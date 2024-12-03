Awards Leaderboard: Best Movies of 2024

The 2024-2025 awards season is officially off to the races, and we are back with our Awards Leaderboard because we live for all the season’s drama. We will be here all the way up until Oscar night, breaking down the winners and losers of the season and chronicling every major win from critics groups, guilds, and industry honors. Despite the dual strikes early this summer, Hollywood’s glitzy season is officially underway, and we can’t wait to recap every twist and turn.

Though many are expecting frontrunners like Anora, Wicked, and Conclave to make a good showing in the Best Picture race this season, so far, none have garnered major prizes, with Sean Baker’s Anora boasting the only prize thus far – but it is still very early on. In fact, with only two contests down thus far, The Gotham’s and New York Film Critics Circle, Ramell Ross’ Nickel Boys is the first to top our leaderboard with four prizes.

We will likely have a very different list when we update again, but the season has begun, and we are more than ready to dive in. Which one of these early wins will matter in the long run? Like our leaderboard, it is all still very much up in the air, but we will be here each week to keep you up to date. So bookmark this page, to stay in the know on which films take home the most prizes.

Read on to find out where your favorite movies stand, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Nickel Boys (2024) 87% – 4 wins NYFCC: Best Director

NYFCC: Best Cinematography

Gothams: Best Breakthrough Performance

Gothams: Best Director

The Brutalist (2024) 97% – 2 wins NYFCC: Best Film

NYFCC: Best Actor

Sing Sing (2023) 98% – 2 wins Gothams: Best Lead Performance

Gothams: Best Supporting Performance

Janet Planet (2023) 85% – 1 win NYFCC: Best Breakthrough Filmmaker

Anora (2024) 96% – 1 win NYFCC: Best Screenplay

Hard Truths (2024) 96% – 1 win NYFCC: Best Actress

Flow (2024) 97% – 1 win NYFCC: Best Animated Feature

Thumbnail image by ©A24

