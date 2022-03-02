The Mandalorian keyart (Disney+)

(Photo by Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Star Wars TV Ranked by Tomatometer

From 1978, with the one-time airing of The Star Wars Holiday Special, to the early 21st century, The Galaxy Far, Far Away’s relationship to television was fraught with difficulty. A handful of live-action TV movies and animated series in the 1980s proved the resources did not yet exist to produce the look and feel of Star Wars in a weekly format — although the Ewoks cartoon got pretty close by surviving for two whole seasons. Flash forward to 2003, and the Genndy Tartakovsky-produced Star Wars: The Clone Wars offered a way to dramatize Star Wars stories on television in a compelling and cost-effective way.

Then the subsequent 3D-animated Clone Wars series in 2008 started a tradition of Star Wars television which continues today with animated shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the live-action success of The Mandalorian. The latter becoming a gateway to an ever-evolving story tangential to the Skywalker Saga, but just as epic. Much of that story can be attributed to 2008’s Clone Wars supervising director, Dave Filoni, who went on to create or co-create most of the extant Star Wars television.

Of course, the quality and appreciation of each show varies – especially with the recently completed Book of Boba Fett. But before the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series opens up new possibilities in the Star Wars galaxy, let’s rank the Star Wars TV shows.

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
67%

#7
Synopsis: On the sands of Tatoonie, bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy's underworld and fight for... [More]
Starring: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen
Directed By: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy
Critics Consensus: The Book of Boba Fett could never match the adventures that existed in fans’ imaginations for decades, but it earns its commission with spectacular set pieces and Temuera Morrison’s commanding presence.
Created By: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)
88%

#6
Synopsis: Members of a unique squad of clones find their way in a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone... [More]
Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen, Stephen Stanton, Andrew Kishino
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, Brad Rau
Critics Consensus: The Bad Batch‘s beautifully animated adventure may be too lore heavy for casual viewers, but fans will enjoy diving deeper into this dastardly cast of characters.
Created By: Dave Filoni

Star Wars Resistance (2018)
92%

#5
Synopsis: Young New Republic pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited by Resistance Commander Poe Dameron for a secret mission on Colossus --... [More]
Starring: Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco
Directed By: Justin Ridge, Brandon Auman, Athena Portillo
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: Resistance‘s streamlined story sets the stage for exciting adventures — and seems poised to explore a canvas stocked with immediately relatable characters and plenty of potential.
Created By: Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (2019)
93%

#4
Synopsis: After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
Critics Consensus: Action-packed and expertly-crafted — if at times a bit too withholding — The Mandalorian is a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe that benefits greatly from the cuteness of its cargo.
Created By: Jon Favreau

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
93%

#3
Synopsis: The first weekly TV series from Lucasfilm Animation chronicles the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other popular... [More]
Starring: Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, Tom Kane, James Arnold Taylor
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Giancarlo Volpe, Kyle Dunlevy, Rob Coleman
Critics Consensus: Thanks to its beautifully animated action-sequences and its impressively layered storytelling, The Clone Wars‘ final chapter affirms its place as one of Star Wars‘ greatest entries.
Created By: George Lucas

Star Wars: Visions (2021)
96%

#2
Synopsis: Seven Japanese animation studios bring their unique perspectives to the "Star Wars" universe through a series of short films.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Justin Leach, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Kanako Shirasaki
Critics Consensus: Gorgeously animated and wildly creative, Visions is an eclectic, but wholly enjoyable collection of Star Wars stories that breathe new life into the galaxy.
Executive Producers: Justin Leach, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Kanako Shirasaki, James Waugh

Star Wars Rebels (2014)
98%

#1
Synopsis: This animated entry in the "Star Wars" franchise fills the gap between the events of "Episode III" and "Episode IV."... [More]
Starring: David Oyelowo, Vanessa Marshall, Tiya Sircar, Steve Blum
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, Henry Gilroy, Greg Weisman
Critics Consensus: Rebels adds new dimension to an unexplored sector of the Star Wars timeline, inserting a ragtag group of lovable characters into a galactic adventure that all ages can enjoy.
Created By: Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, Carrie Beck

