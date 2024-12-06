Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2025 Golden Globe Nominations

TAGGED AS: Awards, golden globes, movies, TV
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
©Apple TV+
“Are you excited for the Golden Globes?” Well, for us, the answer is a surprisingly enthusiastic yes! The Golden Globes are back and ready to celebrate their second official show in their new home, and we can’t wait to see who and what they’ve nominated. After years of controversial headlines, the Golden Globes’ previous home, NBC, decided to part ways with the beleaguered organization, and just like the last time that happened, the Globes switched over to CBS, which hosted the awards show last year and is currently in a multiyear contract with the Globes. We are still figuring out the taste and profile of these new Golden Globes voters, but that won’t stop us from trying to guess what they might be thinking.
With so few contests called this early in the game and very few categories boasting a consensus or frontrunner, it truly is anyone’s game. With several A-listers expected to be in the conversation this year, all of Hollywood is expected to turn out for the Globes, particularly because host Nikki Glaser is expected to bring back the hilarious and raucous vibes of Globes gone by, and that is a refreshing change considering what happened last year.
Last Year, the Globes announced two new voting categories: the Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures. With so many new faces added to the voting body, we are at a loss as to how exactly to predict for this new group of 300 journalists. However, there have been indications all year to give us a good idea of precisely who will be competing in this slightly smaller awards season.
For the predictions below, our Awards Expert Jacqueline Coley will take into consideration everything from industry buzz and the historical leanings of the HFPA to our Tomatometer and Popcornmeter Scores as a guide, read the tea leaves, and place our bets. How right will they be? Bookmark this page and find out when the Golden Globe nominations are announced on Monday, December 9.
Check out our picks for the Golden Globes nominations below, and let us know who you think will be nominated in the comments.
(Photo by Courtesy of Paramount Picture)
Who will be nominated?
- - A Complete Unknown (2025)
97% The Brutalist (2024)
93% Conclave (2024)
95% Nosferatu (2024)
98% Sing Sing (2023)
92% Dune: Part Two (2024)
Possible Spoilers – September 5, The Seed of a Sacred Fig
(Photo by Courtesy of Universal Picture)
Who will be nominated?
88% Challengers (2024)
79% Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
76% Emilia Pérez (2024)
96% Anora (2024)
90% The Substance (2024)
89% Wicked (2024)
Possible Spoilers – Hit Man, A Different Man, Saturday Night
(Photo by Courtesy of A24)
Who will be nominated?
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Nicholas Hoult – Juror #2
Possible Spoilers: John David Washington – The Piano Lesson
(Photo by Courtesy of A24)
Who will be nominated?
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman- Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Lily-Rose Depp- Nosferatu
Possible Spoilers: Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
(Photo by Courtesy of Disney)
Who will be nominated?
Jesse Eisenberg- A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine
Michael Keaton – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
(Photo by Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Who will be nominated?
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
June Squibb – Thelma
Zendaya – Challengers
Possible Spoilers: Emma Stone – Kinds of Kindness, Amy Adams – Nightbitch
(Photo by Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Who will be nominated?
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Stanley Tucci – Conclave
Yura Borisov – Anora
Possible Spoilers: Willem Dafoe – Nosferatu, Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown, Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
Who will be nominated?
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Saoirse Ronan – Blitz
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Possible Spoilers: Felicity Jones – The Brutalist, Natasha Lyonne – His Three Daughters, Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Who will be nominated?
Piece By Piece
Flow
Mufasa: The Lion King
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Transformers One
The Wild Robot
Who will be nominated?
92% Dune: Part Two (2024) – Denis Villeneuve
76% Emilia Pérez (2024) – Jacques Audiard
96% Anora (2024) – Sean Baker
97% The Brutalist (2024) – Brady Corbet
93% Conclave (2024) – Edward Berger
89% Wicked (2024) – Jon M. Chu
Who will be nominated?
Justin Kuritzkes – 88% Challengers (2024)
Sean Baker – 96% Anora (2024)
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – 97% The Brutalist (2024)
Jacques Audiard – 76% Emilia Pérez (2024)
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – 92% Dune: Part Two (2024)
Coralie Fargeat – 90% The Substance (2024)
Who will be nominated?
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
All We Imagine as Light
Kneecap
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
Possible Spoilers: Flow
Who will be nominated?
Dune: Part Two
Challengers
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Who will be nominated?
“Mi Camino” – The Six Triple Eight
“Winter Coat” – Blitz
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper
“Piece by Piece”- Piece by Piece
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot
Possible Spoilers: “The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
The 2025 Golden Globe Nomination will be announced Monday, December 9th at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. Check back on Rotten Tomatoes to see who gets a nod.
Winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8 PM ET live on the CBS Television Network. The event will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., available live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day.
Are you as obsessed with awards as we are? Check out our Awards Leaderboard for 2024/25.