(Photo by Universal/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail image: Sony Pictures, Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection.)

All Dwayne Johnson Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

If we had known that The Rock was indeed cooking a biggest-star-in-the-world movie career, we would’ve stuck our noses up in there a lot sooner. Yes, we would have sniffed up those early stinkers Doom and Be Cool, because at least nestled somewhere in there was The Rundown, which featured peak Seann William Scott and a cameo from Arnold Schwarzenegger passing the action torch to this upstart, the man who would be Dwayne Johnson. And indeed Johnson was the action man of the mid-aughts, tacking on the likes of Walking Tall to his brawny resume. And like his action forebears, he made a curve into family comedy, releasing The Game Plan, The Tooth Fairy, and Race to Witch Mountain to the delight, we assume, of some people. On a scale between Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot to Kindergarten Cop, we rate Johnson’s comedy career detour Top Dog.

But things turned around in 2010. That’s the year he jumped face first off a building into the pavement. And thus was born a new action/comedy classic: The Other Guys. Meanwhile, ’70s-style throwback Faster showed a leaner, meaner Johnson back in a hard-hitting groove. He was invited into the Fast & Furious family, helping turn Fast Five into the franchise’s first Certified Fresh entry and a global phenomenon. San Andreas, Rampage, and Skyscraper turned him into the master of disaster, while Moana and Fighting With My Family, which he also produced, are among his highest-rated movies.

Central Intelligence was the first collaboration Johnson had with Kevin Hart, which was merely the opening for the main course: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the unlikely reboot-sequel that connected with audiences and critics worldwide. He, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan all came back for Jumanji: The Next Level, and we’re taking a look back on all of Dwayne Johnson’s movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#1 Moana (2016) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 113459% Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages. Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#13 Jungle Cruise (2021) 62% #13 Adjusted Score: 80736% Critics Consensus: Its craft isn't quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it's indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage. Synopsis: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#14 Hercules (2014) 58% #14 Adjusted Score: 62849% Critics Consensus: Hercules has Brett Ratner behind the cameras and Dwayne Johnson rocking the loincloth -- and delivers exactly what any reasonable person reading that description might expect. Synopsis: Though he is famous across the ancient world for his larger-than-life exploits, Hercules (Dwayne Johnson), the son of Zeus and... Though he is famous across the ancient world for his larger-than-life exploits, Hercules (Dwayne Johnson), the son of Zeus and... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Aksel Hennie Directed By: Brett Ratner

#16 Rampage (2018) 51% #16 Adjusted Score: 68529% Critics Consensus: Rampage isn't as fun as its source material, but the movie's sheer button-mashing abandon might satisfy audiences in the mood for a brainless blockbuster. Synopsis: Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since... Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Directed By: Brad Peyton

#19 Skyscraper (2018) 48% #19 Adjusted Score: 65115% Critics Consensus: Well-cast yet derivative, Skyscraper isn't exactly a towering action thriller feat, but it's solidly constructed enough to stand among the genre's more mildly diverting features. Synopsis: Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he's on... Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he's on... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#20 San Andreas (2015) 48% #20 Adjusted Score: 58545% Critics Consensus: San Andreas has a great cast and outstanding special effects, but amidst all the senses-shattering destruction, the movie's characters and plot prove less than structurally sound. Synopsis: A seemingly ideal day turns disastrous when California's notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating, magnitude 9 earthquake, the largest... A seemingly ideal day turns disastrous when California's notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating, magnitude 9 earthquake, the largest... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd Directed By: Brad Peyton

#25 Gridiron Gang (2006) 42% #25 Adjusted Score: 45985% Critics Consensus: The role of probation officer Sean Porter fits Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson like a glove; however, the execution is so cliched, the youths' stories (based on real events), fail to inspire. Synopsis: A counselor (The Rock) at a juvenile detention facility decides to turn the young inmates in his charge into a... A counselor (The Rock) at a juvenile detention facility decides to turn the young inmates in his charge into a... [More] Starring: The Rock, Xzibit, Jade Yorker, Vanessa Ferlito Directed By: Phil Joanou

#32 Walking Tall (2004) 26% #32 Adjusted Score: 30262% Critics Consensus: The Rock makes a competent hero, but the movie is content to let a 2x4 do all the talking. Synopsis: When decorated military officer Chris Vaughn (The Rock) returns to his hometown in the state of Washington to find work,... When decorated military officer Chris Vaughn (The Rock) returns to his hometown in the state of Washington to find work,... [More] Starring: The Rock, Johnny Knoxville, Neal McDonough, Kristen Wilson Directed By: Kevin Bray

#33 Planet 51 (2009) 23% #33 Adjusted Score: 26228% Critics Consensus: Planet 51 squanders an interesting premise with an overly familiar storyline, stock characters, and humor that alternates between curious and potentially offensive. Synopsis: When astronaut Capt. Charles "Chuck" Baker lands on Planet 51, he thinks he is the first life form to set... When astronaut Capt. Charles "Chuck" Baker lands on Planet 51, he thinks he is the first life form to set... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel, Justin Long, Gary Oldman Directed By: Jorge Blanco

#34 Doom (2005) 18% #34 Adjusted Score: 23659% Critics Consensus: The FPS sections are sure to please fans of the video game, but lacking in plot and originality to please other moviegoers. Synopsis: A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... [More] Starring: The Rock, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Ben Daniels Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

#35 Baywatch (2017) 17% #35 Adjusted Score: 35757% Critics Consensus: Baywatch takes its source material's jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original's campy charm -- and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallows. Synopsis: When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, the legendary Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a... When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, the legendary Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario Directed By: Seth Gordon