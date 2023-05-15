(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

All Robert Rodriguez Movies Ranked

Texas native Robert Rodriguez developed his signature kinetic style way back while he was still in film school, when a short film he made called Bedhead earned him enough attention to convince him to pursue film seriously. Since then, Rodriguez has embraced his love of genre fare and become one of Hollywood’s foremost purveyors of slick, well-crafted grindhouse-style action. He began his big screen career with bombastic modern westerns like Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, the latter of which featured fellow cult connoisseur Quentin Tarantino. The friendship between the two of them produced multiple collaborations over the years, including the neo-noir Sin City and the aptly named joint double feature Grindhouse, which spawned a tongue-in-cheek spinoff franchise.

In between all of that, Rodriguez found time to crank out an effects-driven, family-friendly adventure about a couple of Spy Kids, and the film was such a critical and commercial hit that it spawned three sequels, all of which Rodriguez also directed. It’s no wonder James Cameron entrusted him with his long-in-development Alita: Battle Angel, which quickly emerged as a cult favorite. His latest was Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes. With all of that in mind, we thought it was about time to take a look at his filmography and see how his films match up with each other. Read on to see the full list and see where your favorites land!

#8 Desperado (1995) 67% #8 Adjusted Score: 69315% Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza. Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Joaquim de Almeida, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#17 Hypnotic (2023) 35% #17 Adjusted Score: 38119% Critics Consensus: Although Hypnotic isn't without glimmers of inspiration, the ultimate effect of this often clunky crime caper will be to leave you feeling rather sleepy. Synopsis: Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series... Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley Directed By: Robert Rodriguez