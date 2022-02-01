(Photo by Universal/ courtesy Everett Collection)

The 123 Best Black Movies of the 21st Century

Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating the work of Black filmmakers and performers and the stories they have brought to our theaters over the past 20-plus years. In this guide to the best-reviewed African American movies of the 21st Century – that’s from 2000 all the way to now – you’ll find some of the most incredible voices working in movies today, and some of the most game-changing, industry-shaking films to hit theaters in decades. Think titles like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time at the U.S. box office. Or Gina Prince-Bythewood’s seminal star-making romance, Love and Basketball. Or Moonlight, which made history as the first film with an all-black cast to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2017. Or Ava DuVernay’s Selma, one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

Alongside the work of longtime industry veterans like Spike Lee, you’ll find incredible debut features, like Dee Rees’ Pariah, Justin Simien’s Dear White People, Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, Phillip Youmens’ Burning Cane, which he directed while still in high school, and, of course, Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning social thriller Get Out and his follow-up, Us. You’ll also discover documentaries that have stirred the national conversation – DuVernay’s 13th, Ezra Edelman’s O.J.: Made In America – alongside recent mega hits that, like Black Panther, alerted Hollywood’s decision-makers to the fact that there was a huge audience for stories made by Black filmmakers, featuring Black actors, telling Black stories: Malcolm D. Lee’s Girls Trip, F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton.

To compile our list, we chose the top 100 Certified Fresh Black films, according to the Tomatometer, released in theaters since 2000. We defined Black films as those that centered on African American stories and African American characters, or – as in the case of Black Panther – were made by Black filmmakers and were embraced by African American audiences; there are instances of films here made by non-Black filmmakers (Django Unchained, Detroit, and Get On Up for example), but the top half of the list is dominated by Black writers and directors.

Finally, we ranked the movies using a weighted formula which takes into account each entry’s year of release and its number of reviews collected to weigh their Tomatometer ratings. The latest Certified Fresh films from 2021 include The Harder They Fall, King Richard, Passing, Candyman, Judas the Black Messiah and more.

Below is the result of all that compiling: our guide to the best Black films of the century (so far!). It’s chock full of laughs, thrills, tears, and insight. Enjoy, and if you want to tell us what you think of the list, think we’ve missed a title, or want to celebrate a film that didn’t quite meet the Certified Fresh criteria, let us know in the comments.

#128

Bad Trip (2021)
78%

#128
Adjusted Score: 81274%
Critics Consensus: With ingeniously gross hidden-camera bits that often find their unsuspecting marks at their best, Bad Trip turns out to be a surprisingly uplifting ride.
Synopsis: Hidden cameras capture two best friends pulling hilarious and inventive pranks on an unsuspecting public.... [More]
Starring: Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin
Directed By: Kitao Sakurai

#127

Antwone Fisher (2002)
78%

#127
Adjusted Score: 82727%
Critics Consensus: Washington's directing debut is a solidly crafted, emotionally touching work.
Synopsis: The touching story of a sailor (Derek Luke) who, prone to violent outbursts, is sent to a naval psychiatrist (Denzel... [More]
Starring: Derek Luke, Joy Bryant, Denzel Washington, Salli Richardson
Directed By: Denzel Washington

#126

Black Dynamite (2009)
83%

#126
Adjusted Score: 83699%
Critics Consensus: A loving and meticulous send-up of 1970s blaxsploitation movies, Black Dynamite is funny enough for the frat house and clever enough for film buffs.
Synopsis: After "The Man" kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter (Michael Jai White)... [More]
Starring: Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley, Tommy Davidson, Kevin Chapman
Directed By: Scott Sanders

#125

Drumline (2002)
82%

#125
Adjusted Score: 84565%
Critics Consensus: Essentially a sports movie with drums, the energetic Drumline somehow manages to make the familiar seem fresh.
Synopsis: Set against the high-energy, high-stakes world of show-style marching bands, "Drumline" is a fish-out-of-water comedy about a talented street drummer... [More]
Starring: Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana, Orlando Jones, Leonard Roberts
Directed By: Charles Stone

#124

Fast Color (2018)
80%

#124
Adjusted Score: 84708%
Critics Consensus: A grounded superhero story with more on its mind than punching bad guys, Fast Color leaps over uneven execution with a singular Gugu Mbatha-Raw performance.
Synopsis: Hunted by mysterious forces, a young woman who has supernatural abilities must go on the run when her powers are... [More]
Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, David Strathairn
Directed By: Julia Hart

#123
#123
Adjusted Score: 85366%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to smart direction and a powerhouse performance from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Beyond the Lights transcends its formulaic storyline to deliver thoroughly entertaining drama.
Synopsis: Though she's been groomed for stardom all her life by an overbearing mother (Minnie Driver), singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is... [More]
Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker, Minnie Driver, Danny Glover
Directed By: Gina Prince-Bythewood

#122

Barbershop (2002)
83%

#122
Adjusted Score: 85778%
Critics Consensus: Besides bringing on the laughs, Barbershop displays a big heart and demonstrates the value of community.
Synopsis: A smart comedy about a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin (Ice... [More]
Starring: Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Sean Patrick Thomas
Directed By: Tim Story

#121
#121
Adjusted Score: 86045%
Critics Consensus: Languid and melancholy, George Washington is a carefully observed rumination on adolescence and rural life.
Synopsis: Set in the landscape of a rural southern town, "George Washington" is a stunning portrait of how a group of... [More]
Starring: Candace Evanofski, Donald Holden, Curtis Cotton III, Eddie Rouse
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#120

Copshop (2021)
82%

#120
Adjusted Score: 86095%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling.
Synopsis: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More]
Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#119

Rize (2005)
84%

#119
Adjusted Score: 86179%
Critics Consensus: The dances in Rize are electric even if the documentary doesn't go that deeply into the performers' lives.
Synopsis: Celebrated fashion photographer David LaChapelle makes his documentary filmmaking debut with a visually arresting film shot on the streets of... [More]
Starring: Tommy the Clown
Directed By: David LaChapelle

#118
#118
Adjusted Score: 86380%
Critics Consensus: Confident directing and acting deliver an insightful look at young athletes.
Synopsis: Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Quincy,... [More]
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert
Directed By: Gina Prince

#117

Ray (2004)
79%

#117
Adjusted Score: 86520%
Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles.
Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#116

Dreamgirls (2006)
79%

#116
Adjusted Score: 86886%
Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers.
Synopsis: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson
Directed By: Bill Condon

#115

Get On Up (2014)
80%

#115
Adjusted Score: 87117%
Critics Consensus: With an unforgettable Chadwick Boseman in the starring role, Get On Up offers the Godfather of Soul a fittingly dynamic homage.
Synopsis: James Brown (Chadwick Boseman) was born in extreme poverty in 1933 South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse and jail to... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis, Dan Aykroyd, Viola Davis
Directed By: Tate Taylor

#114
#114
Adjusted Score: 87143%
Critics Consensus: An innovative blend of samurai and gangster lifestyles.
Synopsis: Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) is a contract killer, a master of his trade who can whirl a gun at warp... [More]
Starring: Forest Whitaker, John Tormey, Cliff Gorman, Henry Silva
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#113

Monsters and Men (2018)
84%

#113
Adjusted Score: 87249%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and visually stylish, Monsters and Men tells its timely story with enough compassion and complexity to make up for occasionally uneven execution.
Synopsis: Tensions rise when a young man records a police officer shooting a black motorist in a Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood.... [More]
Starring: John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Chanté Adams
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

#112

42 (2013)
81%

#112
Adjusted Score: 87793%
Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some.
Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni
Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#111

Keanu (2016)
78%

#111
Adjusted Score: 88042%
Critics Consensus: Keanu's absurd premise and compulsively watchable starring duo add up to an agreeably fast-paced comedy that hits more than enough targets to make up for the misses.
Synopsis: Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his... [More]
Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man
Directed By: Peter Atencio

#110

Hustle & Flow (2005)
82%

#110
Adjusted Score: 88323%
Critics Consensus: Hustle & Flow is gritty and redemptive, with a profound sense of place and exciting music.
Synopsis: DJay (Terrence Howard) is a pimp living day to day on the tough streets of Memphis, Tennessee. Pushing 40, he's... [More]
Starring: Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson, Taryn Manning, Taraji P. Henson
Directed By: Craig Brewer

#109
#109
Adjusted Score: 88857%
Critics Consensus: The Gospel According to André offers an engaging overview of its fascinating subject, even if his accomplishments -- and outsize personality -- prove too expansive for a single film.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Kate Novack explores the life and career of fashion journalist André Leon Talley -- from his childhood in the... [More]
Starring: André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford
Directed By: Kate Novack

#108
#108
Adjusted Score: 89330%
Critics Consensus: Wise, compassionate, and beautifully acted, Middle of Nowhere offers an early testament to writer-director Ava DuVernay's startling talent.
Synopsis: A med student (Emayatzy Corinealdi) considers leaving her long-imprisoned husband (Omari Hardwick) for a charming bus driver (David Oyelowo).... [More]
Starring: Emayatzy Corinealdi, David Oyelowo, Omari Hardwick, Lorraine Toussaint
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#107
#107
Adjusted Score: 89355%
Critics Consensus: American Gangster is a gritty and entertaining throwback to classic gangster films, with its lead performers firing on all cylinders.
Synopsis: Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) earns his living as a chauffeur to one of Harlem's leading mobsters. After his boss dies,... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cuba Gooding Jr.
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#106
#106
Adjusted Score: 90394%
Critics Consensus: What Happened, Miss Simone? is a compelling -- albeit necessarily incomplete -- overview of its complex subject's singular artistic legacy and fascinating life.
Synopsis: Classically trained pianist, dive-bar chanteuse, black power icon and legendary recording artist Nina Simone lived a life of brutal honesty,... [More]
Starring: Lisa Simone Kelly, Roger Nupie, Al Schackman, George Wein
Directed By: Liz Garbus

#105

Monster's Ball (2001)
85%

#105
Adjusted Score: 90366%
Critics Consensus: Somber and thought provoking, Monster's Ball has great performances all around.
Synopsis: Hank, an embittered racist prison guard working on death row, begins an unlikely, emotionally charged sexual relationship with Leticia, a... [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger, Peter Boyle
Directed By: Marc Forster

#104

Marshall (2017)
81%

#104
Adjusted Score: 90691%
Critics Consensus: Marshall takes an illuminating, well-acted look at its real-life subject's early career that also delivers as an entertainingly old-fashioned courtroom drama.
Synopsis: Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. Marshall travels to... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#103
#103
Adjusted Score: 90704%
Critics Consensus: A warm, family-friendly underdog story, featuring terrific supporting performances from Keke Palmer, Laurence Fishburne, and Angela Bassett.
Synopsis: Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will... [More]
Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett, Keke Palmer, Curtis Armstrong
Directed By: Doug Atchison

#102
#102
Adjusted Score: 90754%
Critics Consensus: This group of high school girls and their eccentric basketball coach easily win your heart with their unusual humanity and dynamism.
Synopsis: Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ward Serrill

#101

Chi-Raq (2015)
82%

#101
Adjusted Score: 90980%
Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work.
Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More]
Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson
Directed By: Spike Lee

#100

Our Song (2000)
91%

#100
Adjusted Score: 91429%
Critics Consensus: Graced with such a realistic feel that it resembles a documentary, Our Song is a sensitive portrayal of three teenage girls.
Synopsis: Follows three friends, Lanisha (Kerry Washington), Maria (Melissa Martinez) and Joycelyn (Anna Simpson), best friends and members of their school's... [More]
Starring: Kerry Washington, Anna Simpson, Melissa Martinez, Marlene Forte
Directed By: Jim McKay

#99
#99
Adjusted Score: 91632%
Critics Consensus: This documentary focuses less on the music and more on the personality clashes and in-group tensions to great, compelling effect.
Synopsis: Actor Michael Rapaport examines the music of the 1990s hip-hop group as well as the conflicts that drove the band... [More]
Starring: Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Q-Tip, Jarobi White
Directed By: Michael Rapaport

#98
#98
Adjusted Score: 91929%
Critics Consensus: A refreshingly optimistic look at urban community life, The Outside Story is further distinguished by a layered leading performance from Brian Tyree Henry.
Synopsis: Brian Tyree Henry takes on his first big screen lead role as Charles Young, a broken-hearted video editor. Perceiving a... [More]
Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani, Olivia Edward
Directed By: Casimir Nozkowski

#97
#97
Adjusted Score: 92590%
Critics Consensus: Miss Sharon Jones! only captures a portion of its subject's power -- or her inspiring story -- but that's more than enough to offer absorbing, entertaining viewing for fans and newcomers alike.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Barbara Kopple follows rhythm and blues singer Sharon Jones as she tries to hold her band together while battling... [More]
Starring: Sharon Jones
Directed By: Barbara Kopple

#96

Top Five (2014)
86%

#96
Adjusted Score: 92774%
Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014.
Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More]
Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Chris Rock

#95
#95
Adjusted Score: 93082%
Critics Consensus: Presenting Princess Shaw works as a uniquely uplifting look at internet stardom -- and a compelling glimpse of an artist whose gifts transcend the medium.
Synopsis: The extraordinary story of New Orleans singing sensation Princess Shaw and her collaborator Kutiman, a musician in Israel who uses... [More]
Starring: Princess Shaw, Kutiman
Directed By: Ido Haar

#94
#94
Adjusted Score: 93090%
Critics Consensus: A smart, well-acted, and refreshingly messy coming-of-age story, Selah and the Spades suggests a bright future for debuting writer-director Tayarisha Poe.
Synopsis: Five factions run the underground life of a prestigious east coast boarding school. The head of The Spades walks a... [More]
Starring: Lovie Simone, Jharrel Jerome, Celeste O'Connor, Ana Mulvoy Ten
Directed By: Tayarisha Poe

#93

Burning Cane (2019)
92%

#93
Adjusted Score: 93151%
Critics Consensus: Burning Cane is a compelling look at weighty themes -- and a remarkably assured debut from an impressively talented young filmmaker.
Synopsis: An aging mother who lives in cane fields of rural Louisiana, is torn between her religious convictions and the love... [More]
Starring: Wendell Pierce, Karen Kaia Livers, Dominique McClellan, Braelyn Kelly
Directed By: Phillip Youmans

#92

Baadasssss! (2003)
91%

#92
Adjusted Score: 93286%
Critics Consensus: An entertaining and intriguing tribute to a father from his son.
Synopsis: Director Mario Van Peebles chronicles the complicated production of his father Melvin's classic 1971 film, "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song." Playing... [More]
Starring: Mario Van Peebles, Joy Bryant, Terry Crews, Ossie Davis
Directed By: Mario Van Peebles

#91
#91
Adjusted Score: 93283%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Swedish journalists document the black power movement in America.... [More]
Starring: Abiodun Oyewole, Talib Kweli, Questlove, Angela Davis
Directed By: Göran Olsson

#90
#90
Adjusted Score: 93289%
Critics Consensus: The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.
Synopsis: Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream... [More]
Starring: Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Keith David, Michael-Leon Wooley
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

#89
#89
Adjusted Score: 93300%
Critics Consensus: Not just a powerful telling of the journey of exiled Sudanese boys, God Grew Tired of Us is also a poignant account of the determination of the human spirit.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Christopher Quinn observes the ordeal of three Sudanese refugees -- Jon Bul Dau, Daniel Abul Pach and Panther Bior... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman
Directed By: Christopher Quinn

#88

Uncorked (2020)
91%

#88
Adjusted Score: 93415%
Critics Consensus: Like a good wine, once you let Uncorked breathe, its heartfelt tenderness will yield a sweet time.
Synopsis: A young man upsets his father when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the... [More]
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Sasha Compère
Directed By: Prentice Penny

#87
#87
Adjusted Score: 93528%
Critics Consensus: A toe-tapping tribute to the band that gave Motown its sound.
Synopsis: This documentary mixes performances, interviews and reenactments to celebrate the Funk Brothers, the 1960s soul hitmakers. As the musicians behind... [More]
Starring: Richard "Pistol" Allen, Jack Ashford, Bob Babbitt, Benny "Papa Zita" Benjamin
Directed By: Paul Justman

#86
#86
Adjusted Score: 93641%
Critics Consensus: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey celebrates the yuletide season with a holiday adventure whose exuberant spirit is matched by its uplifting message.
Synopsis: Decades after his apprentice betrays him, a once joyful toymaker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter appears on... [More]
Starring: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose
Directed By: David E. Talbert

#85
#85
Adjusted Score: 93755%
Critics Consensus: Beasts of the Southern Wild is a fantastical, emotionally powerful journey and a strong case of filmmaking that values imagination over money.
Synopsis: Six-year-old Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis) lives with her father, Wink (Dwight Henry), in a remote Delta community. Wink is a stern... [More]
Starring: Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry, Levy Easterly, Lowell Landes
Directed By: Benh Zeitlin

#84
#84
Adjusted Score: 93874%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining for longtime fans as well as casually interested viewers, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool burnishes the legacy of a brilliant artist.
Synopsis: An exploration of the musician's archival photos and home movies.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Stanley Nelson

#83
#83
Adjusted Score: 93907%
Critics Consensus: Madeline's Madeline proves experimental cinema is alive and well -- and serves as a powerful calling card for Helena Howard in her big-screen debut.
Synopsis: Madeline has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe. When the workshop's ambitious director pushes the teenager... [More]
Starring: Helena Howard, Molly Parker, Miranda July, Okwui Okpokwasili
Directed By: Josephine Decker

#82

Dope (2015)
88%

#82
Adjusted Score: 94216%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a starmaking performance from Shameik Moore and a refreshingly original point of view from writer-director Rick Famuyiwa, Dope is smart, insightful entertainment.
Synopsis: High-school senior Malcolm (Shameik Moore) and his friends Jib (Tony Revolori) and Diggy (Kiersey Clemons) bond over '90s hip-hop culture,... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise
Directed By: Rick Famuyiwa

#81
#81
Adjusted Score: 94443%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmakers Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon examine a 1989 case of five teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of... [More]
Starring: Ed Koch, Craig Steven Wilder, Calvin O. Butts III, David Dinkins
Directed By: Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon

#80
#80
Adjusted Score: 94674%
Critics Consensus: Loaded up with action and a double helping of leading-man charisma, Bad Boys for Life reinvigorates this long-dormant franchise by playing squarely to its strengths.
Synopsis: The wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Jacob Scipio
Directed By: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

#79

Inside Man (2006)
86%

#79
Adjusted Score: 94889%
Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill.
Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Spike Lee

#78
#78
Adjusted Score: 95187%
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt, thought-provoking, and above all funny, Barbershop: The Next Cut is the rare belated sequel that more than lives up to the standard set by its predecessors.
Synopsis: To survive harsh economic times, Calvin and Angie have merged the barbershop and beauty salon into one business. The days... [More]
Starring: Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Regina Hall, Sean Patrick Thomas
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

#77

Premature (2019)
93%

#77
Adjusted Score: 95227%
Critics Consensus: Premature transcends its familiar trappings with sharp dialogue and a strong sense of setting that further establish Rashaad Ernesto Green as a gifted filmmaker.
Synopsis: On a summer night in Harlem during her last months at home before starting college, 17-year-old poet Ayanna begins a... [More]
Starring: Zora Howard, Joshua Boone, Michelle Wilson, Alexis Marie Wint
Directed By: Rashaad Ernesto Green

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 95325%
Critics Consensus: The Black Panthers: Vanguard Of The Revolution offers a fascinating -- if somewhat rudimentary -- introduction to a movement, and an era, that remains soberingly relevant today.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Stanley Nelson examines the rise of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and its impact on civil rights... [More]
Starring: Blair Anderson, Omar Barbour, Julian Bond, Elaine Brown
Directed By: Stanley Nelson

#75

Queen & Slim (2019)
83%

#75
Adjusted Score: 95695%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, provocative, and powerful, Queen & Slim tells a gripping fugitive story steeped in timely, thoughtful subtext.
Synopsis: Slim and Queen's first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation.... [More]
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny
Directed By: Melina Matsoukas

#74
#74
Adjusted Score: 96053%
Critics Consensus: Dear White People adds a welcome new voice to cinema's oft-neglected discussion of race, tackling its timely themes with intelligence, honesty, and gratifyingly sharp wit.
Synopsis: A campus culture war between blacks and whites at a predominantly white school comes to a head when the staff... [More]
Starring: Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Kyle Gallner, Teyonah Parris
Directed By: Justin Simien

#73

Whitney (2018)
88%

#73
Adjusted Score: 96529%
Critics Consensus: Whitney shifts from soaring highs to heartbreaking lows with palpable emotion and grace befitting its singular subject.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston. Features never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive recordings, rare performances... [More]
Starring: Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, L.A. Reid, Cissy Houston, Clive Davis
Directed By: Kevin Macdonald

#72

Black Is King (2020)
94%

#72
Adjusted Score: 96811%
Critics Consensus: Beyoncé is King.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Beyoncé
Directed By: Beyoncé

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 97069%
Critics Consensus: Dave Chappelle's Block Party is a raucous return to the spotlight for the comic, buoyed by witty, infectious humor and outstanding musical performances.
Synopsis: Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to... [More]
Starring: Dave Chappelle
Directed By: Michel Gondry

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 97129%
Critics Consensus: It isn't as bold and fearless as its characters, but The Harder They Fall fills its well-worn template with style, energy, and a fantastic cast.
Synopsis: When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield
Directed By: Jeymes Samuel

#69

Good Hair (2009)
95%

#69
Adjusted Score: 97560%
Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair.
Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More]
Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T
Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#68
#68
Adjusted Score: 97927%
Critics Consensus: Offering keen observations and infectious warmth, Keep On Keepin' On is a joy for jazz buffs and novices alike.
Synopsis: Legendary jazz musician Clark Terry, who taught Quincy Jones and mentored Miles Davis, becomes the mentor of a blind 23-year-old... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Alan Hicks

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 98069%
Critics Consensus: Straight Outta Compton is a biopic that's built to last, thanks to F. Gary Gray's confident direction and engaging performances from a solid cast.
Synopsis: In 1988, a groundbreaking new group revolutionizes music and pop culture, changing and influencing hip-hop forever. N.W.A's first studio album,... [More]
Starring: O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr.
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#66

Test Pattern (2021)
96%

#66
Adjusted Score: 98230%
Critics Consensus: Test Pattern surveys the aftermath of a woman's assault -- and uncovers the many ways in which personal trauma can be compounded by systemic injustice.
Synopsis: Young couple Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) and Evan (Will Brill) negotiate a variety of questions, judgments, and other comments on... [More]
Starring: Brittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean, Drew Fuller
Directed By: Shatara Michelle Ford

#65
#65
Adjusted Score: 98269%
Critics Consensus: It's far more conventional than the life it honors, but John Lewis: Good Trouble remains a worthy tribute to an inspiring activist and public servant.
Synopsis: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) fights for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration.... [More]
Starring: John Lewis
Directed By: Dawn Porter

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 98632%
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis: In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend,... [More]
Starring: Lonnie Chavis, Ezra Dewey, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Scott Michael Foster
Directed By: David Charbonier, Justin Powell

#63

Attica (2021)
98%

#63
Adjusted Score: 98828%
Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking.
Synopsis: During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... [More]
Starring: Clarence Jones
Directed By: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

#62

Django Unchained (2012)
86%

#62
Adjusted Score: 98856%
Critics Consensus: Bold, bloody, and stylistically daring, Django Unchained is another incendiary masterpiece from Quentin Tarantino.
Synopsis: Two years before the Civil War, Django (Jamie Foxx), a slave, finds himself accompanying an unorthodox German bounty hunter named... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

#61

Luce (2019)
90%

#61
Adjusted Score: 99628%
Critics Consensus: Luce brings a stellar ensemble to bear on a satisfyingly complex story that addresses its timely themes in thought-provoking fashion.
Synopsis: A liberal-minded couple are forced to reconsider their image of their adopted son after he writes a disturbing essay for... [More]
Starring: Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tim Roth
Directed By: Julius Onah

#60

Waves (2019)
84%

#60
Adjusted Score: 99664%
Critics Consensus: An up-close look at one family's emotional ups and downs, Waves captures complicated dynamics with tenderness and grace.
Synopsis: The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the... [More]
Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges
Directed By: Trey Edward Shults

#59

Pariah (2011)
95%

#59
Adjusted Score: 99743%
Critics Consensus: Pulsing with authenticity and led by a stirring lead performance from Adepero Oduye, Pariah is a powerful coming out/coming-of-age film that signals the arrival of a fresh new talent in writer/director Dee Rees.
Synopsis: Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... [More]
Starring: Adepero Oduye, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis, Charles Parnell
Directed By: Dee Rees

#58

Clemency (2019)
91%

#58
Adjusted Score: 99972%
Critics Consensus: Clemency mines serious social issues for gripping drama, brought to life by an outstanding cast led by Alfre Woodard.
Synopsis: Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... [More]
Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Wendell Pierce
Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 100027%
Critics Consensus: Support the Girls handles serious themes with wit and humor, and provides a strong showcase for Regina Hall and a talented ensemble cast.
Synopsis: Lisa is the general manager of Double Whammies, a sports bar that features skimpily dressed waitresses. Always nurturing and protective... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson, Shayna McHayle, James LeGros
Directed By: Andrew Bujalski

#56

Sylvie's Love (2020)
93%

#56
Adjusted Score: 100132%
Critics Consensus: A romance for the ages, Sylvie's Love wraps audiences in the sweet embrace of its old-fashioned romance and celebration of Black love.
Synopsis: In Sylvie’s Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert... [More]
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King
Directed By: Eugene Ashe

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 100435%
Critics Consensus: Intimate in scope yet thematically expansive, Hale County This Morning, This Evening draws extraordinary insights out of seemingly ordinary moments.
Synopsis: Filmmaker RaMell Ross captures small, but nevertheless precious, moments in black lives.... [More]
Starring: RaMell Ross
Directed By: RaMell Ross

#54

Night Comes On (2018)
98%

#54
Adjusted Score: 100534%
Critics Consensus: Steadily drawing viewers into its harrowing tale with equal parts grim intensity and startling compassion, Night Comes On heralds the arrivals of debuting director Jordan Spiro and her magnetic young stars.
Synopsis: Released from juvenile detention, a teen and her 10-year-old sister embark on a quest to avenge the death of their... [More]
Starring: Dominique Fishback, Tatum Marilyn Hall, James McDaniel, John Earl Jelks
Directed By: Jordana Spiro

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 100778%
Critics Consensus: Southside With You looks back on a fateful real-life date with strong performances and engaging dialogue, adding up to a romance that makes for a pretty good date movie in its own right.
Synopsis: Future U.S. President Barack Obama (Parker Sawyers) and lawyer Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter) go on a fateful first date in... [More]
Starring: Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jerod Haynes
Directed By: Richard Tanne

#52
#52
Adjusted Score: 100856%
Critics Consensus: Precious is a grim yet ultimately triumphant film about abuse and inner-city life, largely bolstered by exceptional performances from its cast.
Synopsis: Pregnant by her own father for the second time, 16-year-old Claireece "Precious" Jones (Gabourey Sidibe) can neither read nor write... [More]
Starring: Gabourey Sidibe, Mo'Nique, Paula Patton, Lenny Kravitz
Directed By: Lee Daniels

#51

Farewell Amor (2020)
97%

#51
Adjusted Score: 101268%
Critics Consensus: A striking debut feature for writer-director Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor movingly captures the fallout from a long-separated family's reunion.
Synopsis: After 17 years apart, Angolan immigrant Walter is joined in the U.S. by his wife and teen daughter. Now absolute... [More]
Starring: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson, Joie Lee
Directed By: Ekwa Msangi

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 101630%
Critics Consensus: Passionate and powerfully acted, Fruitvale Station serves as a celebration of life, a condemnation of death, and a triumph for star Michael B. Jordan.
Synopsis: Though he once spent time in San Quentin, 22-year-old black man Oscar Grant (Michael B. Jordan) is now trying hard... [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz, Ahna O'Reilly
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#49

Creed II (2018)
83%

#49
Adjusted Score: 101839%
Critics Consensus: Creed II's adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch.
Synopsis: In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world.... [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Steven Caple Jr.

#48

Candyman (2021)
84%

#48
Adjusted Score: 101967%
Critics Consensus: Candyman takes an incisive, visually thrilling approach to deepening the franchise's mythology -- and terrifying audiences along the way.
Synopsis: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost... [More]
Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Directed By: Nia DaCosta

#47

Tangerine (2015)
96%

#47
Adjusted Score: 102170%
Critics Consensus: Tangerine shatters casting conventions and its filmmaking techniques are up-to-the-minute, but it's an old-fashioned comedy at heart -- and a pretty wonderful one at that.
Synopsis: After hearing that her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail, a hooker and her best friend set... [More]
Starring: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan
Directed By: Sean Baker

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 102527%
Critics Consensus: O.J.: Made in America paints a balanced and thorough portrait of the American dream juxtaposed with tragedy and executed with power and skill.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: O.J. Simpson
Directed By: Ezra Edelman

#45

Passing (2021)
90%

#45
Adjusted Score: 102579%
Critics Consensus: While Passing's delicate approach has a dampening effect on its story, debuting director Rebecca Hall makes the most of an impressive cast -- and handles thorny themes with impressive dexterity.
Synopsis: In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... [More]
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård
Directed By: Rebecca Hall

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 102692%
Critics Consensus: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am honors its acclaimed subject with a comprehensive, illuminating, and fittingly profound overview of her life and work.
Synopsis: Author Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and... [More]
Starring: Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey, Russell Banks, Walter Mosley
Directed By: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

#43

Strong Island (2017)
100%

#43
Adjusted Score: 102779%
Critics Consensus: Strong Island uses one family's heartbreaking tragedy to offer a sobering picture of racial injustice in modern America.
Synopsis: When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since... [More]
Starring: Yance Ford, Harvey Walker, Kevin Myers, Lauren Ford
Directed By: Yance Ford

#42

Whose Streets? (2017)
98%

#42
Adjusted Score: 102830%
Critics Consensus: Whose Streets? takes a close-up look at the civil unrest that erupted after a shocking act of violence in Ferguson, Missouri - and the decades of simmering tension leading up to it.
Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sabaah Folayan

#41

Step (2017)
96%

#41
Adjusted Score: 103082%
Critics Consensus: Step tells an irresistibly crowd-pleasing story in a thoroughly absorbing way -- and while smartly incorporating a variety of timely themes.
Synopsis: The senior year of a girls' high school step team in inner-city Baltimore is documented, as they try to become... [More]
Starring: Blessin Giraldo
Directed By: Amanda Lipitz

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 103899%
Critics Consensus: All In: The Fight for Democracy lives up to its title as a galvanizing rallying cry for voters to exercise -- and preserve -- their right to be heard.
Synopsis: Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... [More]
Starring: Stacey Abrams
Directed By: Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

#39

Girls Trip (2017)
92%

#39
Adjusted Score: 103888%
Critics Consensus: Girls Trip is the rare R-rated comedy that pushes boundaries to truly comedic effect -- and anchors its laughs in compelling characters brought to life by a brilliantly assembled cast.
Synopsis: Best friends Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New... [More]
Starring: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 104002%
Critics Consensus: Rich, insightful, and occasionally heartbreaking, 20 Feet From Stardom is an energetic tribute to the passion, talent, and hard work of backup singers.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Morgan Neville shines a long-overdue spotlight on the hit-making contributions of longtime backup singers like Darlene Love and Merry... [More]
Starring: David Bowie, Ray Charles, Sheryl Crow, Lou Adler
Directed By: Morgan Neville

#37

King Richard (2021)
90%

#37
Adjusted Score: 104112%
Critics Consensus: King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling -- and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.
Synopsis: Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

#36

Blindspotting (2018)
94%

#36
Adjusted Score: 104308%
Critics Consensus: As timely as it is overall impactful, Blindspotting blends buddy comedy with seething social commentary, and rises on the strength of Daveed Diggs' powerful performance.
Synopsis: Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning in his... [More]
Starring: Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Janina Gavankar, Jasmine Cephas Jones
Directed By: Carlos López Estrada

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 104584%
Critics Consensus: An affecting story powerfully told, The Last Black Man in San Francisco immediately establishes director Joe Talbot as a filmmaker to watch.
Synopsis: Jimmie and his best friend Mont try to reclaim the house built by Jimmie's grandfather, launching them on a poignant... [More]
Starring: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, Tichina Arnold
Directed By: Joe Talbot

#34

13TH (2016)
97%

#34
Adjusted Score: 104631%
Critics Consensus: 13th strikes at the heart of America's tangled racial history, offering observations as incendiary as they are calmly controlled.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... [More]
Starring: Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson, Van Jones, Newt Gingrich
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#33

Detroit (2017)
82%

#33
Adjusted Score: 104849%
Critics Consensus: Detroit delivers a gut-wrenching -- and essential -- dramatization of a tragic chapter from America's past that draws distressing parallels to the present.
Synopsis: In the summer of 1967, rioting and civil unrest starts to tear apart the city of Detroit. Two days later,... [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#32

Time (2020)
98%

#32
Adjusted Score: 105200%
Critics Consensus: Time delivers a powerful broadside against the flaws of the American justice system -- and chronicles one family's refusal to give up against all odds.
Synopsis: Entrepreneur Fox Rich spends the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Garrett Bradley

#31

MLK/FBI (2020)
99%

#31
Adjusted Score: 105261%
Critics Consensus: MLK/FBI presents a sobering overview of the American intelligence community's efforts to discredit and destroy a leader of the civil rights movement.
Synopsis: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered today as an American hero: a bridge-builder, a shrewd political tactician, and a... [More]
Starring: David Garrow, Donna Murch, Marc Perrusquia, Andrew Young
Directed By: Sam Pollard

#30

Just Mercy (2019)
85%

#30
Adjusted Score: 105705%
Critics Consensus: Just Mercy dramatizes a real-life injustice with solid performances, a steady directorial hand, and enough urgency to overcome a certain degree of earnest advocacy.
Synopsis: After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation.... [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Rob Morgan
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 106164%
Critics Consensus: It Comes at Night makes lethally effective use of its bare-bones trappings while proving once again that what's left unseen can be just as horrifying as anything on the screen.
Synopsis: After a mysterious apocalypse leaves the world with few survivors, two families are forced to share a home in an... [More]
Starring: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough
Directed By: Trey Edward Shults

#28

Loving (2016)
88%

#28
Adjusted Score: 106614%
Critics Consensus: Loving takes an understated approach to telling a painful -- and still relevant -- real-life tale, with sensitive performances breathing additional life into a superlative historical drama.
Synopsis: Interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving fell in love and were married in 1958. They grew up in Central Point,... [More]
Starring: Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Marton Csokas, Nick Kroll
Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 106721%
Critics Consensus: The Forty-Year-Old Version opens a compelling window into the ebbs and flows of the artist's life -- and announces writer-director-star Radha Blank as a major filmmaking talent with her feature debut.
Synopsis: A struggling New York City playwright finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.... [More]
Starring: Welker White, Reed Birney, Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim
Directed By: Radha Blank

#26

Creed (2015)
95%

#26
Adjusted Score: 106868%
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#25

Fences (2016)
92%

#25
Adjusted Score: 107966%
Critics Consensus: From its reunited Broadway stars to its screenplay, the solidly crafted Fences finds its Pulitzer-winning source material fundamentally unchanged -- and still just as powerful.
Synopsis: Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) makes his living as a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. Maxson once dreamed of becoming a... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo
Directed By: Denzel Washington

#24

Amazing Grace (2018)
99%

#24
Adjusted Score: 108279%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly capturing a remarkable performer near the peak of her prodigious power, Amazing Grace is a thrilling must-watch documentary for Aretha Franklin fans.
Synopsis: Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.... [More]
Starring: Aretha Franklin
Directed By: Alan Elliott

#23

Miss Juneteenth (2020)
99%

#23
Adjusted Score: 108686%
Critics Consensus: Like a pageant winner walking across the stage, Miss Juneteenth follows a familiar path -- but does so with charm and grace.
Synopsis: A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the "Miss Juneteenth" pageant.... [More]
Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes
Directed By: Channing Godfrey Peoples

#22

The Hate U Give (2018)
97%

#22
Adjusted Score: 109456%
Critics Consensus: Led by a breakout turn from Amandla Stenberg, the hard-hitting The Hate U Give emphatically proves the YA genre has room for much more than magic and romance.
Synopsis: Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds -- the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy,... [More]
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, K.J. Apa
Directed By: George Tillman Jr.

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 110183%
Critics Consensus: Deftly interweaving incredible live footage with a series of revealing interviews, Summer of Soul captures the spirit and context of a watershed moment while tying it firmly to the present.
Synopsis: In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary-part music film, part historical... [More]
Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Chris Rock
Directed By: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 110295%
Critics Consensus: In dramatizing Rudy Ray Moore's stranger-than-fiction story, Eddie Murphy makes Dolemite Is My Name just as bold, brash, and ultimately hard to resist as its subject.
Synopsis: Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu,... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keegan-Michael Key
Directed By: Craig Brewer

#19

12 Years a Slave (2013)
95%

#19
Adjusted Score: 110647%
Critics Consensus: It's far from comfortable viewing, but 12 Years a Slave's unflinchingly brutal look at American slavery is also brilliant -- and quite possibly essential -- cinema.
Synopsis: In the years before the Civil War, Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man from upstate New York, is... [More]
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Dano
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#18

Selma (2014)
99%

#18
Adjusted Score: 111025%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied.
Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More]
Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#17

Mudbound (2017)
97%

#17
Adjusted Score: 111693%
Critics Consensus: Mudbound offers a well-acted, finely detailed snapshot of American history whose scenes of rural class struggle resonate far beyond their period setting.
Synopsis: Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees' Mudbound is an epic story of two families... [More]
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige
Directed By: Dee Rees

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 111982%
Critics Consensus: Fearlessly ambitious, scathingly funny, and thoroughly original, Sorry to Bother You loudly heralds the arrival of a fresh filmmaking talent in writer-director Boots Riley.
Synopsis: In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, Calif., telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers... [More]
Starring: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick
Directed By: Boots Riley

#15

Da 5 Bloods (2020)
92%

#15
Adjusted Score: 112564%
Critics Consensus: Fierce energy and ambition course through Da 5 Bloods, coming together to fuel one of Spike Lee's most urgent and impactful films.
Synopsis: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of... [More]
Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis
Directed By: Spike Lee

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 113477%
Critics Consensus: I Am Not Your Negro offers an incendiary snapshot of James Baldwin's crucial observations on American race relations -- and a sobering reminder of how far we've yet to go.
Synopsis: In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House." The book... [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson
Directed By: Raoul Peck

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 115032%
Critics Consensus: An electrifying dramatization of historical events, Judas and the Black Messiah is a forceful condemnation of racial injustice -- and a major triumph for its director and stars.
Synopsis: FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader,... [More]
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback
Directed By: Shaka King

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 116306%
Critics Consensus: If Beale Street Could Talk honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft.
Synopsis: In early 1970s Harlem, daughter and wife-to-be Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and... [More]
Starring: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Colman Domingo
Directed By: Barry Jenkins

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 116620%
Critics Consensus: A hauntingly powerful reflection on larger-than-life figures, One Night in Miami finds Regina King in command of her craft in her feature directorial debut.
Synopsis: On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest... [More]
Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree
Directed By: Regina King

#10

Widows (2018)
91%

#10
Adjusted Score: 116996%
Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.
Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#9

Hidden Figures (2016)
93%

#9
Adjusted Score: 117264%
Critics Consensus: In heartwarming, crowd-pleasing fashion, Hidden Figures celebrates overlooked -- and crucial -- contributions from a pivotal moment in American history.
Synopsis: Three brilliant African American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson -- serve as the brains... [More]
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner
Directed By: Theodore Melfi

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 118340%
Critics Consensus: Framed by a pair of powerhouse performances, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom pays affectionate tribute to a blues legend -- and Black culture at large.
Synopsis: Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo
Directed By: George C. Wolfe

#7

Soul (2020)
95%

#7
Adjusted Score: 119533%
Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed.
Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Directed By: Pete Docter

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 121261%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#5

BlacKkKlansman (2018)
96%

#5
Adjusted Score: 122735%
Critics Consensus: BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way.
Synopsis: Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... [More]
Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace
Directed By: Spike Lee

#4

Moonlight (2016)
98%

#4
Adjusted Score: 123148%
Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema.
Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More]
Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes
Directed By: Barry Jenkins

#3

Us (2019)
93%

#3
Adjusted Score: 127279%
Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us.
Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker
Directed By: Jordan Peele

#2

Get Out (2017)
98%

#2
Adjusted Score: 128227%
Critics Consensus: Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.
Synopsis: Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend... [More]
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Jordan Peele

#1

Black Panther (2018)
96%

#1
Adjusted Score: 128746%
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

