48 Video Game Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

It was in 1993 that Hollywood realized the dream of putting a video game movie up on the big screen with Super Mario Bros., and setting the stage for a long legacy of questionable choices, troubled productions, and gamers’ pixel tears left in their wake. But like the kid who just has to pump in one more quarter to reach for that high score, the studios keep on trying (while the fans just keep on hoping), and we’re celebrating that sort of sheer tenacity with this guide to the best video game movies (and plenty of the worst) ranked by Tomatometer!

Here, you will find the near-decent (Rampage, Resident Evil), the should’ve-been-goods (Assassin’s Creed, Warcraft), the ridiculous-but-we-love-thems (Mortal Kombat, Silent Hill), and the ones made by Uwe Boll, who deserves his own category (Alone in the Dark, House of the Dead). We’re using a 20-review minimum cutoff for inclusion from theatrical releases only, because it’s not just enough to make a questionable movie, critics need to witness the aftermath, too.

And in May 2019, Detective Pikachu officially broke the video game curse! Fitting that Nintendo, whose Super Mario Bros. movie started all this trouble, would be the one to end it. And in another surprise 2019 development, the second Angry Birds movie has slingshot the naysayers by racking up plenty of critical praise, toppling Pikachu mere months after its release.

Then in 2020, when it didn’t seem it had a chili dog’s chance in hell, Sonic the Hedgehog to general critics enthusiasm, marking three Fresh video game movies in two years. And then, in 2021, Werewolves Within went Certified Fresh, establishing it as by-far the best-reviewed video game movie! The latest, Uncharted, dives back to familiar territory for this genre. See all the high scores (and lots and lots of the lows) with our guide to 48 video game movies, ranked worst to best!

#1 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #1 Adjusted Score: 92176% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#6 Tomb Raider (2018) 52% #6 Adjusted Score: 72008% Critics Consensus: Tomb Raider reboots the franchise with a more grounded approach and a star who's clearly more than up to the task -- neither of which are well served by an uninspired origin story. Synopsis: Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery... Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery... [More] Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu Directed By: Roar Uthaug

#19 Warcraft (2016) 28% #19 Adjusted Score: 42359% Critics Consensus: Warcraft has visual thrills to spare, but they -- and director Duncan Jones' distinctive gifts -- are wasted on a sluggish and derivative adaptation of a bestselling game with little evident cinematic value. Synopsis: Looking to escape from his dying world, the orc shaman Gul'dan utilizes dark magic to open a portal to the... Looking to escape from his dying world, the orc shaman Gul'dan utilizes dark magic to open a portal to the... [More] Starring: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper Directed By: Duncan Jones

#32 Doom (2005) 18% #32 Adjusted Score: 23660% Critics Consensus: The FPS sections are sure to please fans of the video game, but lacking in plot and originality to please other moviegoers. Synopsis: A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... [More] Starring: The Rock, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Ben Daniels Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak