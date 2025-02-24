(Photo by Hulu. A THOUSAND BLOWS.)

Best TV Shows of 2025: New Series to Watch Now

The latest:  A Thousand Blows, inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. And St. Denis, a tart and well-cast addition to the tried-and-true mockumentary sitcom genre.

Welcome to our guide of the Best TV Shows of 2025, featuring every Certified Fresh series as they come in week by week! (If you were looking for the previous edition to this list featuring the best of 2024, see its new home as every 2024 Certified Fresh series.)

#1

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 69%

Critics Consensus: Embracing the wholesome aesthetics of the webslinger's original comic run while adding some fresh plot wrinkles, this family-friendly Spider-Man is a lovable incarnation of the Marvel superhero.
Starring: Hudson Thames , Eugene Byrd , Grace Song , Hugh Dancy

#2

Reacher: Season 3
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 78%

Critics Consensus: Jack Reacher finally picks a fight with someone his own size in this crunchy third season, reliably doling out justice to foes and satisfaction to viewers.
Starring: Alan Ritchson , Willa Fitzgerald , Malcolm Goodwin , Sonya Cassidy

#3

The White Lotus: Season 3
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 92%

Critics Consensus: Darker and more patient with its storytelling than previous seasons while brandishing a superb new ensemble full of acidic performances, The White Lotus' third season offers a spiritual respite that shivs the soul.
Starring: Leslie Bibb , Carrie Coon , Walton Goggins , Sarah Catherine Hook

#4

High Potential: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 81%

Critics Consensus: With the ineffable Kaitlin Olson on hand to inject some spiky personality into a familiar formula, High Potential is a solid procedural with plenty of upside.
Starring: Kaitlin Olson , Daniel Sunjata , Javicia Leslie , Deniz Akdeniz

#5

The Pitt: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Setting the trials and tribulations of hospital life on a timer, The Pitt combines multiple tried-and-true formulas to create a bracingly fresh medical drama.
Starring: Noah Wyle , Patrick Ball , Supriya Ganesh , Fiona Dourif

#6

Win or Lose: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 96%

Critics Consensus: By giving each member of its ragtag team of lovable kids their time to shine, Win or Lose bats close to a perfect game.
Starring: Will Forte , Milan , Rosa Salazar

#7

A Thousand Blows: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Punching up an intriguing era of British history with creator Steven Knight's flare for genre grit, A Thousand Blows is riveting entertainment that leaves a bruise.
Starring: Malachi Kirby , Stephen Graham , Erin Doherty , Francis Lovehall

#8

St. Denis Medical: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Critics Consensus: The prognosis is promising for St. Denis Medical, a tart and well-cast addition to the tried-and-true mockumentary sitcom genre.
Starring: Wendi McLendon-Covey , David Alan Grier , Allison Tolman , Josh Lawson

#9

Clean Slate: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Like the sitcoms of yore, this new age Norman Lear production boasts an uplifting, heart-filled world in tune with the stylish workings of the one and only, Laverne Cox.
Starring: Laverne Cox , George Wallace , Jay Wilkison , Phillip Garcia

#10

The Night Agent: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 37%

Critics Consensus: Growing more assured in its second season, The Night Agent executes its mission to entertain with no muss or fuss.
Starring: Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Hong Chau , Sarah Desjardins

#11

Paradise: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 82%

Critics Consensus: Teeming with heady concepts and themes, Paradise is an overstuffed but addictively ambitious reunion of Sterling K. Brown and creator Dan Fogelman.
Starring: Sterling K. Brown , James Marsden , Krys Marshall , Julianne Nicholson

#12

Apple Cider Vinegar: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Critics Consensus: Coating its tart tale in a sugary veneer, Apple Cider Vinegar's indictment of snake oil influencers finds a memorable avatar in Kaitlyn Dever's crisp performance.
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever , Alycia Debnam-Carey , Aisha Dee , Tilda Cobham-Hervey

#13

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Often as maddening as the true story it dramatizes, Lockerbie's labyrinthine journey through complicated history is given a compelling center by Colin Firth.
Starring: Colin Firth , Catherine McCormack , Sam Troughton , Jemma Carlton

