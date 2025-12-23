(Photo by United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection. THUNDERBALL)

All Sean Connery Movies Ranked

The latest: Thunderball celebrates its 60th anniversary! The James Bond adventure was hailed by critics for Connery’s signature dashing charm, and the film’s lavish sets.

Footballer. Bodybuilder. Navy soldier. Milkman. No, these aren’t the declassified origins of MI6 agent James Bond, but of the actor who would embody him: Sean Connery. An appropriately colorful past for a strappng Scot, Connery saved the best career change for his mid-20s when he turned down a sports contract to pursue theater and acting in the 1950s. Bit parts came quick, leading into 1959 when the very Scottish actor was cast in the very Irish movie, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, which still sticks out in his filmography as one of the rare times Connery has sung on-camera, and his only solo.

Another movie where Connery sings? You know its name: Dr. No, the first James Bond film ever adapted from the espionage books by Ian Fleming, in which Connery has a very brief duet with Ursula Andress. A tremendous financial success back then (and Certified Fresh now), it not only launched the 007 series but a whole international spy genre that would dominate the ’60s, and hang ripe for parody and resurrection for decades to come. Sequels like From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice came in rapid annual fashion.

After being freed from MI6 service and starting in the ’70s, fans never had to wait long for a new on-screen appearance from Connery, who put out two or three movies a year through the late-’90s. The Man Who Would Be King, Murder on the Orient Express, A Bridge Too Far, and Zardoz were among the most notable (and in the last’s case, peculiar) of the ’70s. And the ’80s would see him in Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits, 007 swan song Never Say Never Again, action classic Highlander, and The Untouchables – the only time he’s ever been nominated for an acting Oscar (which he won!).

He closed the decade with fan-favorite Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as Indy’s dad, and started the ’90s with The Hunt for Red October. He then began to settle more into older statesman and mentor roles – First Knight, Entrapment, Finding Forrester — which probably seemed less appealing as the reviews came in worse and worse. The Avengers was a widely-publicized box office bomb, while The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen became but another embarrassing bullet point on Alan Moore’s list of why he hates Hollywood. But Connery was always a forceful presence, no matter the film he found himself in. The actor retired from acting after League, with only a vocal performance in homegrown Scottish animated movie Sir Billi to tide audiences over in the last 15 years, and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, we sadly lost Sir Sean Connery at the age of 90.

#1 007: Goldfinger (1964)

99% #1 Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#7 Thunderball (1965)

85% #7 Critics Consensus: Lavishly rendered set pieces and Sean Connery's enduring charm make Thunderball a big, fun adventure, even if it doesn't quite measure up to the series' previous heights. Synopsis: Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi, Luciana Paluzzi Directed By: Terence Young

#10 Marnie (1964)

78% #10 Critics Consensus: A coolly constructed mystery revolving around a character who's inscrutable to a fault, Marnie finds Hitchcock luring audiences deeper into the dark. Synopsis: Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) is a customer of one Mr. Strutt, whose business was robbed by his secretary, the mysterious Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) is a customer of one Mr. Strutt, whose business was robbed by his secretary, the mysterious [More] Starring: Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery, Diane Baker, Martin Gabel Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#27 Highlander (1986)

69% #27 Critics Consensus: People hate Highlander because it's cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons. Synopsis: When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking [More] Starring: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#37 Dragonheart (1996)

48% #37 Critics Consensus: Dragonheart gives us medieval action, a splendidly mulleted Dennis Quaid, and Sean Connery as a talking dragon -- and, unfortunately, a story that largely fails to engage. Synopsis: Disillusioned knight Bowen (Dennis Quaid) befriends Draco (Sean Connery), the last of the dragons, and the two begin scamming village Disillusioned knight Bowen (Dennis Quaid) befriends Draco (Sean Connery), the last of the dragons, and the two begin scamming village [More] Starring: Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, Pete Postlethwaite, Dina Meyer Directed By: Rob Cohen

#45 Just Cause (1995)

26% #45 Critics Consensus: Just Cause you round up a phenomenal cast, that doesn't mean you have everything you need for a solid legal thriller -- and this film is forgettable proof. Synopsis: Paul Armstrong (Sean Connery), a law professor who staunchly fights the death penalty, is lured into defending a death row Paul Armstrong (Sean Connery), a law professor who staunchly fights the death penalty, is lured into defending a death row [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Capshaw, Blair Underwood Directed By: Arne Glimcher