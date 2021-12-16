Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 2

(Photo by Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

The 214 Best Netflix Series to Watch Right Now

Updated: December 16, 2021

Looking for the best shows on Netflix? Look no further, because Rotten Tomatoes has put together a list of the best original Netflix series available to watch right now, ranked according to the Tomatometer.

Arcane: League of Legends, based on the Riot Games’ video game, moves into the top 10 with 20 reviews and a 100% score, and Hellbound debuts just ahead of it with 21 reviews and a 100% Certified Fresh score, meaning that in addition to the 20 review minimum needed to be Certified Fresh, five of its reviews are from Top Critics. (Why Top Critics at major publications have ignored Arcane is truly baffling, as it is one of the best — if not the best — animated series of the year.)

Ahead of the 2021 holidays, The Witcher and Lost In Space both jump over 30 spots higher on new reviews for their new seasons, and True Story, starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, joins the list.

Find out where more of the most popular shows on Netflix rank, including the latest titles to claim a spot alongside popular titles like Squid Game, Sweet Tooth, Shadow and Bone, Never Have I EverBridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, DarkOzarkThe Witcher, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, and You.

Read also: The Best Shows and Original Movies on Amazon Prime

To be included in our list of the best of Netflix shows, titles must be Fresh (60% or higher on the Tomatometer) and have at least 10 reviews in a single season. Ties were decided by the number of reviews on each title, and then by the “average rating” (under each season’s “See Score Details”) where the number of reviews were the same. Additionally, series that were saved by the streaming service but did not originate on Netflix are included if the series meets the existing criteria.

We update our list of the best Netflix series regularly, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with new additions to the guide.

Is your favorite Netflix title missing? Tell us in the comments. Looking for a movie instead? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies here. Looking for more great TV and streaming recommendations? Pre-order our upcoming book, The Ultimate Binge Guide, releasing this November.

Updated: True Story

On the Verge (2021)
60%

#214
Synopsis: Four women -- a chef, a single mother, an heiress, and a job seeker -- dig into love, work and... [More]
Starring: Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau
Directed By: Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Michael Gentile, Lauraine Heftler

True Story (2021)
60%

#213
Synopsis: A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a famous comic when the fallout from a night... [More]
Starring: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett
Directed By: Kevin Hart, Eric Newman, Charles Murray, Stephen Williams

Anne With an E (2017)
60%

#212
Synopsis: This reimagining of the classic book and film is a coming-of-age story about a young orphan who is seeking love,... [More]
Starring: Amybeth McNulty, R.H. Thomson, Geraldine James, Lucas Jade Zumann
Directed By: Miranda de Pencier, Elizabeth Bradley, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward

Derek (2013)
60%

#211
Synopsis: A documentary-style comedy-drama follows a group of people living on the fringe of society. At the group's core is Derek... [More]
Starring: Ricky Gervais, Karl Pilkington, Kerry Godliman, David Earl
Directed By: Ricky Gervais

Ratched (2020)
61%

#210
Synopsis: A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Michael Douglas, Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley

Behind Her Eyes (2021)
62%

#209
Synopsis: A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while... [More]
Starring: Simona Brown, Robert Aramayo, Tyler Howitt, Eve Hewson
Directed By: Erik Richter Strand

Bloodline (2015)
62%

#208
Synopsis: From the creators of "Damages," "Bloodline" is a dramatic thriller that explores the demons lurking beneath the surface of a... [More]
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz
Directed By: Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, Glenn Kessler

Emily in Paris (2020)
63%

#207
Synopsis: Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.... [More]
Starring: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo

White Lines (2020)
64%

#206
Synopsis: Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she heads down a decadent... [More]
Starring: Laura Haddock, Daniel Mays, Guillermo Lasheras, Pedro Casablanc
Directed By: Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto

Marvel's The Punisher (2017)
64%

#205
Synopsis: After exacting revenge on the people responsible for the deaths of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy... [More]
Starring: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore
Directed By: Steve Lightfoot

The Duchess (2020)
65%

#204
Synopsis: In London, single mother Katherine juggles her career, her tween daughter and her relationship with her boyfriend -- all while... [More]
Starring: Katherine Ryan, Steen Raskopoulos, Kate Byrne, Rory Keenan
Directed By: Katherine Ryan, Dave Becky, Josh Lieberman, Murray Ferguson

Lilyhammer (2012)
65%

#203
Synopsis: A mobster-turned-witness moves to Norway hide from his enemies.... [More]
Starring: Steven Van Zandt, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, Marian Saastad Ottesen, Steinar Sagen
Directed By: Geir Henning Hopland, Simen Alsvik, Lisa Marie Gamlem, Øystein Karlsen

Halston (2021)
65%

#202
Synopsis: Iconic American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Bill Pullman, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ian Brennan, Daniel Minahan

Disenchantment (2018)
65%

#201
Synopsis: After tackling modern times with "The Simpsons" and the future with "Futurama," producer Matt Groening steps into the past with... [More]
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, Eric André, John DiMaggio
Directed By: Matt Groening, Josh Weinstein

Marco Polo (2014)
66%

#200
Synopsis: As a youth of 15 or 16, Marco Polo first met his father and uncle and embarked on an epic... [More]
Starring: Lorenzo Richelmy, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen
Directed By: John Fusco, Dan Minahan, Patrick MacManus, Harvey Weinstein

Grand Army (2020)
67%

#199
Synopsis: Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed,... [More]
Starring: Odessa A'Zion, Odley Jean, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo
Directed By: Josh Donen, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (2020)
67%

#198
Synopsis: Through interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Angus Wall, Christina Douglas, Dan Wetzel, Kevin Armstrong

Cursed (2020)
67%

#197
Synopsis: In a retelling of the Arthurian legend, teenage sorceress Nimue joins forces with a young and charming mercenary named Arthur... [More]
Starring: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan
Directed By: Frank Miller, Thomas Wheeler, Leila Gerstein, Zetna Fuentes

Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia (2020)
68%

#196
Synopsis: Five Mafia families controlled New York in the 1970s and '80s, until a group of federal agents work to take... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Dimitri Doganis, Adam Hawkins, Jon Liebman, Bart Layton

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (2020)
68%

#195
Synopsis: A chronicle of the incredible story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American self-made millionaire.... [More]
Starring: Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Blair Underwood
Directed By: Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson, Maverick Carter, LeBron James

Love Is Blind (2020)
68%

#194
Synopsis: Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection... [More]
Starring: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey
Directed By: Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson

Ginny & Georgia (2021)
68%

#193
Synopsis: Teenage Ginny and her family yearn to put down roots in a picturesque New England town after years on the... [More]
Starring: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson
Directed By: Debra J. Fisher, Anya Adams, Jeffrey Tahler, Jenny Daly

Warrior Nun (2020)
68%

#192
Synopsis: A young woman wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a battle between good... [More]
Starring: Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Emilio Sakraya
Directed By: Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes

The Eddy (2020)
68%

#191
Synopsis: A jazz club owner deals with the everyday struggles of running a live music venue in Paris.... [More]
Starring: Andre Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Leïla Bekhti

Pacific Rim: The Black (2021)
69%

#190
Synopsis: After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, characters and allies.... [More]
Starring: Gideon Adlon, Calum Worthy, Erica Lindbeck, Victoria Grace
Directed By: Craig Kyle, Greg Johnson

The Liberator (2020)
69%

#189
Synopsis: Maverick U.S. Army officer Felix "Shotgun" Sparks and his infantry unit fight for more than 500 days to liberate Europe.... [More]
Starring: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Billy Breed
Directed By: Jeb Stuart, Robert Shaye, Michael Lynne, Sarah Victor

Dark Tourist (2018)
70%

#188
Synopsis: Most tourists like to visit popular sites and attractions, like beaches, stadiums and museums, while on vacation. There is a... [More]
Starring: David Farrier
Directed By: Carthew Neal, David Farrier, Mark McNeill

History of Swear Words (2021)
70%

#187
Synopsis: Nicolas Cage explores the history, usage and cultural impact of the most notorious swear words in the English language.... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage
Directed By: Bellamie Blackstone, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew

Marcella (2016)
70%

#186
Synopsis: Acclaimed writer Hans Rosenfeldt continues his first British drama following the international success of the Swedish/Danish series "The Bridge." Anna... [More]
Starring: Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Pinnock, Jack Doolan
Directed By: Charles Martin, Ashley Pearce, Jonathan Teplitzky

The Serpent (2021)
70%

#185
Synopsis: In the 1970s, killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the South Asia's "hippie trail."... [More]
Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber
Directed By: Tom Shankland, Hans Herbots, Richard Warlow, Tom Shankland

Daybreak (2019)
70%

#184
Synopsis: Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett
Directed By: Michael Patrick Jann, Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, Jeff Fierson

Bonding (2019)
71%

#183
Synopsis: Tiff is a grad student in New York City who is moonlighting as a dominatrix. For Tiff, her sexually explicit... [More]
Starring: Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock, D'Arcy Carden
Directed By: Dara Gordon, Jacob Perlin, Nina Soriano, Tom Schembri

Requiem (2018)
71%

#182
Synopsis: Matilda Gray, an ambitious musician and talented cellist, has her life suddenly turned upside down when her mother commits suicide.... [More]
Starring: Lydia Wilson, Joel Fry, James Frecheville, Claire Rushbrook
Directed By: Mahalia Belo

Troy: Fall of a City (2018)
71%

#181
Synopsis: Searching for the woman promised to him by Aphrodie, herdsman Paris learns his true identity and falls for Helen of... [More]
Starring: Louis Hunter, Jonas Armstrong, Christiaan Schoombie, Carl Beukes
Directed By: Derek Wax, David Farr, Owen Harris, Christopher Aird

Safe (2018)
71%

#180
Synopsis: Widowed surgeon Tom has struggled to raise his two daughters alone following his wife's death a year ago. Things seem... [More]
Starring: Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington, Emmett J. Scanlan, Audrey Fleurot
Directed By: Michael C. Hall, Nicola Shindler, Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst

Wanderlust (2018)
71%

#179
Synopsis: Written by acclaimed playwright Nick Payne, previously of "Constellations" and "If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet," "Wanderlust" is... [More]
Starring: Toni Collette, Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton, William Ash
Directed By: Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, Luke Snellin

Dracula (2020)
71%

#178
Synopsis: The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes -- and bring his vulnerability... [More]
Starring: Claes Bang, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan
Directed By: Sue Vertue

Designated Survivor (2016)
71%

#177
Synopsis: As a lower-level cabinet member, Tom Kirkman never imagined something would happen that would catapult him to the oval office.... [More]
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci
Directed By: David Guggenheim, Mark Gordon, Kiefer Sutherland, Simon Kinberg

Japan Sinks: 2020 (2020)
72%

#176
Synopsis: A family is put to the test when a series of massive earthquakes throw Japan into total mayhem.... [More]
Starring: Reina Ueda, Tomo Muranaka, Yûko Sasaki, Masaki Terasoma
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa, Pyeon-Gang Ho, Hideo Katsumata, Koki Sato

Everything Sucks! (2018)
72%

#175
Synopsis: It's the 1990s in Boring, Ore., and groups of outcasts in Boring High School's AV and drama clubs are trying... [More]
Starring: Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Rio Mangini, Quinn Liebling
Directed By: Ben York Jones, Michael Mohan

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021)
73%

#174
Synopsis: Young detective Gil Carrillo and legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno race against the clock to stop a nocturnal monster responsible... [More]
Starring: Gil Carrillo, Frank Salerno
Directed By: Tiller Russell, Tim Walsh, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman

Watership Down: Miniseries (2018)
74%

#173
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though its animation leaves something to be desired, Watership Down is a faithful adaptation that will resonate with viewers of any age.
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Gemma Arterton, Olivia Colman
Directed By: Rory Aitken, Josh Varney, Ben Pugh, Eleanor Moran

Locke & Key (2020)
74%

#172
Synopsis: Following their father's murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys; from the comics by Joe Hill... [More]
Starring: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott
Directed By: Joe Hill, Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, David Ozer

Arrested Development (2003)
74%

#171
Synopsis: Michael Bluth finds himself forced to stay in Orange County and run the family real estate business after his father,... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera
Directed By: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Nevins, Mitchell Hurwitz

DOTA: Dragon's Blood (2021)
75%

#170
Synopsis: Renowned Dragon Knight Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.... [More]
Starring: Yuri Lowenthal, Alix Wilton Regan, Tony Todd, Lara Pulver
Directed By: Ashley Miller

After Life (2019)
75%

#169
Synopsis: Tony had a perfect life -- until his wife Lisa died. After that tragic event, the formerly nice guy changed.... [More]
Starring: Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way
Directed By: Ricky Gervais, Duncan Hayes

Altered Carbon (2018)
75%

#168
Synopsis: More than 300 years in the future, society has been transformed by new technology, leading to human bodies being interchangeable... [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick
Directed By: Laeta Kalogridis

High Score (2020)
76%

#167
Synopsis: A look at the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters... [More]
Starring: Charles Martinet

Sacred Games (2018)
76%

#166
Synopsis: When police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip about the location of criminal overlord Ganesh Gaitonde, he embarks on... [More]
Starring: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla
Directed By: Erik Barmack

Unsolved Mysteries (2020)
77%

#165
Synopsis: Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: John Cosgrove, Terry Dunn Meurer, Robert M. Wise, Josh Barry

House of Cards (2013)
77%

#164
Synopsis: U.S. Rep. Francis Underwood of South Carolina starts out as a ruthless politician seeking revenge in this Netflix original production.... [More]
Starring: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson
Directed By: Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, David Fincher, Joshua Donen

Outer Banks (2020)
78%

#163
Synopsis: A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance.... [More]
Starring: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss

Colin in Black and White (2021)
78%

#162
Synopsis: An exploration of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's high school years and experiences that led him to become an activist.... [More]
Starring: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Colin Kaepernick
Directed By: Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Starrbury

Seven Seconds (2018)
78%

#161
Synopsis: When 15-year-old black cyclist Brenton Butler dies in a hit-and-run accident -- with a white police officer behind the wheel... [More]
Starring: Regina King, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Russell Hornsby, Beau Knapp
Directed By: Veena Sud

She's Gotta Have It (2017)
78%

#160
Synopsis: Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee revisits his first feature film with this Netflix original series of the same name. Brooklyn-based artist... [More]
Starring: DeWanda Wise, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Anthony Ramos
Directed By: Spike Lee, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee

Marvel - The Defenders (2017)
78%

#159
Synopsis: Four of Marvel's biggest heroes are each working individually but have one common goal in mind -- to save New... [More]
Starring: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones
Directed By: Marco Ramirez, Doug Petrie, Jeph Loeb

Chelsea Does (2016)
79%

#158
Synopsis: Chelsea Handler explores four topics that fascinate her: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley and drugs.... [More]
Starring: Chelsea Handler
Directed By: Eddie Schmidt, Morgan Neville

Black Earth Rising (2018)
79%

#157
Synopsis: Kate Ashby was raised in Britain by her adoptive mother, Eve, but was born in Rwanda and was rescued as... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Michaela Coel, Tyrone Huggins, Lucian Msamati
Directed By: Hugo Blick

Collateral (2018)
79%

#156
Synopsis: "Collateral" is a four-part thriller set in London that takes place over four days. When a pizza delivery driver is... [More]
Starring: Carey Mulligan, John Simm, Nicola Walker, Billie Piper
Directed By: S.J. Clarkson, David Hare, S.J. Clarkson, Mark Pybus

The Witcher (2019)
82%

#155
Synopsis: The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey
Directed By: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason F. Brown

The Irregulars (2021)
80%

#154
Synopsis: Misfits investigate a series of supernatural crimes in Victorian London for Dr. Watson and his shadowy associate, Sherlock Holmes.... [More]
Starring: McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield

Bombay Begums (2021)
80%

#153
Synopsis: Five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai.... [More]
Starring: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur

Hit & Run (2021)
80%

#152
Synopsis: A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and... [More]
Starring: Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt
Directed By: Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, Dawn Prestwich, Nicole Yorkin

Dave Chappelle (2017)
80%

#151
Synopsis: Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials.... [More]
Starring: Dave Chappelle

Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (2018)
80%

#150
Synopsis: In August 2003, an attempted bank robbery in Erie, Pa., made news headlines across America when the robbery-gone-wrong turned into... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Trey Borzillieri, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun

Living With Yourself (2019)
80%

#149
Synopsis: A man who is burned out on life and love undergoes a mysterious treatment, only to discover that he has... [More]
Starring: Paul Rudd, Aisling Bea
Directed By: Timothy Greenberg, Anthony Bregman, Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez

This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (2021)
81%

#148
Synopsis: It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick's Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Colin Barnicle, Nick Barnicle, Jane Rosenthal, Linda Henry

The Break With Michelle Wolf (2018)
81%

#147
Synopsis: Comic Michelle Wolf got her start in the industry on late-night television, writing and contributing to "Late Night With Seth... [More]
Starring: Michelle Wolf
Directed By: Alex Bach

Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)
81%

#146
Synopsis: A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole... [More]
Starring: Rosa Salazar, Eric Lange, Catherine Keener, Jeff Ward
Directed By: Nick Antosca, Lenore Zion

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (2019)
81%

#145
Synopsis: When people lead busy lives, their homes sometimes become cluttered with things piling up over time. In this series, renowned... [More]
Starring: Marie Kondo

Love, Death + Robots (2019)
81%

#144
Synopsis: This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. World-class animation creators bring... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, Josh Donen

Stateless (2020)
81%

#143
Synopsis: A cult escapee, refugee, office worker, and bureaucrat find their lives intertwined in an immigration detention center.... [More]
Starring: Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Cate Blanchett, Asher Keddie
Directed By: Emma Freeman, Jocelyn Moorhouse

The Get Down (2016)
81%

#142
Synopsis: The multi-talented Baz Luhrmann and a team of collaborators -- Oscar-winner Catherine Martin, legendary MC Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Pulitzer-winning playwright... [More]
Starring: Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr.
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Nas, Stephen Adly Guirgis

Ozark (2017)
81%

#141
Synopsis: Created by Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant," "The Judge"), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner
Directed By: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
81%

#140
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020)
82%

#139
Synopsis: Stories from survivors fuel an examination of how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Lisa Bryant

Inside Job (2021)
83%

#138
Synopsis: Anti-social genius Reagan Ridley and her dysfunctional team work to hide the world's conspiracies.... [More]
Starring: Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell
Directed By: Shion Takeuchi, Alex Hirsch

Wu Assassins (2019)
83%

#137
Synopsis: An unassuming San Francisco chef becomes the latest in a line of assassins chosen to keep the mystical Wu powers... [More]
Starring: Iko Uwais, Byron Mann, Li Jun Li, Celia Au
Directed By: John Wirth, Stephen Fung, Michael Frislev, Chad Oakes

The Stranger (2020)
83%

#136
Synopsis: A web of secrets sends family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to discover the truth about the people... [More]
Starring: Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran
Directed By: Daniel Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben

Raising Dion (2019)

#135
Synopsis: A single mother must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her... [More]
Starring: Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter
Directed By: Carol Barbee, Seith Mann, Dennis Liu, Michael B. Jordan

Godless (2017)
83%

#134
Synopsis: Notorious criminal Frank Griffin and his gang of outlaws are on a mission -- get revenge on Roy Goode, a... [More]
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Jack O'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy
Directed By: Scott Frank, Casey Silver, Scott Frank, Steven Soderbergh

The Umbrella Academy (2019)
83%

#133
Synopsis: On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman
Directed By: Steve Blackman, Jeff King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson

Marvel - Jessica Jones (2015)
83%

#132
Synopsis: This Netflix original chronicles the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy... [More]
Starring: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss
Directed By: Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Stephen Surjik, Jennifer Getzinger

Challenger: The Final Flight (2020)
84%

#131
Synopsis: On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger explodes, engulfing its crew in a ball of flame.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: J.J. Abrams, Rachel Rusch, Ben Stephenson, Sean M. Stuart

Making a Murderer (2015)
84%

#130
Synopsis: Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)
84%

#129
Synopsis: Counselors and campers check in for what's billed as "the summer of your life" at Maine's Camp Firewood in 1981.... [More]
Starring: Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks
Directed By: Michael Showalter, David Wain, Howard Bernstein, Jonathan Stern

Lost in Space (2018)
84%

#128
Synopsis: "Danger, Will Robinson!" The rest of the Robinson clan should be on the lookout for danger, as well, because they... [More]
Starring: Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Max Jenkins, Taylor Russell
Directed By: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns

The OA (2016)
84%

#127
Synopsis: In addition to her role as creator and executive producer of this mind-bending series, Brit Marling also plays the role... [More]
Starring: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Jason Isaacs
Directed By: Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sarah Esberg

Maniac (2018)
84%

#126
Synopsis: Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim are two strangers who are drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial.... [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno

Black Mirror (2011)
84%

#125
Synopsis: Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

The Chair (2021)
85%

#124
Synopsis: The trials and tribulations of an English department chair at a major university.... [More]
Starring: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah
Directed By: Sandra Oh, Amanda Peet, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

The Society (2019)
86%

#123
Synopsis: Busloads of Connecticut high school students head off for an extended camping trip, but a storm forces them to return... [More]
Starring: Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth
Directed By: Marc Webb, Chris Keyser

The Innocents (2018)
86%

#122
Synopsis: Teenagers Harry and June are in love with each other and decide to run away from their repressive families so... [More]
Starring: Sorcha Groundsell, Percelle Ascott, Guy Pearce, Sam Hazeldine
Directed By: Hania Elkington, Simon Duric, Elaine Pyke, Charlie Pattinson

The Spy (2019)
86%

#121
Synopsis: This drama tells the astonishing true story of Israel's most prominent spy, Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in... [More]
Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Noah Emmerich, Hadar Ratzon Rotem, Waleed Zuaiter
Directed By: Gideon Raff, Bénédicte Bellocq, Axelle Boucaï, Souad Lamriki

I Am Not Okay With This (2020)
86%

#120
Synopsis: A teenager navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers; based on Charles... [More]
Starring: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins
Directed By: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine

Midnight Mass (2021)
86%

#119
Synopsis: The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Starring: Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

Sense8 (2015)
86%

#118
Synopsis: Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected -- first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to... [More]
Starring: Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie Clayton, Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Directed By: Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill, J. Michael Straczynski

Atypical (2017)
87%

#117
Synopsis: This heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. In... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine
Directed By: Robia Rashid, Mary Rohlich, Theresa Mulligan Rosenthal

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)
87%

#116
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life provides a faithful and successful revival of the quirky, sweet, and beloved series fans fell in love with over a decade ago.
Starring: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Gordon-Patterson, Kelly Bishop
Directed By: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

Bridgerton (2020)
87%

#115
Synopsis: Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto... [More]
Starring: Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey
Directed By: Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Julie Anne Robinson

Marvel's Luke Cage (2016)
87%

#114
Synopsis: This gritty, action-packed drama follows the evolution of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a man with super strength and unbreakable skin... [More]
Starring: Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

Ghoul (2018)
88%

#113
Synopsis: When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... [More]
Starring: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

Longmire (2012)
88%

#112
Synopsis: Based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by best-selling author Craig Johnson, this contemporary crime drama stars Australian actor Robert... [More]
Starring: Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Katee Sackhoff, Cassidy Freeman
Directed By: Hunt Baldwin, John Coveny, Greer Shephard, Michael M. Robin

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)
88%

#111
Synopsis: When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite... [More]
Starring: Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe
Directed By: Lisa Henson, Louis Leterrier, Halle Stanford

Shadow and Bone (2021)
88%

#110
Synopsis: Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman
Directed By: Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh Barry

Grace and Frankie (2016)
88%

#109
Synopsis: For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt,... [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston
Directed By: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris, Paula Weinstein, Jane Fonda

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
88%

#108
Synopsis: A young governess arrives at Bly Manor and begins to see apparitions haunting the estate.... [More]
Starring: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Amelia Eve
Directed By: Justin Falvey, Mike Flanagan, Diane Ademu-John, Trevor Macy

Lucifer (2016)
88%

#107
Synopsis: Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Starring: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Kevin Alejandro
Directed By: Nathan Hope

Murder Among the Mormons (2021)
89%

#106
Synopsis: High-stakes exploits turn deadly and shake a global church to its core.... [More]
Starring: Chris Richards, John Michael May
Directed By: Jared Hess, Tyler Measom, Joe Berlinger, Ryan O'Dowd

Black Summer (2019)
89%

#105
Synopsis: Set in the "Z Nation" universe, this series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope... [More]
Starring: Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Kelsey Flower, Christine Lee
Directed By: Abram Cox

w/Bob & David (2015)
89%

#104
Synopsis: Bob and David are back serving the country by making sketch comedy.... [More]
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Paul F. Tompkins, Jill Talley

Dead to Me (2019)
89%

#103
Synopsis: Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit... [More]
Starring: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins
Directed By: Liz Feldman, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, Christina Applegate

Narcos (2015)
89%

#102
Synopsis: Netflix chronicles the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia and the gripping real-life stories of drug kingpins of the... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Arturo Castro, Kerry Bishé, Michael Stahl-David
Directed By: José Padilha, Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Carlos Bernard

Santa Clarita Diet (2017)
89%

#101
Synopsis: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a... [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo
Directed By: Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan

Bling Empire (2021)
90%

#100
Synopsis: Wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers go all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles.... [More]
Starring: Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Cherie Chan, Kelly Mi Li

Easy (2016)
90%

#99
Synopsis: From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joe Swanberg

Wormwood (2017)
90%

#98
Synopsis: Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris examines the 1953 death of scientist and CIA employee Frank Olson in this docudrama. Olson fell... [More]
Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker, Christian Camargo, Scott Shepherd

Narcos: Mexico (2018)
90%

#97
Synopsis: This continuation of "Narcos" explores the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, starting at... [More]
Starring: Scoot McNairy, Diego Luna, José María Yazpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez
Directed By: Eric Newman, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard

Orange Is the New Black (2013)
90%

#96
Synopsis: Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks
Directed By: Andrew McCarthy, Phil Abraham, Tara Herrmann, Jenji Kohan

The Crown (2016)
90%

#95
Synopsis: Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen... [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor
Directed By: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Philip Martin, Andy Harries

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (2021)
91%

#94
Synopsis: The stories of driven young athletes in an inner-city youth football league, as well as the coaches and parents rallying... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Rudy Valdez, Rudy Valdez

The Devil Next Door (2019)
91%

#93
Synopsis: A Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard Ivan the... [More]
Starring: Eli Gabay, Eli Rosenbaum, Lawrence Douglas, Ted Henry
Directed By: Yossi Bloch, Daniel Sivan, Ben Braun, Guy Lavie

Queen Sono (2020)
91%

#92
Synopsis: A highly trained South African spy takes on her most dangerous mission yet while facing changing relationships in her personal... [More]
Starring: Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Shane John Kruger, Natasha Loring
Directed By: Kagiso Lediga, Tamsin Andersson

Pretend It's a City (2021)
91%

#91
Synopsis: Sitting down with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, humorist Fran Lebowitz weighs in on New York City tourists, money, subways, the arts,... [More]
Starring: Fran Lebowitz, Martin Scorsese
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

The Midnight Gospel (2020)
91%

#90
Synopsis: A space caster traverses trippy worlds inside his universe simulator, exploring existential questions about life, death and everything in between.... [More]
Starring: Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Drew Pinsky, Joey Diaz
Directed By: Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Chris Prynoski, Duncan Trussell

The Last Kingdom (2015)
91%

#89
Synopsis: As a child, Uhtred witnessed his father being killed and the Saxon army defeated by invading troops. Danish warlord Earl... [More]
Starring: Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson, Ian Hart, Emily Cox
Directed By: Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Stephen Butchard

You (2018)
91%

#88
Synopsis: What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer,... [More]
Starring: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein

Sky rojo (2021)
92%

#87
Synopsis: On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a frantic journey in search of freedom.... [More]
Starring: Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Directed By: Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, Eduardo Chapero-Jackson, Javier Quintas

Tribes of Europa (2021)
92%

#86
Synopsis: In 2070, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless... [More]
Starring: Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius, David Ali Rashed

Dating Around (2019)
92%

#85
Synopsis: Dating can be tough, so it may be a good idea for singles to go with quantity over quality when... [More]
Starring: Kate Burr
Directed By: James Adolphus, Wylda Bayron, Chris Culvenor

Medical Police (2020)
92%

#84
Synopsis: Two American doctors discover a deadly virus in Brazil and are recruited as government agents in a race to find... [More]
Starring: Erinn Hayes, Rob Huebel, Sarayu Blue, Rob Corddry
Directed By: Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern, David Wain

Gentefied (2020)
92%

#83
Synopsis: In Los Angeles, three Mexican-American cousins chase the American Dream, even while that dream threatens the things they hold most... [More]
Starring: Joaquín Cosio, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin, Carlos Santos
Directed By: Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chávez, Monica Macer, Aaliyah Williams

Naomi Osaka (2021)
92%

#82
Synopsis: An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight... [More]
Starring: Naomi Osaka
Directed By: Garrett Bradley

Money Heist (2017)
93%

#81
Synopsis: A criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history... [More]
Starring: Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño

Criminal: UK (2019)
92%

#80
Synopsis: In a grueling interview, detectives pressure a taciturn doctor to confess to a murder.... [More]
Starring: Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Nicholas Pinnock, Mark Stanley
Directed By: Jim Field Smith, George Kay

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (2021)
91%

#79
Synopsis: The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor.... [More]
Starring: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Directed By: Kevin Smith, Rob David, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan

Peaky Blinders (2013)
92%

#78
Synopsis: Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Directed By: Otto Bathurst, Anthony Byrne

Marvel's Daredevil (2015)
92%

#77
Synopsis: The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, "Daredevil" follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and... [More]
Starring: Charlie Cox, Elodie Yung, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
Directed By: Drew Goddard, Jeph Loeb, Erik Oleson, Jim Chory

GLOW (2017)
92%

#76
Synopsis: Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress living in Los Angeles in the '80s. Wilder finds an unexpected... [More]
Starring: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel
Directed By: Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Julie and the Phantoms (2020)
93%

#75
Synopsis: Teenager Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms, a trio of ghostly guys, become the... [More]
Starring: Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner
Directed By: Kenny Ortega

Yasuke (2021)
93%

#74
Synopsis: In feudal Japan, a samurai warrior of African descent must return to his life of sword and violence in order... [More]
Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Ming-Na Wen
Directed By: LeSean Thomas, Flying Lotus

Our Planet (2019)
93%

#73
Synopsis: Sir David Attenborough narrates this eight-part series that explores the unique wonders of the natural world. Produced in partnership with... [More]
Starring: David Attenborough
Directed By: Adam Chapman, Hugh Pearson

Maid (2021)
93%

#72
Synopsis: Single mother Alex turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to... [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar
Directed By: John Wells, Molly Smith Metzler, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

On My Block (2018)
93%

#71
Synopsis: "On My Block" follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all... [More]
Starring: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco
Directed By: Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft

The Kominsky Method (2018)
93%

#70
Synopsis: He may be in his twilight years, but aging acting coach Sandy Kominsky isn't ready to ride off into the... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Kathleen Turner
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Michael Douglas

Bodyguard (2018)
93%

#69
Synopsis: War veteran David Budd finds work as a police sergeant with London's Metropolitan Police Service, in the Royalty and Specialist... [More]
Starring: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle, Pippa Haywood
Directed By: Thomas Vincent

Queer Eye (2018)
93%

#68
Synopsis: More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the "Queer Eye" franchise with a... [More]
Starring: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness
Directed By: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jen Lane

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
93%

#67
Synopsis: This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Starring: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Meredith Averill, Justin Falvey

Cobra Kai (2018)
93%

#66
Synopsis: Thirty four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening... [More]
Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña
Directed By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, James Lassiter

Master of None (2015)
93%

#65
Synopsis: Comic Aziz Ansari and writer Alan Yang are the creators of this Netflix-original comedy, which is loosely based on Ansari's... [More]
Starring: Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, Naomi Ackie
Directed By: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Michael Schur, David Miner

BoJack Horseman (2014)
93%

#64
Synopsis: A humanoid horse, BoJack Horseman -- lost in a sea of self-loathing and booze -- decides it's time for a... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul
Directed By: Steven A. Cohen, Noel Bright, Will Arnett, Aaron Paul

Stranger Things (2016)
93%

#63
Synopsis: The disappearance of a boy in Hawkins, Ind., is just the beginning of strange paranormal happenings in the small Midwestern... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020)
94%

#62
Synopsis: Twin sisters Blair and Sterling balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as... [More]
Starring: Anjelica Bette Fellini, Maddie Phillips, Kadeem Hardison, Virginia Williams

The Staircase (2005)
94%

#61
Synopsis: In 2001 novelist Michael Peterson's wife died, and he claimed she perished after falling down stairs at their home. The... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

Last Chance U (2016)
94%

#60
Synopsis: This Netflix original series follows college football teams that aren't major programs and don't get much national attention. After a... [More]
Starring: John Beam, Jason Brown, Buddy Stephens
Directed By: Greg Whiteley, Greg Whiteley, Lisa Nishimura, Benjamin Cotner

Squid Game (2021)
94%

#59
Synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are... [More]
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo, Wi Ha-joon
Directed By: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Castlevania (2017)
94%

#58
Synopsis: Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
Starring: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Jessica Brown Findlay
Directed By: Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, Adi Shankar

Love (2016)
94%

#57
Synopsis: When his cheating girlfriend leaves him, people-pleasing nice-guy Gus (Paul Rust, "I Love You, Beth Cooper" and "Inglorious Basterds") moves... [More]
Starring: Paul Rust, Gillian Jacobs, Mike Mitchell, Claudia O'Doherty
Directed By: Judd Apatow, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin, Brent Forrester

The End of the F...ing World (2017)
94%

#56
Synopsis: Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, "The End of the F...ing World" sees two 17-year-old outsiders, James... [More]
Starring: Alex Lawther, Jessica Barden, Wunmi Mosaku, Gemma Whelan
Directed By: Jonathan Entwistle

Rhythm + Flow (2019)
95%

#55
Synopsis: Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in Los Angeles, New York,... [More]
Starring: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Tip "T.I." Harris
Directed By: Jesse Collins, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius

Waffles + Mochi (2021)

#54
Synopsis: Former first lady Michelle Obama is joined by puppet pals to discover, cook and eat foods from around the world.... [More]
Starring: Michelle Obama, Piotr Michael, Michelle Zamora, Taleia Gilliam
Directed By: Erika Thormahlen, Jeremy Konner, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan

Flint Town (2018)
95%

#53
Synopsis: This docuseries takes a look at the state of policing in America through the experiences of the Flint (Mich.) Police... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Steve Golin, David Pritikin, P.G. Morgan

Bobby Kennedy for President (2018)
95%

#52
Synopsis: Robert "Bobby" Kennedy led a political career that included serving as attorney general during the presidential administration of his brother,... [More]
Starring: Peter Edelman, Paul Schrade, Harry Belafonte, Pete Hamill
Directed By: Dawn Porter, Laura Michalchyshyn, Dawn Porter, Dave Sirulnick

Never Have I Ever (2020)
95%

#51
Synopsis: The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.... [More]
Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young
Directed By: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein, David Miner

Dark (2017)
95%

#50
Synopsis: When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives... [More]
Starring: Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Louis Hofmann
Directed By: Baran bo Odar

Dear White People (2017)
95%

#49
Synopsis: Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix-original series follows a group of students of color at... [More]
Starring: Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson
Directed By: Justin Simien, Yvette Lee Bowser, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev

Sex Education (2019)
95%

#48
Synopsis: Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance... [More]
Starring: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa
Directed By: Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, Laurie Nunn

Kingdom (2019)
96%

#47
Synopsis: The deceased king rises and a mysterious plague begins to spread; the prince must face a new breed of enemies... [More]
Starring: Bae Doona, Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sang-ho
Directed By: Kim Seong-hun, Park In-Je

Hellbound (2021)
96%

#46
Synopsis: Unearthly beings deliver condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of... [More]
Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah, Park Jung-min

Unorthodox (2020)
96%

#45
Synopsis: A woman flees an arranged marriage in Brooklyn to start a new life abroad, then her past catches up to... [More]
Starring: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch, Aaron Altaras
Directed By: Maria Schrader

The Queen's Gambit (2020)
96%

#44
Synopsis: Set during the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon struggles with addiction in a quest to become the... [More]
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram
Directed By: Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Bill Horberg

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017)
96%

#43
Synopsis: This series follows the tragic tale of three orphans -- Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire -- who are investigating their... [More]
Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes
Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld, Daniel Handler, Rose Lam

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)
96%

#42
Synopsis: Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where... [More]
Starring: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Call My Agent! (2015)

#41
Synopsis: At a Paris talent firm, agents scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat.... [More]
Starring: Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Gregory Montel, Liliane Rovère
Directed By: Antoine Garceau, Marc Fitoussi

Cheer (2020)
97%

#40
Synopsis: In the small town of Corsicana, Texas, hard-driving head cheer coach Monica Aldama demands perfection from her team of competitive... [More]
Starring: Monica Aldama
Directed By: Greg Whiteley, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jasper Thomlinson

The Keepers (2017)
97%

#39
Synopsis: Netflix's latest docuseries tackles the unsolved murder of Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ryan White, Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Josh Braun

Elite (2018)
97%

#38
Synopsis: When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students... [More]
Starring: Arón Piper, Miguel Bernardeau, Ester Expósito, Itzan Escamilla
Directed By: Ramón Salazar, Dani De La Orden

Lady Dynamite (2016)
97%

#37
Synopsis: Maria Bamford stars as a fictionalized version of herself in this comedy, loosely based on what the dynamic comic and... [More]
Starring: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Ana Gasteyer
Directed By: Pam Brady, Mitch Hurwitz, Maria Bamford, Kristen Zolner

Lupin (2021)
97%

#36
Synopsis: A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise.... [More]
Starring: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia
Directed By: Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018)
97%

#35
Synopsis: In this reboot of the 1980s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a... [More]
Starring: Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner
Directed By: Jen Bennett, Roy Burdine, Noelle Stevenson, Chuck Austen

Sweet Tooth (2021)
97%

#34
Synopsis: On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, a boy who's half-human and half deer searches for a new beginning... [More]
Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen
Directed By: Beth Schwartz, Jim Mickle, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey

When They See Us (2019)
97%

#33
Synopsis: In 1989 a jogger was assaulted and raped in New York's Central Park, and five young people were subsequently charged... [More]
Starring: Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Alberto Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman
Directed By: Ava DuVernay, Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Oprah Winfrey

Russian Doll (2019)
97%

#32
Synopsis: Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to... [More]
Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley
Directed By: Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland

Mindhunter (2017)
97%

#31
Synopsis: Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle
Directed By: David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, Ceán Chaffin

Special (2019)
98%

#30
Synopsis: Actor-writer Ryan O'Connell stars in this semi-autobiographical series based on his memoir. He plays Ryan, a gay man with cerebral... [More]
Starring: Ryan O'Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle
Directed By: Ryan O'Connell, Jim Parsons, Eric Norsoph, Todd Spiewak

Nailed It! (2018)

#29
Synopsis: Home bakers who have a poor track record in the kitchen seek redemption -- and cash -- on this series.... [More]
Starring: Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres
Directed By: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Gayle Gawlowski

Scrotal Recall (2014)
98%

#28
Synopsis: Dylan, a 20-something romantic, has been intimate with a long list of women during his quest for true love. When... [More]
Starring: Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Joshua McGuire
Directed By: Elliot Hegarty, Gordon Anderson, Murray Ferguson, Andy Baker

Five Came Back (2017)
98%

#27
Synopsis: Filmmakers who risked their lives during World War II to serve their country and expose the truth.... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Toro
Directed By: Laurent Bouzereau, Steven Spielberg, Scott Rudin, Barry Diller

Wild Wild Country (2018)
98%

#26
Synopsis: When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (2019)
98%

#25
Synopsis: Actor Tim Robinson stars in this sketch comedy series -- which he also co-created -- that sees him trying to... [More]
Starring: Tim Robinson
Directed By: Alice Mathias, Akiva Schaffer

Unbelievable (2019)
98%

#24
Synopsis: When a teen reports being raped, then recants her story, two female detectives follow evidence that could reveal the truth;... [More]
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever
Directed By: Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko

American Vandal (2017)
98%

#23
Synopsis: True-crime series are gaining popularity on TV so, of course, there was bound to be a satire of the genre.... [More]
Starring: Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Travis Tope, Taylor Dearden
Directed By: Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault, Dan Lagana, Joe Farrell

Alias Grace (2017)
99%

#22
Synopsis: Based on the 1996 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, "Alias Grace" tells the story of young Grace Marks,... [More]
Starring: Sarah Gadon, Kerr Logan, Paul Gross, Anna Paquin
Directed By: Mary Harron, Noreen Halpern

Tuca & Bertie (2019)
99%

#21
Synopsis: This animated comedy series explores the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building. The... [More]
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun
Directed By: Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen

Big Mouth (2017)
99%

#20
Synopsis: Even for a cartoon character, going through puberty isn't easy for a young person. Andrew is learning that first hand... [More]
Starring: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas
Directed By: Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett

One Day at a Time (2017)
99%

#19
Synopsis: This comedy-drama is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. This time around, the series follows the... [More]
Starring: Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell
Directed By: Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Michael Garcia

Nadiya Bakes (2020)
100%

#18
Synopsis: Nadiya Hussain shares her love of baking with some of her favorite recipes, from delightful cakes to heavenly breads.... [More]
Starring: Nadiya Hussain
Directed By: Katy Fryer, Anna Miralis, Katy Fryer

Tales of the City (1993)
100%

#17
Synopsis: Based on Armistead Maupin's novels, this drama chronicles life in liberated 1970s San Francisco.... [More]
Starring: Olympia Dukakis, Donald Moffat, Chloe Webb, Laura Linney

Amend: The Fight for America (2021)
100%

#16
Synopsis: An exploration of the Fourteenth Amendment as the most enduring hallmark of democracy in the United States; with Mahershala Ali,... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Larry Wilmore, Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane
Directed By: Will Smith, Larry Wilmore

Crazyhead (2016)
100%

#15
Synopsis: A twentysomething woman who can see demons joins a hunter on a quest to end the demon threat.... [More]
Starring: Cara Theobold, Susan Wokoma, Riann Steele, Lewis Reeves
Directed By: Al Mackay, Johnny Capps

Middleditch & Schwartz (2020)
100%

#14
Synopsis: Comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz improvise performances based on audience suggestions, from NYU Skirball Center for the Performing... [More]
Starring: Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz

Maya and the Three (2021)
100%

#13
Synopsis: A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save... [More]
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz
Directed By: Jorge R. Gutierrez, Jeff Bell, Ken Zorniak, Phyllis Laing

Lenox Hill (2020)
100%

#12
Synopsis: The lives of four doctors as they navigate the highs and lows of working at Lenox Hill Hospital in New... [More]
Starring: John Boockvar, David Langer, Mirtha Macri, Amanda Little-Richardson
Directed By: Adi Barash, Josh Braun, Zana Lawrence, Ruthie Shatz

The Confession Killer (2019)
100%

#11
Synopsis: In the 1980s, Henry Lee Lucas confessed to hundreds of murders, which allowed grieving families to get closure for the... [More]
Starring: Nan Cuba
Directed By: Robert Kenner, Taki Oldham, Melissa Robledo, Robert Kenner

Blood of Zeus (2020)
100%

#10
Synopsis: Chronicles the illegitimate son of Zeus, a young man tasked with saving heaven and earth despite the interference of a... [More]
Starring: Derek Phillips, Jason O'Mara, Mamie Gummer, Chris Diamantopoulos
Directed By: Charles Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides

Dirty Money (2018)
100%

#9
Synopsis: There's a cliche that says "the rich get richer," and while that may be true it's not always done through... [More]
Starring:

Arcane: League of Legends (2021)
100%

#8
Synopsis: The origins of two iconic League champions, set in the utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.... [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak
Directed By: Brandon Beck, Marc Merrill, Nicolo Laurent, Jane Chung

Immigration Nation (2020)
100%

#7
Synopsis: A deep look at the state of U.S. immigration, utilizing unprecedented access to ICE operations and moving portraits of immigrants.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Christina Clusiau, Dan Cogan, Brandon Hill, Jenny Raskin

Giri/Haji (2019)
100%

#6
Synopsis: Translating to Duty/Shame and set in both Tokyo and London, "Giri/Haji" is a thriller about a Tokyo detective named Kenzo... [More]
Starring: Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Yôsuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe
Directed By: Julian Farino, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Joe Barton

Ugly Delicious (2018)
100%

#5
Synopsis: James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang stars in this travelogue that sends him on a journey to culinary hot spots... [More]
Starring: David Chang
Directed By: Morgan Neville, David Chang, Eddie Schmidt, Peter Meehan

Dash & Lily (2020)
100%

#4
Synopsis: A whirlwind Christmas romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they... [More]
Starring: Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata
Directed By: Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Nick Jonas, Brad Silberling

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (2017)
100%

#3
Synopsis: The cult classic TV show is back! Comic Jonah Ray plays the role of Jonah Heston, a hapless human who... [More]
Starring: Jonah Ray, Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt, Hampton Yount

Feel Good (2020)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Recovering addict and comic Mae tries to control the addictive behaviors and intense romanticism that permeate her life; her efforts... [More]
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow
Directed By: Ally Pankiw, Ben Farrell, Hannah MacKay, Toby Stevens

The Baby-Sitters Club (2020)
100%

#1
Synopsis: A group of friends launch a babysitting business.... [More]
Starring: Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph
Directed By: Lucia Aniello, Naia Cucukov, Michael De Luca, Lucy Winn Kitada

Read also:

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

adenture Rocky Film CW Seed Elton John zero dark thirty 45 canceled dragons worst movies kids Lucasfilm Toys dreamworks olympics directors Legendary ABC Family 2019 Photos Marathons DC Comics Freeform Brie Larson news travel quibi independent 2018 casting crime thriller Marvel Studios PlayStation YouTube Premium NBC 72 Emmy Awards Musicals lord of the rings Starz video Broadway FXX Pacific Islander Oscars Western football medical drama Reality Star Wars spanish language ABC Signature See It Skip It kong comic halloween tv Hear Us Out Tumblr disaster worst women slasher biography Funimation Paramount IFC rt labs superhero Fox News FX adaptation Baby Yoda dc Endgame Pirates NBA toy story Binge Guide Spectrum Originals RT21 Year in Review dexter sports TCA Winter 2020 Star Trek biopic venice Emmy Nominations sitcom reviews TCA 2017 Marvel The Purge aapi First Look scene in color Disney+ Disney Plus crossover Turner docuseries war YouTube Red Netflix dceu a nightmare on elm street comic book movie Countdown streaming mockumentary Infographic Exclusive Video Crackle CMT animated IMDb TV Apple TV Plus Television Academy obituary Super Bowl Certified Fresh trailers blockbusters universal monsters BET Awards ITV cartoon Schedule australia facebook twilight Grammys hispanic heritage month richard e. Grant CBS Esquire Trailer Character Guide golden globes festival game of thrones king arthur Shondaland IFC Films DC Universe critics LGBTQ GIFs japanese nature ID diversity Adult Swim boxing Winter TV Film Festival CNN franchise japan nfl screenings Lifetime debate politics SDCC scorecard Captain marvel movies HFPA Alien child's play batman Tarantino Writers Guild of America dramedy cancelled television Thanksgiving GoT The Walking Dead ghosts Awards Apple TV+ Creative Arts Emmys asian-american PBS gangster live event PaleyFest Comics on TV Mary poppins game show social media BBC One crime drama cooking foreign 2015 popular tv talk Opinion fast and furious latino Hulu DGA zombie 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Disney talk show FX on Hulu television Disney Plus pirates of the caribbean Shudder concert psycho Mudbound razzies Comedy 71st Emmy Awards spider-verse Holiday Mystery crime Mary Tyler Moore WGN festivals Logo VH1 TLC green book 2021 Sundance TV Chernobyl SundanceTV Nickelodeon HBO breaking bad TV renewals Cannes Reality Competition slashers heist movie HBO Max book adaptation zombies streaming movies 99% Neflix E3 Peacock Travel Channel TCA deadpool Pop vs. Superheroe Sneak Peek 24 frames Heroines Sony Pictures Dark Horse Comics Amazon Cosplay name the review laika movie Disney Channel 2017 Wes Anderson TBS Avengers Black Mirror Mary Poppins Returns Vudu Set visit Box Office 93rd Oscars Comic Book miniseries OneApp Superheroes stoner Syfy Showtime BBC America video on demand young adult Pixar anthology basketball new york Black History Month james bond vampires cops Martial Arts rom-coms Watching Series superman sequel Netflix Christmas movies Drama The Witch Lionsgate Columbia Pictures composers rt labs critics edition hist American Society of Cinematographers trophy what to watch Academy Awards comiccon mcc indiana jones ABC Awards Tour Song of Ice and Fire LGBT SXSW critic resources Rom-Com Anna Paquin Bravo Tomatazos archives The Academy anime reboot 20th Century Fox films docudrama stop motion Biopics saw USA The Arrangement elevated horror monster movies Amazon Prime singing competition italian revenge historical drama Image Comics Lifetime Christmas movies ESPN criterion satire Hallmark 2020 boxoffice Tokyo Olympics Food Network Pet Sematary Ovation marvel cinematic universe AMC Plus 90s thriller Family TIFF period drama Teen Best and Worst Video Games Sundance king kong science fiction feel good Comic-Con@Home 2021 sequels jamie lee curtis emmy awards Emmys Disney streaming service Women's History Month Stephen King BBC dark classics Nat Geo MCU E! Masterpiece National Geographic Amazon Prime Video USA Network suspense Premiere Dates Spike CBS All Access Summer canceled TV shows binge Universal Pictures Cartoon Network DC streaming service police drama Discovery Channel spy thriller Crunchyroll werewolf Animation discovery black scary spider-man Hallmark Christmas movies joker Fall TV live action Extras Television Critics Association south america kaiju action-comedy MSNBC scary movies ViacomCBS space wonder woman sopranos Valentine's Day Apple Warner Bros. Acorn TV 73rd Emmy Awards AMC The CW cars legend transformers dogs ratings nbcuniversal mission: impossible toronto new zealand Britbox serial killer hollywood marvel comics X-Men 1990s HBO Go finale NYCC TNT robots Podcast award winner political drama high school 007 VICE harry potter telelvision Universal Fox Searchlight romantic comedy christmas movies comics cats rotten target spain Instagram Live halloween A&E witnail Hollywood Foreign Press Association OWN all-time Pop TV rotten movies we love chucky unscripted BET rt archives WarnerMedia stand-up comedy mutant Country Fargo Red Carpet Fantasy Ghostbusters 2016 cancelled Paramount Network royal family Walt Disney Pictures TV movies cancelled TV series Calendar GLAAD YA jurassic park Pride Month book mob 21st Century Fox APB international Mindy Kaling doctor who renewed TV shows free movies Christmas adventure documentaries TCM parents technology Election true crime Interview spanish justice league versus Polls and Games golden globe awards romance Trivia indie New York Comic Con series comic book movies TV blockbuster Arrowverse Sundance Now TV Land Musical screen actors guild know your critic godzilla documentary comedies Spring TV Winners 4/20 President teaser cults FOX french leaderboard Tubi Epix strong female leads cancelled TV shows hidden camera DirecTV Nominations BAFTA RT History new star wars movies 79th Golden Globes Awards Music Action Horror Amazon Studios Trophy Talk Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt aliens Kids & Family TV One prank supernatural best based on movie Holidays psychological thriller Quiz Marvel Television Rock TCA Awards sag awards genre San Diego Comic-Con remakes A24 VOD TruTV Sci-Fi hispanic spinoff fresh Comedy Central comic books Ellie Kemper posters Paramount Plus Rocketman First Reviews MTV Turner Classic Movies die hard The Walt Disney Company History cinemax black comedy YouTube theme song Chilling Adventures of Sabrina El Rey blaxploitation Classic Film natural history art house children's TV
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy