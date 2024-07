81 Most Inspiring Sports Movies

We’ve put together the ultimate starting lineup of inspiring sports movies! In no time, you’ll be riding horses, climbing rocks, driving powerful race cars, bolting cross-country, and coaching underdog teams to miraculous victory.

Or they’ll at least get you off the couch.

Some of the most esteemed Certified Fresh inspirational sports movies take on MMA (Warrior), boxing (Creed, Cinderella Man), auto-racing (Rush, Senna), basketball (Hoosiers, He Got Game), hockey (Miracle, Goon). Of course, not everything that glitters is strictly critics’ gold. Which is why we included movies like The Cutting Edge, Stick It, or Lords of Dogtown: They may be lower on the Tomatometer, but they’re high on electric inspiration.

And now it’s 2024 and it’s been a while since we took a look at this list (we were working out the whole time), and we’ve updated it American Underdog, King Richard,

Hustle, Facing Nolan, Champions, Next Goal Wins, The Boys in the Boat, Nyad, Gran Turismo, Shooting Stars, Big George Foreman, Chang Can Dunk, and The Beautiful Game.

Read on for our recommendations of the most inspiring sports movies of all time!

#1 42 (2013) 81% #1 Adjusted Score: 89702% Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some. Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#11 Bring It On (2000) 65% #11 Adjusted Score: 69703% Critics Consensus: Despite the formulaic, fluffy storyline, this movie is surprisingly fun to watch, mostly due to its high energy and how it humorously spoofs cheerleading instead of taking itself too seriously. Synopsis: The Toro cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego has got spirit, spunk, sass and a killer... The Toro cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego has got spirit, spunk, sass and a killer... [More] Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, Gabrielle Union Directed By: Peyton Reed

#13 Champions (2023) 58% #13 Adjusted Score: 64891% Critics Consensus: Although its apparent attempts to be uplifting can often come across as patronizing, Champions is an amiable enough comedy with some seriously talented stars. Synopsis: Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of... Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Farrelly

#15 Chariots of Fire (1981) 83% #15 Adjusted Score: 94588% Critics Consensus: Decidedly slower and less limber than the Olympic runners at the center of its story, Chariots of Fire nevertheless makes effectively stirring use of its spiritual and patriotic themes. Synopsis: In the class-obsessed and religiously divided United Kingdom of the early 1920s, two determined young runners train for the 1924... In the class-obsessed and religiously divided United Kingdom of the early 1920s, two determined young runners train for the 1924... [More] Starring: Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, John Gielgud, Nigel Havers Directed By: Hugh Hudson

#16 Cinderella Man (2005) 80% #16 Adjusted Score: 87851% Critics Consensus: With grittiness and an evocative sense of time and place, Cinderella Man is a powerful underdog story. And Ron Howard and Russell Crowe prove to be a solid combination. Synopsis: During the Great Depression, ex-boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe) works as a day laborer until his former manager Joe... During the Great Depression, ex-boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe) works as a day laborer until his former manager Joe... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger, Paul Giamatti, Craig Bierko Directed By: Ron Howard

#18 Creed (2015) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 110413% Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots. Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More] Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#27 Ford v Ferrari (2019) 92% #27 Adjusted Score: 111189% Critics Consensus: Ford v Ferrari delivers all the polished auto action audiences will expect -- and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts. Synopsis: American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics... American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe Directed By: James Mangold

#29 Girlfight (2000) 87% #29 Adjusted Score: 92118% Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderone, Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#31 Gracie (2007) 62% #31 Adjusted Score: 65093% Critics Consensus: Gracie can be rousing and touching in spots, but is ultimately undone by its predictable story arc and a lack of nuance. Synopsis: Gracie Bowen (Carly Schroeder) is the only girl among her parents' four children. Her brothers and father (Dermot Mulroney) eat,... Gracie Bowen (Carly Schroeder) is the only girl among her parents' four children. Her brothers and father (Dermot Mulroney) eat,... [More] Starring: Dermot Mulroney, Elisabeth Shue, Carly Schroeder, Andrew Shue Directed By: Davis Guggenheim

#34 Happy Gilmore (1996) 62% #34 Adjusted Score: 65429% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#35 He Got Game (1998) 80% #35 Adjusted Score: 83621% Critics Consensus: Though not without its flaws, He Got Game finds Spike Lee near the top of his game, combining trenchant commentary with his signature visuals and a strong performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, Rosario Dawson Directed By: Spike Lee

#36 Hoosiers (1986) 91% #36 Adjusted Score: 95309% Critics Consensus: It may adhere to the sports underdog formula, but Hoosiers has been made with such loving craft, and features such excellent performances, that it's hard to resist. Synopsis: Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball... Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball... [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hopper, Sheb Wooley Directed By: David Anspaugh

#37 Hustle (2022) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 101971% Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#40 Invictus (2009) 76% #40 Adjusted Score: 85910% Critics Consensus: Delivered with typically stately precision by director Clint Eastwood, Invictus may not be rousing enough for some viewers, but Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman inhabit their real-life characters with admirable conviction. Synopsis: Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and... Following the fall of apartheid, newly elected President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) faces a South Africa that is racially and... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge, Patrick Mofokeng Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#48 Maiden (2018) 98% #48 Adjusted Score: 103981% Critics Consensus: Enthralling viewing even for audiences with little to no knowledge of or interest in sailing, Maiden pays powerful tribute to a true pioneer. Synopsis: In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition... In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition... [More] Starring: Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris, John Chittenden, Bruno De Bois Directed By: Alex Holmes

#54 Next Goal Wins (2023) 45% #54 Adjusted Score: 53939% Critics Consensus: Next Goal Wins finds director/co-writer Taika Waititi with his heart in the right place, even if his crowd-pleasing aim has noticeably strayed from its target. Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team,... Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team,... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane Directed By: Taika Waititi

#56 The Other Dream Team (2012) 88% #56 Adjusted Score: 88650% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The story of Lithuania's 1992 Olympic basketball team whose athletes won the bronze medal.... The story of Lithuania's 1992 Olympic basketball team whose athletes won the bronze medal.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Marius A. Markevicius

#57 Personal Best (1982) 74% #57 Adjusted Score: 76850% Critics Consensus: Mariel Hemingway has a career-making star turn in this highly physical drama about two Olympic athletes who find each other during competitive training. Synopsis: Young sprinter Chris Cahill (Mariel Hemingway) is having difficulty reaching her potential as an athlete, until she meets established track... Young sprinter Chris Cahill (Mariel Hemingway) is having difficulty reaching her potential as an athlete, until she meets established track... [More] Starring: Mariel Hemingway, Patrice Donnelly, Scott Glenn, Kenny Moore Directed By: Robert Towne

#59 Pride (2007) 47% #59 Adjusted Score: 50938% Critics Consensus: Pride features a typically stellar performance from Terrence Howard, but ultimately falls victim to its over usage of sports movie clichés. Synopsis: In 1970s Philadelphia, Jim Ellis (Terrence Howard), who is driven by a love of competitive swimming, fixes up an abandoned... In 1970s Philadelphia, Jim Ellis (Terrence Howard), who is driven by a love of competitive swimming, fixes up an abandoned... [More] Starring: Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac, Kevin Phillips, Evan Ross Directed By: Sunu Gonera

#61 Race (2016) 63% #61 Adjusted Score: 70199% Critics Consensus: Race is nowhere near as thrillingly fleet or agile as its subject, but the story -- and a winning central performance from Stephan James -- are enough to carry it over the finish line. Synopsis: Young Jesse Owens (Stephan James) becomes a track and field sensation while attending the Ohio State University in the early... Young Jesse Owens (Stephan James) becomes a track and field sensation while attending the Ohio State University in the early... [More] Starring: Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Eli Goree, Shanice Banton Directed By: Stephen Hopkins

#62 Redbelt (2008) 68% #62 Adjusted Score: 73533% Critics Consensus: Mamet's mixed marital arts morality play weaves between action and intellect but doesn't always hit its target. Synopsis: Martial artist Mike Terry (Chiwetel Ejiofor) lives by a strict code of no competitions, for he feels that such contests... Martial artist Mike Terry (Chiwetel Ejiofor) lives by a strict code of no competitions, for he feels that such contests... [More] Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tim Allen, Emily Mortimer, Ricky Jay Directed By: David Mamet

#72 Space Jam (1996) 43% #72 Adjusted Score: 48925% Critics Consensus: While it's no slam dunk, Space Jam's silly, Looney Toons-laden slapstick and vivid animation will leave younger viewers satisfied -- though accompanying adults may be more annoyed than entertained. Synopsis: Swackhammer (Danny DeVito), an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the... Swackhammer (Danny DeVito), an evil alien theme park owner, needs a new attraction at Moron Mountain. When his gang, the... [More] Starring: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Larry Bird Directed By: Joe Pytka

#76 Unbroken (2014) 52% #76 Adjusted Score: 63121% Critics Consensus: Unbroken is undoubtedly well-intentioned, but it hits a few too many of the expected prestige-pic beats to register as strongly as it should. Synopsis: As a boy, Louis "Louie" Zamperini is always in trouble, but with the help of his older brother, he turns... As a boy, Louis "Louie" Zamperini is always in trouble, but with the help of his older brother, he turns... [More] Starring: Jack O'Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Miyavi Directed By: Angelina Jolie

#77 Victory (1981) 70% #77 Adjusted Score: 70095% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The head of a German POW camp, soccer enthusiast Karl von Steiner (Max von Sydow) organizes a match between Nazi... The head of a German POW camp, soccer enthusiast Karl von Steiner (Max von Sydow) organizes a match between Nazi... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Pelé, Bobby Moore Directed By: John Huston

#78 Warrior (2011) 84% #78 Adjusted Score: 91646% Critics Consensus: Warrior relies on many of the clichés that critics of the genre love to mock -- and it transcends them with gripping action, powerful acting, and heart. Synopsis: An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... [More] Starring: Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison Directed By: Gavin O'Connor