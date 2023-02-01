(Photo by Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jennifer Lopez Movies Ranked

Before 2019’s Hustlers, Lopez hadn’t had a Fresh movie since 1998, though her 21st century filmography still includes commercial hits (The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, The Boy Next Door) among notorious bombs like Gigli. And The Cell certainly has its fans.

In recent years, Hustlers joined the ranks of her other star-making hits like Out of Sight and Selena, and Lopez returned to rom-coms with the traditional Marry Me, and then Shotgun Wedding, which was Die Hard with a matrimonial vengeance. —Alex Vo



#3 Hustlers (2019) 87% #3 Adjusted Score: 106458% Critics Consensus: Led by a career-best performance from Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers is a uniquely empowering heist drama with depth and intelligence to match its striking visual appeal. Synopsis: Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the... Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the... [More] Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl Directed By: Lorene Scafaria

#8 Home (2015) 52% #8 Adjusted Score: 56538% Critics Consensus: Colorful, silly, and utterly benign, Home is a passable diversion, but there's no shortage of superior animated alternatives. Synopsis: After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except... After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except... [More] Starring: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez Directed By: Tim Johnson

#15 Anaconda (1997) 40% #15 Adjusted Score: 41262% Critics Consensus: Anaconda's pulpy pleasures are constricted by its own absurdity, but creature feature fans may enjoy its brazen silliness. Synopsis: Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz Directed By: Luis Llosa