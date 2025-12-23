TAGGED AS: ,

All Sean Connery Movies Ranked

Thunderball celebrates its 60th anniversary! The James Bond adventure was hailed by critics for Connery's signature dashing charm, and the film's lavish sets.

Footballer. Bodybuilder. Navy soldier. Milkman. No, these aren’t the declassified origins of MI6 agent James Bond, but of the actor who would embody him: Sean Connery. An appropriately colorful past for a strappng Scot, Connery saved the best career change for his mid-20s when he turned down a sports contract to pursue theater and acting in the 1950s. Bit parts came quick, leading into 1959 when the very Scottish actor was cast in the very Irish movie, Darby O’Gill and the Little People, which still sticks out in his filmography as one of the rare times Connery has sung on-camera, and his only solo.

Another movie where Connery sings? You know its name: Dr. No, the first James Bond film ever adapted from the espionage books by Ian Fleming, in which Connery has a very brief duet with Ursula Andress. A tremendous financial success back then (and Certified Fresh now), it not only launched the 007 series but a whole international spy genre that would dominate the ’60s, and hang ripe for parody and resurrection for decades to come. Sequels like From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice came in rapid annual fashion.

After being freed from MI6 service and starting in the ’70s, fans never had to wait long for a new on-screen appearance from Connery, who put out two or three movies a year through the late-’90s. The Man Who Would Be King, Murder on the Orient Express, A Bridge Too Far, and Zardoz were among the most notable (and in the last’s case, peculiar) of the ’70s. And the ’80s would see him in Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits, 007 swan song Never Say Never Again, action classic Highlander, and The Untouchables – the only time he’s ever been nominated for an acting Oscar (which he won!).

He closed the decade with fan-favorite Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as Indy’s dad, and started the ’90s with The Hunt for Red October. He then began to settle more into older statesman and mentor roles – First Knight, Entrapment, Finding Forrester — which probably seemed less appealing as the reviews came in worse and worse. The Avengers was a widely-publicized box office bomb, while The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen became but another embarrassing bullet point on Alan Moore’s list of why he hates Hollywood. But Connery was always a forceful presence, no matter the film he found himself in. The actor retired from acting after League, with only a vocal performance in homegrown Scottish animated movie Sir Billi to tide audiences over in the last 15 years, and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, we sadly lost Sir Sean Connery at the age of 90.

Now, we celebrate a life in film as we rank all Sean Connery movies by Tomatometer!


#1

007: Goldfinger (1964)
Tomatometer icon 99%

#1
Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark.
Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton
Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#2

From Russia With Love (1963)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#2
Critics Consensus: The second James Bond film, From Russia with Love is a razor-sharp, briskly-paced Cold War thriller that features several electrifying action scenes.
Synopsis: Agent 007 (Sean Connery) is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi, Robert Shaw, Lotte Lenya
Directed By: Terence Young

#3

Dr. No (1962)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: Featuring plenty of the humor, action, and escapist thrills the series would become known for, Dr. No kicks off the Bond franchise in style.
Synopsis: In the film that launched the James Bond saga, Agent 007 (Sean Connery) battles mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman, Jack Lord
Directed By: Terence Young

#4

Time Bandits (1981)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#4
Critics Consensus: Time Bandits is a remarkable time-travel fantasy from Terry Gilliam, who utilizes fantastic set design and homemade special effects to create a vivid, original universe.
Synopsis: Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former [More]
Starring: John Cleese, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, Katherine Helmond
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#5

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#5
Critics Consensus: Murder, intrigue, and a star-studded cast make this stylish production of Murder on the Orient Express one of the best Agatha Christie adaptations to see the silver screen.
Synopsis: Having concluded a case, detective Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) settles into what he expects will be a relaxing journey home [More]
Starring: Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Martin Balsam, Ingrid Bergman
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#6

The Hunt for Red October (1990)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#6
Critics Consensus: Perfectly cast and packed with suspense, The Hunt for Red October is an old-fashioned submarine thriller with plenty of firepower to spare.
Synopsis: Based on the popular Tom Clancy novel, this suspenseful movie tracks Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) as he [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, Sam Neill
Directed By: John McTiernan

#7

Thunderball (1965)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#7
Critics Consensus: Lavishly rendered set pieces and Sean Connery's enduring charm make Thunderball a big, fun adventure, even if it doesn't quite measure up to the series' previous heights.
Synopsis: Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi, Luciana Paluzzi
Directed By: Terence Young

#8

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#8
Critics Consensus: Lighter and more comedic than its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade returns the series to the brisk serial adventure of Raiders, while adding a dynamite double act between Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.
Synopsis: An art collector appeals to Jones to embark on a search for the Holy Grail. He learns that another archaeologist [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#9

The Untouchables (1987)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#9
Critics Consensus: Slick on the surface but loaded with artful touches, Brian DePalma's classical gangster thriller is a sharp look at period Chicago crime, featuring excellent performances from a top-notch cast.
Synopsis: After building an empire with bootleg alcohol, legendary crime boss Al Capone (Robert De Niro) rules Chicago with an iron [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#10

Marnie (1964)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#10
Critics Consensus: A coolly constructed mystery revolving around a character who's inscrutable to a fault, Marnie finds Hitchcock luring audiences deeper into the dark.
Synopsis: Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) is a customer of one Mr. Strutt, whose business was robbed by his secretary, the mysterious [More]
Starring: Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery, Diane Baker, Martin Gabel
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#11

Finding Forrester (2000)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#11
Critics Consensus: Despite the predictability of its plot and its similarity to Good Will Hunting, Finding Forrester has an honest, solid feel to it and good rapport between Connery and Brown.
Synopsis: A unique relationship develops between an eccentric, reclusive novelist and a young, amazingly gifted scholar-athlete. After the novelist discovers that [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Rob Brown, F. Murray Abraham, Anna Paquin
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#12

007 - You Only Live Twice (1967)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#12
Critics Consensus: With exotic locales, impressive special effects, and a worthy central villain, You Only Live Twice overcomes a messy and implausible story to deliver another memorable early Bond flick.
Synopsis: During the Cold War, American and Russian spacecrafts go missing, leaving each superpower believing the other is to blame. As [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi, Donald Pleasence, Tetsurô Tanba
Directed By: Lewis Gilbert

#13

Darby O'Gill and the Little People (1959)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Just-fired Darby O'Gill (Albert Sharpe) does not want to tell his daughter, Katie (Janet Munro), that his position has been [More]
Starring: Albert Sharpe, Janet Munro, Sean Connery, Jimmy O'Dea
Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#14

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this adventure film follows the exploits of Peachy Carnehan (Michael Caine) and [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer, Saeed Jaffrey
Directed By: John Huston

#15

The Molly Maguires (1970)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Pennsylvania company plants a spy (Richard Harris) among an Irish coal miner's (Sean Connery) secret society of saboteurs. [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Richard Harris, Samantha Eggar, Frank Finlay
Directed By: Martin Ritt

#16

The Red Tent (1971)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In his apartment in Rome in the 1960s, the elderly and guilt-stricken Gen. Umberto Nobile (Peter Finch) recalls the tragic [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Claudia Cardinale, Peter Finch, Hardy Krüger
Directed By: Mikhail Kalatozov

#17

The Longest Day (1962)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1944, the U.S. Army and Allied forces plan a huge invasion landing in Normandy, France. Despite bad weather, General [More]
Starring: John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, Henry Fonda, Rod Steiger
Directed By: Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Bernhard Wicki

#18

Hell Drivers (1957)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tom Yately (Stanley Baker) is an ex-convict who takes a job as a construction-supply trucker. He soon befriends Lucy (Peggy [More]
Starring: Stanley Baker, Herbert Lom, Peggy Cummins, Patrick McGoohan
Directed By: Charles De Latour

#19

The Great Train Robbery (1978)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#19
Critics Consensus: Laboriously paced and overly talky, The Great Train Robbery nevertheless pulls off a thrillingly staged finale anchored by winning performances from Donald Sutherland and Sean Connery.
Synopsis: Edward Pierce (Sean Connery) is a master thief of the Victorian Era who's never found a heist he couldn't pull [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland, Lesley-Anne Down, Alan Webb
Directed By: Michael Crichton

#20

The Anderson Tapes (1971)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: John Duke Anderson is a burglar (Sean Connery) recently released from prison who returns to his ex-girlfriend (Dyan Cannon) after [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Dyan Cannon, Martin Balsam, Ralph Meeker
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#21

The Hill (1965)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Five British soldiers are sent to a detention camp in the Libyan Desert, including Sergeant Major Roberts (Sean Connery), whose [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Harry Andrews, Ian Bannen, Alfred Lynch
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#22

Robin and Marian (1976)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#22
Critics Consensus: Robin and Marian gives the legendary characters a somber sendoff, finding ample success in the romantic chemistry between Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn while yielding diminishing returns in its attempts at relevant satire.
Synopsis: Long after their original adventures in Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood (Sean Connery) and his trusty sidekick, Little John (Nicol Williamson), [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn, Robert Shaw, Richard Harris
Directed By: Richard Lester

#23

The Offence (1973)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A veteran British police inspector, Sgt. Johnson (Sean Connery), has grown increasingly disturbed by the rapes and murders he has [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Trevor Howard, Vivien Merchant, Ian Bannen
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#24

The Name of the Rose (1986)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the 14th century, William of Baskerville (Sean Connery), a renowned Franciscan monk, and his apprentice, Adso of Melk (Christian [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, F. Murray Abraham, Elya Baskin, Christian Slater
Directed By: Jean-Jacques Annaud

#25

Never Say Never Again (1983)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#25
Critics Consensus: While the rehashed story feels rather uninspired and unnecessary, the return of both Sean Connery and a more understated Bond make Never Say Never Again a watchable retread.
Synopsis: An aging James Bond (Sean Connery) makes an uncharacteristic mistake during a routine training mission, leading M (Edward Fox) to [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Klaus Maria Brandauer, Barbara Carrera, Max von Sydow
Directed By: Irvin Kershner

#26

The Russia House (1990)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While visiting Moscow, British publisher Barley Blair (Sean Connery) learns of a manuscript detailing the Soviet Union's nuclear missile capabilities. [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Michelle Pfeiffer, Roy Scheider, James Fox
Directed By: Fred Schepisi

#27

Highlander (1986)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#27
Critics Consensus: People hate Highlander because it's cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons.
Synopsis: When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking [More]
Starring: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown
Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#28

The Rock (1996)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#28
Critics Consensus: For visceral thrills, it can't be beat. Just don't expect The Rock to engage your brain.
Synopsis: FBI chemical warfare expert Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) is sent on an urgent mission with a former British spy, John [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris, Michael Biehn
Directed By: Michael Bay

#29

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#29
Critics Consensus: Diamonds are Forever is a largely derivative affair, but it's still pretty entertaining nonetheless, thanks to great stunts, witty dialogue, and the presence of Sean Connery.
Synopsis: While investigating mysterious activities in the world diamond market, 007 (Sean Connery) discovers that his evil nemesis Blofeld (Charles Gray) [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Jill St. John, Charles Gray, Lana Wood
Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#30

The Wind and the Lion (1975)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: John Milius fictionalizes the historical story of President Roosevelt's attempts to deal with the kidnapping of an American citizen by [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Candice Bergen, Brian Keith, John Huston
Directed By: John Milius

#31

Playing by Heart (1998)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#31
Critics Consensus: It's overly talky, but Playing By Heart benefits from witty insights into modern relationships and strong performances from an esteemed cast.
Synopsis: In this tale of how love binds 11 random people from Los Angeles, a married couple (Sean Connery, Gena Rowlands) [More]
Starring: Gillian Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Madeleine Stowe, Anthony Edwards
Directed By: Willard Carroll

#32

Outland (1981)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Thriller about an honest marshal in a corrupt mining colony on Io, Jupiter's sunless third moon, who is determined to [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Peter Boyle, Frances Sternhagen, James B. Sikking
Directed By: Peter Hyams

#33

A Bridge Too Far (1977)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#33
Critics Consensus: A Bridge Too Far is a war movie too long, although top-notch talent on both sides of the camera keeps the end result consistently watchable.
Synopsis: Late in 1944, the Allies seem to have the upper hand in the European land war. A combined British and [More]
Starring: Dirk Bogarde, James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#34

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#34
Critics Consensus: Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves brings a wonderfully villainous Alan Rickman to this oft-adapted tale, but he's robbed by big-budget bombast and a muddled screenplay.
Synopsis: Nobleman crusader Robin of Locksley breaks out of a Jerusalem prison with the help of fellow prisoner Azeem, a Moor, [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Christian Slater
Directed By: Kevin Reynolds

#35

Shalako (1968)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While guiding a hunting party of clueless European aristocrats, cowboy Bosky Fulton (Stephen Boyd) leads them into hostile Apache territory. [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Brigitte Bardot, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins
Directed By: Edward Dmytryk

#36

Zardoz (1974)
Tomatometer icon 49%

#36
Critics Consensus: Zardoz is ambitious and epic in scope, but its philosophical musings are rendered ineffective by its supreme weirdness and rickety execution.
Synopsis: In the future, Earth is ruled by Eternals, an advanced and secret sect of beings who reign over a savage [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Charlotte Rampling, Sara Kestelman, Sally Anne Newton
Directed By: John Boorman

#37

Dragonheart (1996)
Tomatometer icon 48%

#37
Critics Consensus: Dragonheart gives us medieval action, a splendidly mulleted Dennis Quaid, and Sean Connery as a talking dragon -- and, unfortunately, a story that largely fails to engage.
Synopsis: Disillusioned knight Bowen (Dennis Quaid) befriends Draco (Sean Connery), the last of the dragons, and the two begin scamming village [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, Pete Postlethwaite, Dina Meyer
Directed By: Rob Cohen

#38

First Knight (1995)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#38
Critics Consensus: This unimaginative reimagining of Arthurian legend dispenses with the magic without achieving a convincing realism in the bargain, suffering from fatal miscasting and a lack of romance.
Synopsis: Handsome swordsman Lancelot (Richard Gere) is incredibly skilled at fighting, but when he meets the lovely Guinevere (Julia Ormond), he [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Richard Gere, Julia Ormond, Ben Cross
Directed By: Jerry Zucker

#39

Cuba (1979)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Pre-revolutionary Cuba is the setting for this drama about British mercenary Robert Dapes (Sean Connery), who is sent to Havana [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Brooke Adams, Jack Weston, Héctor Elizondo
Directed By: Richard Lester

#40

The Presidio (1988)
Tomatometer icon 41%

#40
Critics Consensus: The Presidio is too well-cast and competently directed to be truly painful, but action fans have no shortage of more compelling options.
Synopsis: Ex-military policeman Jay Austin (Mark Harmon) is now a San Francisco detective. When his former MP partner is killed at [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Mark Harmon, Meg Ryan, Jack Warden
Directed By: Peter Hyams

#41

Entrapment (1999)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#41
Critics Consensus: A poorly developed plot weighs down any potential chemistry between the movie's leads.
Synopsis: Insurance investigator Virginia "Gin" Baker (Catherine Zeta-Jones), looking into a stolen Rembrandt painting, suspects that accomplished thief Robert "Mac" MacDougal [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ving Rhames, Will Patton
Directed By: Jon Amiel

#42

Family Business (1989)
Tomatometer icon 35%

#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Vito (Dustin Hoffman) is the son of Jessie (Sean Connery), a professional criminal who has trained his son in the [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Dustin Hoffman, Matthew Broderick, Rosanna DeSoto
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#43

Rising Sun (1993)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a prostitute is found dead in a Los Angeles skyscraper occupied by a large Japanese corporation, detectives John Conner [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes, Harvey Keitel, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#44

Wrong Is Right (1982)
Tomatometer icon 27%

#44
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Patrick Hale (Sean Connery) is a slick television journalist with impressive ratings. When Hale travels to the Middle East to [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, George Grizzard, Katharine Ross, Robert Conrad
Directed By: Richard Brooks

#45

Just Cause (1995)
Tomatometer icon 26%

#45
Critics Consensus: Just Cause you round up a phenomenal cast, that doesn't mean you have everything you need for a solid legal thriller -- and this film is forgettable proof.
Synopsis: Paul Armstrong (Sean Connery), a law professor who staunchly fights the death penalty, is lured into defending a death row [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Capshaw, Blair Underwood
Directed By: Arne Glimcher

#46

Five Days One Summer (1982)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A 1930s Scottish doctor (Sean Connery) goes climbing in the Alps with an infatuated niece (Betsy Brantley) he passes off [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Betsy Brantley, Lambert Wilson, Jennifer Hilary
Directed By: Fred Zinnemann

#47

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Tomatometer icon 17%

#47
Critics Consensus: Just ordinary. LXG is a great premise ruined by poor execution.
Synopsis: A team of extraordinary figures culled from great adventure literature (including Alan Quatermain, vampiress Mina Harker from Dracula, the Invisible [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Shane West, Stuart Townsend, Richard Roxburgh
Directed By: Stephen Norrington

#48

Medicine Man (1992)
Tomatometer icon 17%

#48
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Brilliant, eccentric research scientist Richard Campbell (Sean Connery), after living for six years in the Amazon jungle, has possibly discovered [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Lorraine Bracco, José Wilker, Rodolfo De Alexandre
Directed By: John McTiernan

#49

The Next Man (1976)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Arab terrorists send a hit woman (Cornelia Sharpe) to stop a Saudi diplomat (Sean Connery) who wants an oil deal [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Cornelia Sharpe, Albert Paulsen, Adolfo Celi
Directed By: Allen Smithee

#50

A Good Man in Africa (1994)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Morgan Leafy (Colin Friels) is a British diplomat living in Kinjanja, an African nation recently freed from British rule. Arthur [More]
Starring: Colin Friels, Joanne Whalley, Sean Connery, Louis Gossett Jr.
Directed By: Bruce Beresford

#51

The Avengers (1998)
Tomatometer icon 5%

#51
Critics Consensus: A TV spinoff that lacks enough energy to spin, The Avengers is an ineptly written, woefully miscast disaster.
Synopsis: A charismatic evil genius named Sir August de Wynter (Sean Connery) discovers a way to harness the weather and utilize [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Uma Thurman, Sean Connery, Patrick Macnee
Directed By: Jeremiah S. Chechik

#52

Meteor (1979)
Tomatometer icon 5%

#52
Critics Consensus: Meteor is a flimsy flick with too much boring dialogue and not enough destruction. At least the pinball game is decent.
Synopsis: In this disaster movie, Americans and Soviets must put aside their differences to save civilization from a huge meteor bearing [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Natalie Wood, Karl Malden, Brian Keith
Directed By: Ronald Neame

#53

Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)
Tomatometer icon 0%

#53
Critics Consensus: There should have been only one.
Synopsis: In this sci-fi/fantasy sequel, Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) has become an elderly man after losing his immortality. Living in a [More]
Starring: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Virginia Madsen, Michael Ironside
Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#54

Sir Billi (2013)
Tomatometer icon 0%

#54
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring: Sean Connery, Miriam Margoyles, Alan Cumming, Chris Jai Alex
Directed By: Sascha Hartmann

#55

Sword of the Valiant (1984)
Tomatometer icon - -

#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Green Knight (Sean Connery) tricks Gawain (Miles O'Keeffe) of the Round Table, then gives him a year to solve [More]
Starring: Miles O'Keeffe, Cyrielle Clair, Sean Connery, Leigh Lawson
Directed By: Stephen Weeks

#56

The Frightened City (1961)
Tomatometer icon - -

#56
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A London accountant (Herbert Lom) forms six gangs into a syndicate which he tries to control with a killer (Sean [More]
Starring: Herbert Lom, Sean Connery, John Gregson, Alfred Marks
Directed By: John Lemont

#57

Tarzan's Greatest Adventure (1959)
Tomatometer icon - -

#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A strange woman (Sara Shane) helps the ape man (Gordon Scott) stop a diamond hunter (Anthony Quayle) and his river [More]
Starring: Gordon Scott, Anthony Quayle, Sara Shane, Niall MacGinnis
Directed By: John Guillermin

#58

On the Fiddle (1961)
Tomatometer icon - -

#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Horace Pope (Alfred Lynch) is just an everyday street peddler when the authorities pick him up for practicing his trade. [More]
Starring: Alfred Lynch, Sean Connery, Cecil Parker, Stanley Holloway
Directed By: Cyril Frankel

#59

Another Time, Another Place (1958)
Tomatometer icon - -

#59
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A U.S. newswoman (Lana Turner) has a wartime affair with a British newsman, then seeks out his widow (Glynis Johns) [More]
Starring: Lana Turner, Barry Sullivan, Glynis Johns, Sean Connery
Directed By: Lewis Allen

#60

Time Lock (1957)
Tomatometer icon - -

#60
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Officials, the media and helpless parents (Betty McDowall, Lee Patterson) watch an expert (Robert Beatty) try to free a boy [More]
Starring: Robert Beatty, Betty McDowall, Lee Patterson, Sean Connery
Directed By: Gerald Thomas

#61

Un monde nouveau (1966)
Tomatometer icon - -

#61
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring: Christine Delaroche, Nino Castelnuovo, Madeleine Robinson, Tanya Lopert
Directed By: Vittorio De Sica

#62

Woman of Straw (1964)
Tomatometer icon - -

#62
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Charles Richmond (Ralph Richardson), a ruthless millionaire on his deathbed, has decided to leave his entire fortune to charity. His [More]
Starring: Gina Lollobrigida, Sean Connery, Ralph Richardson, Johnny Sekka
Directed By: Basil Dearden

#63

No Road Back (1957)
Tomatometer icon - -

#63
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The doctor son (Skip Homeier) of a deaf-and-blind nightclub owner (Margaret Rawlings) becomes involved, like her, in London crime. [More]
Starring: Skip Homeier, Paul Carpenter, Margaret Rawlings, Sean Connery
Directed By: Montgomery Tully

