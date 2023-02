(Photo by Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jennifer Lopez Movies Ranked

Before 2019’s Hustlers, Lopez hadn’t had a Fresh movie since 1998, though her 21st century filmography still includes commercial hits (The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, The Boy Next Door) among notorious bombs like Gigli. And The Cell certainly has its fans.

In recent years, Hustlers joined the ranks of her other star-making hits like Out of Sight and Selena, and Lopez returned to rom-coms with the traditional Marry Me, and then Shotgun Wedding, which was Die Hard with a matrimonial vengeance. —Alex Vo



#3 Hustlers (2019) 87% #3 Adjusted Score: 106458% Critics Consensus: Led by a career-best performance from Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers is a uniquely empowering heist drama with depth and intelligence to match its striking visual appeal. Synopsis: Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the... Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the... [More] Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl Directed By: Lorene Scafaria

#4 Selena (1997) 67% #4 Adjusted Score: 69110% Critics Consensus: Selena occasionally struggles to tell its subject's story with depth or perspective, but those flaws are rendered largely irrelevant by Jennifer Lopez in the title role. Synopsis: In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie Directed By: Gregory Nava

#6 U-Turn (1997) 59% #6 Adjusted Score: 61080% Critics Consensus: U-Turn is a lurid, stylish lark that boasts striking moments but lacks the focus and weight of Oliver Stone best work. Synopsis: A two-bit criminal (Sean Penn) meets an attractive woman (Jennifer Lopez) and her spouse (Nick Nolte), each of whom wants... A two-bit criminal (Sean Penn) meets an attractive woman (Jennifer Lopez) and her spouse (Nick Nolte), each of whom wants... [More] Starring: Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Lopez, Powers Boothe Directed By: Oliver Stone

#8 Home (2015) 52% #8 Adjusted Score: 56538% Critics Consensus: Colorful, silly, and utterly benign, Home is a passable diversion, but there's no shortage of superior animated alternatives. Synopsis: After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except... After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except... [More] Starring: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez Directed By: Tim Johnson

#10 The Cell (2000) 45% #10 Adjusted Score: 50586% Critics Consensus: The Cell offers disturbing, stunning eye candy, but its visual pleasures are no match for a confused storyline that undermines the movie's inventive aesthetic. Synopsis: "The Cell" takes a shocking, riveting mind trip into the dark and dangerous corridors of a serial killer's psyche --... "The Cell" takes a shocking, riveting mind trip into the dark and dangerous corridors of a serial killer's psyche --... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jake Weber Directed By: Tarsem Singh

#11 Shotgun Wedding (2023) 45% #11 Adjusted Score: 51297% Critics Consensus: Shotgun Wedding may be just the invitation to escapism that romcom fans and JLo completists are looking for -- but most other viewers can safely RSVP no without regrets. Synopsis: In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate... In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga Directed By: Jason Moore

#12 Second Act (2018) 44% #12 Adjusted Score: 48883% Critics Consensus: Second Act proves Jennifer Lopez remains as magnetic as ever on the big screen; unfortunately, the movie's muddled story isn't always worthy of her gifts. Synopsis: Value Shop assistant manager Maya Vargas wants only one thing for her 43rd birthday -- a promotion. While her résumé... Value Shop assistant manager Maya Vargas wants only one thing for her 43rd birthday -- a promotion. While her résumé... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Treat Williams Directed By: Peter Segal

#14 Parker (2013) 41% #14 Adjusted Score: 44322% Critics Consensus: Jason Statham is game as usual, but Parker is a thoroughly generic and convoluted heist movie. Synopsis: Daring, ruthless and meticulous, Parker (Jason Statham) is one of the most successful thieves in the business. But when his... Daring, ruthless and meticulous, Parker (Jason Statham) is one of the most successful thieves in the business. But when his... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Chiklis, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#15 Anaconda (1997) 40% #15 Adjusted Score: 41262% Critics Consensus: Anaconda's pulpy pleasures are constricted by its own absurdity, but creature feature fans may enjoy its brazen silliness. Synopsis: Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz Directed By: Luis Llosa

#19 Angel Eyes (2001) 32% #19 Adjusted Score: 36525% Critics Consensus: Though the earlier part of the movie suggested something more, the movie turns out to be nothing more than a schmaltzy romance. Synopsis: While pursuing a suspect one night, Chicago Police officer Sharon Pogue (Jennifer Lopez) nearly becomes the victim of a fatal... While pursuing a suspect one night, Chicago Police officer Sharon Pogue (Jennifer Lopez) nearly becomes the victim of a fatal... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Jim Caviezel, Sonia Braga, Terrence Howard Directed By: Luis Mandoki

#20 The Singer (2006) 25% #20 Adjusted Score: 28470% Critics Consensus: El Cantante adheres to the most basic conventions of the musical biopic, rendering it indistinguishable from others of its ilk. Synopsis: Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe (Marc Anthony) emigrates to the United States and becomes a pioneer of salsa music. In... Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe (Marc Anthony) emigrates to the United States and becomes a pioneer of salsa music. In... [More] Starring: Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, John Ortiz, Manny Perez Directed By: Leon Ichaso

#23 Money Train (1995) 22% #23 Adjusted Score: 22364% Critics Consensus: Loud, incoherent, and aimless, Money Train reunites Snipes and Harrelson -- and proves that starring duos are far from immune to the law of diminishing returns. Synopsis: Charlie (Woody Harrelson) is a New York City transit cop with a mountain of gambling debts, and John (Wesley Snipes)... Charlie (Woody Harrelson) is a New York City transit cop with a mountain of gambling debts, and John (Wesley Snipes)... [More] Starring: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Blake Directed By: Joseph Ruben

#24 Monster-in-Law (2005) 18% #24 Adjusted Score: 23894% Critics Consensus: While Jane Fonda steals the movie in her return to the screen, a tired script and flimsy performances make this borderline comedy fall flat. Synopsis: Charlotte (Jennifer Lopez) is smitten when she meets Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan). So when Kevin pops the question after... Charlotte (Jennifer Lopez) is smitten when she meets Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan). So when Kevin pops the question after... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, Michael Vartan, Wanda Sykes Directed By: Robert Luketic

#28 Jack (1996) 17% #28 Adjusted Score: 18235% Critics Consensus: Robin Williams' childlike energy is channeled in all the wrong places with Jack, a bizarre tragedy that aims for uplift but sinks deep into queasy schmaltz. Synopsis: After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Kerwin Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola