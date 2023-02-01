Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

All Jennifer Lopez Movies Ranked

Before 2019’s Hustlers, Lopez hadn’t had a Fresh movie since 1998, though her 21st century filmography still includes commercial hits (The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, The Boy Next Door) among notorious bombs like Gigli. And The Cell certainly has its fans.

In recent years, Hustlers joined the ranks of her other star-making hits like Out of Sight and Selena, and Lopez returned to rom-coms with the traditional Marry Me, and then Shotgun Wedding, which was Die Hard with a matrimonial vengeance. Alex Vo

#1

Out of Sight (1998)
94%

Adjusted Score: 98530%
Critics Consensus: Steven Soderbergh's intelligently crafted adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel is witty, sexy, suprisingly entertaining, and a star-making turn for George Clooney.
Synopsis: Meet Jack Foley (George Clooney), the most successful bank robber in the country. On the day he busts out of... [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#2

Antz (1998)
92%

Adjusted Score: 96255%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a stellar voice cast, technically dazzling animation, and loads of good humor, Antz should delight both children and adults.
Synopsis: Z the worker ant (Woody Allen) strives to reconcile his own individuality with the communal work-ethic of the ant colony.... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Sylvester Stallone
Directed By: Eric Darnell, Tim Johnson

#3

Hustlers (2019)
87%

Adjusted Score: 106458%
Critics Consensus: Led by a career-best performance from Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers is a uniquely empowering heist drama with depth and intelligence to match its striking visual appeal.
Synopsis: Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the... [More]
Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl
Directed By: Lorene Scafaria

#4

Selena (1997)
67%

Adjusted Score: 69110%
Critics Consensus: Selena occasionally struggles to tell its subject's story with depth or perspective, but those flaws are rendered largely irrelevant by Jennifer Lopez in the title role.
Synopsis: In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie
Directed By: Gregory Nava

#5

Blood and Wine (1996)
61%

Adjusted Score: 61868%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A safecracker, Victor Spanksy (Michael Caine), a philandering husband, Alex Gates (Jack Nicholson), an angry stepson and an illegal immigrant... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Stephen Dorff, Jennifer Lopez, Judy Davis
Directed By: Bob Rafelson

#6

U-Turn (1997)
59%

Adjusted Score: 61080%
Critics Consensus: U-Turn is a lurid, stylish lark that boasts striking moments but lacks the focus and weight of Oliver Stone best work.
Synopsis: A two-bit criminal (Sean Penn) meets an attractive woman (Jennifer Lopez) and her spouse (Nick Nolte), each of whom wants... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Lopez, Powers Boothe
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#7
Adjusted Score: 56713%
Critics Consensus: A story of disjointed family members yearning for true emotional depth, An Unfinished Life teeters between overtly saccharine sentiments and moments of real intimacy.
Synopsis: Einar (Robert Redford), a recovering alcoholic rancher who lives with his loyal pal Mitch (Morgan Freeman), gets an unexpected visit... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Lopez, Becca Gardner
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#8

Home (2015)
52%

Adjusted Score: 56538%
Critics Consensus: Colorful, silly, and utterly benign, Home is a passable diversion, but there's no shortage of superior animated alternatives.
Synopsis: After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except... [More]
Starring: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez
Directed By: Tim Johnson

#9

Shall We Dance? (2004)
47%

Adjusted Score: 52139%
Critics Consensus: The cast is warmly appealing, but with the loss of cultural context and addition of big-name celebrities, this American version loses the nuances of the original.
Synopsis: Despite having a great career and a loving family, lawyer John Clark (Richard Gere) is missing something in his life... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: Peter Chelsom

#10

The Cell (2000)
45%

Adjusted Score: 50586%
Critics Consensus: The Cell offers disturbing, stunning eye candy, but its visual pleasures are no match for a confused storyline that undermines the movie's inventive aesthetic.
Synopsis: "The Cell" takes a shocking, riveting mind trip into the dark and dangerous corridors of a serial killer's psyche --... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jake Weber
Directed By: Tarsem Singh

#11

Shotgun Wedding (2023)
45%

Adjusted Score: 51297%
Critics Consensus: Shotgun Wedding may be just the invitation to escapism that romcom fans and JLo completists are looking for -- but most other viewers can safely RSVP no without regrets.
Synopsis: In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga
Directed By: Jason Moore

#12

Second Act (2018)
44%

Adjusted Score: 48883%
Critics Consensus: Second Act proves Jennifer Lopez remains as magnetic as ever on the big screen; unfortunately, the movie's muddled story isn't always worthy of her gifts.
Synopsis: Value Shop assistant manager Maya Vargas wants only one thing for her 43rd birthday -- a promotion. While her résumé... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Treat Williams
Directed By: Peter Segal

#13

Jersey Girl (2004)
43%

Adjusted Score: 48926%
Critics Consensus: A surprisingly conventional romantic comedy from Kevin Smith, Jersey Girl is warm but often overly sentimental.
Synopsis: Ollie Trinke (Ben Affleck) is young and at the top of his game as a music promoter. He is both... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, George Carlin, Jason Biggs
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#14

Parker (2013)
41%

Adjusted Score: 44322%
Critics Consensus: Jason Statham is game as usual, but Parker is a thoroughly generic and convoluted heist movie.
Synopsis: Daring, ruthless and meticulous, Parker (Jason Statham) is one of the most successful thieves in the business. But when his... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Chiklis, Wendell Pierce
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#15

Anaconda (1997)
40%

Adjusted Score: 41262%
Critics Consensus: Anaconda's pulpy pleasures are constricted by its own absurdity, but creature feature fans may enjoy its brazen silliness.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz
Directed By: Luis Llosa

#16

Lila & Eve (2015)
40%

Adjusted Score: 40597%
Critics Consensus: Lila & Eve gets some mileage out of its formidable stars, with Viola Davis in particular proving that she will commandingly commit to any material, but this is a revenge flick served stale due to a lackluster script.
Synopsis: After the senseless murder of her son (Aml Ameen), a grief-stricken mother (Viola Davis) joins forces with another woman (Jennifer... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Jennifer Lopez, Shea Whigham, Chris Chalk
Directed By: Charles Stone III

#17
Adjusted Score: 42398%
Critics Consensus: Too blandly generic, Maid in Manhattan also suffers from a lack of chemistry between Lopez and Fiennes.
Synopsis: The story of Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez), a single mother born and bred in the boroughs of New York City,... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#18
Adjusted Score: 41721%
Critics Consensus: Ice Age: Continental Drift 3D has moments of charm and witty slapstick, but it often seems content to recycle ideas from the previous films.
Synopsis: Scrat's continuous pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Alberto Leguizamo) and Diego... [More]
Starring: Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Josh Peck
Directed By: Steve Martino, Michael Thurmeier

#19

Angel Eyes (2001)
32%

Adjusted Score: 36525%
Critics Consensus: Though the earlier part of the movie suggested something more, the movie turns out to be nothing more than a schmaltzy romance.
Synopsis: While pursuing a suspect one night, Chicago Police officer Sharon Pogue (Jennifer Lopez) nearly becomes the victim of a fatal... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Jim Caviezel, Sonia Braga, Terrence Howard
Directed By: Luis Mandoki

#20

The Singer (2006)
25%

Adjusted Score: 28470%
Critics Consensus: El Cantante adheres to the most basic conventions of the musical biopic, rendering it indistinguishable from others of its ilk.
Synopsis: Puerto Rican singer Héctor Lavoe (Marc Anthony) emigrates to the United States and becomes a pioneer of salsa music. In... [More]
Starring: Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, John Ortiz, Manny Perez
Directed By: Leon Ichaso

#21
Adjusted Score: 27695%
Critics Consensus: The cast is stocked with likable performers, but What to Expect When You're Expecting is too disjointed -- and too reliant on stock rom-com cliches -- to live up to its distinguished literary namesake.
Synopsis: Challenges of impending parenthood turn the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities are unprepared for the surprise demands... [More]
Starring: Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Chace Crawford
Directed By: Kirk Jones

#22

Enough (2002)
22%

Adjusted Score: 25498%
Critics Consensus: Enough exploits the serious issue of spousal abuse to make an illogical, unintelligent thriller.
Synopsis: Working-class waitress Slim (Jennifer Lopez) finds her life transformed when she marries wealthy contractor Mitch (Billy Campbell). She settles into... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell, Juliette Lewis, Dan Futterman
Directed By: Michael Apted

#23

Money Train (1995)
22%

Adjusted Score: 22364%
Critics Consensus: Loud, incoherent, and aimless, Money Train reunites Snipes and Harrelson -- and proves that starring duos are far from immune to the law of diminishing returns.
Synopsis: Charlie (Woody Harrelson) is a New York City transit cop with a mountain of gambling debts, and John (Wesley Snipes)... [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Blake
Directed By: Joseph Ruben

#24

Monster-in-Law (2005)
18%

Adjusted Score: 23894%
Critics Consensus: While Jane Fonda steals the movie in her return to the screen, a tired script and flimsy performances make this borderline comedy fall flat.
Synopsis: Charlotte (Jennifer Lopez) is smitten when she meets Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan). So when Kevin pops the question after... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, Michael Vartan, Wanda Sykes
Directed By: Robert Luketic

#25
Adjusted Score: 24350%
Critics Consensus: Unoriginal and unfunny, Ice Age: Collision Course offers further proof that not even the healthiest box office receipts can keep a franchise from slouching toward creative extinction.
Synopsis: Manny the mammoth starts to worry when his daughter Peaches announces her engagement. Still unlucky in love, Sid the sloth... [More]
Starring: Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Adam Devine
Directed By: Michael Thurmeier

#26

The Back-up Plan (2010)
17%

Adjusted Score: 21961%
Critics Consensus: Jennifer Lopez is as appealing as ever, but The Back-Up Plan smothers its star with unrelatable characters and a predictable plot.
Synopsis: Tired of waiting for Mr. Right while her biological clock ticks away, Zoe (Jennifer Lopez) decides it's time to make... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Alex O'Loughlin, Michaela Watkins, Eric Christian Olsen
Directed By: Alan Poul

#27
Adjusted Score: 20404%
Critics Consensus: Instead of being light and charming, this romantic comedy is heavy-handed and contrived in its execution. Also, it's too unoriginal.
Synopsis: While celebrating her newest and most lucrative account -- the wedding of Internet tycoon Fran Donelly (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras) -- Mary... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers
Directed By: Adam Shankman

#28

Jack (1996)
17%

Adjusted Score: 18235%
Critics Consensus: Robin Williams' childlike energy is channeled in all the wrong places with Jack, a bizarre tragedy that aims for uplift but sinks deep into queasy schmaltz.
Synopsis: After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... [More]
Starring: Robin Williams, Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Kerwin
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#29
Adjusted Score: 16535%
Critics Consensus: The Boy Next Door may get a few howls out of fans of stalker thrillers, but for most viewers, it won't even rise to "so bad it's good" status.
Synopsis: When a handsome, charming teenager named Noah (Ryan Guzman) moves in next door, newly separated high-school teacher Claire Peterson (Jennifer... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, John Corbett, Kristin Chenoweth
Directed By: Rob Cohen

#30

Gigli (2003)
6%

Adjusted Score: 11953%
Critics Consensus: Bizarre and clumsily plotted, Gigli is a mess. As for its stars, Affleck and Lopez lack chemistry.
Synopsis: Gigli (Ben Affleck) is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. When plans go... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bartha, Lainie Kazan
Directed By: Martin Brest

