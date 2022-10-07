(Photo by Weinstein Company LLC/Courtesy Everett Collection)
All Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked
Ever since Quentin Tarantino broke into the movie scene with Reservoir Dogs in 1992, the term “Tarantinoesque,” both compliment and pejorative, has firmly entrenched itself in the pop culture lexicon. It describes an ego-driven mode of filmmaking, featuring hyper-stylized violence, tough and gamey yet melodious dialogue, disparate storylines that come together in some way (usually via lightly avant-garde editing), and crash zooms. So many crash zooms. They’re all there in the various genres he has paid homage to after trawling them for inspiration: martial arts (Kill Bill), crime (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown), road action (Death Proof), war (Inglourious Basterds), and western (Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight).
His latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released to critical, commercial, and awards acclaim. And now we’ve ranked them all of Quentin Tarantino’s movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 99183%
Critics Consensus: One of the most influential films of the 1990s, Pulp Fiction is a delirious post-modern mix of neo-noir thrills, pitch-black humor, and pop-culture touchstones.
Synopsis:
Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a penchant for philosophical discussions. In this... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 95957%
Critics Consensus: Thrumming with intelligence and energy, Reservoir Dogs opens Quentin Tarantino's filmmaking career with hard-hitting style.
Synopsis:
A group of thieves assemble to pull of the perfect diamond heist. It turns into a bloody ambush when one... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 103574%
Critics Consensus: A classic Tarantino genre-blending thrill ride, Inglourious Basterds is violent, unrestrained, and thoroughly entertaining.
Synopsis:
It is the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 100454%
Critics Consensus: Bold, bloody, and stylistically daring, Django Unchained is another incendiary masterpiece from Quentin Tarantino.
Synopsis:
Two years before the Civil War, Django (Jamie Foxx), a slave, finds himself accompanying an unorthodox German bounty hunter named... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 91265%
Critics Consensus: Although somewhat lackadaisical in pace, Jackie Brown proves to be an effective star-vehicle for Pam Grier while offering the usual Tarantino wit and charm.
Synopsis:
When flight attendant Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) is busted smuggling money for her arms dealer boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L.... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 122255%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis:
Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 93995%
Critics Consensus: Kill Bill is admittedly little more than a stylish revenge thriller -- albeit one that benefits from a wildly inventive surfeit of style.
Synopsis:
A former assassin, known simply as The Bride (Uma Thurman), wakes from a coma four years after her jealous ex-lover... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 94192%
Critics Consensus: Kill Bill: Volume 2 adds extra plot and dialogue to the action-heavy exploits of its predecessor, while still managing to deliver a suitably hard-hitting sequel.
Synopsis:
The Bride (Uma Thurman) picks up where she left off in volume one with her quest to finish the hit... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 88368%
Critics Consensus: The Hateful Eight offers another well-aimed round from Quentin Tarantino's signature blend of action, humor, and over-the-top violence -- all while demonstrating an even stronger grip on his filmmaking craft.
Synopsis:
While racing toward the town of Red Rock in post-Civil War Wyoming, bounty hunter John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell)... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 66924%
Critics Consensus: Death Proof may feel somewhat minor in the context of Tarantino's larger filmography, but on its own merits, it packs just enough of a wallop to deliver sufficiently high-octane grindhouse goods.
Synopsis:
Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) is a professional body double who likes to take unsuspecting women for deadly drives in his... [More]