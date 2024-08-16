2024 Emmy Awards Ballot: Complete with Tomatometer and Audience Scores

Will The Bear come out on top at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards? Will Lesley Manville snag her first Emmy for her performance as Princess Margaret in The Crown? Manville is one of 18 nominations the historical drama series received this year, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Directing.

But The Crown isn’t the only show with a slew of nominations. The Morning Show received 16 noms, including Outstanding Lead Actress; The Bear scored a record-breaking 23 nominations, including Outstanding Casting; and Shōgun took the lead with a whopping 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Who do you think will dominate the 2024 Emmys? It’s time to get your Rotten Tomatoes ballot ready!

Download and print your 2024 Emmys ballot

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live on September 15 at 8 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on ABC.

