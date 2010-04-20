(Photo by Warner Bros./ courtesy Everett Collection)

50 Disaster Movies Ranked

Combining spectacle with human drama, disaster movies are some of the largest, most epic canvases filmmakers can work on. And now we’re ranking some of the best and worst disaster movies, from Certified Fresh to Fresh to Rotten movies, all ranging from earthquakes (San Andreas), asteroids (Deep Impact), tsunamis (The Impossible), airplanes (Airport), fires (The Towering Inferno), boats (Titanic), and just about everything mother nature can throw at us (2012). So put on a helmet, wear a lifejacket, and hunker down in your fallout shelter as brace for the disaster movies ranked!

#21 Earthquake (1974) 48% #21 Adjusted Score: 50271% Critics Consensus: The destruction of Los Angeles is always a welcome sight, but Earthquake offers little besides big actors slumming through crumbling sets. Synopsis: When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner, George Kennedy, Geneviève Bujold Directed By: Mark Robson

#28 2012 (2009) 39% #28 Adjusted Score: 49694% Critics Consensus: Roland Emmerich's 2012 provides plenty of visual thrills, but lacks a strong enough script to support its massive scope and inflated length. Synopsis: Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist... Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#29 Moonfall (2022) 38% #29 Adjusted Score: 48137% Critics Consensus: Whether Moonfall is so bad it's good or simply bad will depend on your tolerance for B-movie cheese -- but either way, this is an Emmerich disaster thriller through and through. Synopsis: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision... In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision... [More] Starring: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#30 Armageddon (1998) 38% #30 Adjusted Score: 43416% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay

#35 Poseidon (2006) 33% #35 Adjusted Score: 41916% Critics Consensus: This remake of The Poseidon Adventure delivers dazzling special effects. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that any of the budget was left over to devote to the script. Synopsis: After a huge tidal wave capsizes a luxury liner in the North Atlantic, individual survivors (Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda... After a huge tidal wave capsizes a luxury liner in the North Atlantic, individual survivors (Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda... [More] Starring: Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Jacinda Barrett, Richard Dreyfuss Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#44 Daylight (1996) 26% #44 Adjusted Score: 27980% Critics Consensus: The opening's got a great fiery explosion and Stallone puts in another earnest, sympathetic performance, but all else in Daylight feels designed to annoy the audience into submission. Synopsis: A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting... A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman, Viggo Mortensen, Dan Hedaya Directed By: Rob Cohen