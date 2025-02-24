(Photo by Hulu. A THOUSAND BLOWS.)
Best TV Shows of 2025: New Series to Watch Now
The latest: A Thousand Blows, inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. And St. Denis, a tart and well-cast addition to the tried-and-true mockumentary sitcom genre.
Welcome to our guide of the Best TV Shows of 2025, featuring every Certified Fresh series as they come in week by week! (If you were looking for the previous edition to this list featuring the best of 2024, see its new home as every 2024 Certified Fresh series.)
#1
Critics Consensus: Embracing the wholesome aesthetics of the webslinger's original comic run while adding some fresh plot wrinkles, this family-friendly Spider-Man is a lovable incarnation of the Marvel superhero.
#2
Critics Consensus: Jack Reacher finally picks a fight with someone his own size in this crunchy third season, reliably doling out justice to foes and satisfaction to viewers.
#3
Critics Consensus: Darker and more patient with its storytelling than previous seasons while brandishing a superb new ensemble full of acidic performances, The White Lotus' third season offers a spiritual respite that shivs the soul.
#4
Critics Consensus: With the ineffable Kaitlin Olson on hand to inject some spiky personality into a familiar formula, High Potential is a solid procedural with plenty of upside.
#5
Critics Consensus: Setting the trials and tribulations of hospital life on a timer, The Pitt combines multiple tried-and-true formulas to create a bracingly fresh medical drama.
#6
Critics Consensus: By giving each member of its ragtag team of lovable kids their time to shine, Win or Lose bats close to a perfect game.
#7
Critics Consensus: Punching up an intriguing era of British history with creator Steven Knight's flare for genre grit, A Thousand Blows is riveting entertainment that leaves a bruise.
#8
Critics Consensus: The prognosis is promising for St. Denis Medical, a tart and well-cast addition to the tried-and-true mockumentary sitcom genre.
#9
Critics Consensus: Like the sitcoms of yore, this new age Norman Lear production boasts an uplifting, heart-filled world in tune with the stylish workings of the one and only, Laverne Cox.
#10
Critics Consensus: Growing more assured in its second season, The Night Agent executes its mission to entertain with no muss or fuss.
#11
Critics Consensus: Teeming with heady concepts and themes, Paradise is an overstuffed but addictively ambitious reunion of Sterling K. Brown and creator Dan Fogelman.
#12
Critics Consensus: Coating its tart tale in a sugary veneer, Apple Cider Vinegar's indictment of snake oil influencers finds a memorable avatar in Kaitlyn Dever's crisp performance.
#13
Critics Consensus: Often as maddening as the true story it dramatizes, Lockerbie's labyrinthine journey through complicated history is given a compelling center by Colin Firth.