2024-2025 Awards Calendar

Time is a flat circle; once one award season is done, another is ready to start. Actually, if we’re being honest, next year’s award season has been in the works for months. But how will it all shake out? We have all the dates for your favorite season highlights, from the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes to festivals like the annual bashes at the Cannes Film Festival and TIFF. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates as more dates are announced.

May 2024

May 14-25 – 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

June 2024

June 4 – Gotham TV Awards

June 7 – 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

June 9-15 – Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market

July 2024

July 17 – 76th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announced

August 2024

August 28-September 7 – 81st Venice International Film Festival (VIFF)

August 29-September 2 – 2024 Telluride Film Festival (TFF)

September 2024

September 5-September 15 – 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

September 15 – 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

September 27-October 13 – 62nd New York Film Festival (NYFF)

October 2024

October 9-20 – 68th BFI London Film Festival (LFF)

October 3-13 – Mill Valley Film Festival (MFF)

October 17-20 – Middleburg Film Festival (Middleburg)

October 23-27 – AFI Film Festival (AFI)

October 24-31 – Austin Film Festival (AFF)

October 26-November 2 – 27th Savannah Film Festival (SCAD)

TBD – Gotham Awards (IFP) nominations

November 2024

November 5 – British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) nominations

November 17 – Governors Awards (AMPAS)

November 26 – British Independent Film Awards Craft (BIFA)

TBD – Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCA)

TBD – Gotham Awards (IFP)

TBD – Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA)

TBD – International Documentary Association Awards (IDA)

TBD – New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCC)

December 2024

December 7 – 37th European Film Awards (EFA)

December 8 – British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)

December 9 – Golden Globe nominations (HFPA)

December 10 – Producers Guild of America Documentary Motion Pictures nominations

December 13 – Producers Guild of America Sports, Children’s, and Short Form nominations

December 16 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards nominations

December 17 – Shortlist Announced

TBD – AFI Top 10 Awards (AFI)

TBD – Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards (AFCC)

TBD – Black Film Critics Circle Awards (BFCC)

TBD – Boston Online Film Critics Association Awards (BOFCA)

TBD – 37th Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (CFCA)

TBD – Critics’ Choice Awards Awards (CCA)

TBD – Dallas–Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards

TBD – Florida Film Critics Circle Awards (FFCC)

TBD – Greater Western New York Film Critics Association Awards (GWNYFCA)

TBD – Indiana Film Journalists Association Awards (IFJA)

TBD – Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards (LVFCS)

TBD – Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA)

TBD – Michigan Movie Critics Guild Awards (MMCG)

TBD – Nevada Film Critics Society Awards (NFCS)

TBD – New York Film Critics Online Awards (NYFCO)

TBD – North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA)

TBD – North Texas Film Critics Association Awards (NTFCA)

TBD – Online Association of Female Film Critics Awards (OAFFC)

TBD – Online Film Critics Association Awards (OFCA)

TBD – Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards (PFCC)

TBD – Phoenix Critics Circle Awards (PCC)

TBD – Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards (PFCS)

TBD – San Diego Film Critics Society Awards (SDFCS)

TBD – Southeastern Film Critic Association Awards (SEFCA)

TBD – St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards (StLFCA)

TBD – Toronto Film Critics Association Awards (TFCA)

TBD – U.K. Film Critics Association Awards (UKFCA)

TBD – Utah Film Critics Association Awards (UFCA)

TBD – Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards (WAFCA)

TBD – Women Film Critics Circle Awards (WFCC)

January 2025

January 2-13 – Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

January 4 – Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch

January 5 – 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (HFPA)

January 7 – Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations

January 7 – National Board of Review Awards (NBR)

January 8 – Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nominations

January 8 – Oscar Nomination voting begins (AMPAS)

January 10 – AFI Award Gala (AFI)

January 10 – Producers Guild of America Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures nominations

January 17 – Oscar Nominations (AMPAS)

January 23-February 2 – Sundance Film Festival

January 26 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards

January 31 – 67th Annual Grammy Awards

TBD – African American Film Critics Association Awards

TBD – Austin Film Critics Association Awards (AFCA)

TBD – BAFTA Tea Party

TBD – Black Reel Awards (BRA)

TBD – Chicago Indie Critics Awards (CIC)

TBD – Cinema Eye Honors Awards (CEH)

TBD – Columbus Film Critics Association Awards (COFCA)

TBD – Critics Association of Central Florida Awards (CACF)

TBD – Crunchyroll Anime Awards

TBD – Denver Film Critics Society Awards (DFCA)

TBD – DiscussingFilm Critics Awards (DFCA)

TBD – Georgia Film Critics Association Awards (GFCA)

TBD – Hawaii Film Critics Society Awards (HCFS)

TBD – Hollywood Creative Alliance Film Awards (HCA)

TBD – Houston Film Critics Society Awards (HFCS)

TBD – International Cinephile Society Awards (ICS)

TBD – Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards (KCFCC)

TBD – Music City Film Critics Association Awards (MCFCA)

TBD – National Society of Film Critics Awards (NSFC)

TBD – North Carolina Film Critics Association Awards (NCFCA)

TBD – North Dakota Film Society Awards (NDFS)

TBD – Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Awards (OFCC)

TBD – Portland Critics Association Awards (PCA)

TBD – Rotten Tomatoes Golden Tomato Awards (GTA)

TBD – San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle Awards (SFBAFCC)

TBD – Seattle Film Critics Society Awards (SFCS)

TBD – DGA Nominations

TBD – WGA Nominations

February 2025

February 4-February 15 – Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 8 – 77th Annual DGA Awards (DGA)

February 8 – PGA Awards (PGA)

February 10 – Oscars nominees luncheon (AMPAS)

February 11-18 – Oscar winner voting (AMPAS)

February 13-23 – Berlin Film Festival

February 16 – EE BAFTA Film Awards (BAFTA)

February 18 – Academy Scientific and Technical Awards

February 22 – 61st Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)

February 22 – 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards

February 23 – 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

TBD – American Cinema Editors ACE Eddie Awards (ACE)

TBD – Annie Awards

TBD – Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA)

TBD – Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG)

TBD – Casting Society of America Artios Awards

TBD – César Awards

TBD – Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)

TBD – Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Awards (LEJA)

TBD – London Critics Circle Film Awards (LFCCC)

TBD – Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAH)

TBD – Minnesota Film Critics Alliance Awards (MNFCA)

TBD – People’s Choice Awards (PCA)

TBD – Set Decorators Society of America Awards (SDSA)

TBD – Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards (SCL)

TBD – Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Dorian Awards (GALECA)

TBD – Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards (VFCC)

TBD – Visual Effects Society Awards (VES)

TBD – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)

March 2025

March 2 – 97th Annual Academy Awards (AMPAS)

March 7-15 – SXSW Conference & Festivals

TBD – American Society of Cinematographers Awards (ASC)

TBD – Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (GMS)

TBD – Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards (MPSE)

TBD – NAACP Image Awards

TBD – Online Film and Television Association Awards (OFTA)

TBD – USC Scripter Awards

