48 Video Game Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

It was in 1993 that Hollywood realized the dream of putting a video game movie up on the big screen with Super Mario Bros., and setting the stage for a long legacy of questionable choices, troubled productions, and gamers’ pixel tears left in their wake. But like the kid who just has to pump in one more quarter to reach for that high score, the studios keep on trying (while the fans just keep on hoping), and we’re celebrating that sort of sheer tenacity with this guide to the best video game movies (and plenty of the worst) ranked by Tomatometer!

Here, you will find the near-decent (Rampage, Resident Evil), the should’ve-been-goods (Assassin’s Creed, Warcraft), the ridiculous-but-we-love-thems (Mortal Kombat, Silent Hill), and the ones made by Uwe Boll, who deserves his own category (Alone in the Dark, House of the Dead). We’re using a 20-review minimum cutoff for inclusion from theatrical releases only, because it’s not just enough to make a questionable movie, critics need to witness the aftermath, too.

And in May 2019, Detective Pikachu officially broke the video game curse! Fitting that Nintendo, whose Super Mario Bros. movie started all this trouble, would be the one to end it. And in another surprise 2019 development, the second Angry Birds movie has slingshot the naysayers by racking up plenty of critical praise, toppling Pikachu mere months after its release.

Then in 2020, when it didn’t seem it had a chili dog’s chance in hell, Sonic the Hedgehog to general critics enthusiasm, marking three Fresh video game movies in two years. And then, in 2021, Werewolves Within went Certified Fresh, establishing it as by-far the best-reviewed video game movie! The latest, Uncharted, dives back to familiar territory for this genre. See all the high scores (and lots and lots of the lows) with our guide to 48 video game movies, ranked worst to best!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 92176%
Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain.
Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More]
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns
Directed By: Josh Ruben

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 78217%
Critics Consensus: Like its non-aerodynamic title characters, The Angry Birds Movie 2 takes improbable yet delightfully entertaining flight, landing humorous hits along the way.
Synopsis: Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put... [More]
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader
Directed By: Thurop Van Orman

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 86728%
Critics Consensus: Pokémon Detective Pikachu may not take its wonderfully bizarre premise as far as it could have, but this offbeat adaptation should catch most -- if not all -- of the franchise's fans.
Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy
Directed By: Rob Letterman

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 79694%
Critics Consensus: Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy -- and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career.
Synopsis: The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic embraces his new home on... [More]
Starring: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter
Directed By: Jeff Fowler

#5

Mortal Kombat (2021)
54%

#5
Adjusted Score: 69015%
Critics Consensus: Largely for fans of the source material but far from fatal(ity) flawed, Mortal Kombat revives the franchise in appropriately violent fashion.
Synopsis: In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage--or why... [More]
Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim
Directed By: Simon McQuoid

#6

Tomb Raider (2018)
52%

#6
Adjusted Score: 72008%
Critics Consensus: Tomb Raider reboots the franchise with a more grounded approach and a star who's clearly more than up to the task -- neither of which are well served by an uninspired origin story.
Synopsis: Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery... [More]
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu
Directed By: Roar Uthaug

#7

Rampage (2018)
51%

#7
Adjusted Score: 68471%
Critics Consensus: Rampage isn't as fun as its source material, but the movie's sheer button-mashing abandon might satisfy audiences in the mood for a brainless blockbuster.
Synopsis: Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Directed By: Brad Peyton

#8

Monster Hunter (2020)
45%

#8
Adjusted Score: 51191%
Critics Consensus: Monster Hunter is mostly a mindless blur of action, held together by the slenderest threads of dialogue and plot -- and exactly what many viewers will be looking for.
Synopsis: Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa, Diego Boneta
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#9

Mortal Kombat (1995)
45%

#9
Adjusted Score: 46178%
Critics Consensus: Despite an effective otherwordly atmosphere and appropriately cheesy visuals, Mortal Kombat suffers from its poorly constructed plot, laughable dialogue, and subpar acting.
Synopsis: Lord Rayden (Christopher Lambert) handpicks three martial artists -- federal agent Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), Shaolin monk Lui Kang (Robin... [More]
Starring: Robin Shou, Linden Ashby, Bridgette Wilson, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Directed By: Paul Anderson

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 49659%
Critics Consensus: The movie raises the bar for computer animated movies, but the story is dull and emotionally removed.
Synopsis: Blurring the lines between reality and computer animation, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within is the first feature-length motion picture that... [More]
Starring: Ming-Na, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Hironobu Sakaguchi

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 52710%
Critics Consensus: The Angry Birds Movie is substantially more entertaining than any film adapted from an app has any right to be -- which may or may not be much of an endorsement.
Synopsis: Flightless birds lead a mostly happy existence, except for Red (Jason Sudeikis), who just can't get past the daily annoyances... [More]
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph
Directed By: Clay Kaytis, Fergal Reilly

#12

Uncharted (2022)
39%

#12
Adjusted Score: 48442%
Critics Consensus: Promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films.
Synopsis: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 44768%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't offer much in the way of substance, but Prince of Persia is a suitably entertaining swashbuckler -- and a substantial improvement over most video game adaptations.
Synopsis: In the holy city of Alamut resides the Sands of Time, which gives mortals the power to turn back time.... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Ben Kingsley, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Mike Newell

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 44197%
Critics Consensus: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter may prove mind-numbingly chaotic for the unconverted, but for fans of the venerable franchise, it offers a fittingly kinetic conclusion to its violent post-apocalyptic saga.
Synopsis: The T-virus unleashed by the evil Umbrella Corp. has spread to every corner of the globe, infesting the planet with... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#15

Resident Evil (2002)
36%

#15
Adjusted Score: 38973%
Critics Consensus: Like other video game adapations, Resident Evil is loud, violent, formulaic, and cheesy.
Synopsis: Based on the popular video game, Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez star as the leaders of a commando team who... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Eric Mabius, Ryan McCluskey
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 33203%
Critics Consensus: With a ridiculous plot and comical acting, checking one's brain at the door is required before watching DOA: Dead or Alive.
Synopsis: Four beautiful rivals at an invitation-only martial-arts tournament join forces against a sinister threat. Princess Kasumi (Devon Aoki) is an... [More]
Starring: Devon Aoki, Jaime Pressly, Sarah Carter, Holly Valance
Directed By: Corey Yuen

#17

Silent Hill (2006)
32%

#17
Adjusted Score: 36057%
Critics Consensus: Silent Hill is visually impressive, but as with many video game adaptations, it's plagued by inane dialogue, a muddled plot, and an overlong runtime.
Synopsis: Unable to accept the fact that her daughter is dying, Rose (Radha Mitchell) decides to take the girl to a... [More]
Starring: Radha Mitchell, Laurie Holden, Sean Bean, Deborah Kara Unger
Directed By: Christophe Gans

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 34880%
Critics Consensus: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is an affectionately faithful adaptation that further proves its source material is ill-suited to the big screen.
Synopsis: Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to... [More]
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper
Directed By: Johannes Roberts

#19

Warcraft (2016)
28%

#19
Adjusted Score: 42359%
Critics Consensus: Warcraft has visual thrills to spare, but they -- and director Duncan Jones' distinctive gifts -- are wasted on a sluggish and derivative adaptation of a bestselling game with little evident cinematic value.
Synopsis: Looking to escape from his dying world, the orc shaman Gul'dan utilizes dark magic to open a portal to the... [More]
Starring: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper
Directed By: Duncan Jones

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 30483%
Critics Consensus: Resident Evil: Retribution offers everything one might reasonably expect from the fifth installment in a heavily action-dependent franchise -- which means very little beyond stylishly hollow CGI-enhanced set pieces.
Synopsis: As Umbrella Corp.'s deadly T-virus continues to turn the world's population into legions of flesh-eating zombies, Alice (Milla Jovovich), the... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Kevin Durand, Sienna Guillory
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 27806%
Critics Consensus: Despite flashy sets and special effects, Super Mario Bros. is too light on story and substance to be anything more than a novelty.
Synopsis: Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Alberto Leguizamo) rescue Princess Daisy from King Koopa (Dennis Hopper) and the... [More]
Starring: Bob Hoskins, John Alberto Leguizamo, Dennis Hopper, Samantha Mathis
Directed By: Rocky Morton

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 28000%
Critics Consensus: Resident Evil: Extinction is more of the same; its few impressive action sequences unable to compensate for the pedestrian plot.
Synopsis: Captured by the Umbrella Corp., Alice (Milla Jovovich) receives genetic alterations that leave her with superhuman abilities. Hiding out in... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr, Ali Larter, Iain Glen
Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 28927%
Critics Consensus: Though the sequel is an improvement over the first movie, it's still lacking in thrills.
Synopsis: Fearless explorer Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) tries to locate Pandora's box before criminals Jonathan Reiss (Ciarán Hinds) and Chen Lo... [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Christopher Barrie
Directed By: Jan de Bont

#24

Need for Speed (2014)
22%

#24
Adjusted Score: 29780%
Critics Consensus: With stock characters and a preposterous plot, this noisily diverting video game adaptation fulfills a Need for Speed and little else.
Synopsis: Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul), a mechanic, races muscle cars in an underground circuit. Struggling to keep his business afloat, he... [More]
Starring: Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper, Imogen Poots, Scott Mescudi
Directed By: Scott Waugh

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 24546%
Critics Consensus: As dim-witted and lifeless as its undead antagonists, Resident Evil: Afterlife is a wholly unnecessary addition to the franchise.
Synopsis: In a world overrun with the walking dead, Alice (Milla Jovovich) continues her battle against Umbrella Corp., rounding up survivors... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Kim Coates, Shawn Roberts
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#26

Ratchet & Clank (2016)
21%

#26
Adjusted Score: 24531%
Critics Consensus: Ratchet & Clank may satisfy very young viewers, but compared to the many superior options available to families and animation enthusiasts, it offers little to truly recommend.
Synopsis: Ratchet is the last of his kind, a foolhardy lombax who grew up without a family. Clank is a pint-sized... [More]
Starring: Paul Giamatti, John Goodman, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Kevin Munroe

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 22618%
Critics Consensus: Critics say that the third Pokemon movie has a better plot than its two predecessors. This is not enough, however, to recommend it to those not already fans of the franchise.
Synopsis: Young Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his loyal friends journey to the beautiful mountain town of Greenfield, where they will... [More]
Starring: Veronica Taylor, Rachel Lillis, Eric Stuart, Addie Blaustein
Directed By: Kunihiko Yuyama

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 26273%
Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie is perfect for the role of Lara Croft, but even she can't save the movie from a senseless plot and action sequences with no emotional impact.
Synopsis: This live action feature is inspired by the most successful interactive video-game character in history -- Lara Croft. Beautiful and... [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen, Noah Taylor
Directed By: Simon West

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 22503%
Critics Consensus: Resident Evil: Apocalypse has lots of action, but not much in terms of plot or creativity.
Synopsis: A deadly virus from a secret Umbrella Corporation laboratory underneath Raccoon City is exposed to the world. Umbrella seals off... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory, Oded Fehr, Thomas Kretschmann
Directed By: Alexander B. Witt

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 20545%
Critics Consensus: Despite being somewhat more exciting than the previous film, this kiddy flick still lacks any real adventure or excitement. What is does contain is choppy animation and poor voice acting. Doesn't match up to virtually anything out there.
Synopsis: Ash's adventure begins when a powerful storm beaches him and his friends on Shamouti Island just as the islanders are... [More]
Starring: Veronica Taylor, Rachel Lillis, Addie Blaustein, Eric Stuart
Directed By: Michael Haigney

#31

Assassin's Creed (2016)
18%

#31
Adjusted Score: 32363%
Critics Consensus: Assassin's Creed is arguably better made (and certainly better cast) than most video game adaptations; unfortunately, the CGI-fueled end result still is still a joylessly overplotted slog.
Synopsis: Cal Lynch travels back in time to 15th-century Spain through a revolutionary technology that unlocks the genetic memories contained in... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#32

Doom (2005)
18%

#32
Adjusted Score: 23660%
Critics Consensus: The FPS sections are sure to please fans of the video game, but lacking in plot and originality to please other moviegoers.
Synopsis: A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Ben Daniels
Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

#33

Pokémon Heroes (2003)
17%

#33
Adjusted Score: 17614%
Critics Consensus: This series isn't getting any better.
Synopsis: Two thieves go to an island city to steal a giant jewel that was once used to defend the canal... [More]
Starring: Veronica Taylor, Rachael Lillis, Eric Stuart, Ikue otani
Directed By: Larry Juris

#34

Hitman (2007)
16%

#34
Adjusted Score: 20074%
Critics Consensus: Hitman features the unfortunate combination of excessive violence, incoherent plot, and inane dialogue.
Synopsis: A professional assassin known only as Agent 47 (Timothy Olyphant) gets caught up in a dangerous political takeover. He flees... [More]
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott, Olga Kurylenko, Robert Knepper
Directed By: Xavier Gens

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 19678%
Critics Consensus: Audiences other than children will find very little to entertain them.
Synopsis: Ash, Misty, Brock and Pikachu face Mewtwo, a bioengineered Pokémon, and the super-Pokémon it has created. With short "Pikachu's Vacation."... [More]
Starring: Veronica Taylor, Philip Bartlett, Rachel Lillis, Eric Stuart
Directed By: Michael Haigney, Kunihiko Yuyama

#36

Pokémon 4Ever (2002)
16%

#36
Adjusted Score: 15442%
Critics Consensus: Only for diehard Pokemon fans.
Synopsis: Ash and his friends travel to an island to search for a rare species of Pokemon that has the power... [More]
Starring: Veronica Taylor, Rachael Lillis, Eric Stuart, Madeleine Blaustein
Directed By: Kunihiko Yuyama, Jim Malone

#37

Max Payne (2008)
15%

#37
Adjusted Score: 20406%
Critics Consensus: While it boasts some stylish action, Max Payne suffers severely from an illogical plot and overdirection.
Synopsis: After the murders of his family and his partner, maverick cop Max (Mark Wahlberg) becomes hell-bent on revenge. Teamed with... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Beau Bridges, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges
Directed By: John Moore

#38

Street Fighter (1994)
12%

#38
Adjusted Score: 14250%
Critics Consensus: Though it offers mild entertainment through campy one-liners and the overacting of the late Raul Julia, Street Fighter's nonstop action sequences are not enough to make up for a predictable, uneven storyline.
Synopsis: Gen. Bison (Raul Julia), the evil dictator of Shadaloo, captures a busload of relief workers and holds them for ransom.... [More]
Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen, Damian Chapa
Directed By: Steven E. de Souza

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 11823%
Critics Consensus: Mediocre effort even by the standards of video game adaptations, Silent Hill: Revelation 3D features weak characters and an incomprehensible plot with a shortage of scares.
Synopsis: For many years, Heather Mason (Adelaide Clemens) and her father, Harry (Sean Bean), have been on the run from dangerous... [More]
Starring: Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington, Deborah Kara Unger, Martin Donovan
Directed By: Michael J. Bassett

#40

Wing Commander (1999)
10%

#40
Adjusted Score: 10620%
Critics Consensus: The low budget may explain Wing Commander's cheesy special effects, but can't excuse the lame dialogue or the movie's obsessive reliance on sci-fi cliches.
Synopsis: A space pilot (Freddie Prinze Jr.) with an encoded message, his sidekick (Matthew Lillard) and their superior (Saffron Burrows) fight... [More]
Starring: Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, Saffron Burrows, Jürgen Prochnow
Directed By: Chris Roberts

#41

Postal (2007)
9%

#41
Adjusted Score: 9167%
Critics Consensus: An attempt at political satire that lacks any wit or relevance, Postal is nonetheless one of Uwe Boll's more successful films -- for what it's worth.
Synopsis: A phony cult leader (Dave Foley) hires a jobless trailer-park denizen (Zack Ward) to help him carry out his plot... [More]
Starring: Zack Ward, Dave Foley, Chris Coppola, Michael Benyaer
Directed By: Uwe Boll

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 12952%
Critics Consensus: Hitman: Agent 47 fails to clear the low bar set by its predecessor, forsaking thrilling action in favor of a sleekly hollow mélange of dull violence and product placement.
Synopsis: Genetically engineered from conception to be the perfect killing machine, he's the culmination of decades of research, endowed with unprecedented... [More]
Starring: Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware, Zachary Quinto, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Aleksander Bach

#43

BloodRayne (2005)
4%

#43
Adjusted Score: 4606%
Critics Consensus: BloodRayne is an absurd sword-and-sorcery vid-game adaptation from schlock-maestro Uwe Boll, featuring a distinguished (and slumming) cast.
Synopsis: In 18th-century Romania, after spending much of her life in a traveling circus, human-vampire hybrid Rayne (Kristanna Loken) escapes and... [More]
Starring: Kristanna Loken, Michael Madsen, Michelle Rodriguez, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Uwe Boll

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 5633%
Critics Consensus: With its shallow characters, low budget special effects, and mindless fight scenes, Mortal Kombat - Annihilation offers minimal plot development and manages to underachieve the low bar set by its predecessor.
Synopsis: Every generation, a portal opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson), ruler of the mythical Outerworld,... [More]
Starring: Robin Shou, Talisa Soto, James Remar, Sandra Hess
Directed By: John R. Leonetti

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 4288%
Critics Consensus: Featuring mostly wooden performances, laughable dialogue, and shoddy production values, In the Name of the King fulfills all expectations of an Uwe Boll film.
Synopsis: As war looms in an idyllic kingdom, a man named Farmer (Jason Statham) begins a heroic quest to find his... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, John Rhys-Davies, Ray Liotta, Matthew Lillard
Directed By: Uwe Boll

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 4401%
Critics Consensus: A grungy, disjointed, mostly brainless mess of a film, House of the Dead is nonetheless loaded with unintentional laughs.
Synopsis: Simon (Tyron Leitso) and Greg (Will Sanderson) meet a group of friends and set out to attend a rave on... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Cherry, Tyron Leitso, Clint Howard, Ona Grauer
Directed By: Uwe Boll

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 4737%
Critics Consensus: The combination of a shallow plot and miscast performers renders Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li a perfectly forgettable video game adaptation.
Synopsis: In Bangkok, Bison (Neal McDonough), a crime boss, and his henchmen (Michael Clarke Duncan, Josie Ho, Taboo) begin a bid... [More]
Starring: Kristin Kreuk, Chris Klein, Neal McDonough, Michael Clarke Duncan
Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 5936%
Critics Consensus: Inept on almost every level, Alone in the Dark may not work as a thriller, but it's good for some head-slapping, incredulous laughter.
Synopsis: When the investigations of supernatural detective Edward Carnby (Christian Slater) lead him to uncover a long-lost tribe called the Abskani,... [More]
Starring: Christian Slater, Tara Reid, Stephen Dorff, Frank C. Turner
Directed By: Uwe Boll

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Summer USA Network rt archives Disney streaming service binge Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Family CBS All Access game of thrones dogs 99% Comic Book cancelled television RT History Television Academy australia mob NYCC Best Actor universal monsters adventure harry potter 20th Century Fox Pirates black comedy Apple SXSW 2022 space Marvel Studios Western E! football Cosplay ABC Lucasfilm sopranos mission: impossible 71st Emmy Awards Kids & Family screen actors guild Warner Bros. Vudu Bravo ESPN boxoffice BBC One ABC Family Quiz Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stand-up comedy USA breaking bad scorecard kong talk show cancelled TV series IFC Films TCA Awards YouTube Red Universal Peacock Prime Video Discovery Channel dreamworks TCA blockbuster political drama Star Wars TV Land doctor who streaming movies kids comics Pop award winner Marvel Television book art house Writers Guild of America Fall TV Pet Sematary Oscars latino obituary Extras Shondaland blockbusters heist movie facebook Countdown Sundance TV Acorn TV MSNBC Turner Classic Movies Election ratings Pixar lord of the rings Reality Competition social media Apple TV Plus 2021 children's TV Adult Swim AMC robots The Academy adaptation docudrama Trailer TV renewals romance NBA hollywood video on demand spanish comiccon psychological thriller Mindy Kaling trailers critic resources zombie 2020 Trivia crime classics live action Fox Searchlight BET new zealand stoner Disney Plus TNT OneApp legend BET Awards canceled 2018 travel Instagram Live cancelled TV shows Image Comics Trophy Talk justice league Cartoon Network Schedule name the review Reality mutant casting strong female leads godzilla HFPA Action aliens Rocketman YouTube scary movies Amazon Amazon Prime Video Creative Arts Emmys PBS Apple TV+ Spectrum Originals MCU IMDb TV Anna Paquin sequels Certified Fresh Turner Disney+ Disney Plus teaser Spike know your critic laika animated Dark Horse Comics Arrowverse green book olympics spy thriller streaming black historical drama news archives technology parents 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards OWN Chernobyl superhero CW Seed TCA 2017 hispanic popular FX Fargo Winners Wes Anderson die hard Lifetime ID foreign docuseries king arthur Sony Pictures Hear Us Out based on movie sequel thriller rom-coms new star wars movies dceu Opinion CNN RT21 japan all-time The Witch franchise pirates of the caribbean slashers Comedy Rom-Com National Geographic Marathons spain renewed TV shows hist royal family Rock criterion rt labs Funimation movies Netflix Christmas movies medical drama Photos Toys Comics on TV Tomatazos DirecTV jamie lee curtis discovery spanish language 2019 ITV DC Universe fast and furious asian-american Lionsgate cinemax San Diego Comic-Con television Freeform Ghostbusters Paramount Plus cults transformers Fox News festival monster movies Song of Ice and Fire TruTV period drama worst FXX X-Men Columbia Pictures Animation BBC America feel good BAFTA Esquire trophy Netflix HBO Max leaderboard Country reviews superman series VH1 wonder woman Black History Month twilight Mary poppins Best Picture Pride Month dragons Biopics telelvision Travel Channel reboot Watching Series Women's History Month See It Skip It South by Southwest Film Festival Pacific Islander Set visit New York Comic Con scene in color romantic comedy 21st Century Fox Hulu Academy Awards PaleyFest TBS dc italian Infographic Best Director GLAAD Elton John dramedy concert Crunchyroll Disney zero dark thirty zombies Sneak Peek rt labs critics edition revenge Tags: Comedy Grammys slasher Shudder Musical First Reviews Sci-Fi game show versus dark japanese WarnerMedia ABC Signature Teen golden globe awards Nominations elevated horror comedies TV One aapi halloween Ellie Kemper cartoon debate hispanic heritage month basketball child's play target disaster Food Network Broadway natural history Captain marvel cops Black Mirror remakes unscripted hidden camera VOD dexter anime true crime MTV diversity king kong directors SDCC prank police drama independent Nat Geo comic nature Logo Character Guide Endgame Mary Tyler Moore worst movies Hollywood Foreign Press Association rotten LGBT richard e. Grant Britbox Holiday Nickelodeon 2015 Stephen King GIFs Polls and Games Mudbound adenture Neflix rotten movies we love American Society of Cinematographers Syfy genre james bond spinoff emmy awards theme song APB Tubi mockumentary politics History 4/20 movie Fantasy TV movies christmas movies Red Carpet blaxploitation biopic miniseries 24 frames President Best Actress Sundance Now The Walt Disney Company Year in Review Tokyo Olympics Tumblr war Disney Channel Universal Pictures TCM sag awards cooking Box Office Rocky WGN 93rd Oscars ghosts Comic-Con@Home 2021 book adaptation TCA Winter 2020 comic book movies tv talk Film Festival women Christmas DC Comics Legendary fresh films nfl El Rey VICE Calendar Musicals Masterpiece halloween tv Star Trek screenings YA cars posters spider-verse Heroines south america a nightmare on elm street Paramount Network jurassic park saw The CW Drama crime drama Hallmark scary Pop TV Super Bowl crime thriller Emmys Mystery toronto First Look 2017 what to watch batman psycho PlayStation marvel comics quibi Video Games CBS 73rd Emmy Awards international FX on Hulu Amazon Prime documentary high school finale IFC Hallmark Christmas movies sports Starz Valentine's Day Ovation Television Critics Association Brie Larson toy story SundanceTV 90s Best and Worst A24 mcc best 2016 science fiction canceled TV shows Tarantino Marvel sitcom Avengers Sundance Horror documentaries critics indiana jones SXSW Comedy Central Martial Arts Interview action-comedy Thanksgiving Alien marvel cinematic universe Film spider-man 45 72 Emmy Awards Walt Disney Pictures Cannes CMT serial killer Music BBC Binge Guide deadpool venice kaiju vampires AMC Plus boxing HBO Go gangster HBO vs. crossover cats nbcuniversal The Arrangement YouTube Premium Awards Tour TV Lifetime Christmas movies composers satire Amazon Studios werewolf new york E3 79th Golden Globes Awards Crackle cancelled Paramount free movies TIFF indie Showtime stop motion Podcast 1990s Holidays live event singing competition razzies video ViacomCBS NBC suspense DGA A&E supernatural Awards Spring TV french The Purge GoT festivals Baby Yoda Superheroe Premiere Dates Emmy Nominations biography Superheroes chucky Mary Poppins Returns DC streaming service 007 comic book movie joker The Walking Dead young adult golden globes TLC LGBTQ comic books Epix Classic Film witnail anthology FOX Exclusive Video Winter TV
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy