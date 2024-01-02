150 Great Feel-Good Movies to Stream Now

What defines a feel-good movie? It’s hard to say. For some, a thrilling fight sequence or a series of Michael Bay-style explosions brings joy; for others, a jump scare does it. For others still, a satisfying mystery; for others romance is key. When putting together the below epic list of “feel-good” movies – a list we think will do movie lovers some good right now – we didn’t overthink it. As a staff, we at Rotten Tomatoes asked ourselves a basic question: What are the movies that, without fail, leave us feeling better than we did before we pushed play.

A sort of criteria emerged from our responses. Below you’ll find movies that lean heavily into nostalgia – titles that evoke that comfy feeling of going to the cinema as a youngster to see films you’ll later watch dozens of times on cable (Hook, The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire). You’ll also notice a preponderance of hilarious, and often goofy, comedies (Step Brothers, Friday, Spy), and a bit of romance, too (Crazy Rich Asians, When Harry Met Sally). You’ll find big names whose decades spent atop marquees have been a kind of comfort over the years to moviegoers (Toms Hanks and Cruise, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy). And you’ll find the work of newer filmmaking voices that make us thrilled for the future of the medium (Taika Waititi, Olivia Wilde, and the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

The 150 titles featured in our guide to Great Feel-Good Movies are filled with laughs and heart, and characters you root for and relate to. In times like these, we think they’ll make good company.





#108 Sing (2016) 71% #108 Adjusted Score: 79624% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#102 Grease (1978) 78% #102 Adjusted Score: 86772% Critics Consensus: Grease is a pleasing, energetic musical with infectiously catchy songs and an ode to young love that never gets old. Synopsis: Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#92 Clueless (1995) 81% #92 Adjusted Score: 90103% Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#83 Liar Liar (1997) 83% #83 Adjusted Score: 86849% Critics Consensus: Despite its thin plot, Liar Liar is elevated by Jim Carrey's exuberant brand of physical humor, and the result is a laugh riot that helped to broaden the comedian's appeal. Synopsis: Conniving attorney Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) is an ace in the courtroom, but his dishonesty and devotion to work ruin... Conniving attorney Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) is an ace in the courtroom, but his dishonesty and devotion to work ruin... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney, Jennifer Tilly, Swoosie Kurtz Directed By: Tom Shadyac

#72 Blockers (2018) 84% #72 Adjusted Score: 96353% Critics Consensus: Blockers puts a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex comedy -- one elevated by strong performances, a smartly funny script, and a surprisingly enlightened perspective. Synopsis: Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night.... Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night.... [More] Starring: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton Directed By: Kay Cannon

#71 Elf (2003) 86% #71 Adjusted Score: 92966% Critics Consensus: A movie full of Yuletide cheer, Elf is a spirited, good-natured family comedy, and it benefits greatly from Will Ferrell's funny and charming performance as one of Santa's biggest helpers. Synopsis: Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner Directed By: Jon Favreau

#66 Hair (1979) 82% #66 Adjusted Score: 88009% Critics Consensus: Spiritedly performed by a groovy cast and imaginatively directed by Milos Forman, Hair transports audiences straight to the Age of Aquarius. Synopsis: In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... [More] Starring: John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden Directed By: Milos Forman

#64 Amélie (2001) 89% #64 Adjusted Score: 95646% Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine. Synopsis: "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More] Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Yolande Moreau Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#63 Superbad (2007) 88% #63 Adjusted Score: 96199% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola

#56 Matilda (1996) 92% #56 Adjusted Score: 92977% Critics Consensus: Danny DeVito-directed version of Matilda is odd, charming, and while the movie diverges from Roald Dahl, it nonetheless captures the book's spirit. Synopsis: This film adaptation of a Roald Dahl work tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson), a gifted girl forced... This film adaptation of a Roald Dahl work tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson), a gifted girl forced... [More] Starring: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz Directed By: Danny DeVito

#52 Bridesmaids (2011) 89% #52 Adjusted Score: 100984% Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star. Synopsis: Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... [More] Starring: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper Directed By: Paul Feig

#50 Tootsie (1982) 91% #50 Adjusted Score: 96022% Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters. Synopsis: New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#49 Hairspray (2007) 92% #49 Adjusted Score: 100686% Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing. Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins.... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken Directed By: Adam Shankman

#45 Hot Fuzz (2007) 91% #45 Adjusted Score: 99052% Critics Consensus: The brilliant minds behind Shaun of the Dead successfully take a shot at the buddy cop genre with Hot Fuzz. The result is a bitingly satiric and hugely entertaining parody. Synopsis: As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) finds if difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the... As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) finds if difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent, Paddy Considine Directed By: Edgar Wright

#37 Enchanted (2007) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 100536% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#33 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 93% #33 Adjusted Score: 117528% Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba Directed By: Taika Waititi

#27 Juno (2007) 94% #27 Adjusted Score: 102597% Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More] Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#25 Spy (2015) 95% #25 Adjusted Score: 107649% Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#23 WALL-E (2008) 95% #23 Adjusted Score: 105698% Critics Consensus: Wall-E's stellar visuals testify once again to Pixar's ingenuity, while its charming star will captivate younger viewers -- and its timely story offers thought-provoking subtext. Synopsis: WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying... [More] Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#14 Booksmart (2019) 96% #14 Adjusted Score: 116466% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy. Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... [More] Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#13 Ghostbusters (1984) 95% #13 Adjusted Score: 102129% Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns. Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#8 Big (1988) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 105049% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly sweet and undeniably funny, Big is a showcase for Tom Hanks, who dives into his role and infuses it with charm and surprising poignancy. Synopsis: After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... After a wish turns 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks), he heads to New York... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard Directed By: Penny Marshall

#7 Hairspray (1988) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 101628% Critics Consensus: Hairspray is perhaps John Waters' most accessible film, and as such, it's a gently subversive slice of retro hilarity. Synopsis: When Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake), an overweight teen, auditions for a spot on a popular teen dance show, she beats... When Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake), an overweight teen, auditions for a spot on a popular teen dance show, she beats... [More] Starring: Ricki Lake, Divine, Jerry Stiller, Sonny Bono Directed By: John Waters

#3 Paddington 2 (2017) 99% #3 Adjusted Score: 112679% Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure. Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Directed By: Paul King

#1 Tampopo (1985) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 105058% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami

