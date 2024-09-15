2024 Emmy Winners: 76th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners

by | September 15, 2024 | Comments

Cast and crew of “Shōgun” accept the Outstanding Drama Series award (Photo by Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The stars and creators of some of our favorite shows of 2024 packed the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was a great night for the cast and crew of Shōgun. Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s popular series, which had 25 nominations, nabbed 18 Emmy wins, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Hacks also took the top spot for Outstanding Comedy Series, in addition to Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart’s performance of Deborah Vance.

And all eyes were on Richard Gadds’ Baby Reindeer, which shined in four major categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series.

Keep scrolling for a list of all the winners from TV’s biggest night!

Outstanding Comedy Series

HacksWINNER
Abbott Elementary 
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun  WINNER 
Slow Horses 
3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun –WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Idris Elba, Hijack 
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Maya Rudolph, Loot

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear – WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs 

Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series 

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear  WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series 

Jon Bernthal, The Bear  WINNER
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series 

Claire Foy, The Crown
Michaela Coel Mr. and Mrs. Smith  WINNER
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series 

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses 
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun  WINNER

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry 
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country 

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning, Ripley 
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge 
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer 
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Animated Series

Blue Eye Samurai  WINNER
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie 
Quiz Lady – WINNER
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted

For the full list of 2024 Emmy winners, click here.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News