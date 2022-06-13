(Photo by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Chris Pratt Movies Ranked

Chris Pratt’s ascendancy from bum living in a van down by the river Hawaiian shoreline to Star-Lord is one of those Hollywood fairy tales come true that gives hope to aspiring actors everywhere. But even when Pratt did break into the movies, his early filmography was mostly littered with secondary roles in comedies like Bride Wars, Jennifer’s Body, and Take Me Home Tonight. But Pratt is one to take things on the chin — literally, as he did in Wanted.

It was his role as Andy in NBC’s Parks and Recreation that gave him stability and steady visibility. The stars aligned for a legendary 2014 where he helped make two of the unlikeliest movies connect with audiences and critics: a space opera featuring talking trees and raccoons, and an emotionally affecting movie about sentient toy blocks. Pratt’s involvment with Marvel, LEGO, and then later the Jurassic franchise means he has your childhood pop culture and nostalgia under lock, and his role in Pixar’s Onward has the potential to become a sentimental favorite for a new generation. But enough prattlin’: Here’s all of Chris’ movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#5 Onward (2020) 88% #5 Adjusted Score: 113037% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#9 Wanted (2008) 71% #9 Adjusted Score: 79849% Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot. Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

#18 Delivery Man (2013) 40% #18 Adjusted Score: 45027% Critics Consensus: It has an undeniably sweet charm, and Vince Vaughn is eminently likable in the lead role, but The Delivery Man suffers in comparison to Starbuck, the hit Canadian comedy that inspired it. Synopsis: Amiable slacker David Wozniak (Vince Vaughn) drives a delivery truck for his family's company and is content with a life... Amiable slacker David Wozniak (Vince Vaughn) drives a delivery truck for his family's company and is content with a life... [More] Starring: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld Directed By: Ken Scott