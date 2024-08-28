When And How To Watch the 2024 Emmys

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, and stream the next day on Hulu until January 22. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, marking the first time a father-son duo has taken on the hosting role. Notably, four years ago, they also made history as the first father and son to win Emmys in the same year for their hit series Schitt’s Creek.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all.”

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmys stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

Read on for more information and ways to watch the Emmys no matter where you are. And don’t miss the Emmys red carpet pre-show, starting with the E! Countdown to the Emmys Sunday, September 15 at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT. Red carpet coverage begins at 6:00 PM.