Where to Watch the Emmy-Nominated Shows of 2024

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are next month, and if you’re looking for a guide on how to watch all the nominees, you’ve come to the right place. Spend your nights and weekends binge-watching Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s Shōgun, nominated for 25 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, or dive into Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer, the popular series nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which Gadd also stars in.
Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, the list below has all the details on where to stream your favorite Emmy-nominated shows, from animated series to television movies. And if you haven’t done so already, be sure to download and print the Rotten Tomatoes 2024 Emmy Ballot complete with Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores for all nominees.
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Quinta Brunson), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Fubo, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Richard Gadd), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tom Goodman-Hill), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau)
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Animated Program
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Animated Program
Where to Watch: Stream on FOX, Fubo, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Lead Actress (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Liza Colón-Zayas)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Imelda Staunton), Outstanding Lead Actor (Dominic West), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki)
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (Larry David)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Walton Goggins)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video
Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (John Hamm), Outstanding Lead Actress (Juno Temple), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Lamorne Morris)
Where to Watch: FuboTV, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series (Matt Bomer), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series (Jonathan Bailey)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Hulu, Paramount+, The Roku Channel, Vudu
Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series, (Tom Hollander), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Treat Williams), Outstanding Lead Actress (Naomi Watts), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Diane Lane)
Where to Watch: Stream on Hulu, Vudu
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Carrie Coon), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (Christine Baranski)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Vudu
Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series (Sofia Vergara)
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Vudu
Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Idris Elba)
Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Idris Elba)
Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph)
Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor)
Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Donald Glover), Outstanding Lead Actress (Maya Erskine)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie
Where to Watch: Stream on Peacock
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Steve Martin, Martin Short), Outstanding Lead Actress (Selena Gomez), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Paul Rudd), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Kristen Wiig), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Carol Burnett)
Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Andrew Scott), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Dakota Fanning)
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Animated Series
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Max, Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Animated Program
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, FOX, Fubo, Hulu, Vudu
Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Gary Oldman), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Jack Lowden)
Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Jodie Foster), Outstanding Supporting Actor (John Hawkes)
Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max
Nominations: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series (Lily Gladstone)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu
Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (Matt Berry)
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu, Vudu
Nominations: Outstanding Animated Program
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live on Sunday, September 15 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ABC.