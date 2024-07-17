2024 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees

TAGGED AS: Awards, Emmy Nominations, Emmys
The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards have been announced, and it’s a good day for Shōgun, which took the lead with a whopping 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress, and Outstanding Supporting Actor. The Bear followed with 23 noms, including Best Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress, and Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress. Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge) and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country) made Emmy history as the first Indigenous women to ever be nominated for acting. Both have been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.
Check out the list below to see who else is in the running, and be sure to tune in on September 15 to find out which shows will come out on top!
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Idris Elba, Hijack
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murderers in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murderers in the Building
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murderers in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Animated Series
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live on Sunday, September 15 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.