All Chris Pratt Movies Ranked
Chris Pratt’s ascendancy from bum living in a van down by the
river Hawaiian shoreline to Star-Lord is one of those Hollywood fairy tales come true that gives hope to aspiring actors everywhere. But even when Pratt did break into the movies, his early filmography was mostly littered with secondary roles in comedies like Bride Wars, Jennifer’s Body, and Take Me Home Tonight. But Pratt is one to take things on the chin — literally, as he did in Wanted.
It was his role as Andy in NBC’s Parks and Recreation that gave him stability and steady visibility. The stars aligned for a legendary 2014 where he helped make two of the unlikeliest movies connect with audiences and critics: a space opera featuring talking trees and raccoons, and an emotionally affecting movie about sentient toy blocks. Pratt’s involvment with Marvel, LEGO, and then later the Jurassic franchise means he has your childhood pop culture and nostalgia under lock, and his role in Pixar’s Onward has the potential to become a sentimental favorite for a new generation. But enough prattlin’: Here’s all of Chris’ movies ranked by Tomatometer!
#1
Adjusted Score: 106230%
Critics Consensus: Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.
Synopsis:
Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an...
#2
Adjusted Score: 105240%
Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore.
Synopsis:
Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all...
#3
Adjusted Score: 106067%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor.
Synopsis:
Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb...
#4
Adjusted Score: 104053%
Critics Consensus: Gripping, suspenseful, and brilliantly crafted, Zero Dark Thirty dramatizes the hunt for Osama bin Laden with intelligence and an eye for detail.
Synopsis:
Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most-wanted men on the planet....
#5
Adjusted Score: 113037%
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis:
Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father....
#6
Adjusted Score: 115712%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis:
Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --...
#7
Adjusted Score: 117063%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's action-packed plot, dazzling visuals, and irreverent humor add up to a sequel that's almost as fun -- if not quite as thrillingly fresh -- as its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries...
#8
Adjusted Score: 102925%
Critics Consensus: While it isn't quite as much fun as its predecessor, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part fits neatly into an animated all-ages franchise with heart and humor to spare.
Synopsis:
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything...
#9
Adjusted Score: 79849%
Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot.
Synopsis:
Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he...
#10
Adjusted Score: 86386%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World can't match the original for sheer inventiveness and impact, but it works in its own right as an entertaining -- and visually dazzling -- popcorn thriller.
Synopsis:
Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically...
#11
Adjusted Score: 70753%
Critics Consensus: While certainly overlong, The Five-Year Engagement benefits from the easy chemistry of its leads and a funny, romantic script with surprising depth and intelligence.
Synopsis:
On their one-year anniversary, sous chef Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) plans to surprise his girlfriend, Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt), with...
#12
Adjusted Score: 83642%
Critics Consensus: The Magnificent Seven never really lives up to the superlative in its title -- or the classics from which it draws inspiration -- but remains a moderately diverting action thriller on its own merits.
Synopsis:
Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With...
#13
Adjusted Score: 61836%
Critics Consensus: A sweet ensemble comedy about a high school reunion, 10 Years is well cast but unfortunately predictable and short on three dimensional characters.
Synopsis:
Former high-school friends (Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long) meet again after a decade and discover that the passage of...
#14
Adjusted Score: 61852%
Critics Consensus: Chris Pratt ably anchors this sci-fi adventure, even if The Tomorrow War may not linger in the memory much longer than today.
Synopsis:
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to...
#15
Adjusted Score: 54972%
Critics Consensus: Occasionally funny, but little more than a jumbled, overextended episode of the TV show. Still, Candy devotees won't be disappointed.
Synopsis:
Runaway Jerri Blank returns home at the age of 47 ready to pick up where she left off. This means...
#16
Adjusted Score: 73139%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.
Synopsis:
Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island...
#17
Adjusted Score: 54016%
Critics Consensus: Jennifer's Body features occasionally clever dialogue, but its horror/comedy premise ultimately fails to be consistently funny or scary enough to satisfy.
Synopsis:
When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never...
#18
Adjusted Score: 45027%
Critics Consensus: It has an undeniably sweet charm, and Vince Vaughn is eminently likable in the lead role, but The Delivery Man suffers in comparison to Starbuck, the hit Canadian comedy that inspired it.
Synopsis:
Amiable slacker David Wozniak (Vince Vaughn) drives a delivery truck for his family's company and is content with a life...
#19
Adjusted Score: 47868%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start.
Synopsis:
This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt...
#20
Adjusted Score: 47801%
Critics Consensus: Passengers proves Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence work well together -- and that even their chemistry isn't enough to overcome a fatally flawed story.
Synopsis:
On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years...
#21
Adjusted Score: 32187%
Critics Consensus: It has a charming sweetness about it, but Take Me Home Tonight is neither funny nor original enough to live up to the comedies it evokes.
Synopsis:
Recent MIT grad Matt Franklin (Topher Grace) should be well on his way to a successful career at a Fortune...
#22
Adjusted Score: 27278%
Critics Consensus: The comic timing of Anna Faris is sharp as always, but it's wasted away in this predictable, boilerplate comedy.
Synopsis:
Ally Darling (Anna Faris) is realizing she's a little lost in life. Her latest romance has just fizzled out, and...
#23
Adjusted Score: 15980%
Critics Consensus: Bride Wars takes the already wearisome concept of battling bridezillas, and makes it thoroughly insufferable via a lazy script and wholly detestable characters.
Synopsis:
Since the time they were little girls, best friends Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) have been planning every...
#24
Adjusted Score: 7128%
Critics Consensus: A star-studded turkey, Movie 43 is loaded with gleefully offensive and often scatological gags, but it's largely bereft of laughs.
Synopsis:
Twelve directors, including Peter Farrelly, Griffin Dunne and Brett Ratner, contributed to this collection of outrageous spoofs and stories. A...