48 Video Game Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

It was in 1993 that Hollywood realized the dream of putting a video game movie up on the big screen with Super Mario Bros., and setting the stage for a long legacy of questionable choices, troubled productions, and gamers’ pixel tears left in their wake. But like the kid who just has to pump in one more quarter to reach for that high score, the studios keep on trying (while the fans just keep on hoping), and we’re celebrating that sort of sheer tenacity with this guide to the best video game movies (and plenty of the worst) ranked by Tomatometer!

Here, you will find the near-decent (Rampage, Resident Evil), the should’ve-been-goods (Assassin’s Creed, Warcraft), the ridiculous-but-we-love-thems (Mortal Kombat, Silent Hill), and the ones made by Uwe Boll, who deserves his own category (Alone in the Dark, House of the Dead). We’re using a 20-review minimum cutoff for inclusion from theatrical releases only, because it’s not just enough to make a questionable movie, critics need to witness the aftermath, too.

And in May 2019, Detective Pikachu officially broke the video game curse! Fitting that Nintendo, whose Super Mario Bros. movie started all this trouble, would be the one to end it. And in another surprise 2019 development, the second Angry Birds movie has slingshot the naysayers by racking up plenty of critical praise, toppling Pikachu mere months after its release.

Then in 2020, when it didn’t seem it had a chili dog’s chance in hell, Sonic the Hedgehog to general critics enthusiasm, marking three Fresh video game movies in two years. And then, in 2021, Werewolves Within went Certified Fresh, establishing it as by-far the best-reviewed video game movie! The latest, Uncharted, dives back to familiar territory for this genre. See all the high scores (and lots and lots of the lows) with our guide to 48 video game movies, ranked worst to best!

#1 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #1 Adjusted Score: 92176% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#4 Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) 63% #4 Adjusted Score: 79694% Critics Consensus: Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy -- and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career. Synopsis: The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic embraces his new home on... The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic embraces his new home on... [More] Starring: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter Directed By: Jeff Fowler

#6 Tomb Raider (2018) 52% #6 Adjusted Score: 72008% Critics Consensus: Tomb Raider reboots the franchise with a more grounded approach and a star who's clearly more than up to the task -- neither of which are well served by an uninspired origin story. Synopsis: Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery... Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery... [More] Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu Directed By: Roar Uthaug

#7 Rampage (2018) 51% #7 Adjusted Score: 68471% Critics Consensus: Rampage isn't as fun as its source material, but the movie's sheer button-mashing abandon might satisfy audiences in the mood for a brainless blockbuster. Synopsis: Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since... Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Directed By: Brad Peyton

#8 Monster Hunter (2020) 45% #8 Adjusted Score: 51191% Critics Consensus: Monster Hunter is mostly a mindless blur of action, held together by the slenderest threads of dialogue and plot -- and exactly what many viewers will be looking for. Synopsis: Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly... Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly... [More] Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa, Diego Boneta Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#12 Uncharted (2022) 39% #12 Adjusted Score: 48442% Critics Consensus: Promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films. Synopsis: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a... Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#19 Warcraft (2016) 28% #19 Adjusted Score: 42359% Critics Consensus: Warcraft has visual thrills to spare, but they -- and director Duncan Jones' distinctive gifts -- are wasted on a sluggish and derivative adaptation of a bestselling game with little evident cinematic value. Synopsis: Looking to escape from his dying world, the orc shaman Gul'dan utilizes dark magic to open a portal to the... Looking to escape from his dying world, the orc shaman Gul'dan utilizes dark magic to open a portal to the... [More] Starring: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper Directed By: Duncan Jones

#31 Assassin's Creed (2016) 18% #31 Adjusted Score: 32363% Critics Consensus: Assassin's Creed is arguably better made (and certainly better cast) than most video game adaptations; unfortunately, the CGI-fueled end result still is still a joylessly overplotted slog. Synopsis: Cal Lynch travels back in time to 15th-century Spain through a revolutionary technology that unlocks the genetic memories contained in... Cal Lynch travels back in time to 15th-century Spain through a revolutionary technology that unlocks the genetic memories contained in... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#32 Doom (2005) 18% #32 Adjusted Score: 23660% Critics Consensus: The FPS sections are sure to please fans of the video game, but lacking in plot and originality to please other moviegoers. Synopsis: A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... [More] Starring: The Rock, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Ben Daniels Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

#34 Hitman (2007) 16% #34 Adjusted Score: 20074% Critics Consensus: Hitman features the unfortunate combination of excessive violence, incoherent plot, and inane dialogue. Synopsis: A professional assassin known only as Agent 47 (Timothy Olyphant) gets caught up in a dangerous political takeover. He flees... A professional assassin known only as Agent 47 (Timothy Olyphant) gets caught up in a dangerous political takeover. He flees... [More] Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott, Olga Kurylenko, Robert Knepper Directed By: Xavier Gens

#41 Postal (2007) 9% #41 Adjusted Score: 9167% Critics Consensus: An attempt at political satire that lacks any wit or relevance, Postal is nonetheless one of Uwe Boll's more successful films -- for what it's worth. Synopsis: A phony cult leader (Dave Foley) hires a jobless trailer-park denizen (Zack Ward) to help him carry out his plot... A phony cult leader (Dave Foley) hires a jobless trailer-park denizen (Zack Ward) to help him carry out his plot... [More] Starring: Zack Ward, Dave Foley, Chris Coppola, Michael Benyaer Directed By: Uwe Boll