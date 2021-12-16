(Photo by Susie Allnutt/Netflix)
The 214 Best Netflix Series to Watch Right Now
Updated: December 16, 2021
Looking for the best shows on Netflix? Look no further, because Rotten Tomatoes has put together a list of the best original Netflix series available to watch right now, ranked according to the Tomatometer.
Arcane: League of Legends, based on the Riot Games’ video game, moves into the top 10 with 20 reviews and a 100% score, and Hellbound debuts just ahead of it with 21 reviews and a 100% Certified Fresh score, meaning that in addition to the 20 review minimum needed to be Certified Fresh, five of its reviews are from Top Critics. (Why Top Critics at major publications have ignored Arcane is truly baffling, as it is one of the best — if not the best — animated series of the year.)
Ahead of the 2021 holidays, The Witcher and Lost In Space both jump over 30 spots higher on new reviews for their new seasons, and True Story, starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, joins the list.
Find out where more of the most popular shows on Netflix rank, including the latest titles to claim a spot alongside popular titles like Squid Game, Sweet Tooth, Shadow and Bone, Never Have I Ever, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Dark, Ozark, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, and You.
Read also: The Best Shows and Original Movies on Amazon Prime
To be included in our list of the best of Netflix shows, titles must be Fresh (60% or higher on the Tomatometer) and have at least 10 reviews in a single season. Ties were decided by the number of reviews on each title, and then by the “average rating” (under each season’s “See Score Details”) where the number of reviews were the same. Additionally, series that were saved by the streaming service but did not originate on Netflix are included if the series meets the existing criteria.
We update our list of the best Netflix series regularly, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with new additions to the guide.
Is your favorite Netflix title missing? Tell us in the comments. Looking for a movie instead? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies here. Looking for more great TV and streaming recommendations? Pre-order our upcoming book, The Ultimate Binge Guide, releasing this November.
Updated: True Story
Synopsis:
Four women -- a chef, a single mother, an heiress, and a job seeker -- dig into love, work and... [More]
Synopsis:
A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a famous comic when the fallout from a night... [More]
Synopsis:
This reimagining of the classic book and film is a coming-of-age story about a young orphan who is seeking love,... [More]
Synopsis:
A documentary-style comedy-drama follows a group of people living on the fringe of society. At the group's core is Derek... [More]
Synopsis:
A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.... [More]
Synopsis:
A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while... [More]
Synopsis:
From the creators of "Damages," "Bloodline" is a dramatic thriller that explores the demons lurking beneath the surface of a... [More]
Synopsis:
Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.... [More]
Synopsis:
Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she heads down a decadent... [More]
Synopsis:
After exacting revenge on the people responsible for the deaths of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy... [More]
Synopsis:
In London, single mother Katherine juggles her career, her tween daughter and her relationship with her boyfriend -- all while... [More]
Synopsis:
A mobster-turned-witness moves to Norway hide from his enemies.... [More]
Synopsis:
Iconic American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.... [More]
Synopsis:
After tackling modern times with "The Simpsons" and the future with "Futurama," producer Matt Groening steps into the past with... [More]
Synopsis:
As a youth of 15 or 16, Marco Polo first met his father and uncle and embarked on an epic... [More]
Synopsis:
Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed,... [More]
Synopsis:
Through interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
In a retelling of the Arthurian legend, teenage sorceress Nimue joins forces with a young and charming mercenary named Arthur... [More]
Synopsis:
Five Mafia families controlled New York in the 1970s and '80s, until a group of federal agents work to take... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
A chronicle of the incredible story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American self-made millionaire.... [More]
Synopsis:
Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection... [More]
Synopsis:
Teenage Ginny and her family yearn to put down roots in a picturesque New England town after years on the... [More]
Synopsis:
A young woman wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a battle between good... [More]
Synopsis:
A jazz club owner deals with the everyday struggles of running a live music venue in Paris.... [More]
Synopsis:
After Kaiju ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, characters and allies.... [More]
Synopsis:
Maverick U.S. Army officer Felix "Shotgun" Sparks and his infantry unit fight for more than 500 days to liberate Europe.... [More]
Synopsis:
Most tourists like to visit popular sites and attractions, like beaches, stadiums and museums, while on vacation. There is a... [More]
Synopsis:
Nicolas Cage explores the history, usage and cultural impact of the most notorious swear words in the English language.... [More]
Synopsis:
Acclaimed writer Hans Rosenfeldt continues his first British drama following the international success of the Swedish/Danish series "The Bridge." Anna... [More]
Synopsis:
In the 1970s, killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the South Asia's "hippie trail."... [More]
Synopsis:
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
Synopsis:
Tiff is a grad student in New York City who is moonlighting as a dominatrix. For Tiff, her sexually explicit... [More]
Synopsis:
Matilda Gray, an ambitious musician and talented cellist, has her life suddenly turned upside down when her mother commits suicide.... [More]
Synopsis:
Searching for the woman promised to him by Aphrodie, herdsman Paris learns his true identity and falls for Helen of... [More]
Synopsis:
Widowed surgeon Tom has struggled to raise his two daughters alone following his wife's death a year ago. Things seem... [More]
Synopsis:
Written by acclaimed playwright Nick Payne, previously of "Constellations" and "If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet," "Wanderlust" is... [More]
Synopsis:
The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes -- and bring his vulnerability... [More]
Synopsis:
As a lower-level cabinet member, Tom Kirkman never imagined something would happen that would catapult him to the oval office.... [More]
Synopsis:
A family is put to the test when a series of massive earthquakes throw Japan into total mayhem.... [More]
Synopsis:
It's the 1990s in Boring, Ore., and groups of outcasts in Boring High School's AV and drama clubs are trying... [More]
Synopsis:
Young detective Gil Carrillo and legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno race against the clock to stop a nocturnal monster responsible... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though its animation leaves something to be desired, Watership Down is a faithful adaptation that will resonate with viewers of any age.
Synopsis:
Following their father's murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys; from the comics by Joe Hill... [More]
Synopsis:
Michael Bluth finds himself forced to stay in Orange County and run the family real estate business after his father,... [More]
Synopsis:
Renowned Dragon Knight Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.... [More]
Synopsis:
Tony had a perfect life -- until his wife Lisa died. After that tragic event, the formerly nice guy changed.... [More]
Synopsis:
More than 300 years in the future, society has been transformed by new technology, leading to human bodies being interchangeable... [More]
Synopsis:
A look at the history of classic video games, featuring insights from the innovators who brought these worlds and characters... [More]
Synopsis:
When police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip about the location of criminal overlord Ganesh Gaitonde, he embarks on... [More]
Synopsis:
Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
U.S. Rep. Francis Underwood of South Carolina starts out as a ruthless politician seeking revenge in this Netflix original production.... [More]
Synopsis:
A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance.... [More]
Synopsis:
An exploration of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's high school years and experiences that led him to become an activist.... [More]
Synopsis:
When 15-year-old black cyclist Brenton Butler dies in a hit-and-run accident -- with a white police officer behind the wheel... [More]
Synopsis:
Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee revisits his first feature film with this Netflix original series of the same name. Brooklyn-based artist... [More]
Synopsis:
Four of Marvel's biggest heroes are each working individually but have one common goal in mind -- to save New... [More]
Synopsis:
Chelsea Handler explores four topics that fascinate her: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley and drugs.... [More]
Synopsis:
Kate Ashby was raised in Britain by her adoptive mother, Eve, but was born in Rwanda and was rescued as... [More]
Synopsis:
"Collateral" is a four-part thriller set in London that takes place over four days. When a pizza delivery driver is... [More]
Synopsis:
The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Synopsis:
Misfits investigate a series of supernatural crimes in Victorian London for Dr. Watson and his shadowy associate, Sherlock Holmes.... [More]
Synopsis:
Five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai.... [More]
Synopsis:
A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and... [More]
Synopsis:
Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials.... [More]
Synopsis:
In August 2003, an attempted bank robbery in Erie, Pa., made news headlines across America when the robbery-gone-wrong turned into... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
A man who is burned out on life and love undergoes a mysterious treatment, only to discover that he has... [More]
Synopsis:
It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick's Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Comic Michelle Wolf got her start in the industry on late-night television, writing and contributing to "Late Night With Seth... [More]
Synopsis:
A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole... [More]
Synopsis:
When people lead busy lives, their homes sometimes become cluttered with things piling up over time. In this series, renowned... [More]
Synopsis:
This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. World-class animation creators bring... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
A cult escapee, refugee, office worker, and bureaucrat find their lives intertwined in an immigration detention center.... [More]
Synopsis:
The multi-talented Baz Luhrmann and a team of collaborators -- Oscar-winner Catherine Martin, legendary MC Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Pulitzer-winning playwright... [More]
Synopsis:
Created by Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant," "The Judge"), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner... [More]
Synopsis:
This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Synopsis:
Stories from survivors fuel an examination of how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Anti-social genius Reagan Ridley and her dysfunctional team work to hide the world's conspiracies.... [More]
Synopsis:
An unassuming San Francisco chef becomes the latest in a line of assassins chosen to keep the mystical Wu powers... [More]
Synopsis:
A web of secrets sends family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to discover the truth about the people... [More]
Synopsis:
A single mother must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her... [More]
Synopsis:
Notorious criminal Frank Griffin and his gang of outlaws are on a mission -- get revenge on Roy Goode, a... [More]
Synopsis:
On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Synopsis:
This Netflix original chronicles the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy... [More]
Synopsis:
On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger explodes, engulfing its crew in a ball of flame.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Exonerated after spending nearly two decades in prison for a crime he did not commit, Steven Avery filed suit against... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Counselors and campers check in for what's billed as "the summer of your life" at Maine's Camp Firewood in 1981.... [More]
Synopsis:
"Danger, Will Robinson!" The rest of the Robinson clan should be on the lookout for danger, as well, because they... [More]
Synopsis:
In addition to her role as creator and executive producer of this mind-bending series, Brit Marling also plays the role... [More]
Synopsis:
Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim are two strangers who are drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial.... [More]
Synopsis:
Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
The trials and tribulations of an English department chair at a major university.... [More]
Synopsis:
Busloads of Connecticut high school students head off for an extended camping trip, but a storm forces them to return... [More]
Synopsis:
Teenagers Harry and June are in love with each other and decide to run away from their repressive families so... [More]
Synopsis:
This drama tells the astonishing true story of Israel's most prominent spy, Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in... [More]
Synopsis:
A teenager navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers; based on Charles... [More]
Synopsis:
The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Synopsis:
Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected -- first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to... [More]
Synopsis:
This heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. In... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life provides a faithful and successful revival of the quirky, sweet, and beloved series fans fell in love with over a decade ago.
Synopsis:
Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto... [More]
Synopsis:
This gritty, action-packed drama follows the evolution of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a man with super strength and unbreakable skin... [More]
Synopsis:
When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by best-selling author Craig Johnson, this contemporary crime drama stars Australian actor Robert... [More]
Synopsis:
When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite... [More]
Synopsis:
Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
Synopsis:
For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt,... [More]
Synopsis:
A young governess arrives at Bly Manor and begins to see apparitions haunting the estate.... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Synopsis:
High-stakes exploits turn deadly and shake a global church to its core.... [More]
Synopsis:
Set in the "Z Nation" universe, this series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope... [More]
Synopsis:
Bob and David are back serving the country by making sketch comedy.... [More]
Synopsis:
Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit... [More]
Synopsis:
Netflix chronicles the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia and the gripping real-life stories of drug kingpins of the... [More]
Synopsis:
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a... [More]
Synopsis:
Wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers go all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles.... [More]
Synopsis:
From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris examines the 1953 death of scientist and CIA employee Frank Olson in this docudrama. Olson fell... [More]
Synopsis:
This continuation of "Narcos" explores the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, starting at... [More]
Synopsis:
Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen... [More]
Synopsis:
The stories of driven young athletes in an inner-city youth football league, as well as the coaches and parents rallying... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
A Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard Ivan the... [More]
Synopsis:
A highly trained South African spy takes on her most dangerous mission yet while facing changing relationships in her personal... [More]
Synopsis:
Sitting down with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, humorist Fran Lebowitz weighs in on New York City tourists, money, subways, the arts,... [More]
Synopsis:
A space caster traverses trippy worlds inside his universe simulator, exploring existential questions about life, death and everything in between.... [More]
Synopsis:
As a child, Uhtred witnessed his father being killed and the Saxon army defeated by invading troops. Danish warlord Earl... [More]
Synopsis:
What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer,... [More]
Synopsis:
On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a frantic journey in search of freedom.... [More]
Synopsis:
In 2070, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless... [More]
Synopsis:
Dating can be tough, so it may be a good idea for singles to go with quantity over quality when... [More]
Synopsis:
Two American doctors discover a deadly virus in Brazil and are recruited as government agents in a race to find... [More]
Synopsis:
In Los Angeles, three Mexican-American cousins chase the American Dream, even while that dream threatens the things they hold most... [More]
Synopsis:
An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight... [More]
Synopsis:
A criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history... [More]
Synopsis:
In a grueling interview, detectives pressure a taciturn doctor to confess to a murder.... [More]
Synopsis:
The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor.... [More]
Synopsis:
Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly... [More]
Synopsis:
The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, "Daredevil" follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and... [More]
Synopsis:
Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress living in Los Angeles in the '80s. Wilder finds an unexpected... [More]
Synopsis:
Teenager Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms, a trio of ghostly guys, become the... [More]
Synopsis:
In feudal Japan, a samurai warrior of African descent must return to his life of sword and violence in order... [More]
Synopsis:
Sir David Attenborough narrates this eight-part series that explores the unique wonders of the natural world. Produced in partnership with... [More]
Synopsis:
Single mother Alex turns to housecleaning to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to... [More]
Synopsis:
"On My Block" follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all... [More]
Synopsis:
He may be in his twilight years, but aging acting coach Sandy Kominsky isn't ready to ride off into the... [More]
Synopsis:
War veteran David Budd finds work as a police sergeant with London's Metropolitan Police Service, in the Royalty and Specialist... [More]
Synopsis:
More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the "Queer Eye" franchise with a... [More]
Synopsis:
This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Synopsis:
Thirty four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening... [More]
Synopsis:
Comic Aziz Ansari and writer Alan Yang are the creators of this Netflix-original comedy, which is loosely based on Ansari's... [More]
Synopsis:
A humanoid horse, BoJack Horseman -- lost in a sea of self-loathing and booze -- decides it's time for a... [More]
Synopsis:
The disappearance of a boy in Hawkins, Ind., is just the beginning of strange paranormal happenings in the small Midwestern... [More]
Synopsis:
Twin sisters Blair and Sterling balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as... [More]
Synopsis:
In 2001 novelist Michael Peterson's wife died, and he claimed she perished after falling down stairs at their home. The... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
This Netflix original series follows college football teams that aren't major programs and don't get much national attention. After a... [More]
Synopsis:
Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are... [More]
Synopsis:
Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
Synopsis:
When his cheating girlfriend leaves him, people-pleasing nice-guy Gus (Paul Rust, "I Love You, Beth Cooper" and "Inglorious Basterds") moves... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, "The End of the F...ing World" sees two 17-year-old outsiders, James... [More]
Synopsis:
Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in Los Angeles, New York,... [More]
Synopsis:
Former first lady Michelle Obama is joined by puppet pals to discover, cook and eat foods from around the world.... [More]
Synopsis:
This docuseries takes a look at the state of policing in America through the experiences of the Flint (Mich.) Police... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Robert "Bobby" Kennedy led a political career that included serving as attorney general during the presidential administration of his brother,... [More]
Synopsis:
The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager.... [More]
Synopsis:
When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix-original series follows a group of students of color at... [More]
Synopsis:
Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance... [More]
Synopsis:
The deceased king rises and a mysterious plague begins to spread; the prince must face a new breed of enemies... [More]
Synopsis:
Unearthly beings deliver condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of... [More]
Synopsis:
A woman flees an arranged marriage in Brooklyn to start a new life abroad, then her past catches up to... [More]
Synopsis:
Set during the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon struggles with addiction in a quest to become the... [More]
Synopsis:
This series follows the tragic tale of three orphans -- Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire -- who are investigating their... [More]
Synopsis:
Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where... [More]
Synopsis:
At a Paris talent firm, agents scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat.... [More]
Synopsis:
In the small town of Corsicana, Texas, hard-driving head cheer coach Monica Aldama demands perfection from her team of competitive... [More]
Synopsis:
Netflix's latest docuseries tackles the unsolved murder of Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students... [More]
Synopsis:
Maria Bamford stars as a fictionalized version of herself in this comedy, loosely based on what the dynamic comic and... [More]
Synopsis:
A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise.... [More]
Synopsis:
In this reboot of the 1980s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a... [More]
Synopsis:
On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, a boy who's half-human and half deer searches for a new beginning... [More]
Synopsis:
In 1989 a jogger was assaulted and raped in New York's Central Park, and five young people were subsequently charged... [More]
Synopsis:
Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to... [More]
Synopsis:
Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Synopsis:
Actor-writer Ryan O'Connell stars in this semi-autobiographical series based on his memoir. He plays Ryan, a gay man with cerebral... [More]
Synopsis:
Home bakers who have a poor track record in the kitchen seek redemption -- and cash -- on this series.... [More]
Synopsis:
Dylan, a 20-something romantic, has been intimate with a long list of women during his quest for true love. When... [More]
Synopsis:
Filmmakers who risked their lives during World War II to serve their country and expose the truth.... [More]
Synopsis:
When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Actor Tim Robinson stars in this sketch comedy series -- which he also co-created -- that sees him trying to... [More]
Synopsis:
When a teen reports being raped, then recants her story, two female detectives follow evidence that could reveal the truth;... [More]
Synopsis:
True-crime series are gaining popularity on TV so, of course, there was bound to be a satire of the genre.... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the 1996 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, "Alias Grace" tells the story of young Grace Marks,... [More]
Synopsis:
This animated comedy series explores the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building. The... [More]
Synopsis:
Even for a cartoon character, going through puberty isn't easy for a young person. Andrew is learning that first hand... [More]
Synopsis:
This comedy-drama is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. This time around, the series follows the... [More]
Synopsis:
Nadiya Hussain shares her love of baking with some of her favorite recipes, from delightful cakes to heavenly breads.... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on Armistead Maupin's novels, this drama chronicles life in liberated 1970s San Francisco.... [More]
Synopsis:
An exploration of the Fourteenth Amendment as the most enduring hallmark of democracy in the United States; with Mahershala Ali,... [More]
Synopsis:
A twentysomething woman who can see demons joins a hunter on a quest to end the demon threat.... [More]
Synopsis:
Comedy duo Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz improvise performances based on audience suggestions, from NYU Skirball Center for the Performing... [More]
Synopsis:
A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save... [More]
Synopsis:
The lives of four doctors as they navigate the highs and lows of working at Lenox Hill Hospital in New... [More]
Synopsis:
In the 1980s, Henry Lee Lucas confessed to hundreds of murders, which allowed grieving families to get closure for the... [More]
Synopsis:
Chronicles the illegitimate son of Zeus, a young man tasked with saving heaven and earth despite the interference of a... [More]
Synopsis:
There's a cliche that says "the rich get richer," and while that may be true it's not always done through... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
The origins of two iconic League champions, set in the utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.... [More]
Synopsis:
A deep look at the state of U.S. immigration, utilizing unprecedented access to ICE operations and moving portraits of immigrants.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Translating to Duty/Shame and set in both Tokyo and London, "Giri/Haji" is a thriller about a Tokyo detective named Kenzo... [More]
Synopsis:
James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang stars in this travelogue that sends him on a journey to culinary hot spots... [More]
Synopsis:
A whirlwind Christmas romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they... [More]
Synopsis:
The cult classic TV show is back! Comic Jonah Ray plays the role of Jonah Heston, a hapless human who... [More]
Synopsis:
Recovering addict and comic Mae tries to control the addictive behaviors and intense romanticism that permeate her life; her efforts... [More]
Synopsis:
A group of friends launch a babysitting business.... [More]
Read also:
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.