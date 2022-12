(Photo by Netflix)

Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

Be honest: You start thinking about Christmas well before the Thanksgiving tryptophan begins working its way through your system. It’s OK, because this is a safe space — a place where you can indulge your inner elf with as many Christmas movies as your heart desires no matter the time of year.

Rotten Tomatoes has put together a guide to every Christmas movie available on Netflix because we’re here to enable your holiday movie addiction. The company has built up a sizable collection over the years, including their Princess Switch trilogy, the exquisitely animated Klaus, and classic White Christmas. For 2022, we’ve seen Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas, The Noel Diary, and their latest effort in animation, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. After collecting their selections, the films are organized below first based on their Tomatometer score, starting with Certified Fresh films first.

#3 White Christmas (1954) 77% 88% #3 Adjusted Score: 80563% Critics Consensus: It may be too sweet for some, but this unabashedly sentimental holiday favorite is too cheerful to resist. Synopsis: Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen)... Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen)... [More] Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#4 Alien Xmas (2020) 100% 66% #4 Adjusted Score: 46316% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the... When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the... [More] Starring: Dee Bradley Baker Directed By: Stephen Chiodo

#10 The Christmas Chronicles (2018) 68% 75% #10 Adjusted Score: 70146% Critics Consensus: Viewers seeking a fresh holiday viewing option -- or those simply in the mood for Santa Kurt Russell -- should find The Christmas Chronicles well worth a yuletide stream. Synopsis: Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry,... Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry,... [More] Starring: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley Directed By: Clay Kaytis