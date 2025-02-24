(Photo by Hulu. A THOUSAND BLOWS.)

Best TV Shows of 2025: New Series to Watch Now

The latest: A Thousand Blows, inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. And St. Denis, a tart and well-cast addition to the tried-and-true mockumentary sitcom genre.

Welcome to our guide of the Best TV Shows of 2025, featuring every Certified Fresh series as they come in week by week! (If you were looking for the previous edition to this list featuring the best of 2024, see its new home as every 2024 Certified Fresh series.)