(Photo by A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection. Marty Supreme)

150 Best Sports Movies of All Time

The latest: Marty Supreme is Certified Fresh and now in theaters. With a 94% on the Tomatometer, critics say it’s a hugely entertaining film that sells table tennis as a supremely underappreciated sport.

In the arena of the sports movie, every story can be told. The impossible underdog team that survives a brutal season into the final game. The kid who’s just starting out and the veteran being pulled back into the game, who both share the same odds: Against. Stories of the power of coming together as a selfless team, and myths of individual strength when you remove all the limits. Sports movies make us cheer, laugh, cry, and scream. They even make us think about renewing that gym membership.

We’re going all the way to the end zone with our list of the 150 Best Sports Movies of All Time, sorted by Adjusted Tomatometer from at least 20 reviews each. The Adjusted Tomatometer is our special formula which takes into account, among other factors, the movie’s year of release and its number of reviews.

Because this is a movie list, there are no TV movies (we pour one out for Brian’s Song), and nothing rated Rotten — even fan favorites like Any Given Sunday. Please deal with your rage accordingly before continuing.

And with our most recent updates, we welcome in new popular hits like The Fire Inside, Best Picture nominee Ford v Ferrari, wrestling family drama Fighting With My Family, the vertigo-inducing Free Solo, and Maiden, about the first all-woman crew in a global yacht race.

Ready? For the leisure, life, and love of the game, here are the 150 Best Sports Movies of All Time! —Alex Vo

#1 I, Tonya (2017)

90% #1 Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements. Synopsis: In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition. In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition. [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#11 Marty Supreme (2025)

94% #11 Critics Consensus: Serving up Timothée Chalamet at his most infectiously charismatic, Marty Supreme is a propulsive epic that realizes its sky-high aspirations even while it critiques its indelible hero's toxic ambition. Synopsis: Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary Directed By: Josh Safdie

#12 Maiden (2018)

98% #12 Critics Consensus: Enthralling viewing even for audiences with little to no knowledge of or interest in sailing, Maiden pays powerful tribute to a true pioneer. Synopsis: In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition [More] Starring: Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris, John Chittenden, Bruno De Bois Directed By: Alex Holmes

#15 Murderball (2005)

98% #15 Critics Consensus: An entertaining and gripping documentary that shows being confined to a wheelchair doesn't mean the fun has to end. Synopsis: This documentary introduces the U.S. quad rugby team -- a team composed entirely of young paraplegic men. Using special wheelchairs This documentary introduces the U.S. quad rugby team -- a team composed entirely of young paraplegic men. Using special wheelchairs [More] Directed By: Henry Alex Rubin, Dana Adam Shapiro

#17 The Endless Summer (1966)

100% #17 Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, himself a competition-level surfer, follows surfers Michael Hynson and Robert August on an around-the-world surfing adventure. Documentary filmmaker Bruce Brown, himself a competition-level surfer, follows surfers Michael Hynson and Robert August on an around-the-world surfing adventure. [More] Starring: Bruce Brown Directed By: Bruce Brown

#18 Hoop Dreams (1994)

98% #18 Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St. Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St. [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#27 Racing Dreams (2009)

100% #27 Critics Consensus: Racing Dreams offers an absorbing peek at the lives of young NASCAR hopefuls that should resonate with racing enthusiasts as well as viewers with no connection to the sport. Synopsis: Marshall Curry goes behind the scenes of the World Karting Association, a youth racing league that often serves as a Marshall Curry goes behind the scenes of the World Karting Association, a youth racing league that often serves as a [More] Starring: Annabeth Barnes Directed By: Marshall Curry

#28 Foxcatcher (2014)

88% #28 Critics Consensus: A chilling true crime drama, Foxcatcher offers Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum a chance to shine -- and all three of them rise to the challenge. Synopsis: When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and When wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carell) invites Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) to move to his estate and [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Bennett Miller

#33 Undefeated (2011)

96% #33 Critics Consensus: It covers familiar sports documentary territory, but Undefeated proves there are still powerful stories to be told on the high school gridiron. Synopsis: Since its founding in 1899, Manassas High School in North Memphis has never had a football team win a playoff Since its founding in 1899, Manassas High School in North Memphis has never had a football team win a playoff [More] Starring: Bill Courtney Directed By: Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin

#37 Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

96% #37 Critics Consensus: Bigger, Stronger, Faster* is a fascinating, informative, entertaining and especially introspective account of the American 'enhancement' culture. Synopsis: This documentary presents the pervasive use of steroids in sports as an indication of the American obsession with winning at This documentary presents the pervasive use of steroids in sports as an indication of the American obsession with winning at [More] Starring: Chris Bell Directed By: Chris Bell

#42 Deep Water (2006)

96% #42 Critics Consensus: Equal parts mystery and biography, Deep Water is both an engrossing documentary and an affecting treatise on human folly and obsession. Synopsis: In 1968, Donald Crowhurst, an inexperienced British sailor, puts up his home as collateral, gains financial backing and enters the In 1968, Donald Crowhurst, an inexperienced British sailor, puts up his home as collateral, gains financial backing and enters the [More] Starring: Tilda Swinton Directed By: Louise Osmond, Jerry Rothwell

#49 Offside (2006)

94% #49 Critics Consensus: A spirited film that explores gender politics with comedy, intelligence, and a variety of interesting characters. Synopsis: Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to [More] Starring: Sima Mobarakshai, Safar Samandar, Shayesteh Irani, Mohamad Kheirabadi Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#52 Hoosiers (1986)

92% #52 Critics Consensus: It may adhere to the sports underdog formula, but Hoosiers has been made with such loving craft, and features such excellent performances, that it's hard to resist. Synopsis: Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hopper, Sheb Wooley Directed By: David Anspaugh

#58 Diego Maradona (2019)

91% #58 Critics Consensus: Diego Maradona traces the arc of a standard sports documentary, but illuminates its subject with uncommon clarity and depth. Starring: Diego Maradona Directed By: Asif Kapadia

#61 Up for Grabs (2004)

93% #61 Critics Consensus: You don't have to be a baseball fan to be entertained by the absurdities, obsessions, and greed on display in this documentary. Synopsis: During the final leg of Major League Baseball's 2001 season, Giants batter Barry Bonds scores a historic 73rd home run During the final leg of Major League Baseball's 2001 season, Giants batter Barry Bonds scores a historic 73rd home run [More] Directed By: Michael Wranovics

#64 Harvard Beats Yale 29-29 (2008)

92% #64 Critics Consensus: Harvard Beats Yale 29-29 is compelling viewing even though it spoils the score of the titular college football matchup - and even if you aren't a fan of the sport. Synopsis: In November 1968, undefeated Ivy League football teams from Harvard and Yale square off in a historic game in which In November 1968, undefeated Ivy League football teams from Harvard and Yale square off in a historic game in which [More] Directed By: Kevin Rafferty

#65 Girlfight (2000)

87% #65 Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderone, Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#68 Warrior (2011)

84% #68 Critics Consensus: Warrior relies on many of the clichés that critics of the genre love to mock -- and it transcends them with gripping action, powerful acting, and heart. Synopsis: An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a [More] Starring: Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#75 Tyson (2008)

85% #75 Critics Consensus: A fascinating, emotional, and frank confessional from Iron Mike that sheds a sympathetic light on one of boxing's most controversial icons. Synopsis: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James [More] Starring: Mike Tyson Directed By: James Toback

#77 The Heart of the Game (2005)

87% #77 Critics Consensus: This group of high school girls and their eccentric basketball coach easily win your heart with their unusual humanity and dynamism. Synopsis: Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball [More] Directed By: Ward Serrill

#80 Happy Valley (2014)

89% #80 Critics Consensus: Sober, even-handed, and quietly devastating, Happy Valley illuminates the wreckage of a tragedy while leaving viewers room to draw their own conclusions. Synopsis: In 2011, longtime Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse, rocking In 2011, longtime Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse, rocking [More] Starring: Joe Posnanski Directed By: Amir Bar-Lev

#82 Early Man (2018)

80% #82 Critics Consensus: Early Man isn't quite as evolved as Aardman's best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts. Synopsis: A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to [More] Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Miriam Margolyes Directed By: Nick Park

#85 42 (2013)

80% #85 Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some. Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#88 The Smashing Machine (2025)

71% #88 Critics Consensus: Dwayne Johnson goes the distance with his transformative turn as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, a gritty biopic that sidesteps cliché even at the expense of narrative satisfaction while still landing the dramatic body blows that count. Synopsis: The true story of mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, whose obsession with greatness made him a legend The true story of mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, whose obsession with greatness made him a legend [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten Directed By: Benny Safdie

#99 Pelotero (2011)

86% #99 Critics Consensus: Gripping and surprisingly nuanced, Ballplayer: Pelotero is a frank exploration of the nature of corruption in baseball recruitment. Synopsis: Two Dominican baseball players face challenges as they try to make it to the Major Leagues. Two Dominican baseball players face challenges as they try to make it to the Major Leagues. [More] Starring: John Leguizamo Directed By: Ross Finkel, Trevor Martin, Jonathan Paley

#102 Invictus (2009)

76% #102 Critics Consensus: Delivered with typically stately precision by director Clint Eastwood, Invictus may not be rousing enough for some viewers, but Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman inhabit their real-life characters with admirable conviction. Synopsis: Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge, Patrick Mofokeng Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#113 Step Into Liquid (2003)

81% #113 Critics Consensus: A perfect companion piece to The Endless Summer. Synopsis: In a documentary shot in waters all over the globe, director Dana Brown takes on tall waves and surfers who In a documentary shot in waters all over the globe, director Dana Brown takes on tall waves and surfers who [More] Starring: Dana Brown Directed By: Dana Brown

#115 Unstoppable (2024)

77% #115 Critics Consensus: With the magnetic Jharrel Jerome as its champion, Unstoppable is an inspirational sports story that honestly earns audiences' cheers. Synopsis: Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable [More] Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle Directed By: William Goldenberg

#116 Breath (2017)

80% #116 Critics Consensus: A coming of age drama with a surfing twist, Breath navigates seemingly familiar waters -- but has surprising depth below the surface. Synopsis: In the 1970s, in a remote corner of the Western Australian coast, two teenage boys, Pikelet and Loonie, are hungry In the 1970s, in a remote corner of the Western Australian coast, two teenage boys, Pikelet and Loonie, are hungry [More] Starring: Simon Baker, Samson Coulter, Ben Spence, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Simon Baker

#117 Stoked: The Rise and Fall of Gator (2003)

81% #117 Critics Consensus: The harder they come, the harder they fall -- this film shows, in raw, gripping detail, that even skater dudes can't resist the life of the rich and famous. It's more poignant than hard-core, and gives us a portrait of a life run over by the whims of the entertainment industry. Synopsis: This documentary film explores the life of former skateboarding pro Mark "Gator" Rogowski, who, in 1991, was sentenced to 31 This documentary film explores the life of former skateboarding pro Mark "Gator" Rogowski, who, in 1991, was sentenced to 31 [More] Directed By: Helen Stickler

#119 Without Limits (1998)

79% #119 Critics Consensus: This drama about American track star and hero Steve Prefontaine intelligently looks at the character of this oft mythologized athlete and features a fantastic performance by Donald Sutherland as Prefontaine's trainer. Synopsis: Before Steve Prefontaine (Billy Crudup) makes it to the 1972 Olympics in Munich, he is an unlikely track star at Before Steve Prefontaine (Billy Crudup) makes it to the 1972 Olympics in Munich, he is an unlikely track star at [More] Starring: Billy Crudup, Donald Sutherland, Monica Potter, Jeremy Sisto Directed By: Robert Towne

#122 The Longest Yard (1974)

76% #122 Critics Consensus: Equal parts tough and funny, and led by a perfectly cast Burt Reynolds, The Longest Yard has an interesting political subtext and an excellent climax -- even if it takes too long to get there. Synopsis: An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his [More] Starring: Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert, Ed Lauter, Michael Conrad Directed By: Robert Aldrich

#130 Jungleland (2019)

75% #130 Critics Consensus: Thanks to muscular work from director/co-writer Max Winkler and his stars, Jungleland punches above its weight in a crowded genre. Synopsis: When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss, When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss, [More] Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors Directed By: Max Winkler

#132 Christy (2025)

66% #132 Critics Consensus: While Christy falters in tonal cohesion and emotional impact, it remains a compelling showcase for Sydney Sweeney's transformative performance, grounding a mythic genre in raw, personal storytelling. Synopsis: Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia--until she discovered a knack for punching Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia--until she discovered a knack for punching [More] Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Jess Gabor, Merritt Wever Directed By: David Michôd

#133 Invincible (2006)

71% #133 Critics Consensus: As simple and authentic as the gritty South Philly invirons in which it's set in, Invincible sends a uplifting and heartfelt message packed with an athletic enthusiasm that shouldn't be missed. Synopsis: Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Lifelong football fan Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, Elizabeth Banks, Kevin Conway Directed By: Ericson Core

#137 Ali (2001)

69% #137 Critics Consensus: Though perhaps no film could fully do justice to the fascinating life and personality of Muhammad Ali, Mann's direction and Smith's performance combine to pack a solid punch. Synopsis: With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles Directed By: Michael Mann

#139 Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2018)

73% #139 Critics Consensus: Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable is far more risk-averse than its thrill-seeking subject, but still provides a reasonably inspiring introduction to her story. Synopsis: One of the most accomplished athletes of her generation, Bethany Hamilton, became a surfing wunderkind when she returned to the One of the most accomplished athletes of her generation, Bethany Hamilton, became a surfing wunderkind when she returned to the [More] Starring: Bethany Hamilton Directed By: Aaron Lieber