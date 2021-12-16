(Photo by Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

The 214 Best Netflix Series to Watch Right Now

Updated: December 16, 2021

Looking for the best shows on Netflix? Look no further, because Rotten Tomatoes has put together a list of the best original Netflix series available to watch right now, ranked according to the Tomatometer.

Arcane: League of Legends, based on the Riot Games’ video game, moves into the top 10 with 20 reviews and a 100% score, and Hellbound debuts just ahead of it with 21 reviews and a 100% Certified Fresh score, meaning that in addition to the 20 review minimum needed to be Certified Fresh, five of its reviews are from Top Critics. (Why Top Critics at major publications have ignored Arcane is truly baffling, as it is one of the best — if not the best — animated series of the year.)

Ahead of the 2021 holidays, The Witcher and Lost In Space both jump over 30 spots higher on new reviews for their new seasons, and True Story, starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, joins the list.

Find out where more of the most popular shows on Netflix rank, including the latest titles to claim a spot alongside popular titles like Squid Game, Sweet Tooth, Shadow and Bone, Never Have I Ever, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Dark, Ozark, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, and You.

To be included in our list of the best of Netflix shows, titles must be Fresh (60% or higher on the Tomatometer) and have at least 10 reviews in a single season. Ties were decided by the number of reviews on each title, and then by the “average rating” (under each season’s “See Score Details”) where the number of reviews were the same. Additionally, series that were saved by the streaming service but did not originate on Netflix are included if the series meets the existing criteria.

We update our list of the best Netflix series regularly, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with new additions to the guide.

Updated: True Story

High Score (2020) 76% #167 Synopsis: A look at the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters... A look at the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters... [More] Starring: Charles Martinet

Dave Chappelle (2017) 80% #151 Synopsis: Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials.... Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials.... [More] Starring: Dave Chappelle

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (2019) 81% #145 Synopsis: When people lead busy lives, their homes sometimes become cluttered with things piling up over time. In this series, renowned... When people lead busy lives, their homes sometimes become cluttered with things piling up over time. In this series, renowned... [More] Starring: Marie Kondo

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020) 82% #139 Synopsis: Stories from survivors fuel an examination of how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry... Stories from survivors fuel an examination of how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry... [More] Starring: Directed By: Lisa Bryant

Making a Murderer (2015) 84% #130 Synopsis: Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... [More] Starring: Directed By: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

Maniac (2018) 84% #126 Synopsis: Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim are two strangers who are drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial.... Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim are two strangers who are drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial.... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno

Black Mirror (2011) 84% #125 Synopsis: Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More] Starring: Directed By: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

Ghoul (2018) 88% #113 Synopsis: When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... [More] Starring: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

Easy (2016) 90% #99 Synopsis: From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Joe Swanberg

Naomi Osaka (2021) 92% #82 Synopsis: An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight... An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight... [More] Starring: Naomi Osaka Directed By: Garrett Bradley

Our Planet (2019) 93% #73 Synopsis: Sir David Attenborough narrates this eight-part series that explores the unique wonders of the natural world. Produced in partnership with... Sir David Attenborough narrates this eight-part series that explores the unique wonders of the natural world. Produced in partnership with... [More] Starring: David Attenborough Directed By: Adam Chapman, Hugh Pearson

The Staircase (2005) 94% #61 Synopsis: In 2001 novelist Michael Peterson's wife died, and he claimed she perished after falling down stairs at their home. The... In 2001 novelist Michael Peterson's wife died, and he claimed she perished after falling down stairs at their home. The... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

Flint Town (2018) 95% #53 Synopsis: This docuseries takes a look at the state of policing in America through the experiences of the Flint (Mich.) Police... This docuseries takes a look at the state of policing in America through the experiences of the Flint (Mich.) Police... [More] Starring: Directed By: Steve Golin, David Pritikin, P.G. Morgan

Wild Wild Country (2018) 98% #26 Synopsis: When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers.... When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass

Middleditch & Schwartz (2020) 100% #14 Synopsis: Comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz improvise performances based on audience suggestions, from NYU Skirball Center for the Performing... Comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz improvise performances based on audience suggestions, from NYU Skirball Center for the Performing... [More] Starring: Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz

Dirty Money (2018) 100% #9 Synopsis: There's a cliche that says "the rich get richer," and while that may be true it's not always done through... There's a cliche that says "the rich get richer," and while that may be true it's not always done through... [More] Starring:

