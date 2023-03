(Photo by Lionsgate courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jason Statham Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Once, during a long-ago era called The ’80s, Hollywood action heroes roamed the Earth with bulging biceps and names like Sly, Arnold, and Bruce. With a limitless supply of weapons and wisecracks, they saved the world countless times, only to be exiled to the land of Direct-to-Video for their trouble, where they wandered lost throughout the ’90s and much of the aughts. But they’re fighting their way back from extinction, thanks in large part to the tenacious efforts of steely-eyed roughnecks like Jason Statham, the veteran of latter-day genre classics like Crank, The Bank Job, and recent Fast and Furious sequels and spinoffs, who rose to stardom on the strength of his appearances in Guy Ritchie‘s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. To celebrate his bravery in the face of indie dramas and romantic comedies, we’ve rounded up all of his major roles to offer a comprehensive look back at all Jason Statham movies, sorted by Tomatometer.

#1 Spy (2015) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 104731% Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#14 Safe (2012) 60% #14 Adjusted Score: 63921% Critics Consensus: While hard-hitting and violently inventive, Safe ultimately proves too formulaic to set itself apart from the action thriller pack -- including some of its star's better films. Synopsis: Luke Wright is a two-bit cage fighter, until the day he throws a fixed match. In retaliation, the Russian mob... Luke Wright is a two-bit cage fighter, until the day he throws a fixed match. In retaliation, the Russian mob... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Robert John Burke, Chris Sarandon, Anson Mount Directed By: Boaz Yakin

#17 The Mechanic (2011) 54% #17 Adjusted Score: 59733% Critics Consensus: Jason Statham and Ben Foster turn in enjoyable performances, but this superficial remake betrays them with mind-numbing violence and action thriller cliches. Synopsis: One of an elite group of assassins, Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) may be the best in the business. Bishop carries... One of an elite group of assassins, Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) may be the best in the business. Bishop carries... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Ben Foster, Donald Sutherland, Tony Goldwyn Directed By: Simon West

#19 Transporter 2 (2005) 52% #19 Adjusted Score: 56047% Critics Consensus: A stylish and more focused sequel to The Transporter, the movie is over-the-top fun for fans of the first movie. Synopsis: Mercenary Frank Martin (Jason Statham) has accepted a job that seems easy enough, as chauffeur and bodyguard to young Jack... Mercenary Frank Martin (Jason Statham) has accepted a job that seems easy enough, as chauffeur and bodyguard to young Jack... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Amber Valletta, Alessandro Gassmann, Hunter Clary Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#21 Redemption (2013) 48% #21 Adjusted Score: 49160% Critics Consensus: While it certainly has more on its mind than the average Jason Statham action thriller, Redemption doesn't quite capitalize on its premise -- or on its star's strong, committed performance. Synopsis: A troubled war veteran (Jason Statham) assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for... A troubled war veteran (Jason Statham) assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong Directed By: Steven Knight

#22 Blitz (2011) 48% #22 Adjusted Score: 48002% Critics Consensus: A middling crime thriller largely assembled from wearyingly familiar parts, Blitz sacks a game Jason Statham's performance behind the line of genre scrimmage. Synopsis: A tough cop (Jason Statham) goes after a serial killer who targets police officers.... A tough cop (Jason Statham) goes after a serial killer who targets police officers.... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Paddy Considine, Aidan Gillen, Luke Evans Directed By: Elliott Lester

#23 The Meg (2018) 46% #23 Adjusted Score: 61064% Critics Consensus: The Meg sets audiences up for a good old-fashioned B-movie creature feature, but lacks the genre thrills -- or the cheesy bite -- to make it worth diving in. Synopsis: Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at... Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#24 The Expendables (2010) 42% #24 Adjusted Score: 49493% Critics Consensus: It makes good on the old-school action it promises, but given all the talent on display, The Expendables should hit harder. Synopsis: Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... Mercenary leader Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his loyal men take on what they think is a routine assignment: a... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Terry Crews Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#26 Homefront (2013) 42% #26 Adjusted Score: 45904% Critics Consensus: While it boasts a capable cast, the disappointingly dull Homefront hearkens back to classic action thrillers without adding anything to the genre. Synopsis: Hoping to escape from his troubled past, former DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) moves to a seemingly quiet backwater... Hoping to escape from his troubled past, former DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) moves to a seemingly quiet backwater... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, James Franco, Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth Directed By: Gary Fleder

#27 Parker (2013) 41% #27 Adjusted Score: 44476% Critics Consensus: Jason Statham is game as usual, but Parker is a thoroughly generic and convoluted heist movie. Synopsis: Daring, ruthless and meticulous, Parker (Jason Statham) is one of the most successful thieves in the business. But when his... Daring, ruthless and meticulous, Parker (Jason Statham) is one of the most successful thieves in the business. But when his... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Chiklis, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#28 Transporter 3 (2008) 40% #28 Adjusted Score: 43787% Critics Consensus: This middling installment in the Transporter franchise is a few steps down from its predecessors, featuring generic stunts and a lack of energy. Synopsis: Mob courier Frank Martin's (Jason Statham) latest assignment pairs him with Valentina (Natalya Rudakova), the cynical daughter of a Ukrainian... Mob courier Frank Martin's (Jason Statham) latest assignment pairs him with Valentina (Natalya Rudakova), the cynical daughter of a Ukrainian... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova, François Berléand, Robert Knepper Directed By: Olivier Megaton

#35 Revolver (2005) 15% #35 Adjusted Score: 16825% Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire. Synopsis: Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, André Benjamin Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#36 London (2005) 14% #36 Adjusted Score: 14453% Critics Consensus: Hampered by pretension and undermined by unlikable characters, London proves that the novelty of seeing actors play against type isn't enough to rescue a deeply flawed film. Synopsis: Upon learning that his ex-lover (Jessica Biel) is leaving New York, a man (Chris Evans) named Syd crashes her going-away... Upon learning that his ex-lover (Jessica Biel) is leaving New York, a man (Chris Evans) named Syd crashes her going-away... [More] Starring: Chris Evans, Jessica Biel, Jason Statham, Joy Bryant Directed By: Hunter Richards

#37 The One (2001) 13% #37 Adjusted Score: 15848% Critics Consensus: The One plays more like a video game than a movie and borrows freely from other, better sci-fi actioners, burying Jet Li's spectacular talents under heaps of editing and special effects. Synopsis: In a stunning dual role, international star Jet Li portrays Gabriel Yulaw, a police officer confronted with a sinister form... In a stunning dual role, international star Jet Li portrays Gabriel Yulaw, a police officer confronted with a sinister form... [More] Starring: Jet Li, Carla Gugino, Delroy Lindo, Jason Statham Directed By: James Wong