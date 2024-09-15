2024 Emmy Winners: 76th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners

Cast and crew of “Shōgun” accept the Outstanding Drama Series award (Photo by Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The stars and creators of some of our favorite shows of 2024 packed the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was a great night for the cast and crew of Shōgun. Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s popular series, which had 25 nominations, nabbed 18 Emmy wins, including Outstanding Drama Series.

“The passion and dreams that we have inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders.”#Shо̄gun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada thanks the cast and crew for their Best Drama Series #Emmys win. https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/BOQpaSS3DG — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024

Hacks also took the top spot for Outstanding Comedy Series, in addition to Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart’s performance of Deborah Vance.

And all eyes were on Richard Gadds’ Baby Reindeer, which shined in four major categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series.

“If #BabyReindeer has proved anything it’s that there’s no set formula to this – that you don’t need big stars, proven IP, long running series, catch all storytelling to have a hit.” – Richard Gadd at the #Emmys https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/i4yzUM3e3h — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Reservation Dogs

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun –WINNER

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Congratulations to Anna Sawai for winning Best Actress at the #Emmys for her role on #Shо̄gun! https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/ILZmQxyHbo — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Idris Elba, Hijack

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – WINNER

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear – WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear – WINNER

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear – WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear – WINNER

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Michaela Coel Mr. and Mrs. Smith – WINNER

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun – WINNER

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Lamorne Morris proved his daughter wrong and won at the #Emmys! https://t.co/tQ2OH4vRKY pic.twitter.com/XoS99XCKPr — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 16, 2024

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Animated Series

Blue Eye Samurai – WINNER

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady – WINNER

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

