Dwayne Johnson

(Photo by Universal/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail image: Sony Pictures, Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection.)

All Dwayne Johnson Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

If we had known that The Rock was indeed cooking a biggest-star-in-the-world movie career, we would’ve stuck our noses up in there a lot sooner. Yes, we would have sniffed up those early stinkers Doom and Be Cool, because at least nestled somewhere in there was The Rundown, which featured peak Seann William Scott and a cameo from Arnold Schwarzenegger passing the action torch to this upstart, the man who would be Dwayne Johnson. And indeed Johnson was the action man of the mid-aughts, tacking on the likes of Walking Tall to his brawny resume. And like his action forebears, he made a curve into family comedy, releasing The Game Plan, The Tooth Fairy, and Race to Witch Mountain to the delight, we assume, of some people. On a scale between Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot to Kindergarten Cop, we rate Johnson’s comedy career detour Top Dog.

But things turned around in 2010. That’s the year he jumped face first off a building into the pavement. And thus was born a new action/comedy classic: The Other Guys. Meanwhile, ’70s-style throwback Faster showed a leaner, meaner Johnson back in a hard-hitting groove. He was invited into the Fast & Furious family, helping turn Fast Five into the franchise’s first Certified Fresh entry and a global phenomenon. San Andreas, Rampage, and Skyscraper turned him into the master of disaster, while Moana and Fighting With My Family, which he also produced, are among his highest-rated movies.

Central Intelligence was the first collaboration Johnson had with Kevin Hart, which was merely the opening for the main course: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the unlikely reboot-sequel that connected with audiences and critics worldwide. He, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan all came back for Jumanji: The Next Level, and we’re taking a look back on all of Dwayne Johnson’s movies ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

Moana (2016)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: 113459%
Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages.
Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison
Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 107067%
Critics Consensus: Much like the sport it celebrates, Fighting with My Family muscles past clichés with a potent blend of energy and committed acting that should leave audiences cheering.
Synopsis: Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to... [More]
Starring: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden
Directed By: Stephen Merchant

#3

Furious 7 (2015)
82%

#3
Adjusted Score: 92736%
Critics Consensus: Serving up a fresh round of over-the-top thrills while adding unexpected dramatic heft, Furious 7 keeps the franchise moving in more ways than one.
Synopsis: After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez
Directed By: James Wan

#4

The Other Guys (2010)
78%

#4
Adjusted Score: 86361%
Critics Consensus: A clever parody of cop-buddy action-comedies, The Other Guys delivers several impressive action set pieces and lots of big laughs, thanks to the assured comic chemistry between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.
Synopsis: Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound NYPD detectives Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) garner no headlines... [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton
Directed By: Adam McKay

#5

Fast Five (2011)
77%

#5
Adjusted Score: 85281%
Critics Consensus: Sleek, loud, and over the top, Fast Five proudly embraces its brainless action thrills and injects new life into the franchise.
Synopsis: Ever since ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) broke her brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson
Directed By: Justin Lin

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 94195%
Critics Consensus: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle uses a charming cast and a humorous twist to offer an undemanding yet solidly entertaining update on its source material.
Synopsis: Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game's jungle setting, literally becoming... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan
Directed By: Jake Kasdan

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 86264%
Critics Consensus: Like many classic games, Jumanji: The Next Level retains core components of what came before while adding enough fresh bits to keep things playable.
Synopsis: When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan
Directed By: Jake Kasdan

#8

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
71%

#8
Adjusted Score: 78786%
Critics Consensus: With high-octane humor and terrific action scenes, Fast & Furious 6 builds upon the winning blockbuster formula that made Fast 5 a critical and commercial success.
Synopsis: Since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian's (Paul Walker) heist in Rio left them and their crew very rich people, they've... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez
Directed By: Justin Lin

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 81837%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson make for well-matched comic foils, helping Central Intelligence overcome a script that coasts on their considerable chemistry.
Synopsis: Bullied as a teen for being overweight, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) shows up to his high school reunion looking fit... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Amy Ryan, Danielle Nicolet
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#10

The Rundown (2003)
69%

#10
Adjusted Score: 74386%
Critics Consensus: The Rundown doesn't break any new ground, but it's a smart, funny buddy action picture with terrific comic chemistry between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seann William Scott.
Synopsis: Beck (The Rock) is a tight-lipped bounty hunter who doesn't like to use a gun and accepts any job without... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Peter Berg

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 88679%
Critics Consensus: Hobbs & Shaw doesn't rev as high as the franchise's best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences.
Synopsis: Brixton Lorr is a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby
Directed By: David Leitch

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 90219%
Critics Consensus: The Fate of the Furious opens a new chapter in the franchise, fueled by the same infectious cast chemistry and over-the-top action fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: With Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#13

Jungle Cruise (2021)
62%

#13
Adjusted Score: 80736%
Critics Consensus: Its craft isn't quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it's indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage.
Synopsis: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall
Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#14

Hercules (2014)
58%

#14
Adjusted Score: 62849%
Critics Consensus: Hercules has Brett Ratner behind the cameras and Dwayne Johnson rocking the loincloth -- and delivers exactly what any reasonable person reading that description might expect.
Synopsis: Though he is famous across the ancient world for his larger-than-life exploits, Hercules (Dwayne Johnson), the son of Zeus and... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Aksel Hennie
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#15

Snitch (2013)
57%

#15
Adjusted Score: 62003%
Critics Consensus: Though it features one of Dwayne Johnson's more thoughtful performances, the presentation of Snitch's underlying message is muddled by lackluster storytelling and some tonal inconsistencies.
Synopsis: At 18 years old, Jason receives a mandatory 10-year prison sentence after being caught with a package that contained illegal... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper, Jon Bernthal, Michael K. Williams
Directed By: Ric Roman Waugh

#16

Rampage (2018)
51%

#16
Adjusted Score: 68529%
Critics Consensus: Rampage isn't as fun as its source material, but the movie's sheer button-mashing abandon might satisfy audiences in the mood for a brainless blockbuster.
Synopsis: Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Directed By: Brad Peyton

#17

Get Smart (2008)
51%

#17
Adjusted Score: 60501%
Critics Consensus: Get Smart rides Steve Carell's considerable charm for a few laughs, but ultimately proves to be a rather ordinary action comedy.
Synopsis: When members of the nefarious crime syndicate KAOS attack the U.S. spy agency Control, the Chief (Alan Arkin) has to... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin
Directed By: Peter Segal

#18

Pain & Gain (2013)
50%

#18
Adjusted Score: 58461%
Critics Consensus: It may be his most thought-provoking film to date, but Michael Bay's Pain & Gain ultimately loses its satirical edge in a stylized flurry of violent spectacle.
Synopsis: Danny Lupo (Mark Wahlberg), manager of the Sun Gym in 1990s Miami, decides that there is only one way to... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Ed Harris, Anthony Mackie
Directed By: Michael Bay

#19

Skyscraper (2018)
48%

#19
Adjusted Score: 65115%
Critics Consensus: Well-cast yet derivative, Skyscraper isn't exactly a towering action thriller feat, but it's solidly constructed enough to stand among the genre's more mildly diverting features.
Synopsis: Will Sawyer is a former FBI agent and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While he's on... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#20

San Andreas (2015)
48%

#20
Adjusted Score: 58545%
Critics Consensus: San Andreas has a great cast and outstanding special effects, but amidst all the senses-shattering destruction, the movie's characters and plot prove less than structurally sound.
Synopsis: A seemingly ideal day turns disastrous when California's notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating, magnitude 9 earthquake, the largest... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd
Directed By: Brad Peyton

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 51466%
Critics Consensus: In The Mummy Returns, the special effects are impressive, but the characters seem secondary to the computer generated imagery.
Synopsis: Ten years after the events of the first film, Rick (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) O'Connell are settled in... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo
Directed By: Stephen Sommers

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 49458%
Critics Consensus: Aggressively unambitious, Journey 2 might thrill tween viewers, but most others will find it too intense for young audiences and too cartoonishly dull for adults.
Synopsis: Now 17, Sean Anderson (Josh Hutcherson) receives a coded distress signal from an island where none should exist. Knowing that... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine, Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Hudgens
Directed By: Brad Peyton

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 48415%
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of a talented cast, Race to Witch Mountain is a tepid reboot that lacks the magic of the original.
Synopsis: Jack Bruno (Dwayne Johnson), a Las Vegas taxi driver, is swept up in the adventure of a lifetime when he... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Ludwig, Carla Gugino
Directed By: Andy Fickman

#24

Faster (2010)
42%

#24
Adjusted Score: 45850%
Critics Consensus: It's good to see Dwayne Johnson back in full-throttle action mode, but Faster doesn't deliver enough of the high-octane thrills promised by its title.
Synopsis: Following a 10-year prison stint, Driver (Dwayne Johnson) sprints through the gates to take vengeance on those responsible for his... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino
Directed By: George Tillman Jr.

#25

Gridiron Gang (2006)
42%

#25
Adjusted Score: 45985%
Critics Consensus: The role of probation officer Sean Porter fits Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson like a glove; however, the execution is so cliched, the youths' stories (based on real events), fail to inspire.
Synopsis: A counselor (The Rock) at a juvenile detention facility decides to turn the young inmates in his charge into a... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Xzibit, Jade Yorker, Vanessa Ferlito
Directed By: Phil Joanou

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 44410%
Critics Consensus: Action adventure doesn't get much cheesier than The Scorpion King.
Synopsis: Inspired by the legendary Egyptian warrior, "The Scorpion King" is set 5000 years ago in the notorious city of Gomorrah,... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Steven Brand, Michael Clarke Duncan, Kelly Hu
Directed By: Chuck Russell

#27

Southland Tales (2006)
41%

#27
Adjusted Score: 43991%
Critics Consensus: Southland Tales, while offering an intriguing vision of the future, remains frustratingly incoherent and unpolished.
Synopsis: With the United States under the threat of nuclear attack, the lives of several people converge in a dystopian Los... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Curtis Armstrong
Directed By: Richard Kelly

#28

Red Notice (2021)
36%

#28
Adjusted Score: 45018%
Critics Consensus: Red Notice's big budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing.
Synopsis: In the world of international crime, an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#29

Be Cool (2005)
30%

#29
Adjusted Score: 37251%
Critics Consensus: Be Cool is tepid, square, and lukewarm; as a parody of the music business, it has two left feet.
Synopsis: Having made the transition from gangster to movie producer, Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is ready for the next big move.... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Cedric the Entertainer
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 35395%
Critics Consensus: Though arguably superior to its predecessor, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is overwhelmed by its nonstop action and too nonsensical and vapid to leave a lasting impression.
Synopsis: In the continuing adventures of the G.I. Joe team, Duke (Channing Tatum), second-in-command Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), and the rest of... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Channing Tatum, Adrianne Palicki
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#31

The Game Plan (2007)
29%

#31
Adjusted Score: 33123%
Critics Consensus: Despite The Rock's abundant charisma, The Game Plan is just another run-of-the-mill Disney comedy.
Synopsis: Bachelor football star Joe Kingman (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) seems to have it all. He is wealthy and carefree, and... [More]
Starring: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Madison Pettis, Kyra Sedgwick, Roselyn Sánchez
Directed By: Andy Fickman

#32

Walking Tall (2004)
26%

#32
Adjusted Score: 30262%
Critics Consensus: The Rock makes a competent hero, but the movie is content to let a 2x4 do all the talking.
Synopsis: When decorated military officer Chris Vaughn (The Rock) returns to his hometown in the state of Washington to find work,... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Johnny Knoxville, Neal McDonough, Kristen Wilson
Directed By: Kevin Bray

#33

Planet 51 (2009)
23%

#33
Adjusted Score: 26228%
Critics Consensus: Planet 51 squanders an interesting premise with an overly familiar storyline, stock characters, and humor that alternates between curious and potentially offensive.
Synopsis: When astronaut Capt. Charles "Chuck" Baker lands on Planet 51, he thinks he is the first life form to set... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel, Justin Long, Gary Oldman
Directed By: Jorge Blanco

#34

Doom (2005)
18%

#34
Adjusted Score: 23659%
Critics Consensus: The FPS sections are sure to please fans of the video game, but lacking in plot and originality to please other moviegoers.
Synopsis: A team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by Sarge (The Rock), is sent to... [More]
Starring: The Rock, Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, Ben Daniels
Directed By: Andrzej Bartkowiak

#35

Baywatch (2017)
17%

#35
Adjusted Score: 35757%
Critics Consensus: Baywatch takes its source material's jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original's campy charm -- and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallows.
Synopsis: When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, the legendary Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario
Directed By: Seth Gordon

#36

Tooth Fairy (2010)
17%

#36
Adjusted Score: 21221%
Critics Consensus: Dwayne Johnson brings the full force of his charm (and his appropriately pale chompers) to the title role, but flat direction and a committee-written script render The Tooth Fairy unacceptably dull.
Synopsis: Rough-and-tumble hockey player Derek Thompson (Dwayne Johnson) is a terror on the ice, earning the nickname "Tooth Fairy" by separating... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd, Stephen Merchant, Ryan Sheckler
Directed By: Michael Lembeck

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

golden globes christmas movies crime thriller DC Universe Discovery Channel mob Sony Pictures screenings MSNBC RT21 IFC Films Shondaland Schedule Set visit Thanksgiving festival mockumentary streaming rotten movies we love ESPN versus Spectrum Originals The Purge spanish Comedy Television Critics Association singing competition game show TV movies El Rey strong female leads Rock Tomatazos 2021 transformers ABC Signature Brie Larson cops Binge Guide HBO classics Amazon Prime Infographic SXSW 2022 TCA Awards Summer Amazon Mary Tyler Moore travel Netflix Christmas movies 72 Emmy Awards The Witch spider-verse Emmy Nominations Comics on TV Holidays batman Fantasy SDCC Logo San Diego Comic-Con theme song HBO Go Marvel Television Action discovery The Walt Disney Company ABC Family Stephen King leaderboard Reality Competition target Sundance TV cancelled TV shows Disney Plus cars hidden camera Character Guide Esquire Martial Arts DC streaming service kids SundanceTV Nat Geo japan Turner Classic Movies Crackle aapi sitcom debate biography south america Lucasfilm sports fresh toronto Exclusive Video Kids & Family Disney+ Disney Plus miniseries First Look talk show medical drama Dark Horse Comics award winner Reality IFC casting The CW Disney streaming service DirecTV Pet Sematary comic Freeform docudrama royal family art house Quiz cinemax posters Adult Swim Nominations BET Awards obituary Bravo dragons MGM Prime Video Black Mirror CBS Mindy Kaling Photos PlayStation harry potter genre legend Ghostbusters documentaries parents Oscar zero dark thirty golden globe awards 24 frames Turner Winners aliens Cartoon Network See It Skip It VICE Cosplay Rom-Com Netflix quibi space adaptation renewed TV shows Endgame stand-up comedy 007 slashers 4/20 rt archives Sci-Fi jamie lee curtis rom-coms Chernobyl Wes Anderson Super Bowl rt labs critics edition satire breaking bad superhero RT History asian-american Holiday Mary Poppins Returns Mary poppins chucky composers Best Picture women game of thrones PaleyFest anime joker Hallmark Christmas movies The Arrangement National Geographic cancelled CW Seed Film Festival what to watch FXX unscripted twilight 2019 TCA Winter 2020 teaser Tarantino Star Wars telelvision Western fast and furious Amazon Studios scary Lionsgate Trophy Talk Box Office 93rd Oscars science fiction Starz a nightmare on elm street mission: impossible king arthur LGBT Comic Book PBS Sundance Winter TV hollywood sequels comic book movies Hollywood Foreign Press Association Music dogs A24 Lifetime facebook The Academy Comic-Con@Home 2021 BAFTA critic resources black Elton John dreamworks Valentine's Day indie comics TIFF Syfy President History blockbuster kaiju monster movies popular Classic Film AMC Plus ID reviews independent films nbcuniversal crime E! Anna Paquin TBS SXSW international based on movie Video Games directors DC Comics 73rd Emmy Awards period drama Song of Ice and Fire movies Hear Us Out Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt finale foreign Rocky marvel comics Britbox Certified Fresh Amazon Prime Video binge Toys Baby Yoda Sundance Now South by Southwest Film Festival Nickelodeon young adult dark television BBC romance cults TruTV Vudu emmy awards The Walking Dead Columbia Pictures HBO Max Instagram Live YA 2018 Disney Fox Searchlight TCA superman WarnerMedia criterion Shudder stop motion historical drama Academy Awards Tubi Biopics new york Broadway japanese spain Horror Apple child's play 2016 supernatural FX Masterpiece Marvel Studios CBS All Access Hallmark festivals children's TV Women's History Month black comedy streaming movies Pride Month universal monsters screen actors guild trophy YouTube Premium pirates of the caribbean news sag awards dexter 1990s OneApp Paramount Network olympics Fargo green book BET die hard cancelled television boxing YouTube feel good critics Apple TV+ worst movies Mystery rotten MCU spinoff American Society of Cinematographers true crime Tokyo Olympics deadpool hispanic heritage month Emmys Trailer Countdown Star Trek witnail Ellie Kemper TCA 2017 australia Heroines trailers Pop TV Funimation 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Grammys Disney Channel social media ViacomCBS psychological thriller basketball AMC Lifetime Christmas movies Mudbound IMDb TV 2015 venice Polls and Games nature Election zombies Peacock APB Food Network blaxploitation prank CMT mcc 20th Century Fox Warner Bros. politics Best Actress movie Captain marvel Universal Pictures adenture TNT Image Comics Marvel remakes canceled TV shows name the review 71st Emmy Awards BBC America Marathons Spike X-Men Ovation TV Land mutant Crunchyroll scorecard all-time sopranos 94th Oscars ratings elevated horror hispanic concert Rocketman Arrowverse live action comiccon spider-man Film revenge Paramount war Family scary movies NYCC franchise Pirates Alien Fall TV Podcast slasher TCM vs. indiana jones best Best Director anthology 2017 First Reviews diversity know your critic godzilla heist movie WGN Awards Tour 79th Golden Globes Awards Musical richard e. Grant YouTube Red comedies dramedy Fox News LGBTQ dceu 99% Universal jurassic park Hulu cooking vampires Chilling Adventures of Sabrina halloween Year in Review blockbusters Sneak Peek romantic comedy nfl dc Premiere Dates reboot FOX hist spanish language docuseries Comedy Central Pop Christmas psycho USA Cannes spy thriller razzies VH1 Country Awards Pacific Islander Apple TV Plus Drama animated Superheroe Tumblr rt labs MTV USA Network TV renewals live event Interview lord of the rings action-comedy GoT series Watching Series saw Pixar Best and Worst Extras Tags: Comedy Trivia NBA Creative Arts Emmys gangster cartoon french comic books werewolf A&E OWN king kong halloween tv cancelled TV series boxoffice serial killer technology cats ITV Acorn TV book adaptation 2020 comic book movie Oscars political drama latino Spring TV Neflix Avengers Legendary Showtime documentary suspense natural history Musicals disaster Travel Channel crossover free movies New York Comic Con Calendar GIFs doctor who robots marvel cinematic universe italian E3 21st Century Fox 90s Walt Disney Pictures Writers Guild of America zombie GLAAD TV One video on demand adventure CNN police drama crime drama stoner new star wars movies sequel TLC football BBC One ghosts Superheroes Red Carpet Paramount Plus wonder woman FX on Hulu Opinion thriller DGA video ABC Best Actor HFPA james bond VOD book Animation biopic kong archives toy story TV laika Black History Month worst new zealand tv talk canceled justice league NBC 45 Teen Epix Television Academy streamig high school scene in color
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy