995)

89% 84% #16 Critics Consensus: Boasting taut, high energy thrills and some cracking dialogue courtesy of an uncredited Quentin Tarantino, Crimson Tide finds director Tony Scott near the top of his action game. Synopsis: After the Cold War, a breakaway Russian republic with nuclear warheads becomes a possible worldwide threat. U.S. submarine Capt. Frank After the Cold War, a breakaway Russian republic with nuclear warheads becomes a possible worldwide threat. U.S. submarine Capt. Frank [More] Starring: Denzel Washington , Gene Hackman , George Dzundza , Viggo Mortensen Directed By: Tony Scott

#23 Heat (1995)

83% 94% #23 Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre. Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while [More] Starring: Al Pacino , Robert De Niro , Val Kilmer , Jon Voight Directed By: Michael Mann

#24 Clueless (1995)

81% 76% #24 Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone , Stacey Dash , Brittany Murphy , Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#27 GoldenEye (1995)

80% 83% #27 Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane. Synopsis: When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy, When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy, [More] Starring: Pierce Brosnan , Sean Bean , Izabella Scorupco , Famke Janssen Directed By: Martin Campbell

#30 Casino (1995)

79% 93% #30 Critics Consensus: Impressive ambition and bravura performances from an outstanding cast help Casino pay off in spite of a familiar narrative that may strike some viewers as a safe bet for director Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the [More] Starring: Robert De Niro , Sharon Stone , Joe Pesci , James Woods Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#31 Nixon (1995)

77% 74% #31 Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure. Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins , Joan Allen , Powers Boothe , Ed Harris Directed By: Oliver Stone

#33 Braveheart (1995)

76% 85% #33 Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition. Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against [More] Starring: Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Catherine McCormack Directed By: Mel Gibson

#34 Maborosi (1995)

100% 83% #34 Critics Consensus: An understated examination of grief, Maboroshi is a deeply moving drama thanks to Koreeda's patient direction and achingly naturalistic performances by its impressive ensemble. Synopsis: Despite her outwardly happy and tranquil life as a wife and new mother, Yukimo (Makiko Esumi) is regularly troubled by Despite her outwardly happy and tranquil life as a wife and new mother, Yukimo (Makiko Esumi) is regularly troubled by [More] Starring: Makiko Esumi , Takashi Naitô , Tadanobu Asano , Midori Kiuchi Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

First, a few honorable mentions across genres that did not make the list, like superheroes (), comedies (), sci-fi (). While they didn’t have the outstanding reviews on the Tomatometer or Popcornmeter to make the cut, some hit big at the box office, while others live on in cult infamy.One movie that had no problem with any metric: Toy Story, Pixar’s first film and the one to rock the animation world to its core. Directed by John Lasseter, the entirely computer-animated feature heralded the era of 3D animation dominance, and Toy Story would franchise into an infinity of sequels, video games, talking action dolls (not a flying toy) and beyond. In what would become the beginning of the end for widespread 2D hand-drawn feature animation, a few movies stand out, like(an Amblin-produced movie based on the sled dog who helped deliver antitoxin to a town in desperate need) and, directed by Yoshifumi Kondo, a Studio Ghibli coming-of-age film about young love and aspirations that will melt your heart. And no 90s kid could forgive a 1995 movie list that didn’t highlight, the wacky yet heartfelt father-son road trip movie about Disney character Goofy and his wayward son Max, featuring unforgettable songs from pop idol, Powerline (played by Tevin Campbell).

At the 68th Academy Awards, the 13th-century Scottish rebellion epic Braveheart took home top prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography (as well as Best Makeup and Best Sound Effects Editing). Other Best Picture nominees still got their flowers, like space program disaster film Apollo 13 winning Best Film Editing and Best Sound, the quirky and heartwarming farm flick Babe nabbing Best Visual Effects, the Jane Austen classic Sense and Sensibility earning Best Writing – Adapted, and Il Postino: The Postman taking home Best Music. Other standout Academy Award-winning films include the captivating ensemble crime thriller The Usual Suspects (Best Screenplay – Original), and Disney’s Alan Menken-scored animated romance Pocahontas (Best Music – Musical or Comedy, Best Original Song).



The top acting award winners were Best Actress Susan Sarandon as a spiritual adviser to a death row inmate in Dead Man Walking, and Best Actor Nicolas Cage with raw drama Leaving Los Vegas. Other notable performances include Mira Sorvino as a sex worker struggling with her interpersonal relationships in Mighty Aphrodite, Richard Dreyfuss as a struggling high school music teacher in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Mare Winningham as a successful folk singer with a strained relationship with her punk-rock sister in Georgia.

#52 Clockers (1995)

75% 74% #52 Critics Consensus: A work of mournful maturity that sacrifices little of its director's signature energy, Clockers is an admittedly flawed drama with a powerfully urgent message. Synopsis: Nineteen-year-old Strike Dunham (Mekhi Phifer) is a small-time street drug dealer for Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo), who wants Strike to Nineteen-year-old Strike Dunham (Mekhi Phifer) is a small-time street drug dealer for Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo), who wants Strike to [More] Starring: Harvey Keitel , John Turturro , Delroy Lindo , Mekhi Phifer Directed By: Spike Lee

#61 Desperado (1995)

70% 79% #61 Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza. Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas , Salma Hayek , Joaquim de Almeida , Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#65 Othello (1995)

68% 64% #65 Critics Consensus: Perhaps less than the sum of its parts, Othello is still highly entertaining, and features excellent performances from Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh. Synopsis: Heroic general Othello (Laurence Fishburne), the only African in the Venetian army, is carrying on a courtship with white noblewoman Heroic general Othello (Laurence Fishburne), the only African in the Venetian army, is carrying on a courtship with white noblewoman [More] Starring: Laurence Fishburne , Irène Jacob , Kenneth Branagh , Nathaniel Parker Directed By: Oliver Parker

#70 Sabrina (1995)

61% 64% #70 Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion. Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated [More] Starring: Harrison Ford , Julia Ormond , Greg Kinnear , Nancy Marchand Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#75 Mallrats (1995)

58% 82% #75 Critics Consensus: Mallrats colorfully expands the View Askewniverse, even if its snootchie has lost a few of the bootchies boasted by its beloved predecessor. Synopsis: T.S. (Jeremy London) and his best friend, Brodie (Jason Lee), take a trip to the mall after their girlfriends break T.S. (Jeremy London) and his best friend, Brodie (Jason Lee), take a trip to the mall after their girlfriends break [More] Starring: Shannen Doherty , Jeremy London , Jason Lee , Claire Forlani Directed By: Kevin Smith

#77 Balto (1995)

56% 70% #77 Critics Consensus: Balto is a well-meaning adventure with spirited animation, but mushy sentimentality and bland characterization keeps it at paw's length from more sophisticated family fare. Synopsis: In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located [More] Starring: Miriam Margolyes , Lola Bates-Campbell , Kevin Bacon , Bob Hoskins Directed By: Simon Wells

#80 Jumanji (1995)

52% 63% #80 Critics Consensus: A feast for the eyes with a somewhat malnourished plot, Jumanji is an underachieving adventure that still offers a decent amount of fun for the whole family. Synopsis: A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While [More] Starring: Robin Williams , Bonnie Hunt , Kirsten Dunst , Bradley Pierce Directed By: Joe Johnston

#85 Kids (1995)

47% 77% #85 Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery. Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible -- Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible -- [More] Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick , Justin Pierce , Chloë Sevigny , Sarah Henderson Directed By: Larry Clark

#89 Tank Girl (1995)

45% 62% #89 Critics Consensus: While unconventional, Tank Girl isn't particularly clever or engaging, and none of the script's copious one-liners have any real zing. Synopsis: After a comet disrupts the rain cycle of Earth, the planet has become a desolate, barren desert by the year After a comet disrupts the rain cycle of Earth, the planet has become a desolate, barren desert by the year [More] Starring: Lori Petty , Malcolm McDowell , Ice-T , Naomi Watts Directed By: Rachel Talalay

#94 Billy Madison (1995)

41% 79% #94 Critics Consensus: Audiences who enjoy Adam Sandler's belligerent comic energy may find him in joyously obnoxious form as Billy Madison, but this thinly-plotted starring vehicle surrounds its star with an aggressively pedestrian movie. Synopsis: Man-child Billy Madison has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and partying. When Man-child Billy Madison has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and partying. When [More] Starring: Adam Sandler , Darren McGavin , Bridgette Wilson-Sampras , Bradley Whitford Directed By: Tamra Davis

#96 Hackers (1995)

33% 68% #96 Critics Consensus: Hackers has a certain stylish appeal, but its slick visuals and appealing young cast can't compensate for a clichéd and disappointingly uninspired story. Synopsis: A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade [More] Starring: Jonny Lee Miller , Angelina Jolie , Jesse Bradford , Matthew Lillard Directed By: Iain Softley

Action fans ate good in 1995. Heat united Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for one of the greatest face-offs in crime thriller history.united Bruce Willis’s John McClane with Samuel L. Jackson’s Zeus Carver in a popular franchise shakeup. And for the first time, James Bond is pit against another 00 Agent in the Pierce Brosnan-Sean Bean vehicle,. One action flick you don’t want to sleep on is Robert Rodriguez’s Western gunslinging extravaganza,, starring Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas.Horror and thrillers contributed their fair share., starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, still has audiences shouting box-related inquiries. John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness still resonates, whether because of the Lovecraftian tone or Carpenter’s signature chilling score. Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci take no guff in Las Vegas gambling thriller. And don’t miss Denzel Washington and Don Cheadle notable performances in the neo-noir mystery thrillerThe sci-fi/fantasy genre had a memorable year. Director Kathryn Bigelow teamed with screenwriters James Cameron and Jay Cocks to deliver the dark techno-thriller, based on a post-apocalyptic comic series, employs unique special effects and prosthetics (ever want to see Ice-T get kangaroo jacked?), and has become a feminist cult classic., starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt, twisted audiences’ minds with a mind-bending trip through time, so stylish that it earned a Best Costume Design nomination. And few movies stand out more in anime culture than. The animated cyberpunk noir aimed at adult viewers appealed to audiences on two fronts: combining iconic action scenes with philosophical ideas about the future of technology. It would spawn several sequel movies and series, and a live-action adaptation.

In a year of great comedies, a few gems secured their place in film history. Though critically panned, Adam Sandler created an endlessly quotable cult classic for 90’s kids in his back-to-school goof-fest, Billy Madison. It’s no wonder a movie about a man-child going back to school resonated more with 1995’s youth more than it did Siskel and Ebert! Not to be outdone by their SNL co-star, David Spade and Chris Farley give an laugh-out-loud performance in the zany blue-collar road trip flick, Tommy Boy. Coming off a micro-budget hit called Clerks, director Kevin Smith’s gave us Mallrats, a laugh-a-minute love letter to geeks, for geeks. Other the other end of the social class spectrum, Clueless takes a wealthy, popular teen girl and depth and dimension to her and her crew. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, Clueless blends 90s-centric humor with a timeless heartfelt story about growing up. And, perhaps more quotable of all is the Ice Cube-Chris Tucker neighborhood comedy Friday. F. Gary Gray delivers a sidesplitting picture of South Central Los Angeles so funny you’ll be screaming “DAAAAMN!” with a side of “Bye, Felicia” to haters.



If you pine for a good romantic film, you can’t go wrong with enduring favorites like Sabrina, French Kiss, and Before Sunrise. And if you desire to see 1995 from an LGBTQ+ perspective, you may be interested in Boys on the Side, Jeffrey, or The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love. (Tyler Lorenz)<