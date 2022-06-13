(Photo by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Chris Pratt Movies Ranked

Chris Pratt’s ascendancy from bum living in a van down by the river Hawaiian shoreline to Star-Lord is one of those Hollywood fairy tales come true that gives hope to aspiring actors everywhere. But even when Pratt did break into the movies, his early filmography was mostly littered with secondary roles in comedies like Bride Wars, Jennifer’s Body, and Take Me Home Tonight. But Pratt is one to take things on the chin — literally, as he did in Wanted.

It was his role as Andy in NBC’s Parks and Recreation that gave him stability and steady visibility. The stars aligned for a legendary 2014 where he helped make two of the unlikeliest movies connect with audiences and critics: a space opera featuring talking trees and raccoons, and an emotionally affecting movie about sentient toy blocks. Pratt’s involvment with Marvel, LEGO, and then later the Jurassic franchise means he has your childhood pop culture and nostalgia under lock, and his role in Pixar’s Onward has the potential to become a sentimental favorite for a new generation. But enough prattlin’: Here’s all of Chris’ movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

The LEGO Movie (2014)
96%

#1
Adjusted Score: 106230%
Critics Consensus: Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.
Synopsis: Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, Elizabeth Banks
Directed By: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

#2

Moneyball (2011)
94%

#2
Adjusted Score: 105240%
Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore.
Synopsis: Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright
Directed By: Bennett Miller

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 106067%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor.
Synopsis: Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel
Directed By: James Gunn

#4

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
91%

#4
Adjusted Score: 104053%
Critics Consensus: Gripping, suspenseful, and brilliantly crafted, Zero Dark Thirty dramatizes the hunt for Osama bin Laden with intelligence and an eye for detail.
Synopsis: Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most-wanted men on the planet.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Ehle
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#5

Onward (2020)
88%

#5
Adjusted Score: 113037%
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 115712%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 117063%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's action-packed plot, dazzling visuals, and irreverent humor add up to a sequel that's almost as fun -- if not quite as thrillingly fresh -- as its predecessor.
Synopsis: Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista
Directed By: James Gunn

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 102925%
Critics Consensus: While it isn't quite as much fun as its predecessor, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part fits neatly into an animated all-ages franchise with heart and humor to spare.
Synopsis: The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish
Directed By: Mike Mitchell

#9

Wanted (2008)
71%

#9
Adjusted Score: 79849%
Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot.
Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp
Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

#10

Jurassic World (2015)
71%

#10
Adjusted Score: 86386%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World can't match the original for sheer inventiveness and impact, but it works in its own right as an entertaining -- and visually dazzling -- popcorn thriller.
Synopsis: Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan Khan, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 70753%
Critics Consensus: While certainly overlong, The Five-Year Engagement benefits from the easy chemistry of its leads and a funny, romantic script with surprising depth and intelligence.
Synopsis: On their one-year anniversary, sous chef Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) plans to surprise his girlfriend, Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt), with... [More]
Starring: Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Rhys Ifans, Chris Pratt
Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 83642%
Critics Consensus: The Magnificent Seven never really lives up to the superlative in its title -- or the classics from which it draws inspiration -- but remains a moderately diverting action thriller on its own merits.
Synopsis: Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#13

10 Years (2011)
60%

#13
Adjusted Score: 61836%
Critics Consensus: A sweet ensemble comedy about a high school reunion, 10 Years is well cast but unfortunately predictable and short on three dimensional characters.
Synopsis: Former high-school friends (Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long) meet again after a decade and discover that the passage of... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Kate Mara
Directed By: Jamie Linden

#14

The Tomorrow War (2021)
51%

#14
Adjusted Score: 61852%
Critics Consensus: Chris Pratt ably anchors this sci-fi adventure, even if The Tomorrow War may not linger in the memory much longer than today.
Synopsis: In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin
Directed By: Chris McKay

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 54972%
Critics Consensus: Occasionally funny, but little more than a jumbled, overextended episode of the TV show. Still, Candy devotees won't be disappointed.
Synopsis: Runaway Jerri Blank returns home at the age of 47 ready to pick up where she left off. This means... [More]
Starring: Amy Sedaris, Deborah Rush, Carlo Alban, Maria Thayer
Directed By: Paul Dinello

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 73139%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.
Synopsis: Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine
Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#17

Jennifer's Body (2009)
45%

#17
Adjusted Score: 54016%
Critics Consensus: Jennifer's Body features occasionally clever dialogue, but its horror/comedy premise ultimately fails to be consistently funny or scary enough to satisfy.
Synopsis: When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never... [More]
Starring: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody
Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#18

Delivery Man (2013)
40%

#18
Adjusted Score: 45027%
Critics Consensus: It has an undeniably sweet charm, and Vince Vaughn is eminently likable in the lead role, but The Delivery Man suffers in comparison to Starbuck, the hit Canadian comedy that inspired it.
Synopsis: Amiable slacker David Wozniak (Vince Vaughn) drives a delivery truck for his family's company and is content with a life... [More]
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld
Directed By: Ken Scott

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 47868%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start.
Synopsis: This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

#20

Passengers (2016)
30%

#20
Adjusted Score: 47801%
Critics Consensus: Passengers proves Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence work well together -- and that even their chemistry isn't enough to overcome a fatally flawed story.
Synopsis: On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Morten Tyldum

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 32187%
Critics Consensus: It has a charming sweetness about it, but Take Me Home Tonight is neither funny nor original enough to live up to the comedies it evokes.
Synopsis: Recent MIT grad Matt Franklin (Topher Grace) should be well on his way to a successful career at a Fortune... [More]
Starring: Topher Grace, Anna Faris, Dan Fogler, Teresa Palmer
Directed By: Michael Dowse

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 27278%
Critics Consensus: The comic timing of Anna Faris is sharp as always, but it's wasted away in this predictable, boilerplate comedy.
Synopsis: Ally Darling (Anna Faris) is realizing she's a little lost in life. Her latest romance has just fizzled out, and... [More]
Starring: Anna Faris, Chris Evans, Ari Graynor, Blythe Danner
Directed By: Mark Mylod

#23

Bride Wars (2009)
11%

#23
Adjusted Score: 15980%
Critics Consensus: Bride Wars takes the already wearisome concept of battling bridezillas, and makes it thoroughly insufferable via a lazy script and wholly detestable characters.
Synopsis: Since the time they were little girls, best friends Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) have been planning every... [More]
Starring: Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Johnston, Bryan Greenberg
Directed By: Gary Winick

#24

Movie 43 (2013)
4%

#24
Adjusted Score: 7128%
Critics Consensus: A star-studded turkey, Movie 43 is loaded with gleefully offensive and often scatological gags, but it's largely bereft of laughs.
Synopsis: Twelve directors, including Peter Farrelly, Griffin Dunne and Brett Ratner, contributed to this collection of outrageous spoofs and stories. A... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Leslie Bibb
Directed By: Steven Brill, Peter Farrelly, Will Graham, Steve Carr

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Warner Bros. APB Rocky Extras remakes Neflix romantic comedy Disney streaming service south america best halloween technology hist summer preview talk show Focus Features trailers ratings australia ESPN Ellie Kemper 71st Emmy Awards Avengers aliens Legendary sequels batman Peacock TCA Awards Walt Disney Pictures superman fresh Hallmark 2018 composers DirecTV jamie lee curtis Comic-Con@Home 2021 hispanic Musical Polls and Games Esquire See It Skip It GIFs HBO FX on Hulu GLAAD popular Countdown cancelled TV series Nominations Family 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards WGN 93rd Oscars cults Lionsgate Paramount Pictures Tumblr movies Mudbound Sony Pictures pirates of the caribbean Rom-Com singing competition quibi christmas movies Tokyo Olympics black Shondaland TIFF Comics on TV period drama Best Picture Election Horror A&E telelvision blockbusters Best Director Tarantino biopic mutant Funimation docudrama PBS heist movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt IFC Films Masterpiece canceled kaiju Mary Tyler Moore Television Critics Association marvel cinematic universe Hallmark Christmas movies comics National Geographic dogs scene in color golden globes Shudder cinemax all-time Elton John documentary Discovery Channel dark Black Mirror History Apple TV+ nbcuniversal Classic Film FXX The Walt Disney Company Instagram Live rt labs critics edition suspense directors based on movie AMC Plus TCA natural history japan Television Academy kids zero dark thirty USA Network video on demand BBC One cops Trivia Bravo blockbuster Song of Ice and Fire Tags: Comedy justice league italian Certified Fresh award winner stoner Indigenous Sneak Peek Pop TV boxoffice 2017 anime Disney+ Disney Plus New York Comic Con spanish king kong reboot Crunchyroll Box Office Animation theme song Hollywood Foreign Press Association trophy documentaries asian-american superhero Prime Video Spike spanish language twilight DC streaming service Syfy BET Awards Sundance streamig docuseries high school obi wan Red Carpet RT History Spectrum Originals indie Apple IFC dc Musicals Kids & Family halloween tv crime independent Columbia Pictures Video Games Interview Lucasfilm target doctor who Pacific Islander Pixar Sony satire Drama cancelled TV shows Chernobyl crime drama Paramount Plus wonder woman indiana jones Heroines Showtime teaser new star wars movies casting Winter TV President Teen international Sci-Fi Brie Larson Starz Star Wars Celebration rt archives A24 die hard Anna Paquin Women's History Month USA CNN cartoon ABC Signature Logo Set visit 20th Century Fox sopranos transformers james bond festivals DC Comics interviews Alien Paramount Network DGA discovery OneApp facebook comic books 2019 social media space Rock basketball aapi saw young adult HBO Max Black History Month sitcom deadpool Binge Guide Marvel mob PlayStation Best and Worst Apple TV Plus live event 2021 zombie Super Bowl spinoff Superheroe The CW Sundance TV GoT blaxploitation free movies NBA unscripted finale Marvel Television X-Men posters Mystery mission: impossible Comic Book action-comedy Pop streaming Martial Arts SDCC emmy awards CW Seed japanese science fiction TCA Winter 2020 rt labs Film spider-verse scorecard Broadway TCM comic book movies VICE biography Star Trek critic resources Turner video Disney Channel serial killer Music YouTube football Cartoon Network mcc American Society of Cinematographers book adaptation Fall TV Dark Horse Comics Infographic HFPA Oscar king arthur war critics Schedule Pet Sematary cancelled movie Geeked Week HBO Go films Marathons Thanksgiving canceled TV shows Awards Tour dexter Pride Month rom-coms Film Festival Food Network art house OWN olympics comiccon Toys marvel comics joker ID rotten Awards summer TV preview Photos ghosts mockumentary broadcast Captain marvel Cannes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina supernatural Emmy Nominations historical drama slashers crime thriller spain Best Actress TV binge TruTV Country miniseries new zealand The Purge monster movies MCU 007 Comedy Central YouTube Premium FOX Lifetime Christmas movies TNT revenge Stephen King CMT spy thriller new york news DC Universe Writers Guild of America Fox News television Mary poppins reviews Creative Arts Emmys legend SXSW 2016 24 frames political drama Turner Classic Movies disaster worst movies summer TV thriller cars lord of the rings 72 Emmy Awards YouTube Red Netflix Christmas movies Fargo The Academy Amazon Prime women spider-man scary movies Watching Series golden globe awards witnail Comedy Opinion Travel Channel Universal Pictures 21st Century Fox TBS nature The Witch screenings Vudu Marvel Studios The Arrangement streaming movies MTV 99% BBC elevated horror SXSW 2022 children's TV Arrowverse scary black comedy Reality animated nfl ViacomCBS boxing Nat Geo Image Comics toy story Character Guide Academy Awards latino The Walking Dead venice Star Wars child's play laika NBC Paramount NYCC Fox Searchlight Exclusive Video Winners dreamworks BET Hulu Universal Quiz PaleyFest festival vs. breaking bad Pirates Britbox Calendar Tubi game show godzilla cats LGBT toronto Disney Plus TV renewals AMC YA Trophy Talk TV movies ITV strong female leads Fantasy genre VOD Grammys Christmas universal monsters classics Biopics Valentine's Day renewed TV shows adaptation Year in Review franchise BBC America Superheroes E3 medical drama 79th Golden Globes Awards BAFTA Wes Anderson CBS rotten movies we love dceu TCA 2017 jurassic park richard e. Grant series Spring TV Baby Yoda San Diego Comic-Con debate game of thrones feel good concert 2020 what to watch chucky Netflix travel live action royal family name the review dramedy know your critic Ghostbusters romance Lifetime Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller CBS All Access gangster werewolf versus criterion Reality Competition Tomatazos South by Southwest Film Festival dragons diversity First Look Amazon Studios robots hidden camera cancelled television hollywood Hear Us Out ABC Family french razzies E! 1990s Cosplay ABC 90s Action a nightmare on elm street green book kong FX crossover 2015 Premiere Dates cooking adventure book Crackle vampires Emmys TLC Podcast Amazon hispanic heritage month fast and furious politics anthology obituary Oscars LGBTQ tv talk Mindy Kaling true crime Mary Poppins Returns Adult Swim Disney psycho Trailer First Reviews police drama comedies sag awards leaderboard Western TV Land stand-up comedy stop motion adenture sequel 94th Oscars Ovation 45 zombies screen actors guild slasher Acorn TV Sundance Now Best Actor prank Native foreign TV One Rocketman parents 4/20 SundanceTV IMDb TV sports VH1 archives 73rd Emmy Awards comic book movie MSNBC Holiday comic El Rey RT21 Freeform Epix Summer harry potter Holidays Nickelodeon MGM WarnerMedia Endgame worst
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy