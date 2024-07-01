81 Most Inspiring Sports Movies

We’ve put together the ultimate starting lineup of inspiring sports movies! In no time, you’ll be riding horses, climbing rocks, driving powerful race cars, bolting cross-country, and coaching underdog teams to miraculous victory.

Or they’ll at least get you off the couch.

Some of the most esteemed Certified Fresh inspirational sports movies take on MMA (Warrior), boxing (Creed, Cinderella Man), auto-racing (Rush, Senna), basketball (Hoosiers, He Got Game), hockey (Miracle, Goon). Of course, not everything that glitters is strictly critics’ gold. Which is why we included movies like The Cutting Edge, Stick It, or Lords of Dogtown: They may be lower on the Tomatometer, but they’re high on electric inspiration.

And now it’s 2024 and it’s been a while since we took a look at this list (we were working out the whole time), and we’ve updated it American Underdog, King Richard,

Hustle, Facing Nolan, Champions, Next Goal Wins, The Boys in the Boat, Nyad, Gran Turismo, Shooting Stars, Big George Foreman, Chang Can Dunk, and The Beautiful Game.

Read on for our recommendations of the most inspiring sports movies of all time!

#1 42 (2013) 81% #1 Adjusted Score: 89702% Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some. Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#13 Champions (2023) 58% #13 Adjusted Score: 64891% Critics Consensus: Although its apparent attempts to be uplifting can often come across as patronizing, Champions is an amiable enough comedy with some seriously talented stars. Synopsis: Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of... Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Farrelly

#29 Girlfight (2000) 87% #29 Adjusted Score: 92118% Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderone, Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#34 Happy Gilmore (1996) 62% #34 Adjusted Score: 65429% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#36 Hoosiers (1986) 91% #36 Adjusted Score: 95309% Critics Consensus: It may adhere to the sports underdog formula, but Hoosiers has been made with such loving craft, and features such excellent performances, that it's hard to resist. Synopsis: Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball... Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball... [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hopper, Sheb Wooley Directed By: David Anspaugh

#37 Hustle (2022) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 101971% Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#40 Invictus (2009) 76% #40 Adjusted Score: 85910% Critics Consensus: Delivered with typically stately precision by director Clint Eastwood, Invictus may not be rousing enough for some viewers, but Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman inhabit their real-life characters with admirable conviction. Synopsis: Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and... Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge, Patrick Mofokeng Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#59 Pride (2007) 47% #59 Adjusted Score: 50938% Critics Consensus: Pride features a typically stellar performance from Terrence Howard, but ultimately falls victim to its over usage of sports movie clichés. Synopsis: In 1970s Philadelphia, Jim Ellis (Terrence Howard), who is driven by a love of competitive swimming, fixes up an abandoned... In 1970s Philadelphia, Jim Ellis (Terrence Howard), who is driven by a love of competitive swimming, fixes up an abandoned... [More] Starring: Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac, Kevin Phillips, Evan Ross Directed By: Sunu Gonera

#61 Race (2016) 63% #61 Adjusted Score: 70199% Critics Consensus: Race is nowhere near as thrillingly fleet or agile as its subject, but the story -- and a winning central performance from Stephan James -- are enough to carry it over the finish line. Synopsis: Young Jesse Owens (Stephan James) becomes a track and field sensation while attending the Ohio State University in the early... Young Jesse Owens (Stephan James) becomes a track and field sensation while attending the Ohio State University in the early... [More] Starring: Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Eli Goree, Shanice Banton Directed By: Stephen Hopkins

#76 Unbroken (2014) 52% #76 Adjusted Score: 63121% Critics Consensus: Unbroken is undoubtedly well-intentioned, but it hits a few too many of the expected prestige-pic beats to register as strongly as it should. Synopsis: As a boy, Louis "Louie" Zamperini is always in trouble, but with the help of his older brother, he turns... As a boy, Louis "Louie" Zamperini is always in trouble, but with the help of his older brother, he turns... [More] Starring: Jack O'Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Miyavi Directed By: Angelina Jolie

#78 Warrior (2011) 84% #78 Adjusted Score: 91646% Critics Consensus: Warrior relies on many of the clichés that critics of the genre love to mock -- and it transcends them with gripping action, powerful acting, and heart. Synopsis: An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... [More] Starring: Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison Directed By: Gavin O'Connor