All Denzel Washington Movies Ranked

Over the course of his decades in show business, Denzel Washington has done pretty much everything — he’s played cops (good and bad), lawyers, reporters, educators, doctors, mobsters, and more, earning multiple Academy Awards and more than a billion dollars in box office grosses along the way. Of course, it’s fairly difficult to do all that without piling up a pretty hefty stack of positive reviews, and Mr. Washington’s filmography has definitely drawn its share, from Oscar winners like Glory, Training Day, and Philadelphia to his collaborations with director Spike Lee, like Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. With all of that in mind, we’re here to celebrate by taking a comprehensive look at his career, including the best Denzel Washington movies and the worst. Perfection! Let’s go to work.

#43 Virtuosity (1995) 32% #43 Adjusted Score: 33404% Critics Consensus: Woefully deficient in thrills or common sense, Virtuosity strands its talented stars in a story whose vision of the future is depressingly short on imagination. Synopsis: A former cop who has been imprisoned for murdering the psychopath who killed his family, Parker Barnes (Denzel Washington) is... A former cop who has been imprisoned for murdering the psychopath who killed his family, Parker Barnes (Denzel Washington) is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch, Russell Crowe, Stephen Spinella Directed By: Brett Leonard

#41 Fallen (1998) 40% #41 Adjusted Score: 42685% Critics Consensus: Has an interesting premise. Unfortunately, it's just a recycling of old materials, and not all that thrilling. Synopsis: After witnessing the execution of serial killer Edgar Reese (Elias Koteas), whom he arrested, police detective John Hobbes (Denzel Washington),... After witnessing the execution of serial killer Edgar Reese (Elias Koteas), whom he arrested, police detective John Hobbes (Denzel Washington),... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, John Goodman, Donald Sutherland, Embeth Davidtz Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

#35 The Equalizer 2 (2018) 52% #35 Adjusted Score: 63229% Critics Consensus: The Equalizer 2 delivers the visceral charge of a standard vigilante thriller, but this reunion of trusted talents ultimately proves a disappointing case study in diminishing returns. Synopsis: If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver... If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#33 Safe House (2012) 53% #33 Adjusted Score: 61127% Critics Consensus: Safe House stars Washington and Reynolds are let down by a thin script and choppily edited action sequences. Synopsis: For the past year, rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) has been eager to prove himself while cooling his... For the past year, rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) has been eager to prove himself while cooling his... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Vera Farmiga, Brendan Gleeson Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#31 Déjà Vu (2006) 56% #31 Adjusted Score: 61759% Critics Consensus: Tony Scott tries to combine action, science fiction, romance, and explosions into one movie, but the time travel conceit might be too preposterous and the action falls apart under scrutiny. Synopsis: The team of top-secret program brings ATF agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) into its midst to capture the terrorist (Jim... The team of top-secret program brings ATF agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) into its midst to capture the terrorist (Jim... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer, Jim Caviezel, Paula Patton Directed By: Tony Scott

#27 The Magnificent Seven (2016) 64% #27 Adjusted Score: 82942% Critics Consensus: The Magnificent Seven never really lives up to the superlative in its title -- or the classics from which it draws inspiration -- but remains a moderately diverting action thriller on its own merits. Synopsis: Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With... Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#24 Training Day (2001) 73% #24 Adjusted Score: 79308% Critics Consensus: The ending may be less than satisfying, but Denzel Washington reminds us why he's such a great actor in this taut and brutal police drama. Synopsis: Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#23 Ricochet (1991) 74% #23 Adjusted Score: 73703% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: After tracking down and arresting Earl Talbot Blake (John Lithgow), a psychotic hit man, rookie Los Angeles police officer Nick... After tracking down and arresting Earl Talbot Blake (John Lithgow), a psychotic hit man, rookie Los Angeles police officer Nick... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, John Lithgow, Ice-T, Kevin Pollak Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#21 Flight (2012) 77% #21 Adjusted Score: 87291% Critics Consensus: Robert Zemeckis makes a triumphant return to live-action cinema with Flight, a thoughtful and provocative character study propelled by a compelling performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to... Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#17 Philadelphia (1993) 81% #17 Adjusted Score: 81162% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#16 He Got Game (1998) 81% #16 Adjusted Score: 83073% Critics Consensus: Though not without its flaws, He Got Game finds Spike Lee near the top of his game, combining trenchant commentary with his signature visuals and a strong performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, Rosario Dawson Directed By: Spike Lee

#11 Inside Man (2006) 86% #11 Adjusted Score: 94901% Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill. Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Spike Lee

#10 Unstoppable (2010) 87% #10 Adjusted Score: 93231% Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

#8 Crimson Tide (1995) 88% #8 Adjusted Score: 90955% Critics Consensus: Boasting taut, high energy thrills and some cracking dialogue courtesy of an uncredited Quentin Tarantino, Crimson Tide finds director Tony Scott near the top of his action game. Synopsis: After the Cold War, a breakaway Russian republic with nuclear warheads becomes a possible worldwide threat. U.S. submarine Capt. Frank... After the Cold War, a breakaway Russian republic with nuclear warheads becomes a possible worldwide threat. U.S. submarine Capt. Frank... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman, George Dzundza, Viggo Mortensen Directed By: Tony Scott

#7 Malcolm X (1992) 89% #7 Adjusted Score: 93104% Critics Consensus: Anchored by a powerful performance from Denzel Washington, Spike Lee's biopic of legendary civil rights leader Malcolm X brings his autobiography to life with an epic sweep and a nuanced message. Synopsis: A tribute to the controversial black activist and leader of the struggle for black liberation. He hit bottom during his... A tribute to the controversial black activist and leader of the struggle for black liberation. He hit bottom during his... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr. Directed By: Spike Lee

#3 Fences (2016) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 107950% Critics Consensus: From its reunited Broadway stars to its screenplay, the solidly crafted Fences finds its Pulitzer-winning source material fundamentally unchanged -- and still just as powerful. Synopsis: Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) makes his living as a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. Maxson once dreamed of becoming a... Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) makes his living as a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. Maxson once dreamed of becoming a... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo Directed By: Denzel Washington