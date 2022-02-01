(Photo by Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)

55 Movies That Celebrate Black Joy

This year for Black History Month, Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating “Black Joy” in cinema.

Though there are thousands of exceptional films from Black filmmakers and storytellers, those on the receiving end of critical and awards attention are frequently rooted in pain, violence, or oppression. (It is not a coincidence that the vast majority of Black actresses who have been nominated for an Oscar were lauded for performances where they played a slave, maid, or a woman in abject poverty.) In an effort to turn the page and highlight cinema that focuses on the celebration of the Black experience, Rotten Tomatoes’ editor Jacqueline Coley has curated a varied list of films that explore the vast diaspora of Black culture – and will make you feel good.

As our list plainly illustrates, those who have borne the yoke of oppression are often the same people who can smile, laugh, and celebrate most wholly, and the films that live in the intersection of that phenomenon are oftentimes the best of what Black Cinema has to offer. These are the movies that celebrate and chronicle that giddy and infectious emotion: Black Joy.

Titles like Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning, billion-dollar blockbuster Black Panther and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s seminal star-making romance, Love and Basketball, made our list – as you would expect. But we have also included lesser-known titles like Rick Famuyiwa’s Dope, the moving family drama, Queen of Katwe, and the hip-hop cult-classic Krush Groove. Recent films like Malcolm D. Lee’s Girls Trip, which made a star out of comedian Tiffany Haddish – and introduced the world to “grapefruiting” – are also on our list. As are seminal classics we revisited, like Richard Pryor’s beloved stand-up comedy feature Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip and Sidney Poitier’s Lilies of the Field. 

And not everything had to be Fresh – because there was no way we weren’t including Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

In curating this list, we included films that may touch on sensitive or serious topics, as is the case for dramas like Soul Food and Crooklyn, but as those films primarily focus on the joyful side of life, love, and family, we have included them here. Our list also has a few choices from off the beaten path, too – entries like Beyonce’s history-making live concert feature Homecoming and her visual album for Disney+, Black Is King.

We hope you enjoy the selection ranked below by Tomatometer, and if you want to tell us what you think of the list – think we’ve missed a title, or want to shout out a film that didn’t quite make our list – let us know in the comments. – Jacqueline Coley

#55

B.A.P.S (1997)
15%

#55
Adjusted Score: 16458%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Waitresses at a Georgia restaurant, Nisi (Halle Berry) and Mickey (Natalie Desselle), decide to fly to Los Angeles for a... [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Martin Landau, Ian Richardson, Natalie Desselle
Directed By: Robert Townsend

#54
#54
Adjusted Score: 20584%
Critics Consensus: Sister Act is off-key in this reprise, fatally shifting the spotlight from Whoopi Goldberg to a less compelling ensemble of pupils and trading its predecessor's sharp comedy for unconvincing sentiment.
Synopsis: In this sequel, Las Vegas performer Deloris Van Cartier (Whoopi Goldberg) is surprised by a visit from her nun friends,... [More]
Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy, Barnard Hughes, Maggie Smith
Directed By: Bill Duke

#53

Breakin' (1984)
33%

#53
Adjusted Score: 27984%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kelly (Lucinda Dickey) is a classically trained jazz dancer who's tired of warding off her amorous teacher and hungry for... [More]
Starring: Lucinda Dickey, Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quinones, Michael "Boogaloo Shrimp" Chambers, Ben Lokey
Directed By: Joel Silberg

#52

Beauty Shop (2005)
38%

#52
Adjusted Score: 41947%
Critics Consensus: Despite a strong performance by Queen Latifah, Beauty Shop is in need of some style pointers.
Synopsis: Far from Chicago, hairdresser Gina Norris (Queen Latifah) has relocated to Atlanta with her daughter (Paige Hurd) and has quickly... [More]
Starring: Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone, Andie MacDowell, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Bille Woodruff

#51

The Wiz (1978)
41%

#51
Adjusted Score: 43920%
Critics Consensus: This workmanlike movie musical lacks the electricity of the stage version (and its cinematic inspiration), but it's bolstered by strong performances by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.
Synopsis: When Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy (Diana Ross) tries to save her dog from a storm, she's miraculously whisked away to an... [More]
Starring: Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Nipsey Russell
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#50

Krush Groove (1985)
43%

#50
Adjusted Score: 28589%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Russell Walker (Blair Underwood) has started a new hip-hop and rap label called Krush Groove, which features a stellar list... [More]
Starring: Blair Underwood, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Richard E. Gant, Sheila E.
Directed By: Michael Schultz

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 45599%
Critics Consensus: Though Union and LL Cool J are appealing romantic leads, Deliver Us From Eva is too predictable and contrived.
Synopsis: Eva has been in charge of her younger sisters ever since their parents died, many years ago. Eva's uncanny ability... [More]
Starring: LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union, Duane Martin, Essence Atkins
Directed By: Gary Hardwick

#48

Just Wright (2010)
46%

#48
Adjusted Score: 49664%
Critics Consensus: Well-intentioned but formulaic, Just Wright has winning leads but can't overcome its preponderance of cliches.
Synopsis: Physical therapist Leslie Wright (Queen Latifah) lands the dream job of working with basketball superstar Scott McKnight (Common). All goes... [More]
Starring: Queen Latifah, Common, Paula Patton, James Pickens Jr.
Directed By: Sanaa Hamri

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 52219%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Unlucky-in-love stockbroker Stella (Angela Bassett) jets to Jamaica with her gal pal Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg) for some fun in the... [More]
Starring: Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Regina King, Whoopi Goldberg
Directed By: Kevin Rodney Sullivan

#46

Life (1999)
51%

#46
Adjusted Score: 51824%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining if not over-the-top humor from a solid comic duo provides plenty of laughs.
Synopsis: During Prohibition, loudmouth Harlem grifter Ray (Eddie Murphy) and the no-nonsense Claude (Martin Lawrence) team up on a bootlegging mission... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatunde, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Ted Demme

#45

Last Holiday (2006)
55%

#45
Adjusted Score: 59832%
Critics Consensus: Although Queen Latifah's bountiful life-affirming spirit permeates the film, director Wayne Wang is unable to revive this remake with any real flair.
Synopsis: The discovery that she has a terminal illness prompts introverted saleswoman Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) to reflect on what she... [More]
Starring: Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 59675%
Critics Consensus: Its heart is in the right place -- and so is its appealing cast -- but Jumping the Broom is ultimately too cliched and thinly written to recommend.
Synopsis: Sabrina Watson (Paula Patton) is a successful corporate lawyer who comes from an old-money family. When she meets Jason Taylor... [More]
Starring: Angela Bassett, Paula Patton, Laz Alonso, Loretta Devine
Directed By: Salim Akil

#43

The Last Dragon (1985)
59%

#43
Adjusted Score: 60144%
Critics Consensus: The Last Dragon is a flamboyant genre mashup brimming with style, romance, and an infectious fondness for kung fu, but audiences may find the tonal whiplash more goofy than endearing.
Synopsis: Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of... [More]
Starring: Taimak, Vanity, Chris Murney, Julius J. Carry III
Directed By: Michael Schultz

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 61330%
Critics Consensus: Waiting to Exhale looks at life's ups and downs from an underseen perspective -- albeit one that's poorly served by uneven acting and a sporadically interesting story.
Synopsis: Navigating through careers, family and romance, four friends bond over the shortcomings in their love lives -- namely, the scarcity... [More]
Starring: Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, Loretta Devine
Directed By: Forest Whitaker

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 62192%
Critics Consensus: Solid performances and a steady directorial hand help The Preacher's Wife offer some reliably heartwarming - albeit fairly predictable - holiday cheer.
Synopsis: A cleric begins to doubt himself and is visited by an angel. The heavenly emissary is supposed to help the... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, Courtney Vance, Gregory Hines
Directed By: Penny Marshall

#40

The Wood (1999)
61%

#40
Adjusted Score: 62930%
Critics Consensus: A charming piece of work with believable characters.
Synopsis: Three old friends -- Mike (Omar Epps), Roland (Taye Diggs) and Slim (Richard T. Jones) -- recount memories of their... [More]
Starring: Omar Epps, Taye Diggs, Richard T. Jones, Sean Nelson
Directed By: Rick Famuyiwa

#39

Roll Bounce (2005)
66%

#39
Adjusted Score: 68042%
Critics Consensus: Roll Bounce dazzles us with a classic late 1970's feel, but this coming of age film could have been more than just a spin around the roller rink.
Synopsis: Xavier (Bow Wow), a teenage boy in Chicago, struggles with the loss of his mother and turns to roller skating... [More]
Starring: Bow Wow, Chi McBride, Mike Epps, Wesley Jonathan
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

#38

Brown Sugar (2002)
66%

#38
Adjusted Score: 68264%
Critics Consensus: Though predictable and possibly too sweet, Brown Sugar is charming, well-acted, and smarter than typical rom-com fare.
Synopsis: Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) can attribute their friendship and the launch of their careers to one single... [More]
Starring: Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Mos Def, Nicole Ari Parker
Directed By: Rick Famuyiwa

#37

About Last Night (2014)
69%

#37
Adjusted Score: 71646%
Critics Consensus: About Last Night wanders even further from the David Mamet play that inspired the original, but it benefits from an engaging cast and a screenplay that smartly balances romance and comedy.
Synopsis: While out with loudmouthed pal Bernie (Kevin Hart), Danny (Michael Ealy) meets successful businesswoman Debbie (Joy Bryant), who's as leery... [More]
Starring: Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, Joy Bryant
Directed By: Steve Pink

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 81510%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson make for well-matched comic foils, helping Central Intelligence overcome a script that coasts on their considerable chemistry.
Synopsis: Bullied as a teen for being overweight, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) shows up to his high school reunion looking fit... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Amy Ryan, Danielle Nicolet
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 75954%
Critics Consensus: Eddie Murphy was in full control at this point, starkly evident in Coming to America's John Landis' coasting direction.
Synopsis: Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is the prince of a wealthy African country and wants for nothing, except a wife who... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, John Amos, James Earl Jones
Directed By: John Landis

#34

Love Jones (1997)
73%

#34
Adjusted Score: 73117%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two urban African-Americans, Darius (Larenz Tate), an aspiring writer, and Nina (Nia Long), an aspiring photographer, share an instant connection... [More]
Starring: Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Isaiah Washington, Lisa Nicole Carson
Directed By: Theodore Witcher

#33

Crooklyn (1994)
77%

#33
Adjusted Score: 78454%
Critics Consensus: A personal project that warmly reflects on director Spike Lee's childhood, Crooklyn is an episodic celebration of family and the indelible facets of one's hometown.
Synopsis: As her teacher mother, Carolyn (Alfre Woodard), and her jazz musician father, Woody (Delroy Lindo), worry over monthly bills, grade-schooler... [More]
Starring: Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo, David Patrick Kelly, Zelda Harris
Directed By: Spike Lee

#32

Friday (1995)
78%

#32
Adjusted Score: 78093%
Critics Consensus: What Friday might lack in taut construction or directorial flair, it more than makes up with its vibrant (albeit consistently crass) humor and the charming, energetic performances of its leads.
Synopsis: It's Friday and Craig Jones (Ice Cube) has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, rent... [More]
Starring: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Tiny Lister Jr.
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#31

Keanu (2016)
78%

#31
Adjusted Score: 88042%
Critics Consensus: Keanu's absurd premise and compulsively watchable starring duo add up to an agreeably fast-paced comedy that hits more than enough targets to make up for the misses.
Synopsis: Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his... [More]
Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man
Directed By: Peter Atencio

#30

Dreamgirls (2006)
79%

#30
Adjusted Score: 86886%
Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers.
Synopsis: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson
Directed By: Bill Condon

#29

Fame (1980)
81%

#29
Adjusted Score: 83461%
Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics.
Synopsis: Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... [More]
Starring: Irene Cara, Eddie Barth, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean
Directed By: Alan Parker

#28

Soul Food (1997)
81%

#28
Adjusted Score: 83435%
Critics Consensus: Much like the titular cuisine, Soul Food blends a series of savory ingredients to offer warm, generous helpings of nourishment and comfort.
Synopsis: When Ahmad Simmons' (Brandon Hammond) diabetic grandmother, Josephine "Big Mama" Joseph (Irma P. Hall), falls into a coma during an... [More]
Starring: Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, Michael Beach
Directed By: George Tillman Jr.

#27

Drumline (2002)
82%

#27
Adjusted Score: 84565%
Critics Consensus: Essentially a sports movie with drums, the energetic Drumline somehow manages to make the familiar seem fresh.
Synopsis: Set against the high-energy, high-stakes world of show-style marching bands, "Drumline" is a fish-out-of-water comedy about a talented street drummer... [More]
Starring: Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana, Orlando Jones, Leonard Roberts
Directed By: Charles Stone

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 85366%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to smart direction and a powerhouse performance from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Beyond the Lights transcends its formulaic storyline to deliver thoroughly entertaining drama.
Synopsis: Though she's been groomed for stardom all her life by an overbearing mother (Minnie Driver), singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is... [More]
Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker, Minnie Driver, Danny Glover
Directed By: Gina Prince-Bythewood

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 85546%
Critics Consensus: If you want lots of laughs and don't mind some profanity, The Original Kings of Comedy can deliver.
Synopsis: A cultural phenomenon for our time: Spike Lee captures the comic geniuses behind the successful "Kings of Comedy" tour. In... [More]
Starring: Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Bernie Mac
Directed By: Spike Lee

#24

Barbershop (2002)
83%

#24
Adjusted Score: 85778%
Critics Consensus: Besides bringing on the laughs, Barbershop displays a big heart and demonstrates the value of community.
Synopsis: A smart comedy about a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin (Ice... [More]
Starring: Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Sean Patrick Thomas
Directed By: Tim Story

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 84700%
Critics Consensus: Blessed with clever dialogue and poignant observations of class and race, Medicine For Melancholy is a promising debut for director Barry Jenkins.
Synopsis: Micah (Wyatt Cenac), a passionate social activist, meets affluent professional Joanne (Tracey Heggins) at a party. After getting drunk together,... [More]
Starring: Wyatt Cenac, Tracey Heggins, Melissa Bisagni, Brent Weinbach
Directed By: Barry Jenkins

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 86380%
Critics Consensus: Confident directing and acting deliver an insightful look at young athletes.
Synopsis: Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Quincy,... [More]
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert
Directed By: Gina Prince

#21

Cooley High (1975)
85%

#21
Adjusted Score: 84415%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Richard "Cochise" Morris (Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs), a local basketball hero, and Leroy "Preach" Jackson (Glynn Turman), who dreams of a career... [More]
Starring: Glynn Turman, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, Garrett Morris, Cynthia Davis
Directed By: Michael Schultz

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 90704%
Critics Consensus: A warm, family-friendly underdog story, featuring terrific supporting performances from Keke Palmer, Laurence Fishburne, and Angela Bassett.
Synopsis: Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will... [More]
Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett, Keke Palmer, Curtis Armstrong
Directed By: Doug Atchison

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 89263%
Critics Consensus: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind earns its predictably uplifting arc through strong performances and impressive work from debuting director Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Synopsis: A 13-year-old boy is thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees.... [More]
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aissa Maiga, Joseph Marcell, Noma Dumezweni
Directed By: Chiwetel Ejiofor

#18

Top Five (2014)
86%

#18
Adjusted Score: 92774%
Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014.
Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More]
Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Chris Rock

#17

Dope (2015)
88%

#17
Adjusted Score: 94216%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a starmaking performance from Shameik Moore and a refreshingly original point of view from writer-director Rick Famuyiwa, Dope is smart, insightful entertainment.
Synopsis: High-school senior Malcolm (Shameik Moore) and his friends Jib (Tony Revolori) and Diggy (Kiersey Clemons) bond over '90s hip-hop culture,... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise
Directed By: Rick Famuyiwa

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 91789%
Critics Consensus: The Incredible Jessica James makes its standard storyline feel new, almost purely on the strength of a captivating, potentially star-making performance from Jessica Williams.
Synopsis: Jessica, an aspiring playwright in New York City, is trying to get over a recent break-up when she meets Boone,... [More]
Starring: Jessica Williams, Chris O'Dowd, Noël Wells, Megan Ketch
Directed By: Jim Strouse

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 92838%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When traveling African-American handyman Homer Smith (Sidney Poitier) stops by a farm in rural Arizona, he is welcomed by a... [More]
Starring: Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala, Lisa Mann, Isa Crino
Directed By: Ralph Nelson

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 100778%
Critics Consensus: Southside With You looks back on a fateful real-life date with strong performances and engaging dialogue, adding up to a romance that makes for a pretty good date movie in its own right.
Synopsis: Future U.S. President Barack Obama (Parker Sawyers) and lawyer Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter) go on a fateful first date in... [More]
Starring: Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jerod Haynes
Directed By: Richard Tanne

#13

Girls Trip (2017)
92%

#13
Adjusted Score: 103888%
Critics Consensus: Girls Trip is the rare R-rated comedy that pushes boundaries to truly comedic effect -- and anchors its laughs in compelling characters brought to life by a brilliantly assembled cast.
Synopsis: Best friends Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

#12

House Party (1990)
93%

#12
Adjusted Score: 94796%
Critics Consensus: House Party is a light, entertaining teen comedy with an infectious energy.
Synopsis: Play's parents are out of town, and he's planning the house party to end all house parties. His best friend,... [More]
Starring: Robin Harris, Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin, Martin Lawrence
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 93691%
Critics Consensus: See You Yesterday marries a novel sci-fi premise with urgent social relevance and forges something excitedly new from the union -- providing an impressive showcase for star Eden Duncan-Smith and debut writer-director Stefon Bristol.
Synopsis: Two teenage science prodigies spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. When... [More]
Starring: Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow, Astro, Marsha Stephanie Blake
Directed By: Stefon Bristol

#10

Hidden Figures (2016)
93%

#10
Adjusted Score: 117264%
Critics Consensus: In heartwarming, crowd-pleasing fashion, Hidden Figures celebrates overlooked -- and crucial -- contributions from a pivotal moment in American history.
Synopsis: Three brilliant African American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson -- serve as the brains... [More]
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner
Directed By: Theodore Melfi

#9

Black Is King (2020)
94%

#9
Adjusted Score: 96811%
Critics Consensus: Beyoncé is King.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Beyoncé
Directed By: Beyoncé

#8

Queen of Katwe (2016)
94%

#8
Adjusted Score: 104643%
Critics Consensus: Queen of Katwe is a feel-good movie of uncommon smarts and passion, and outstanding performances by Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo help to elevate the film past its cliches.
Synopsis: Living in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda, is a constant struggle for 10-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) and her... [More]
Starring: Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Kabanza
Directed By: Mira Nair

#7

Stormy Weather (1943)
95%

#7
Adjusted Score: 100910%
Critics Consensus: Stormy Weather's depiction of the Black community is disappointingly facile, but its delightful musical numbers drown out any missed narrative notes.
Synopsis: Bill Williamson (Bill Robinson), a struggling performer, meets a beautiful vocalist named Selina Rogers (Lena Horne). Bill promises her that... [More]
Starring: Lena Horne, Bill Robinson, Cab Calloway, Katherine Dunham
Directed By: Andrew L. Stone

#6

Soul (2020)
95%

#6
Adjusted Score: 119533%
Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed.
Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Directed By: Pete Docter

#5

Black Panther (2018)
96%

#5
Adjusted Score: 128746%
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 121261%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 100674%
Critics Consensus: Beychella forever.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Beyoncé
Directed By: Unknown Director

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 106721%
Critics Consensus: The Forty-Year-Old Version opens a compelling window into the ebbs and flows of the artist's life -- and announces writer-director-star Radha Blank as a major filmmaking talent with her feature debut.
Synopsis: A struggling New York City playwright finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.... [More]
Starring: Welker White, Reed Birney, Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim
Directed By: Radha Blank

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 110183%
Critics Consensus: Deftly interweaving incredible live footage with a series of revealing interviews, Summer of Soul captures the spirit and context of a watershed moment while tying it firmly to the present.
Synopsis: In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary-part music film, part historical... [More]
Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Chris Rock
Directed By: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

HBO Go zero dark thirty Set visit MCU renewed TV shows cinemax Video Games romantic comedy anime comic book movies joker football movie 73rd Emmy Awards high school crime what to watch Sundance TV superman new zealand Academy Awards spain A&E independent Thanksgiving indie Pop binge TCM TBS Rocky Polls and Games Creative Arts Emmys Esquire leaderboard documentaries Horror BET Awards talk show Black History Month Spring TV period drama dark disaster revenge 71st Emmy Awards Podcast The Walking Dead Box Office travel National Geographic ratings Valentine's Day monster movies Women's History Month Mary Tyler Moore ViacomCBS SXSW Spike Epix best nfl OneApp dramedy black Freeform medical drama classics Calendar twilight Marathons BBC America Apple TV Plus Trailer Disney Plus genre Marvel 24 frames YA 007 AMC crossover 2016 justice league Western Logo Cosplay Wes Anderson blaxploitation HBO Max spanish Hollywood Foreign Press Association new york HBO remakes Stephen King NYCC Pop TV halloween sag awards dragons CW Seed japan Discovery Channel robots tv talk cartoon DC Universe feel good adenture biopic Animation DC Comics MTV Summer adventure spider-verse Lucasfilm YouTube SDCC Kids & Family Universal Pictures WGN Avengers See It Skip It women directors TruTV 79th Golden Globes Awards Disney Channel politics Turner Classic Movies Winners worst movies Apple TV+ YouTube Premium Trophy Talk book legend romance Teen critic resources FX IFC strong female leads dc godzilla Food Network Peacock scorecard festival slashers Paramount Network Star Trek suspense 2015 Hallmark adaptation debate rt archives comic die hard 99% Interview cooking NBA james bond 2019 USA Network movies Fargo Britbox Prime Video criterion Mindy Kaling Comic-Con@Home 2021 teaser Pixar parents Song of Ice and Fire Lionsgate Toys Fox Searchlight Tarantino Comedy Central Shondaland know your critic trophy Emmy Nominations boxoffice archives Vudu 1990s Country Election concert Comedy VICE comic books Warner Bros. Adult Swim Classic Film technology sequels italian Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt free movies Musical theme song Superheroes ESPN sports cops vs. TCA Grammys nbcuniversal toronto FX on Hulu The Arrangement fresh Emmys mockumentary Baby Yoda Schedule San Diego Comic-Con films Fox News child's play ABC Signature telelvision PlayStation DC streaming service Rock Walt Disney Pictures mutant ABC emmy awards Nickelodeon venice marvel cinematic universe marvel comics FXX reboot AMC Plus 2021 police drama wonder woman halloween tv Drama Musicals E3 GoT Superheroe TCA Awards dogs hist ITV video Awards cars The CW dreamworks french trailers Acorn TV Exclusive Video facebook miniseries Tokyo Olympics zombies mission: impossible mcc President rt labs critics edition Comics on TV RT21 Sundance Now Lifetime Christmas movies cults Dark Horse Comics heist movie streaming Paramount Plus Neflix Tags: Comedy stop motion LGBT sopranos TNT blockbusters Lifetime scary Sci-Fi Chilling Adventures of Sabrina golden globe awards Pride Month Quiz X-Men ABC Family streaming movies Biopics E! book adaptation Television Critics Association deadpool OWN christmas movies zombie Instagram Live versus Rocketman Amazon Prime Bravo 90s spinoff GIFs CBS All Access young adult cancelled TV shows south america Travel Channel A24 comedies Sundance Image Comics aliens APB art house psychological thriller elevated horror diversity BBC Nat Geo Endgame kids spider-man Trivia Nominations spy thriller prank stoner latino MSNBC stand-up comedy boxing razzies Hear Us Out casting reviews TCA 2017 indiana jones Fall TV comics series First Reviews Funimation king arthur SundanceTV CNN Universal TV One spanish language Year in Review cancelled Mudbound El Rey Binge Guide harry potter Mary Poppins Returns hispanic Chernobyl australia IMDb TV rt labs Spectrum Originals Reality Competition chucky Film Festival Arrowverse werewolf rotten mob Extras television canceled game of thrones political drama pirates of the caribbean 4/20 TV Land Netflix Christmas movies rotten movies we love thriller unscripted 93rd Oscars Music YouTube Red Family ghosts finale Certified Fresh Countdown Oscars slasher TV Tomatazos golden globes Amazon Studios international Cannes USA Photos black comedy Mystery The Walt Disney Company science fiction comic book movie live event nature Columbia Pictures hispanic heritage month 45 Heroines witnail psycho space video on demand 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Martial Arts Disney NBC WarnerMedia Broadway Elton John VOD hollywood satire royal family crime drama BAFTA action-comedy a nightmare on elm street basketball TV movies Apple Showtime gangster CMT Masterpiece Captain marvel breaking bad Marvel Television BET japanese olympics Cartoon Network Ellie Kemper Pirates DirecTV king kong saw cancelled TV series screenings VH1 Star Wars Mary poppins Syfy PBS Amazon Prime Video news Turner dexter based on movie TLC Holiday Winter TV Television Academy sitcom Christmas PaleyFest franchise Starz serial killer ID Infographic canceled TV shows Ovation Legendary richard e. Grant 21st Century Fox Netflix documentary screen actors guild kong rom-coms transformers Alien CBS toy story asian-american GLAAD TCA Winter 2020 blockbuster Anna Paquin LGBTQ war Best and Worst award winner jamie lee curtis dceu History Rom-Com Disney streaming service quibi The Witch Fantasy Shudder biography Pacific Islander jurassic park superhero Watching Series Comic Book animated target worst aapi obituary universal monsters supernatural Opinion Marvel Studios BBC One critics composers Tumblr The Purge Red Carpet American Society of Cinematographers Paramount Amazon popular hidden camera natural history cats posters children's TV docudrama anthology 2017 Holidays Sneak Peek First Look TIFF Awards Tour 20th Century Fox vampires live action Brie Larson Character Guide foreign doctor who all-time Tubi batman Crunchyroll Sony Pictures scene in color scary movies festivals Writers Guild of America Disney+ Disney Plus DGA 2020 singing competition cancelled television RT History game show kaiju Ghostbusters 72 Emmy Awards crime thriller comiccon HFPA Hallmark Christmas movies discovery Reality The Academy sequel IFC Films Black Mirror Super Bowl new star wars movies true crime Hulu name the review Pet Sematary TV renewals historical drama Film lord of the rings Action FOX 2018 Crackle social media green book Premiere Dates fast and furious laika docuseries New York Comic Con
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy