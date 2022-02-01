(Photo by Universal/ courtesy Everett Collection)

The 123 Best Black Movies of the 21st Century

Rotten Tomatoes is celebrating the work of Black filmmakers and performers and the stories they have brought to our theaters over the past 20-plus years. In this guide to the best-reviewed African American movies of the 21st Century – that’s from 2000 all the way to now – you’ll find some of the most incredible voices working in movies today, and some of the most game-changing, industry-shaking films to hit theaters in decades. Think titles like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time at the U.S. box office. Or Gina Prince-Bythewood’s seminal star-making romance, Love and Basketball. Or Moonlight, which made history as the first film with an all-black cast to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2017. Or Ava DuVernay’s Selma, one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

Alongside the work of longtime industry veterans like Spike Lee, you’ll find incredible debut features, like Dee Rees’ Pariah, Justin Simien’s Dear White People, Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, Phillip Youmens’ Burning Cane, which he directed while still in high school, and, of course, Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning social thriller Get Out and his follow-up, Us. You’ll also discover documentaries that have stirred the national conversation – DuVernay’s 13th, Ezra Edelman’s O.J.: Made In America – alongside recent mega hits that, like Black Panther, alerted Hollywood’s decision-makers to the fact that there was a huge audience for stories made by Black filmmakers, featuring Black actors, telling Black stories: Malcolm D. Lee’s Girls Trip, F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton.

To compile our list, we chose the top 100 Certified Fresh Black films, according to the Tomatometer, released in theaters since 2000. We defined Black films as those that centered on African American stories and African American characters, or – as in the case of Black Panther – were made by Black filmmakers and were embraced by African American audiences; there are instances of films here made by non-Black filmmakers (Django Unchained, Detroit, and Get On Up for example), but the top half of the list is dominated by Black writers and directors.

Finally, we ranked the movies using a weighted formula which takes into account each entry’s year of release and its number of reviews collected to weigh their Tomatometer ratings. The latest Certified Fresh films from 2021 include The Harder They Fall, King Richard, Passing, Candyman, Judas the Black Messiah and more.

Below is the result of all that compiling: our guide to the best Black films of the century (so far!). It’s chock full of laughs, thrills, tears, and insight. Enjoy, and if you want to tell us what you think of the list, think we’ve missed a title, or want to celebrate a film that didn’t quite meet the Certified Fresh criteria, let us know in the comments.

#124 Fast Color (2018) 80% #124 Adjusted Score: 84708% Critics Consensus: A grounded superhero story with more on its mind than punching bad guys, Fast Color leaps over uneven execution with a singular Gugu Mbatha-Raw performance. Synopsis: Hunted by mysterious forces, a young woman who has supernatural abilities must go on the run when her powers are... Hunted by mysterious forces, a young woman who has supernatural abilities must go on the run when her powers are... [More] Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, David Strathairn Directed By: Julia Hart

#120 Copshop (2021) 82% #120 Adjusted Score: 86095% Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling. Synopsis: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#119 Rize (2005) 84% #119 Adjusted Score: 86179% Critics Consensus: The dances in Rize are electric even if the documentary doesn't go that deeply into the performers' lives. Synopsis: Celebrated fashion photographer David LaChapelle makes his documentary filmmaking debut with a visually arresting film shot on the streets of... Celebrated fashion photographer David LaChapelle makes his documentary filmmaking debut with a visually arresting film shot on the streets of... [More] Starring: Tommy the Clown Directed By: David LaChapelle

#117 Ray (2004) 79% #117 Adjusted Score: 86520% Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles. Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#112 42 (2013) 81% #112 Adjusted Score: 87793% Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some. Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#111 Keanu (2016) 78% #111 Adjusted Score: 88042% Critics Consensus: Keanu's absurd premise and compulsively watchable starring duo add up to an agreeably fast-paced comedy that hits more than enough targets to make up for the misses. Synopsis: Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his... Recently dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds some happiness when a cute kitten winds up on his... [More] Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man Directed By: Peter Atencio

#102 The Heart of the Game (2005) 87% #102 Adjusted Score: 90754% Critics Consensus: This group of high school girls and their eccentric basketball coach easily win your heart with their unusual humanity and dynamism. Synopsis: Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball... Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ward Serrill

#101 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #101 Adjusted Score: 90980% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#97 Miss Sharon Jones! (2015) 91% #97 Adjusted Score: 92590% Critics Consensus: Miss Sharon Jones! only captures a portion of its subject's power -- or her inspiring story -- but that's more than enough to offer absorbing, entertaining viewing for fans and newcomers alike. Synopsis: Filmmaker Barbara Kopple follows rhythm and blues singer Sharon Jones as she tries to hold her band together while battling... Filmmaker Barbara Kopple follows rhythm and blues singer Sharon Jones as she tries to hold her band together while battling... [More] Starring: Sharon Jones Directed By: Barbara Kopple

#95 Presenting Princess Shaw (2015) 91% #95 Adjusted Score: 93082% Critics Consensus: Presenting Princess Shaw works as a uniquely uplifting look at internet stardom -- and a compelling glimpse of an artist whose gifts transcend the medium. Synopsis: The extraordinary story of New Orleans singing sensation Princess Shaw and her collaborator Kutiman, a musician in Israel who uses... The extraordinary story of New Orleans singing sensation Princess Shaw and her collaborator Kutiman, a musician in Israel who uses... [More] Starring: Princess Shaw, Kutiman Directed By: Ido Haar

#89 God Grew Tired of Us (2006) 91% #89 Adjusted Score: 93300% Critics Consensus: Not just a powerful telling of the journey of exiled Sudanese boys, God Grew Tired of Us is also a poignant account of the determination of the human spirit. Synopsis: Filmmaker Christopher Quinn observes the ordeal of three Sudanese refugees -- Jon Bul Dau, Daniel Abul Pach and Panther Bior... Filmmaker Christopher Quinn observes the ordeal of three Sudanese refugees -- Jon Bul Dau, Daniel Abul Pach and Panther Bior... [More] Starring: Nicole Kidman Directed By: Christopher Quinn

#84 Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019) 92% #84 Adjusted Score: 93874% Critics Consensus: Entertaining for longtime fans as well as casually interested viewers, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool burnishes the legacy of a brilliant artist. Synopsis: An exploration of the musician's archival photos and home movies.... An exploration of the musician's archival photos and home movies.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Stanley Nelson

#79 Inside Man (2006) 86% #79 Adjusted Score: 94889% Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill. Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Spike Lee

#71 Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2005) 92% #71 Adjusted Score: 97069% Critics Consensus: Dave Chappelle's Block Party is a raucous return to the spotlight for the comic, buoyed by witty, infectious humor and outstanding musical performances. Synopsis: Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to... Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to... [More] Starring: Dave Chappelle Directed By: Michel Gondry

#69 Good Hair (2009) 95% #69 Adjusted Score: 97560% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#68 Keep on Keepin' On (2014) 98% #68 Adjusted Score: 97927% Critics Consensus: Offering keen observations and infectious warmth, Keep On Keepin' On is a joy for jazz buffs and novices alike. Synopsis: Legendary jazz musician Clark Terry, who taught Quincy Jones and mentored Miles Davis, becomes the mentor of a blind 23-year-old... Legendary jazz musician Clark Terry, who taught Quincy Jones and mentored Miles Davis, becomes the mentor of a blind 23-year-old... [More] Starring: Directed By: Alan Hicks

#65 John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) 94% #65 Adjusted Score: 98269% Critics Consensus: It's far more conventional than the life it honors, but John Lewis: Good Trouble remains a worthy tribute to an inspiring activist and public servant. Synopsis: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) fights for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration.... Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) fights for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration.... [More] Starring: John Lewis Directed By: Dawn Porter

#63 Attica (2021) 98% #63 Adjusted Score: 98828% Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking. Synopsis: During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... [More] Starring: Clarence Jones Directed By: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

#59 Pariah (2011) 95% #59 Adjusted Score: 99743% Critics Consensus: Pulsing with authenticity and led by a stirring lead performance from Adepero Oduye, Pariah is a powerful coming out/coming-of-age film that signals the arrival of a fresh new talent in writer/director Dee Rees. Synopsis: Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... [More] Starring: Adepero Oduye, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis, Charles Parnell Directed By: Dee Rees

#58 Clemency (2019) 91% #58 Adjusted Score: 99972% Critics Consensus: Clemency mines serious social issues for gripping drama, brought to life by an outstanding cast led by Alfre Woodard. Synopsis: Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... Years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll on Warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares for another... [More] Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#45 Passing (2021) 90% #45 Adjusted Score: 102579% Critics Consensus: While Passing's delicate approach has a dampening effect on its story, debuting director Rebecca Hall makes the most of an impressive cast -- and handles thorny themes with impressive dexterity. Synopsis: In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... [More] Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård Directed By: Rebecca Hall

#42 Whose Streets? (2017) 98% #42 Adjusted Score: 102830% Critics Consensus: Whose Streets? takes a close-up look at the civil unrest that erupted after a shocking act of violence in Ferguson, Missouri - and the decades of simmering tension leading up to it. Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sabaah Folayan

#41 Step (2017) 96% #41 Adjusted Score: 103082% Critics Consensus: Step tells an irresistibly crowd-pleasing story in a thoroughly absorbing way -- and while smartly incorporating a variety of timely themes. Synopsis: The senior year of a girls' high school step team in inner-city Baltimore is documented, as they try to become... The senior year of a girls' high school step team in inner-city Baltimore is documented, as they try to become... [More] Starring: Blessin Giraldo Directed By: Amanda Lipitz

#40 All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) 100% #40 Adjusted Score: 103899% Critics Consensus: All In: The Fight for Democracy lives up to its title as a galvanizing rallying cry for voters to exercise -- and preserve -- their right to be heard. Synopsis: Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... [More] Starring: Stacey Abrams Directed By: Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

#34 13TH (2016) 97% #34 Adjusted Score: 104631% Critics Consensus: 13th strikes at the heart of America's tangled racial history, offering observations as incendiary as they are calmly controlled. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... [More] Starring: Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson, Van Jones, Newt Gingrich Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#33 Detroit (2017) 82% #33 Adjusted Score: 104849% Critics Consensus: Detroit delivers a gut-wrenching -- and essential -- dramatization of a tragic chapter from America's past that draws distressing parallels to the present. Synopsis: In the summer of 1967, rioting and civil unrest starts to tear apart the city of Detroit. Two days later,... In the summer of 1967, rioting and civil unrest starts to tear apart the city of Detroit. Two days later,... [More] Starring: John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#32 Time (2020) 98% #32 Adjusted Score: 105200% Critics Consensus: Time delivers a powerful broadside against the flaws of the American justice system -- and chronicles one family's refusal to give up against all odds. Synopsis: Entrepreneur Fox Rich spends the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is... Entrepreneur Fox Rich spends the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is... [More] Starring: Directed By: Garrett Bradley

#28 Loving (2016) 88% #28 Adjusted Score: 106614% Critics Consensus: Loving takes an understated approach to telling a painful -- and still relevant -- real-life tale, with sensitive performances breathing additional life into a superlative historical drama. Synopsis: Interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving fell in love and were married in 1958. They grew up in Central Point,... Interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving fell in love and were married in 1958. They grew up in Central Point,... [More] Starring: Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Marton Csokas, Nick Kroll Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#24 Amazing Grace (2018) 99% #24 Adjusted Score: 108279% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly capturing a remarkable performer near the peak of her prodigious power, Amazing Grace is a thrilling must-watch documentary for Aretha Franklin fans. Synopsis: Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.... Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.... [More] Starring: Aretha Franklin Directed By: Alan Elliott

#18 Selma (2014) 99% #18 Adjusted Score: 111025% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#14 I Am Not Your Negro (2016) 99% #14 Adjusted Score: 113477% Critics Consensus: I Am Not Your Negro offers an incendiary snapshot of James Baldwin's crucial observations on American race relations -- and a sobering reminder of how far we've yet to go. Synopsis: In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House." The book... In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House." The book... [More] Starring: Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: Raoul Peck

#10 Widows (2018) 91% #10 Adjusted Score: 116996% Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen

#5 BlacKkKlansman (2018) 96% #5 Adjusted Score: 122735% Critics Consensus: BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way. Synopsis: Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... [More] Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace Directed By: Spike Lee

#4 Moonlight (2016) 98% #4 Adjusted Score: 123148% Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More] Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes Directed By: Barry Jenkins