(Photo by Netflix)

Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

Be honest: You start thinking about Christmas well before the Thanksgiving tryptophan begins working its way through your system. It’s OK, because this is a safe space — a place where you can indulge your inner elf with as many Christmas movies as your heart desires no matter the time of year.

Rotten Tomatoes has put together a guide to every Christmas movie available on Netflix because we’re here to enable your holiday movie addiction. The company has built up a sizable collection over the years, including their Princess Switch trilogy, the exquisitely animated Klaus, and classic White Christmas. For 2022, we’ve seen Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas, The Noel Diary, and their latest effort in animation, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. After collecting their selections, the films are organized below first based on their Tomatometer score, starting with Certified Fresh films first.