Video Game TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

Adapting video games into films that please fans of both mediums continues to be a tricky proposition. While the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and Detective Pikachu suggests the video-game-movie curse has finally been vanquished, television has already been discovering equal, if not greater success. Netflix series based on League of Legends, The Witcher, Castlevania, and Cuphead have all connected with critics on the Tomatometer.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and lollipops on the streaming front. Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness broke the platform’s game-based hot streak with a Rotten score. And, while Paramount+’s Halo did well enough with critics, longtime Master Chief fans of the Halo games were decidedly less impressed. All that said, the Covenant-crushing sci-fi saga has been confirmed to return for a second season, and Resident Evil gets another life as a new live-action entry, starring Lance Reddick.

Additionally, some of the more promising, upcoming adaptations are forgoing the feature film route in favor of streaming episodic content directly to our smart devices. Buzz continues to build for HBO’s Pedro Pascal-led The Last of Us and the Blue Blur looks to bring his big screen momentum to the small screen with Sonic Prime. Multiple other game-to-series efforts, from Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell to Cyberpunk and Twisted Metal, are also in the pipeline.

The future looks pretty bright for game franchises turned into TV series. See all the high scores in our guide to video game tv series ranked by Tomatometer! Matt Cabral

Arcane: League of Legends (2021)
100%

#1
Synopsis: The origins of two iconic League champions, set in the utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.... [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak
Directed By: Brandon Beck, Marc Merrill, Nicolo Laurent, Jane Chung

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)
100%

#2
Synopsis: A street kid tries to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future; with everything to lose,... [More]
Starring: Aoi Yuki, Kenn, Kazuhiko Inoue, Kenjirou Tsuda

Castlevania (2017)
94%

#3
Synopsis: Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
Starring: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Jessica Brown Findlay
Directed By: Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, Adi Shankar

Dragon's Dogma (2020)
83%

#4
Synopsis: Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, losing his humanity with every demon he battles.... [More]
Starring: Greg Chun, Erica Mendez, Cristina Vee, David Lodge
Directed By: Shin'ya Sugai

The Witcher (2019)
81%

#5
Synopsis: The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey
Directed By: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason F. Brown

Halo (2022)
69%

#6
Synopsis: Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier, defends humanity from the alien Covenant in the 26th century.... [More]
Starring: Pablo Schreiber, Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine
Directed By: Kyle Killen, Kiki Wolfkill, Bonnie Ross, Frank O'Connor

The Cuphead Show! (2022)
69%

#7
Synopsis: Following the misadventures of loveable Cuphead and his cautious but easily-swayed brother Mugman as they scour the Inkwell Isles in... [More]
Starring: Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake
Directed By: C.J. Kettler, Chad Moldenhauer, Jared Moldenhauer, David Wasson

Resident Evil (2022)
55%

#8
Synopsis: Year 2036 -- 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in... [More]
Starring: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph
Directed By: Andrew Dabb, Robert Kulzer, Oliver Berben, Bronwen Hughes

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021)
50%

#9
Synopsis: Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak.... [More]
Starring: Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yûko Kaida, Fumihiko Tachiki, Megumi Han
Directed By: Hiroyuki Kobayashi

Sonic the Hedgehog (1993)
40%

#10
Synopsis: Sonic defends planet Mobius from the evil Dr. Ivo Robotnik.... [More]
Starring: Jaleel White, Charles Adler, Christine Cavanaugh, Jim Cummings
Directed By: John Grusd, Dick Sebast, Ron Myrick

