Edgar Wright Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking all the films of director Edgar Wright, including his Cornetto Trilogy with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End), his fanboy tribute to The Sparks Brothers (Wright revealed his 10 favorite music documentaries and told us to “turn these up to 11”), and more straight-forward action and horror flicks Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho).

#2 Baby Driver (2017) 92% #2 Adjusted Score: 122968% Critics Consensus: Stylish, exciting, and fueled by a killer soundtrack, Baby Driver hits the road and it's gone -- proving fast-paced action movies can be smartly written without sacrificing thrills. Synopsis: Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the... Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the... [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal Directed By: Edgar Wright