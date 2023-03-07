(Photo by Lionsgate courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jason Statham Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Once, during a long-ago era called The ’80s, Hollywood action heroes roamed the Earth with bulging biceps and names like Sly, Arnold, and Bruce. With a limitless supply of weapons and wisecracks, they saved the world countless times, only to be exiled to the land of Direct-to-Video for their trouble, where they wandered lost throughout the ’90s and much of the aughts. But they’re fighting their way back from extinction, thanks in large part to the tenacious efforts of steely-eyed roughnecks like Jason Statham, the veteran of latter-day genre classics like Crank, The Bank Job, and recent Fast and Furious sequels and spinoffs, who rose to stardom on the strength of his appearances in Guy Ritchie‘s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. To celebrate his bravery in the face of indie dramas and romantic comedies, we’ve rounded up all of his major roles to offer a comprehensive look back at all Jason Statham movies, sorted by Tomatometer.

#1 Spy (2015) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 104731% Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#21 Redemption (2013) 48% #21 Adjusted Score: 49160% Critics Consensus: While it certainly has more on its mind than the average Jason Statham action thriller, Redemption doesn't quite capitalize on its premise -- or on its star's strong, committed performance. Synopsis: A troubled war veteran (Jason Statham) assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for... A troubled war veteran (Jason Statham) assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong Directed By: Steven Knight

#26 Homefront (2013) 42% #26 Adjusted Score: 45904% Critics Consensus: While it boasts a capable cast, the disappointingly dull Homefront hearkens back to classic action thrillers without adding anything to the genre. Synopsis: Hoping to escape from his troubled past, former DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) moves to a seemingly quiet backwater... Hoping to escape from his troubled past, former DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) moves to a seemingly quiet backwater... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, James Franco, Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth Directed By: Gary Fleder

#35 Revolver (2005) 15% #35 Adjusted Score: 16825% Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire. Synopsis: Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, André Benjamin Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#36 London (2005) 14% #36 Adjusted Score: 14453% Critics Consensus: Hampered by pretension and undermined by unlikable characters, London proves that the novelty of seeing actors play against type isn't enough to rescue a deeply flawed film. Synopsis: Upon learning that his ex-lover (Jessica Biel) is leaving New York, a man (Chris Evans) named Syd crashes her going-away... Upon learning that his ex-lover (Jessica Biel) is leaving New York, a man (Chris Evans) named Syd crashes her going-away... [More] Starring: Chris Evans, Jessica Biel, Jason Statham, Joy Bryant Directed By: Hunter Richards