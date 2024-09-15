2024 Emmy Winners: 76th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners

The stars and creators of some of our favorite shows of 2024 packed the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was a great night for the cast and crew of Shōgun. Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s popular series, which had 25 nominations, nabbed 18 Emmy wins, including Outstanding Drama Series.
“The passion and dreams that we have inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders.”#Shо̄gun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada thanks the cast and crew for their Best Drama Series #Emmys win. https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/BOQpaSS3DG
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
Hacks also took the top spot for Outstanding Comedy Series, in addition to Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart’s performance of Deborah Vance.
Best Comedy Series surprise – #Hacks bests #TheBear to close out the #Emmys. https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/597xf3MXQV
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
And all eyes were on Richard Gadds’ Baby Reindeer, which shined in four major categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series.
“If #BabyReindeer has proved anything it’s that there’s no set formula to this – that you don’t need big stars, proven IP, long running series, catch all storytelling to have a hit.”
– Richard Gadd at the #Emmys https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/i4yzUM3e3h
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
Keep scrolling for a list of all the winners from TV’s biggest night!
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks – WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun – WINNER
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun –WINNER
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Congratulations to Anna Sawai for winning Best Actress at the #Emmys for her role on #Shо̄gun! https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/ILZmQxyHbo
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Idris Elba, Hijack
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER
Dominic West, The Crown
Wise words from #Shōgun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada #Emmys https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/pSGupkmhkQ
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear – WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear – WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear – WINNER
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Michaela Coel Mr. and Mrs. Smith – WINNER
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun – WINNER
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Jodie Foster forever #Emmys https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/nVlbKwRvu1
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Lamorne Morris proved his daughter wrong and won at the #Emmys! https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/XoS99XCKPr
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Animated Series
Blue Eye Samurai – WINNER
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady – WINNER
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
For the full list of 2024 Emmy winners, click here.