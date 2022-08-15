(Photo by Weinstein Company LLC/Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jennifer Lawrence Movies Ranked

If there ever was a life-or-death need to pick a Hollywood it-girl to define the 2010s, Jennifer Lawrence would surely be the one chosen to save our hides. She started the decade with the star-making Winter’s Bone, the rural mystery that marked only her third feature film appearance, nabbing a Best Actress Oscar nomination in the process. 2011 and 2012 came and it felt like Lawrence was everywhere, across blockbusters like X-Men: First Class and The Hunger Games, along with Silver Linings Playbook, for which she finally (“finally” meaning five years into a film acting career) won the Academy Award.

Sequels and franchising were the name of the game in the 2010s, so of course she stuck around as Mystique in every X-Men sequel, all the way to the bitter end with Dark Phoenix. Likewise, Hunger Games completed its dystopic story with Lawrence in the lead. In-between, she collaborated twice more Playbook director David O. Russell (Joy, American Hustle), worked with 2010s it-dude Chris Pratt (Passengers), and released against-type material like mother! and Red Sparrow.

Recently, Lawrence was in Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. See where all her films land as we’re looking back on all Jennifer Lawrence movies ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#11 mother! (2017) 68% #11 Adjusted Score: 97381% Critics Consensus: There's no denying that mother! is the thought-provoking product of a singularly ambitious artistic vision, though it may be too unwieldy for mainstream tastes. Synopsis: A young woman spends her days renovating the Victorian mansion that she lives in with her husband in the countryside.... A young woman spends her days renovating the Victorian mansion that she lives in with her husband in the countryside.... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#16 X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) 46% #16 Adjusted Score: 68702% Critics Consensus: Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise. Synopsis: Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac Directed By: Bryan Singer

#17 Red Sparrow (2018) 45% #17 Adjusted Score: 62705% Critics Consensus: Red Sparrow aims for smart, sexy spy thriller territory, but Jennifer Lawrence's committed performance isn't enough to compensate for thin characters and a convoluted story. Synopsis: Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She... Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts Directed By: Francis Lawrence