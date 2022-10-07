(Photo by Weinstein Company LLC/Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked

Ever since Quentin Tarantino broke into the movie scene with Reservoir Dogs in 1992, the term “Tarantinoesque,” both compliment and pejorative, has firmly entrenched itself in the pop culture lexicon. It describes an ego-driven mode of filmmaking, featuring hyper-stylized violence, tough and gamey yet melodious dialogue, disparate storylines that come together in some way (usually via lightly avant-garde editing), and crash zooms. So many crash zooms. They’re all there in the various genres he has paid homage to after trawling them for inspiration: martial arts (Kill Bill), crime (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown), road action (Death Proof), war (Inglourious Basterds), and western (Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight).

His latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released to critical, commercial, and awards acclaim. And now we’ve ranked them all of Quentin Tarantino’s movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

