Where to Watch the Emmy-Nominated Shows of 2024

Photo by Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are next month, and if you’re looking for a guide on how to watch all the nominees, you’ve come to the right place. Spend your nights and weekends binge-watching Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s Shōgun, nominated for 25 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, or dive into Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer, the popular series nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which Gadd also stars in. Whatever genre you’re in the mood for, the list below has all the details on where to stream your favorite Emmy-nominated shows, from animated series to television movies. And if you haven’t done so already, be sure to download and print the Rotten Tomatoes 2024 Emmy Ballot complete with Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores for all nominees.

3 Body Problem

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Abbott Elementary

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Quinta Brunson), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph)

Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Fubo, Hulu

Baby Reindeer

Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Richard Gadd), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tom Goodman-Hill), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau)

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai

Nominations: Outstanding Animated Program

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Bob’s Burgers

(The Amazing Rudy, season 14, episode 2. Photo by Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Nominations: Outstanding Animated Program

Where to Watch: Stream on FOX, Fubo, Hulu

The Bear



Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Lead Actress (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Liza Colón-Zayas)

Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu

The Crown

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Imelda Staunton), Outstanding Lead Actor (Dominic West), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki)

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Curb Your Enthusiasm



Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (Larry David)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max

Fallout

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Walton Goggins)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Fargo

Nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (John Hamm), Outstanding Lead Actress (Juno Temple), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Lamorne Morris)

Where to Watch: FuboTV, Hulu

Fellow Travelers

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series (Matt Bomer), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series (Jonathan Bailey)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Hulu, Paramount+, The Roku Channel, Vudu

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series, (Tom Hollander), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Treat Williams), Outstanding Lead Actress (Naomi Watts), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Diane Lane)

Where to Watch: Stream on Hulu, Vudu

The Gilded Age

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Carrie Coon), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (Christine Baranski)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Vudu

Griselda

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series (Sofia Vergara)

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Hacks



Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Vudu

Hijack



Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Idris Elba)

Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Idris Elba)

Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+

Loot

Nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph)

Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+

The Morning Show

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor)

Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Donald Glover), Outstanding Lead Actress (Maya Erskine)

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie

Where to Watch: Stream on Peacock

Only Murders in the Building

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Steve Martin, Martin Short), Outstanding Lead Actress (Selena Gomez), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Paul Rudd), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep)

Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu

Palm Royale

Nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Kristen Wiig), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Carol Burnett)

Where to Watch: Stream on Apple TV+

Quiz Lady

Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie

Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+, Hulu

Red, White & Royal Blue

Nominations: Outstanding Television Movie

Where to Watch: Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Reservation Dogs