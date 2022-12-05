(Photo by Netflix)
Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
Be honest: You start thinking about Christmas well before the Thanksgiving tryptophan begins working its way through your system. It’s OK, because this is a safe space — a place where you can indulge your inner elf with as many Christmas movies as your heart desires no matter the time of year.
Rotten Tomatoes has put together a guide to every Christmas movie available on Netflix because we’re here to enable your holiday movie addiction. The company has built up a sizable collection over the years, including their Princess Switch trilogy, the exquisitely animated Klaus, and classic White Christmas. For 2022, we’ve seen Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas, The Noel Diary, and their latest effort in animation, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. After collecting their selections, the films are organized below first based on their Tomatometer score, starting with Certified Fresh films first.
#1
Adjusted Score: 98259%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful hand-drawn animation and a humorous, heartwarming narrative make Klaus an instant candidate for holiday classic status.
Synopsis:
A desperate postman accidentally brings about the genesis of Santa Claus.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 93029%
Critics Consensus: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey celebrates the yuletide season with a holiday adventure whose exuberant spirit is matched by its uplifting message.
Synopsis:
Decades after his apprentice betrays him, a once joyful toymaker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter appears on... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 80563%
Critics Consensus: It may be too sweet for some, but this unabashedly sentimental holiday favorite is too cheerful to resist.
Synopsis:
Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen)... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 46316%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 83372%
Critics Consensus: A Boy Called Christmas offers few surprises, but makes up for its lack of originality with a heaping helping of winsome holiday spirit.
Synopsis:
An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 81513%
Critics Consensus: Comfortably cliché, Let It Snow wears its influences on its sleeve, but works anyway thanks an excellent ensemble and just the right amount of holiday cheer.
Synopsis:
A snowstorm brings a group of young people together.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 74052%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle -- and... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 58113%
Critics Consensus: Predictable but sweet, A Christmas Prince is pleasant enough to pass the time during the holiday season.
Synopsis:
Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 40600%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 70146%
Critics Consensus: Viewers seeking a fresh holiday viewing option -- or those simply in the mood for Santa Kurt Russell -- should find The Christmas Chronicles well worth a yuletide stream.
Synopsis:
Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry,... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 68922%
Critics Consensus: A Very Murray Christmas preaches effectively to the converted with a parade of superstar guests and hummable songs that - combined with the host's trademark presence - adds up to a unique holiday experience.
#12
Adjusted Score: 67235%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 67177%
Critics Consensus: While its plot borders on the absurd, The Knight Before Christmas is endearing and charming enough to make it a worthy addition to the holiday rom-com genre.
Synopsis:
A medieval knight is transported to the present day, where he falls for a high school science teacher who's disillusioned... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 50997%
Critics Consensus: The Princess Switch offers a healthy dose of charming, light-hearted, twin-swap fun and is delightful viewing for any hopeless romantic.
Synopsis:
One week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who looks exactly like her, and... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 67968%
Critics Consensus: While it's missing some of the magic of the original, The Christmas Chronicles 2 serves up a sweet second helping of holiday cheer that makes the most of its marvelously matched leads.
Synopsis:
Teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa Claus when a troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas -- forever.... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 65382%
Critics Consensus: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square isn't quite up to its star's standards, but its overwhelming good cheer and campy self-awareness may be just what viewers are looking for.
Synopsis:
A woman who plans to sell a small town without regard for the people who live there receives a visit... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 19850%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 60002%
Critics Consensus: It's no Miracle on 34th Street, but viewers in the mood for some fa la la la Lohan will find Falling for Christmas as easy as falling on the couch.
Synopsis:
A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 57280%
Critics Consensus: Love Hard's interesting setup and charming cast have a definite rom-com appeal, even if the story never quite develops its main characters' love connection.
Synopsis:
An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 56654%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 36351%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona -- and her... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 45669%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 47125%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Congressional aide Erica Miller lands at a beachside Air Force base, where she clashes with Capt. Andrew Jantz over his... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 47971%
Critics Consensus: Holidate's self-aware approach to rom-com formula is refreshing, but it's offset by a questionable premise and unnecessarily vulgar jokes.
Synopsis:
Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long, only... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 21786%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Before ambitious heiress Ellen Langford can inherit her father's business, she must deliver a special Christmas card to her dad's... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 14476%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young man seeking the father he has never met ends up barricaded inside of a liquor store with five... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 11204%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After being fired, a radio DJ moves in with his aunt, bringing along his four spoiled children.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 17035%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a 'second... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 16179%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 22197%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom to renew a sacred truce, but when the priceless treaty disappears,... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 10046%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A photographer inherits an antique Advent calendar that seems to predict her future -- including a budding romance.... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 40337%
Critics Consensus: Featuring twice the moms but roughly half the laughs, A Bad Moms Christmas is a slapdash holiday sequel that falls short of the original with a disappointing dearth of good cheer.
Synopsis:
Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms:... [More]