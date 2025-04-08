(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection. TOY STORY.)

100 Best Movies of 1995, Ranked by Tomatometer

1995 was a very well-rounded year in film. While kids marveled at the epic visual effect innovations in movies like Toy Story and Jumanji, ma and pops could indulge in the gritty drama of action/thrillers like Heat and Seven. Or bask in the charm and romance of French Kiss and The Bridges of Madison County.

Teens could temper their angst with humor in selections like Mallrats or Clueless. Or, escape the real world altogether with sci-fi faves in 12 Monkeys or Ghost in the Shell. And comedies Friday, Tommy Boy, and Boys on the Side transcended social lines and delivered laughs that audiences wouldn’t soon forget.

With our guide to the 100 best movies of 1995, break down an incredible year for cinephiles of all tastes. It’s ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh movies first. Next, Fresh movies with at least 20 reviews and a 60%+ Popcornmeter. And then come the audience picks: Rotten movies with a 60%+ Popcornmeter and 20,000+ user reviews!

Toy Story (1995)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 92%

Critics Consensus: Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Don Rickles , Jim Varney
Directed By: John Lasseter
Before Sunrise (1995)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 93%

Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and beautifully filmed, Before Sunrise is an intelligent, unabashedly romantic look at modern love, led by marvelously natural performances from Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
Synopsis: On his way to Vienna, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy), a student returning to Paris. After long [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Erni Mangold , Hanno Poeschl
Directed By: Richard Linklater
Babe (1995)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 67%

Critics Consensus: The rare family-friendly feature with a heart as big as its special effects budget, Babe offers timeless entertainment for viewers of all ages.
Synopsis: Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his [More]
Starring: James Cromwell , Magda Szubanski , Hugo Weaving , Mary Acres
Directed By: Chris Noonan
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Sense and Sensibility is an uncommonly deft, very funny Jane Austen adaptation, marked by Emma Thompson's finely tuned performance.
Synopsis: When Elinor Dashwood's (Emma Thompson) father dies, her family's finances are crippled. After the Dashwoods move to a cottage in [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson , Alan Rickman , Kate Winslet , Hugh Grant
Directed By: Ang Lee
Apollo 13 (1995)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Critics Consensus: In recreating the troubled space mission, Apollo 13 pulls no punches: it's a masterfully told drama from director Ron Howard, bolstered by an ensemble of solid performances.
Synopsis: This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks , Bill Paxton , Kevin Bacon , Gary Sinise
Directed By: Ron Howard
La Haine (1995)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and breathtakingly effective, La Haine takes an uncompromising look at long-festering social and economic divisions affecting 1990s Paris.
Synopsis: When a young Arab is arrested and beaten unconscious by police, a riot erupts in the notoriously violent suburbs outside [More]
Starring: Vincent Cassel , Hubert Koundé , Said Taghmaoui , Abdel Ahmed Ghili
Directed By: Mathieu Kassovitz
Richard III (1995)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Critics Consensus: This re-imagining of Shakespeare's Crookback King relocates the story in 1930 and features an indelible star turn for Ian McKellen as the monstrous and magnetic King Richard.
Synopsis: A murderous lust for the British throne sees Richard III (Ian McKellen) descend into madness. Though the setting is transposed [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen , Annette Bening , Jim Broadbent , Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Richard Loncraine
Dead Man Walking (1995)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 86%

Critics Consensus: A powerful, thought-provoking film that covers different angles of its topic without resorting to preaching, Dead Man Walking will cause the viewer to reflect regardless of their political viewpoint.
Synopsis: As death row inmate Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn) nears his execution date, he calls upon Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon) [More]
Starring: Susan Sarandon , Sean Penn , Robert Prosky , Raymond J. Barry
Directed By: Tim Robbins
Ghost in the Shell (1995)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Critics Consensus: A stunning feat of modern animation, Ghost in the Shell offers a thoughtful, complex treat for anime fans, as well as a perfect introduction for viewers new to the medium.
Synopsis: In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi (Mimi Woods) trails "The Puppet Master" (Abe Lasser), who illegally [More]
Starring: Richard Epcar , Mimi Woods , William Frederick Knight , Tom Wyner
Directed By: Mamoru Oshii
Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 86%

Critics Consensus: An outstanding sophomore feature, Welcome to the Dollhouse sees writer-director Todd Solondz mining suburban teen angst for black, biting comedy.
Synopsis: Middle-school student Dawn Weiner (Heather Matarazzo) faces degradation at school -- where she is teased constantly -- and at home. [More]
Starring: Heather Matarazzo , Daria Kalinina , Matthew Faber , Angela Pietropinto
Directed By: Todd Solondz
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 71%

Critics Consensus: Humor, interesting characters, and attention to details make the stylish Devil in a Blue Dress an above average noir.
Synopsis: In late 1940s Los Angeles, Easy Rawlins (Denzel Washington) is an unemployed black World War II veteran with few job [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington , Tom Sizemore , Jennifer Beals , Don Cheadle
Directed By: Carl Franklin
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Critics Consensus: Oscar-awarded Nicolas Cage finds humanity in his character as it bleeds away in this no frills, exhilaratingly dark portrait of destruction.
Synopsis: Adapted from the novel by John O'Brien, this acclaimed drama follows alcoholic screenwriter Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) as he drinks [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Elisabeth Shue , Julian Sands , Richard Lewis
Directed By: Mike Figgis
The American President (1995)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 77%

Critics Consensus: A charming romantic comedy with political bite, Rob Reiner's American President features strong lead performances and some poignant observations of politics and media in the 1990s.
Synopsis: With the end of his first term in sight, widowed U.S. President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) knows that overwhelming public [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas , Annette Bening , Martin Sheen , Michael J. Fox
Directed By: Rob Reiner
The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Sentimental, slow, schmaltzy, and very satisfying, The Bridges of Madison County finds Clint Eastwood adapting a bestseller with heft, wit, and grace.
Synopsis: A moving love story about a photographer on assignment to shoot the historic bridges of Madison County. He meets a [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood , Meryl Streep , Annie Corley , Victor Slezak
Directed By: Clint Eastwood
Get Shorty (1995)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 70%

Critics Consensus: With a perfect cast and a sly twist on the usual Hollywood gangster dynamic, Get Shorty delivers a sharp satire that doubles as an entertaining comedy-thriller in its own right.
Synopsis: Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic Bones Barboni (Dennis Farina), [More]
Starring: John Travolta , Gene Hackman , Rene Russo , Danny DeVito
Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld
Crimson Tide (1995)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Boasting taut, high energy thrills and some cracking dialogue courtesy of an uncredited Quentin Tarantino, Crimson Tide finds director Tony Scott near the top of his action game.
Synopsis: After the Cold War, a breakaway Russian republic with nuclear warheads becomes a possible worldwide threat. U.S. submarine Capt. Frank [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington , Gene Hackman , George Dzundza , Viggo Mortensen
Directed By: Tony Scott
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 60%

Critics Consensus: Like many twenty-somethings, The Brothers McMullen can be a tad self-absorbed, but they're still likely to win you over with their (slightly profane) charm.
Synopsis: When you're a good Irish Catholic, you choose one person to be with for the rest of your life. But [More]
Starring: Jack Mulcahy , Michael McGlone , Edward Burns , Connie Britton
Directed By: Edward Burns
12 Monkeys (1995)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 88%

Critics Consensus: The plot's a bit of a jumble, but excellent performances and mind-blowing plot twists make 12 Monkeys a kooky, effective experience.
Synopsis: Traveling back in time isn't simple, as James Cole (Bruce Willis) learns the hard way. Imprisoned in the 2030s, James [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis , Madeleine Stowe , Brad Pitt , Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Terry Gilliam
To Die For (1995)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 66%

Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and thoroughly well-cast, To Die For takes a sharp - and sadly prescient - stab at dissecting America's obsession with celebrity.
Synopsis: Suzanne Stone (Nicole Kidman) is a weather reporter at her small-town cable station, but she dreams of being a big-time [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman , Matt Dillon , Joaquin Phoenix , Casey Affleck
Directed By: Gus Van Sant
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 96%

Critics Consensus: Expertly shot and edited, The Usual Suspects gives the audience a simple plot and then piles on layers of deceit, twists, and violence before pulling out the rug from underneath.
Synopsis: "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist," says con man Kint (Kevin Spacey), [More]
Starring: Stephen Baldwin , Gabriel Byrne , Chazz Palminteri , Kevin Pollak
Directed By: Bryan Singer
Safe (1995)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Safe's eerie social satire and somewhat sterile stylization is balanced by comedic undertones and an impressive, understated performance from Julianne Moore.
Synopsis: Environmental illness sends a California wife (Julianne Moore) to a New Age guru's (Peter Friedman) clinic in New Mexico. [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore , Peter Friedman , Xander Berkeley , Susan Norman
Directed By: Todd Haynes
Seven (1995)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 95%

Critics Consensus: A brutal, relentlessly grimy shocker with taut performances, slick gore effects, and a haunting finale.
Synopsis: When retiring police Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) tackles a final case with the aid of newly transferred David Mills [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt , Morgan Freeman , Gwyneth Paltrow , R. Lee Ermey
Directed By: David Fincher
Heat (1995)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 94%

Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre.
Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while [More]
Starring: Al Pacino , Robert De Niro , Val Kilmer , Jon Voight
Directed By: Michael Mann
Clueless (1995)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati.
Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More]
Starring: Alicia Silverstone , Stacey Dash , Brittany Murphy , Paul Rudd
Directed By: Amy Heckerling
While You Were Sleeping (1995)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Critics Consensus: While You Were Sleeping is built wholly from familiar ingredients, but assembled with such skill -- and with such a charming performance from Sandra Bullock -- that it gives formula a good name.
Synopsis: Lonely transit worker Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Sandra Bullock) pulls her longtime crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), from the path of an [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock , Bill Pullman , Peter Gallagher , Peter Boyle
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection. A GOOFY MOVIE.)

First, a few honorable mentions across genres that did not make the list, like superheroes (Batman Forever, Judge Dredd, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers), comedies (Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Casper, Father of the Bride Part II, The Brady Bunch Movie), sci-fi (Waterworld, Mortal Kombat, Species, Johnny Mnemonic). While they didn’t have the outstanding reviews on the Tomatometer or Popcornmeter to make the cut, some hit big at the box office, while others live on in cult infamy.

One movie that had no problem with any metric: Toy Story, Pixar’s first film and the one to rock the animation world to its core. Directed by John Lasseter, the entirely computer-animated feature heralded the era of 3D animation dominance, and Toy Story would franchise into an infinity of sequels, video games, talking action dolls (not a flying toy) and beyond. In what would become the beginning of the end for widespread 2D hand-drawn feature animation, a few movies stand out, like Balto (an Amblin-produced movie based on the sled dog who helped deliver antitoxin to a town in desperate need) and Whisper of the Heart, directed by Yoshifumi Kondo, a Studio Ghibli coming-of-age film about young love and aspirations that will melt your heart. And no 90s kid could forgive a 1995 movie list that didn’t highlight A Goofy Movie, the wacky yet heartfelt father-son road trip movie about Disney character Goofy and his wayward son Max, featuring unforgettable songs from pop idol, Powerline (played by Tevin Campbell).
Rumble in the Bronx (1995)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 65%

Critics Consensus: An entertaining Jackie Chan stunt-fest in which the impressive action sequences overcome the low production value and by-the-numbers plot.
Synopsis: Hong Kong policeman Keung (Jackie Chan) arrives in New York for the wedding of his uncle Bill (Bill Tung), a [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan , Anita Mui , Bill Tung , Françoise Yip
Directed By: Stanley Tong
GoldenEye (1995)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane.
Synopsis: When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy, [More]
Starring: Pierce Brosnan , Sean Bean , Izabella Scorupco , Famke Janssen
Directed By: Martin Campbell
The City of Lost Children (1995)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Not all of its many intriguing ideas are developed, but The City of Lost Children is an engrossing, disturbing, profoundly memorable experience.
Synopsis: Old and decrepit Krank (Daniel Emilfork) has lost his capacity for dreaming and is attempting to fight death by stealing [More]
Starring: Ron Perlman , Daniel Emilfork , Judith Vittet , Dominique Pinon
Directed By: Marc Caro , Jean-Pierre Jeunet
My Family/Mi Familia (1995)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 88%

Critics Consensus: My Family's emotional impact is dulled by sentiment, but this well-acted drama strikes a universal chord with its multi-generational look at Mexican-American life.
Synopsis: A second-generation Mexican immigrant narrates his family history, beginning with the journey of his father, Jose (Jacob Vargas), across Mexico [More]
Starring: Jimmy Smits , Esai Morales , Eduardo López Rojas , Jenny Gago
Directed By: Gregory Nava
Casino (1995)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 93%

Critics Consensus: Impressive ambition and bravura performances from an outstanding cast help Casino pay off in spite of a familiar narrative that may strike some viewers as a safe bet for director Martin Scorsese.
Synopsis: In early-1970s Las Vegas, low-level mobster Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro , Sharon Stone , Joe Pesci , James Woods
Directed By: Martin Scorsese
Nixon (1995)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 74%

Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure.
Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins , Joan Allen , Powers Boothe , Ed Harris
Directed By: Oliver Stone
Copycat (1995)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Copycat's outstanding cast helps this often unpleasant thriller transcend the less palatable elements of its standard-issue story.
Synopsis: Deeply shaken after being assaulted by a deranged man (Harry Connick Jr.), Dr. Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver) must face her [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver , Holly Hunter , Dermot Mulroney , William McNamara
Directed By: Jon Amiel
Braveheart (1995)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition.
Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Catherine McCormack
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Maborosi (1995)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: An understated examination of grief, Maboroshi is a deeply moving drama thanks to Koreeda's patient direction and achingly naturalistic performances by its impressive ensemble.
Synopsis: Despite her outwardly happy and tranquil life as a wife and new mother, Yukimo (Makiko Esumi) is regularly troubled by [More]
Starring: Makiko Esumi , Takashi Naitô , Tadanobu Asano , Midori Kiuchi
Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda
A Little Princess (1995)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 88%

Critics Consensus: Alfonso Cuarón adapts Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel with a keen sense of magic realism, vividly recreating the world of childhood as seen through the characters.
Synopsis: When young Sara (Liesel Matthews) is sent to a boarding school by her well-meaning World War I-bound father (Liam Cunningham), [More]
Starring: Eleanor Bron , Liam Cunningham , Liesel Matthews , Rusty Schwimmer
Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón
Fallen Angels (1995)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 86%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An assassin (Leon Lai Ming), his boss, an entrepreneur (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and two women cross paths in Hong Kong after [More]
Starring: Leon Lai Ming , Takeshi Kaneshiro , Charlie Young , Michelle Reis
Directed By: Kar-Wai Wong
Whisper of the Heart (1995)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 90%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on the manga with the same title, this animated film follows Shizuku, an inquisitive young girl and a voracious [More]
Starring: Brittany Snow , David Gallagher , Courtney Thorne-Smith , Cary Elwes
Directed By: Yoshifumi Kondo
Shanghai Triad (1995)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 71%

Critics Consensus: Well-acted and beautifully filmed, Shanghai Triad deftly depicts a young man's coming of age against the backdrop of mob violence and its punishing legacy.
Synopsis: When teenager Shuisheng (Wang Xiaoxiao Cuihua) arrives to Shanghai from the country, he is brought by his uncle (Li Xuejian) [More]
Starring: Gong Li , Baotian Li , Li Xuejian , Chun Sun
Directed By: Yimou Zhang
Smoke (1995)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Critics Consensus: Smoke draws in a stellar ensemble, holds the audience's attention with a robust blend of connected stories, and sends viewers out on a pleasurable high.
Synopsis: Writer Paul Benjamin (William Hurt) is nearly hit by a bus when he leaves Auggie Wren's (Harvey Keitel) smoke shop. [More]
Starring: William Hurt , Harvey Keitel , Harold Perrineau , Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Wayne Wang , John Landis
Persuasion (1995)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Well-acted and absorbing, Persuasion offers a loose Jane Austen adaptation that captures the essence of the author's timeless appeal.
Synopsis: As one of three daughters of the wealthy Sir Walter (Corin Redgrave), Anne (Amanda Root) is a privileged but lonely [More]
Starring: Amanda Root , Ciarán Hinds , Susan Fleetwood , Corin Redgrave
Directed By: Roger Michell
Heavy (1995)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 67%

Critics Consensus: With Pruitt Taylor Vince's naturalistic performance and sympathetic direction from James Mangold, Heavy soars as an affecting exploration of loneliness.
Synopsis: A shy, overweight pizza maker (Pruitt Taylor Vince) likes a teenage waitress (Liv Tyler) at his mother's (Shelley Winters) roadside [More]
Starring: Shelley Winters , Liv Tyler , Pruitt Taylor Vince , Deborah Harry
Directed By: James Mangold
The Flower of My Secret (1995)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: The Flower of My Secret finds Almodóvar revisiting old themes in a new, more subdued key, yielding a slight but vivacious work that delivers the pleasure of a punchy novella.
Synopsis: A Spanish writer who pens romance novels as Amanda Gris, Leo Macias (Marisa Paredes) is successful, but unlucky in her [More]
Starring: Marisa Paredes , Juan Echanove , Imanol Arias , Carme Elias
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar
Living in Oblivion (1995)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Living in Oblivion dives into the folly of filmmaking with a sharp satire that sends up indie cinema while working as an entertaining independent picture in its own right.
Synopsis: Independent film director Nick Reve (Steve Buscemi) is making his first feature. Everything that can go wrong does: the rebellious [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi , Catherine Keener , Dermot Mulroney , Danielle von Zerneck
Directed By: Tom DiCillo
Mute Witness (1995)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 66%

Critics Consensus: Mute Witness is a slickly crafted horror/thriller with some surprising comic twists.
Synopsis: Billy (Mary Sudina) is mute, but it hasn't kept her from becoming a successful makeup artist. While in Russia, working [More]
Starring: Mary Sudina , Fay Ripley , Evan Richards , Oleg Jankovskij
Directed By: Anthony Waller
The White Balloon (1995)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Critics Consensus: The White Balloon tells a simple yet powerfully effective story through a child's eyes, inviting audiences to see familiar surroundings from a different perspective.
Synopsis: It's New Year's Eve in Tehran, Iran, where it's a tradition to buy or catch a fish. Seven-year-old Razieh (Aida [More]
Starring: Aida Mohammadkhani , Mohsen Kafili , Fereshteh Sadrorafaei , Anna Bourkowska
Directed By: Jafar Panahi
Party Girl (1995)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 75%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Although Mary (Parker Posey) has little income, she still finds ways to spend her nights at clubs. After being arrested [More]
Starring: Parker Posey , Anthony DeSando , Guillermo Díaz , Donna Mitchell
Directed By: Daisy von Scherler Mayer
Georgia (1995)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 65%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Georgia Flood (Mare Winningham) is a well-to-do folk-singer with a stable family and a loving husband. Her younger sister, Sadie [More]
Starring: Jennifer Jason Leigh , Mare Winningham , Ted Levine , Max Perlich
Directed By: Ulu Grosbard
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (1995)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 69%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Randy Dean (Laurel Holloman), a boyish lesbian who works at a gas station, has trouble performing in high school and [More]
Starring: Laurel Holloman , Nicole Ari Parker , Maggie Moore , Kate Stafford
Directed By: Maria Maggenti
Mighty Aphrodite (1995)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 73%

Critics Consensus: Mighty Aphrodite may not stand with Woody Allen's finest work, but it's brought to vivid life by a thoroughly winsome performance from Mira Sorvino.
Synopsis: When Lenny (Woody Allen) and his wife, Amanda (Helena Bonham Carter), adopt a baby, Lenny realizes that his son is [More]
Starring: Woody Allen , Helena Bonham Carter , Mira Sorvino , Michael Rapaport
Directed By: Woody Allen
Circle of Friends (1995)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At university in Dublin in 1957, awkward Benny (Minnie Driver) is introduced to handsome Jack (Chris O'Donnell), the son of [More]
Starring: Chris O'Donnell , Minnie Driver , Geraldine O'Rawe , Saffron Burrows
Directed By: Pat O'Connor

(Photo by Gramercy / Courtesy Everett Collection. THE USUAL SUSPECTS.)

At the 68th Academy Awards, the 13th-century Scottish rebellion epic Braveheart took home top prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography (as well as Best Makeup and Best Sound Effects Editing). Other Best Picture nominees still got their flowers, like space program disaster film Apollo 13 winning Best Film Editing and Best Sound, the quirky and heartwarming farm flick Babe nabbing Best Visual Effects, the Jane Austen classic Sense and Sensibility earning Best Writing – Adapted, and Il Postino: The Postman taking home Best Music. Other standout Academy Award-winning films include the captivating ensemble crime thriller The Usual Suspects (Best Screenplay – Original), and Disney’s Alan Menken-scored animated romance Pocahontas (Best Music – Musical or Comedy, Best Original Song).

The top acting award winners were Best Actress Susan Sarandon as a spiritual adviser to a death row inmate in Dead Man Walking, and Best Actor Nicolas Cage with raw drama Leaving Los Vegas. Other notable performances include Mira Sorvino as a sex worker struggling with her interpersonal relationships in Mighty Aphrodite, Richard Dreyfuss as a struggling high school music teacher in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Mare Winningham as a successful folk singer with a strained relationship with her punk-rock sister in Georgia.

Friday (1995)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 91%

Critics Consensus: What Friday might lack in taut construction or directorial flair, it more than makes up with its vibrant (albeit consistently crass) humor and the charming, energetic performances of its leads.
Synopsis: It's Friday and Craig Jones (Ice Cube) has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, rent [More]
Starring: Ice Cube , Chris Tucker , Nia Long , Tommy Tiny Lister
Directed By: F. Gary Gray
Clockers (1995)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 74%

Critics Consensus: A work of mournful maturity that sacrifices little of its director's signature energy, Clockers is an admittedly flawed drama with a powerfully urgent message.
Synopsis: Nineteen-year-old Strike Dunham (Mekhi Phifer) is a small-time street drug dealer for Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo), who wants Strike to [More]
Starring: Harvey Keitel , John Turturro , Delroy Lindo , Mekhi Phifer
Directed By: Spike Lee
Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 84%

Critics Consensus: A feel-good story brought to life by a terrific ensemble cast, Mr. Holland's Opus plucks the heartstrings without shame -- and with undeniable skill.
Synopsis: Composer Glenn Holland (Richard Dreyfuss) believes that he'll eventually write a transcendent piece of music, but in the meantime he's [More]
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss , Glenne Headly , Jay Thomas , Olympia Dukakis
Directed By: Stephen Herek
Unstrung Heroes (1995)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 61%

Critics Consensus: Sensitive direction and a terrific cast help Unstrung Heroes get at the heart of human grief -- and depict the relationships that can start the healing process.
Synopsis: A 12-year-old (Nathan Watt) striving to cope with the impending death of his mother (Andie MacDowell) must leave her and [More]
Starring: Andie MacDowell , John Turturro , Michael Richards , Maury Chaykin
Directed By: Diane Keaton
The Addiction (1995)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Abel Ferrara's 1995 horror/suspense experiment blends urban vampire adventure with philosophical analysis to create a smart, idiosyncratic, and undeniably odd take on the genre.
Synopsis: A vampiric doctoral student tries to follow the philosophy of a nocturnal comrade and control her thirst for blood. [More]
Starring: Lili Taylor , Christopher Walken , Annabella Sciorra , Edie Falco
Directed By: Abel Ferrara
Boys on the Side (1995)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 69%

Critics Consensus: Pack your bags and leave them Boys on the Side to experience the kind of sisterhood that makes you laugh and cry through the bumpy, quirky road of life.
Synopsis: After breaking up with her girlfriend, a nightclub singer, Jane (Whoopi Goldberg), answers a personal ad from Robin (Mary-Louise Parker), [More]
Starring: Whoopi Goldberg , Mary-Louise Parker , Drew Barrymore , Matthew McConaughey
Directed By: Herbert Ross
Rob Roy (1995)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Rob Roy is an old-fashioned swashbuckler that benefits greatly from fine performances by Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, and Tim Roth.
Synopsis: In 18th century Scotland, Robert Roy MacGregor (Liam Neeson) is the head of a proud Highlands clan that herds cattle. [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson , Jessica Lange , John Hurt , Tim Roth
Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones
Shallow Grave (1995)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: This black-humored thriller features characters who are more obnoxious than clever. During the second half, the movie descends into gratuitous violence.
Synopsis: When accountant David (Christopher Eccleston), doctor Juliet (Kerry Fox) and journalist Alex (Ewan McGregor) are searching for a fourth roommate [More]
Starring: Kerry Fox , Christopher Eccleston , Ewan McGregor , Ken Stott
Directed By: Danny Boyle
Don Juan DeMarco (1995)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Don Juan DeMarco proves that a slight story can translate to entertaining cinema if it's acted out by a pair of well-matched professionals enjoying their craft.
Synopsis: An aging psychiatrist (Marlon Brando) believes in a patient (Johnny Depp) who sees himself as the world's greatest lover. [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando , Johnny Depp , Faye Dunaway , Géraldine Pailhas
Directed By: Jeremy Leven
Jeffrey (1995)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 67%

Critics Consensus: Jeffrey offends as readily as it amuses, but an outstanding performance from Patrick Stewart keeps it from going completely off the rails.
Synopsis: Jeffrey (Steven Weber), a gay man living in New York City with an overwhelming fear of contracting AIDS, concludes that [More]
Starring: Steven Weber , Michael T. Weiss , Irma St. Paule , Patrick Stewart
Directed By: Christopher Ashley
Desperado (1995)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza.
Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas , Salma Hayek , Joaquim de Almeida , Cheech Marin
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez
Dead Man (1995)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 88%

Critics Consensus: While decidedly not for all tastes, Dead Man marks an alluring change of pace for writer-director Jim Jarmusch that demonstrates an assured command of challenging material.
Synopsis: Circumstances transform a mild-mannered accountant (Johnny Depp) into a notorious Old West gunslinger. [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Gary Farmer , Lance Henriksen , Michael Wincott
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch
Antonia's Line (1995)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Magical and morbid, Antonia picturesque landscapes and proficient performances elevate a somewhat pedestrian parable.
Synopsis: After World War II, Antonia (Willeke van Ammelrooy) and her daughter, Danielle (Els Dottermans), go back to their Dutch hometown, [More]
Starring: Willeke van Ammelrooy , Els Dottermans , Jan Decleir , Marina de Graaf
Directed By: Marleen Gorris
Strange Days (1995)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 73%

Critics Consensus: Strange Days struggles to make the most of its futuristic premise, but what's left remains a well-directed, reasonably enjoyable sci-fi fantasy.
Synopsis: Former policeman Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes) has moved into a more lucrative trade: the illegal sale of virtual reality-like recordings [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes , Angela Bassett , Juliette Lewis , Tom Sizemore
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow
Othello (1995)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Perhaps less than the sum of its parts, Othello is still highly entertaining, and features excellent performances from Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh.
Synopsis: Heroic general Othello (Laurence Fishburne), the only African in the Venetian army, is carrying on a courtship with white noblewoman [More]
Starring: Laurence Fishburne , Irène Jacob , Kenneth Branagh , Nathaniel Parker
Directed By: Oliver Parker
Angels and Insects (1995)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 67%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Victorian England, wealthy patriarch Sir Harald Alabaster (Jeremy Kemp) invites an impoverished biologist, William Adamson (Mark Rylance), into his [More]
Starring: Mark Rylance , Kristin Scott Thomas , Patsy Kensit-Healy , Jeremy Kemp
Directed By: Philip Haas
Beyond the Clouds (1995)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 67%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The observations of a filmmaker (John Malkovich) separate four vignettes about tormented love affairs. [More]
Starring: John Malkovich , Kim Rossi Stuart , Inés Sastre , Sophie Marceau
Directed By: Michelangelo Antonioni , Wim Wenders
A Goofy Movie (1995)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 71%

Critics Consensus: A Goofy Movie offers enough of its titular ingredient to satisfy younger viewers, even if most parents will agree that this beloved character deserves better.
Synopsis: Though Goofy always means well, his amiable cluelessness and klutzy pratfalls regularly embarrass his awkward adolescent son, Max. When Max's [More]
Starring: Bill Farmer , Jason Marsden , Jim Cummings , Kellie Martin
Directed By: Kevin Lima
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 71%

Critics Consensus: Much like a real-life visit Home for the Holidays, this Thanksgiving-set dramedy can get a little bumpy -- but it also has its share of fondly memorable moments.
Synopsis: When her teenage daughter opts out of Thanksgiving, single mother Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter) travels alone to her childhood home [More]
Starring: Holly Hunter , Robert Downey Jr. , Anne Bancroft , Charles Durning
Directed By: Jodie Foster
Sabrina (1995)
Tomatometer icon 61% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion.
Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford , Julia Ormond , Greg Kinnear , Nancy Marchand
Directed By: Sydney Pollack
The Last Supper (1995)
Tomatometer icon 61% Popcornmeter icon 70%

Critics Consensus: It struggles to find a balance between its humor and its message, but The Last Supper's sharp script and well-chosen cast offer just enough nourishment for fans of black comedy.
Synopsis: Stranded student Pete (Ron Eldard) gets a lift from racist trucker Zack and repays the favor by inviting him in [More]
Starring: Cameron Diaz , Ron Eldard , Annabeth Gish , Jonathan Penner
Directed By: Stacy Title
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Die Hard with a Vengeance benefits from Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson's barbed interplay, but clatters to a bombastic finish in a vain effort to cover for an overall lack of fresh ideas.
Synopsis: Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is now divorced, alcoholic and jobless after getting fired for his reckless behavior and bad [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis , Jeremy Irons , Samuel L. Jackson , Graham Greene
Directed By: John McTiernan
In the Mouth of Madness (1995)
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 74%

Critics Consensus: If it fails to make the most of its intriguing premise, In the Mouth of Madness remains a decent enough diversion for horror fans and John Carpenter completists.
Synopsis: When horror novelist Sutter Cane (Jürgen Prochnow) goes missing, insurance investigator John Trent (Sam Neill) scrutinizes the claim made by [More]
Starring: Sam Neill , Julie Carmen , Jürgen Prochnow , Charlton Heston
Directed By: John Carpenter
Pocahontas (1995)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Pocahontas means well, and has moments of startling beauty, but it's largely a bland, uninspired effort, with uneven plotting and an unfortunate lack of fun.
Synopsis: This is the Disney animated tale of the romance between a young American Indian woman named Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and [More]
Starring: Irene Bedard , Judy Kuhn , Mel Gibson , Linda Hunt
Directed By: Mike Gabriel , Eric Goldberg
Mallrats (1995)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 82%

Critics Consensus: Mallrats colorfully expands the View Askewniverse, even if its snootchie has lost a few of the bootchies boasted by its beloved predecessor.
Synopsis: T.S. (Jeremy London) and his best friend, Brodie (Jason Lee), take a trip to the mall after their girlfriends break [More]
Starring: Shannen Doherty , Jeremy London , Jason Lee , Claire Forlani
Directed By: Kevin Smith

(Photo by Fox. Courtesy Everett Collection. DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE.)

Action fans ate good in 1995. Heat united Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for one of the greatest face-offs in crime thriller history. Die Hard with a Vengeance united Bruce Willis’s John McClane with Samuel L. Jackson’s Zeus Carver in a popular franchise shakeup. And for the first time, James Bond is pit against another 00 Agent in the Pierce Brosnan-Sean Bean vehicle, Goldeneye. One action flick you don’t want to sleep on is Robert Rodriguez’s Western gunslinging extravaganza, Desperado, starring Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas.

Horror and thrillers contributed their fair share. Seven, starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, still has audiences shouting box-related inquiries. John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness still resonates, whether because of the Lovecraftian tone or Carpenter’s signature chilling score. Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci take no guff in Las Vegas gambling thriller Casino. And don’t miss Denzel Washington and Don Cheadle notable performances in the neo-noir mystery thriller Devil in a Blue Dress.

The sci-fi/fantasy genre had a memorable year. Director Kathryn Bigelow teamed with screenwriters James Cameron and Jay Cocks to deliver the dark techno-thriller Strange Days. Tank Girl, based on a post-apocalyptic comic series, employs unique special effects and prosthetics (ever want to see Ice-T get kangaroo jacked?), and has become a feminist cult classic. 12 Monkeys, starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt, twisted audiences’ minds with a mind-bending trip through time, so stylish that it earned a Best Costume Design nomination. And few movies stand out more in anime culture than Ghost in the Shell. The animated cyberpunk noir aimed at adult viewers appealed to audiences on two fronts: combining iconic action scenes with philosophical ideas about the future of technology. It would spawn several sequel movies and series, and a live-action adaptation.

Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Waiting to Exhale looks at life's ups and downs from an underseen perspective -- albeit one that's poorly served by uneven acting and a sporadically interesting story.
Synopsis: Navigating through careers, family and romance, four friends bond over the shortcomings in their love lives -- namely, the scarcity [More]
Starring: Whitney Houston , Angela Bassett , Lela Rochon , Loretta Devine
Directed By: Forest Whitaker
Balto (1995)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 70%

Critics Consensus: Balto is a well-meaning adventure with spirited animation, but mushy sentimentality and bland characterization keeps it at paw's length from more sophisticated family fare.
Synopsis: In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located [More]
Starring: Miriam Margolyes , Lola Bates-Campbell , Kevin Bacon , Bob Hoskins
Directed By: Simon Wells
Murder in the First (1995)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Despite a strong cast and story inspired by incredible real-life events, Murder in the First is strictly second rate.
Synopsis: Henry, a small-time criminal sent to Alcatraz, is caught attempting to escape and as punishment, he's put in solitary confinement. [More]
Starring: Christian Slater , Kevin Bacon , Gary Oldman , Embeth Davidtz
Directed By: Marc Rocco
Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 60%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Just when George Banks (Steve Martin) has gotten used to his daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams), being married, she announces that [More]
Starring: Steve Martin , Diane Keaton , Martin Short , Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Directed By: Charles Shyer
Jumanji (1995)
Tomatometer icon 52% Popcornmeter icon 63%

Critics Consensus: A feast for the eyes with a somewhat malnourished plot, Jumanji is an underachieving adventure that still offers a decent amount of fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While [More]
Starring: Robin Williams , Bonnie Hunt , Kirsten Dunst , Bradley Pierce
Directed By: Joe Johnston
Powder (1995)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 69%

Critics Consensus: Powder has some interesting and potentially affecting ideas, but they're ultimately dust in the wind of a drama that strains far too obviously for uplift.
Synopsis: A mysterious albino teenager, Jeremy "Powder" Reed (Sean Patrick Flanery), is rescued from the basement in which he's lived since [More]
Starring: Mary Steenburgen , Sean Patrick Flanery , Lance Henriksen , Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Victor Salva
Heavyweights (1995)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 77%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gerry (Aaron Schwartz) is not looking forward to his summer vacation, since he'll be spending it at a camp for [More]
Starring: Tom McGowan , Aaron Schwartz , Ben Stiller , Shaun Weiss
Directed By: Steven Brill
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Critics Consensus: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar seeks to celebrate individuality, but is too timid and predictable to achieve its admittedly noble aims.
Synopsis: Elite Manhattan drag queens Vida Boheme (Patrick Swayze) and Noxeema Jackson (Wesley Snipes) impress regional judges in competition, securing berths [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes , Patrick Swayze , John Leguizamo , Stockard Channing
Directed By: Beeban Kidron
French Kiss (1995)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 75%

Critics Consensus: French Kiss is effervescent like good champagne but its spirit fizzles in a film that isn't as intoxicating as its stars.
Synopsis: When Kate (Meg Ryan) learns that her fiance, Charlie (Timothy Hutton), has become smitten with a young Parisian woman, she [More]
Starring: Meg Ryan , Kevin Kline , Timothy Hutton , Jean Reno
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan
Kids (1995)
Tomatometer icon 47% Popcornmeter icon 77%

Critics Consensus: Kids isn't afraid to test viewers' limits, but the point of its nearly non-stop provocation is likely to be lost in all the repellent characters and unpleasant imagery.
Synopsis: Amoral teen Telly (Leo Fitzpatrick) has made it his goal to sleep with as many virgin girls as possible -- [More]
Starring: Leo Fitzpatrick , Justin Pierce , Chloë Sevigny , Sarah Henderson
Directed By: Larry Clark
Dead Presidents (1995)
Tomatometer icon 47% Popcornmeter icon 78%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Soldier Anthony Curtis (Larenz Tate) returns to his Bronx home after a nightmarish tour of duty in Vietnam. But the [More]
Starring: Larenz Tate , Keith David , Chris Tucker , N'Bushe Wright
Directed By: Albert Hughes , Allen Hughes
Higher Learning (1995)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 74%

Critics Consensus: It's hard to fault Higher Learning's goals; unfortunately, writer-director John Singleton too often struggles to fit his themes within a consistently engaging story.
Synopsis: In John Singleton's powerful portrait of college life in the 1990s, a group of incoming freshmen at Columbus University -- [More]
Starring: Omar Epps , Kristy Swanson , Michael Rapaport , Jennifer Connelly
Directed By: John Singleton
A Walk in the Clouds (1995)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 75%

Critics Consensus: A Walk in the Clouds aims for sweeping period romance, but quickly unravels thanks to a miscast leading man and a story that relies on cheap melodrama.
Synopsis: When soldier Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves) is on his way home after World War II, he realizes that he barely [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves , Aitana Sánchez-Gijón , Anthony Quinn , Giancarlo Giannini
Directed By: Alfonso Arau
Tank Girl (1995)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 62%

Critics Consensus: While unconventional, Tank Girl isn't particularly clever or engaging, and none of the script's copious one-liners have any real zing.
Synopsis: After a comet disrupts the rain cycle of Earth, the planet has become a desolate, barren desert by the year [More]
Starring: Lori Petty , Malcolm McDowell , Ice-T , Naomi Watts
Directed By: Rachel Talalay
The Basketball Diaries (1995)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: In spite of its young leading man's heroic efforts to hold it all together, a muddled message prevents The Basketball Diaries from compelling as a cautionary tale.
Synopsis: Jim Carroll (Leonardo DiCaprio) is consumed by his life as a high school basketball star. Pressured by a wicked coach [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio , Bruno Kirby , Lorraine Bracco , Ernie Hudson
Directed By: Scott Kalvert
Bad Boys (1995)
Tomatometer icon 44% Popcornmeter icon 78%

Critics Consensus: Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have enjoyable chemistry; unfortunately, director Michael Bay too often drowns it out with set pieces and explosions in place of an actual story.
Synopsis: Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) blow a fuse when $100 million worth of heroin [More]
Starring: Martin Lawrence , Will Smith , Téa Leoni , Tchéky Karyo
Directed By: Michael Bay
Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995)
Tomatometer icon 42% Popcornmeter icon 65%

Critics Consensus: The usual pulp delights of Tales From the Crypt are too few and far between in Demon Knight -- a disappointingly slack and by the numbers siege flick.
Synopsis: Ex-soldier Frank Brayker (William Sadler) is the guardian of an ancient key that can unlock tremendous evil; the sinister but [More]
Starring: Billy Zane , William Sadler , Jada Pinkett Smith , Brenda Bakke
Directed By: Ernest R. Dickerson
Tommy Boy (1995)
Tomatometer icon 42% Popcornmeter icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Though it benefits from the comic charms of its two leads, Tommy Boy too often feels like a familiar sketch stretched thin.
Synopsis: After his beloved father (Brian Dennehy) dies, dimwitted Tommy Callahan (Chris Farley) inherits a near-bankrupt automobile parts factory in Sandusky, [More]
Starring: Chris Farley , David Spade , Brian Dennehy , Bo Derek
Directed By: Peter Segal
Billy Madison (1995)
Tomatometer icon 41% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Audiences who enjoy Adam Sandler's belligerent comic energy may find him in joyously obnoxious form as Billy Madison, but this thinly-plotted starring vehicle surrounds its star with an aggressively pedestrian movie.
Synopsis: Man-child Billy Madison has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and partying. When [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler , Darren McGavin , Bridgette Wilson-Sampras , Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Tamra Davis
Empire Records (1995)
Tomatometer icon 35% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Despite a terrific soundtrack and a strong early performance from Renee Zellweger, Empire Records is mostly a silly and predictable teen dramedy.
Synopsis: Joe (Anthony LaPaglia) runs Empire Records, an independent Delaware store that employs a tight-knit group of music-savvy youths. Hearing that [More]
Starring: Anthony LaPaglia , Rory Cochrane , Johnny Whitworth , Liv Tyler
Directed By: Allan Moyle
Hackers (1995)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Hackers has a certain stylish appeal, but its slick visuals and appealing young cast can't compensate for a clichéd and disappointingly uninspired story.
Synopsis: A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade [More]
Starring: Jonny Lee Miller , Angelina Jolie , Jesse Bradford , Matthew Lillard
Directed By: Iain Softley
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Tomatometer icon 34% Popcornmeter icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Rife with stereotypes that undermine its good intentions, Dangerous Minds is too blind to see that the ones it hurts are the audience.
Synopsis: Former Marine Louanne Johnson (Michelle Pfeiffer) lands a gig teaching in a pilot program for bright but underachieving teens at [More]
Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer , George Dzundza , Courtney B. Vance , Robin Bartlett
Directed By: John N. Smith
Now and Then (1995)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 82%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three strong women -- Roberta Martin (Rosie O'Donnell), Samantha Albertson (Demi Moore) and Tina Teeny Tercell (Melanie Griffith) -- return [More]
Starring: Christina Ricci , Thora Birch , Gaby Hoffmann , Ashleigh Aston Moore
Directed By: Lesli Linka Glatter
Major Payne (1995)
Tomatometer icon 29% Popcornmeter icon 68%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Maj. Benson Payne (Damon Wayans) lives, breathes and sleeps war. But after being honorably discharged from the Marines due to [More]
Starring: Damon Wayans , Karyn Parsons , Michael Ironside , William Hickey
Directed By: Nick Castle
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
Tomatometer icon 21% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Critics Consensus: Nature Calls in this Ace Ventura sequel, and it's answered by the law of diminishing returns.
Synopsis: Legendary pet detective Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey) returns for another adventure when he's coerced out of retirement while on a [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey , Ian McNeice , Simon Callow , Maynard Eziashi
Directed By: Steve Oedekerk

(Photo by New Line / Courtesy Everett Collection. FRIDAY.)

In a year of great comedies, a few gems secured their place in film history. Though critically panned, Adam Sandler created an endlessly quotable cult classic for 90’s kids in his back-to-school goof-fest, Billy Madison. It’s no wonder a movie about a man-child going back to school resonated more with 1995’s youth more than it did Siskel and Ebert! Not to be outdone by their SNL co-star, David Spade and Chris Farley give an laugh-out-loud performance in the zany blue-collar road trip flick, Tommy Boy. Coming off a micro-budget hit called Clerks, director Kevin Smith’s gave us Mallrats, a laugh-a-minute love letter to geeks, for geeks. Other the other end of the social class spectrum, Clueless takes a wealthy, popular teen girl and depth and dimension to her and her crew. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, Clueless blends 90s-centric humor with a timeless heartfelt story about growing up. And, perhaps more quotable of all is the Ice Cube-Chris Tucker neighborhood comedy Friday. F. Gary Gray delivers a sidesplitting picture of South Central Los Angeles so funny you’ll be screaming “DAAAAMN!” with a side of “Bye, Felicia” to haters.

If you pine for a good romantic film, you can’t go wrong with enduring favorites like Sabrina, French Kiss, and Before Sunrise. And if you desire to see 1995 from an LGBTQ+ perspective, you may be interested in Boys on the Side, Jeffrey, or The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love. (Tyler Lorenz)<

