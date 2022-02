(Photo by Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)

55 Movies That Celebrate Black Joy

This year for Black History Month, Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating “Black Joy” in cinema.

Though there are thousands of exceptional films from Black filmmakers and storytellers, those on the receiving end of critical and awards attention are frequently rooted in pain, violence, or oppression. (It is not a coincidence that the vast majority of Black actresses who have been nominated for an Oscar were lauded for performances where they played a slave, maid, or a woman in abject poverty.) In an effort to turn the page and highlight cinema that focuses on the celebration of the Black experience, Rotten Tomatoes’ editor Jacqueline Coley has curated a varied list of films that explore the vast diaspora of Black culture – and will make you feel good.

As our list plainly illustrates, those who have borne the yoke of oppression are often the same people who can smile, laugh, and celebrate most wholly, and the films that live in the intersection of that phenomenon are oftentimes the best of what Black Cinema has to offer. These are the movies that celebrate and chronicle that giddy and infectious emotion: Black Joy.

Titles like Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning, billion-dollar blockbuster Black Panther and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s seminal star-making romance, Love and Basketball, made our list – as you would expect. But we have also included lesser-known titles like Rick Famuyiwa’s Dope, the moving family drama, Queen of Katwe, and the hip-hop cult-classic Krush Groove. Recent films like Malcolm D. Lee’s Girls Trip, which made a star out of comedian Tiffany Haddish – and introduced the world to “grapefruiting” – are also on our list. As are seminal classics we revisited, like Richard Pryor’s beloved stand-up comedy feature Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip and Sidney Poitier’s Lilies of the Field.

And not everything had to be Fresh – because there was no way we weren’t including Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

In curating this list, we included films that may touch on sensitive or serious topics, as is the case for dramas like Soul Food and Crooklyn, but as those films primarily focus on the joyful side of life, love, and family, we have included them here. Our list also has a few choices from off the beaten path, too – entries like Beyonce’s history-making live concert feature Homecoming and her visual album for Disney+, Black Is King.

We hope you enjoy the selection ranked below by Tomatometer, and if you want to tell us what you think of the list – think we’ve missed a title, or want to shout out a film that didn’t quite make our list – let us know in the comments. – Jacqueline Coley

#51 The Wiz (1978) 41% #51 Adjusted Score: 43920% Critics Consensus: This workmanlike movie musical lacks the electricity of the stage version (and its cinematic inspiration), but it's bolstered by strong performances by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. Synopsis: When Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy (Diana Ross) tries to save her dog from a storm, she's miraculously whisked away to an... When Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy (Diana Ross) tries to save her dog from a storm, she's miraculously whisked away to an... [More] Starring: Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Nipsey Russell Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#43 The Last Dragon (1985) 59% #43 Adjusted Score: 60144% Critics Consensus: The Last Dragon is a flamboyant genre mashup brimming with style, romance, and an infectious fondness for kung fu, but audiences may find the tonal whiplash more goofy than endearing. Synopsis: Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of... Leroy Green (Taimak), a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of... [More] Starring: Taimak, Vanity, Chris Murney, Julius J. Carry III Directed By: Michael Schultz

#31 Keanu (2016) 78% #31 Adjusted Score: 88042% Critics Consensus: Keanu's absurd premise and compulsively watchable starring duo add up to an agreeably fast-paced comedy that hits more than enough targets to make up for the misses. Synopsis: Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his... Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his... [More] Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man Directed By: Peter Atencio

#30 Dreamgirls (2006) 79% #30 Adjusted Score: 86886% Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers. Synopsis: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Bill Condon

#29 Fame (1980) 81% #29 Adjusted Score: 83461% Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics. Synopsis: Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make... [More] Starring: Irene Cara, Eddie Barth, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean Directed By: Alan Parker

#27 Drumline (2002) 82% #27 Adjusted Score: 84565% Critics Consensus: Essentially a sports movie with drums, the energetic Drumline somehow manages to make the familiar seem fresh. Synopsis: Set against the high-energy, high-stakes world of show-style marching bands, "Drumline" is a fish-out-of-water comedy about a talented street drummer... Set against the high-energy, high-stakes world of show-style marching bands, "Drumline" is a fish-out-of-water comedy about a talented street drummer... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana, Orlando Jones, Leonard Roberts Directed By: Charles Stone

#18 Top Five (2014) 86% #18 Adjusted Score: 92774% Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014. Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union Directed By: Chris Rock

#11 See You Yesterday (2019) 93% #11 Adjusted Score: 93691% Critics Consensus: See You Yesterday marries a novel sci-fi premise with urgent social relevance and forges something excitedly new from the union -- providing an impressive showcase for star Eden Duncan-Smith and debut writer-director Stefon Bristol. Synopsis: Two teenage science prodigies spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. When... Two teenage science prodigies spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. When... [More] Starring: Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow, Astro, Marsha Stephanie Blake Directed By: Stefon Bristol

#6 Soul (2020) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 119533% Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed. Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Directed By: Pete Docter