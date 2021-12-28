(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

All Denzel Washington Movies Ranked

Over the course of his decades in show business, Denzel Washington has done pretty much everything — he’s played cops (good and bad), lawyers, reporters, educators, doctors, mobsters, and more, earning multiple Academy Awards and more than a billion dollars in box office grosses along the way. Of course, it’s fairly difficult to do all that without piling up a pretty hefty stack of positive reviews, and Mr. Washington’s filmography has definitely drawn its share, from Oscar winners like Glory, Training Day, and Philadelphia to his collaborations with director Spike Lee, like Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. With all of that in mind, we’re here to celebrate by taking a comprehensive look at his career, including the best Denzel Washington movies and the worst. Perfection! Let’s go to work.

#43 Virtuosity (1995) 32% #43 Adjusted Score: 33404% Critics Consensus: Woefully deficient in thrills or common sense, Virtuosity strands its talented stars in a story whose vision of the future is depressingly short on imagination. Synopsis: A former cop who has been imprisoned for murdering the psychopath who killed his family, Parker Barnes (Denzel Washington) is... A former cop who has been imprisoned for murdering the psychopath who killed his family, Parker Barnes (Denzel Washington) is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch, Russell Crowe, Stephen Spinella Directed By: Brett Leonard

#31 Déjà Vu (2006) 56% #31 Adjusted Score: 61759% Critics Consensus: Tony Scott tries to combine action, science fiction, romance, and explosions into one movie, but the time travel conceit might be too preposterous and the action falls apart under scrutiny. Synopsis: The team of top-secret program brings ATF agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) into its midst to capture the terrorist (Jim... The team of top-secret program brings ATF agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) into its midst to capture the terrorist (Jim... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer, Jim Caviezel, Paula Patton Directed By: Tony Scott

#24 Training Day (2001) 73% #24 Adjusted Score: 79308% Critics Consensus: The ending may be less than satisfying, but Denzel Washington reminds us why he's such a great actor in this taut and brutal police drama. Synopsis: Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#21 Flight (2012) 77% #21 Adjusted Score: 87291% Critics Consensus: Robert Zemeckis makes a triumphant return to live-action cinema with Flight, a thoughtful and provocative character study propelled by a compelling performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to... Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#17 Philadelphia (1993) 81% #17 Adjusted Score: 81162% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#11 Inside Man (2006) 86% #11 Adjusted Score: 94901% Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill. Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Spike Lee

#10 Unstoppable (2010) 87% #10 Adjusted Score: 93231% Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott