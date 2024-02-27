TAGGED AS: , ,

Best Hulu Series To Watch Right Now (February 2024)

Let’s take a look at the best shows on Hulu, ranked by Tomatometer! The service launched Peak TV programming like The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017 and Only Murders in the Building in 2021 With their direct partnership through FX, they expanded their cultural (and awards!) reach with Reservation Dogs, The Bear, A Murder at the End of the World, and the epic adaptation of James Clavell’s Shogun. With Disney now owning Hulu in full, the integration between the brands will continue to expand, and we’ll help you navigate it all with our guide to the best series on Hulu to watch now!

Shōgun (2024)
100%

#1
Synopsis: Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the... [More]
Starring: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano
Directed By: Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca

This Fool (2022)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Julio Lopez has a heart of gold and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Julio attempts... [More]
Starring: Chris Estrada, Frankie Quiñones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz
Directed By: Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson

Reasonable Doubt (2022)
100%

#3
Synopsis: Jax Stewart is known to be the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice... [More]
Starring: Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Grovey
Directed By: Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore, Pilar Savone

The Bear (2022)
99%

#4
Synopsis: A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott
Directed By: Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Nate Matteson, Hiro Murai

Reservation Dogs (2021)
99%

#5
Synopsis: Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to... [More]
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor
Directed By: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch

Only Murders in the Building (2021)
98%

#6
Synopsis: Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death... [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton
Directed By: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman

Solar Opposites (2020)
98%

#7
Synopsis: A family of aliens from a better world must take refuge in middle America; they disagree on whether Earth is... [More]
Starring: Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack
Directed By: Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel

PEN15 (2019)
97%

#8
Synopsis: This comedy series depicts middle school as it really happened. Comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play versions of themselves... [More]
Starring: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle
Directed By: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Deborah Liebling

The Great (2020)
96%

#9
Synopsis: A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia following the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley
Directed By: Tony McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West

Mrs. America (2020)
96%

#10
Synopsis: "Mrs. America" tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne
Directed By: Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Stacey Sher

Difficult People (2015)
96%

#11
Synopsis: Life is really tough for Julie and Billy, two 30-something aspiring comics living and working in New York City. While... [More]
Starring: Julie Klausner, Billy Eichner, Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Julie Klausner, Brooke Posch, Dave Becky

Ramy (2019)
94%

#12
Synopsis: Ramy Hassan is a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. He... [More]
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked
Directed By: Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Ravi Nandan, Ari Katcher

Casual (2015)
94%

#13
Synopsis: You can go home again -- sort of. Bachelor Alex Cole finds himself living with his newly divorced sister in... [More]
Starring: Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi
Directed By: Jason Reitman, Helen Estabrook, Zander Lehmann

Black Cake (2023)
94%

#14
Synopsis: Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey... [More]
Starring: Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas
Directed By: Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey, Aaron Kaplan, Carla Gardini

Unprisoned (2023)
93%

#15
Synopsis: A messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom's life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison... [More]
Starring: Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Marque Richardson
Directed By: Tracy McMillan, Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Yvette Lee Bowser

Love, Victor (2020)
92%

#16
Synopsis: "Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed... [More]
Starring: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood
Directed By: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen

Looking for Alaska (2019)
92%

#17
Synopsis: Miles "Pudge" Halter wants to gain a deeper perspective on life, so he enrolls in boarding school. While he's there,... [More]
Starring: Kristine Froseth, Charlie Plummer, Denny Love, Jay Lee
Directed By: Stephanie Savage, Josh Schwartz, Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters

Future Man (2017)
91%

#18
Synopsis: Janitor Josh Futturman leads a pretty boring life, spending much of his time playing video games when he's not working.... [More]
Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment
Directed By: Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

The Girl From Plainville (2022)
91%

#19
Synopsis: The true story of Michelle Carter's "texting-suicide" case, exploring her relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono
Directed By: Elizabeth Hannah, Patrick Macmanus, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning

The Dropout (2022)
90%

#20
Synopsis: In a tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong, Elizabeth Holmes develops healthcare technology that puts millions of patients... [More]
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf
Directed By: Elizabeth Meriwether, Elizabeth Hannah, Liz Heldens, Katherine Pope

Animaniacs (2020)
90%

#21
Synopsis: The Warner siblings wreak havoc in the lives of everyone they meet.... [More]
Starring: Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille
Directed By: Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register

Dopesick (2021)
89%

#22
Synopsis: How one company triggered one of the worst drug epidemics in American history.... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever
Directed By: Beth Macy, Warren Littlefield, Danny Strong, John Goldwyn

The Patient (2022)
89%

#23
Synopsis: Therapist, Alan Strauss, is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi
Directed By: Steve Carell, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Caroline Moore

Life & Beth (2022)
89%

#24
Synopsis: Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good... [More]
Starring: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, Violet Young
Directed By: Amy Schumer, Kevin Kane, Ryan McFaul, Daniel Powell

Castle Rock (2018)
88%

#25
Synopsis: The psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of his works,... [More]
Starring: Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama
Directed By: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson

Shrill (2019)
88%

#26
Synopsis: Annie is a full-figured woman who wants to change her life -- but not her body; she is trying to... [More]
Starring: Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Ali Rushfield, Andrew Singer

The Looming Tower (2018)
88%

#27
Synopsis: "The Looming Tower" traces the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida in the late '90s and how a... [More]
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Wrenn Schmidt, Bill Camp
Directed By: Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, Lawrence Wright, Craig Zisk

A Murder at the End of the World (2023)
88%

#28
Synopsis: "A Murder at the End of the World" is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the... [More]
Starring: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling
Directed By: Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij, Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich

The Act (2019)
88%

#29
Synopsis: Dee Dee Blanchard is overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy, who is trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with... [More]
Starring: Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb
Directed By: Michelle Dean, Nick Antosca, Greg Shephard, Britton Rizzio

Fleishman Is in Trouble (2022)
87%

#30
Synopsis: Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he... [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody
Directed By: Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant

High Fidelity (2020)
86%

#31
Synopsis: Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop... [More]
Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy
Directed By: Zoë Kravitz, Veronica West, Sarah Kucserka, Josh Appelbaum

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)
86%

#32
Synopsis: As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a Salt Lake Valley,... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough
Directed By: Dustin Lance Black, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (2021)
86%

#33
Synopsis: While pursuing his dream of conquering the world, a megalomaniacal supervillain runs his evil organization into the ground.... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Directed By: Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish

Koala Man (2023)
86%

#34
Synopsis: A family father lives a not-so-secret identity as the titular hero who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty... [More]
Starring: Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner
Directed By: Justin Roiland, Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, Mike Cowap

Reboot (2022)
85%

#35
Synopsis: An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing... [More]
Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser
Directed By: Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeffrey Morton, Jaffar Mahmood

The Other Black Girl (2023)
85%

#36
Synopsis: Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel... [More]
Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish
Directed By: Zakiya Dalila Harris, Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Jordan Reddout

Tiny Beautiful Things (2023)
85%

#37
Synopsis: Clare revisits the most pivotal moments in her life as she writes for an advice column.... [More]
Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Quentin Plair, Sarah Pidgeon, Tanzyn Crawford
Directed By: Liz Tigelaar, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Levy Neustadter

The Hotwives of Orlando (2014)
85%

#38
Synopsis: Meet Tawny, Shauna, Veronica, Phe Phe, Crystal and Amanda. Not your average housewives; they're not even on the level of... [More]
Starring: Casey Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Kristen Schaal, Tymberlee Hill
Directed By: Paul Scheer

Marvel's Hit-Monkey (2021)
84%

#39
Synopsis: A vengeful Japanese snow monkey and the ghost of an American assassin cut down Tokyo's underworld.... [More]
Starring: Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, George Takei
Directed By: Will Speck, Josh Gordon, Jeph Loeb, Grant Gish

The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
83%

#40
Synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, this series is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used... [More]
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley
Directed By: Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken

11.22.63 (2016)
83%

#41
Synopsis: James Franco plays the role of Jake Epping, an ordinary high school teacher, who is presented with a chance to... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Chris Cooper, Sarah Gadon, Daniel Webber
Directed By: Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, Bridget Carpenter, Bryan Burk

Monsterland (2020)
83%

#42
Synopsis: Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts.... [More]
Starring: Adepero Oduye, Adria Arjona, Bill Camp, Charlie Tahan

Devs (2020)
82%

#43
Synopsis: "Devs" is an FX limited series that focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who works for Amaya,... [More]
Starring: Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier
Directed By: Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Eli Bush

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
79%

#44
Synopsis: The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt
Directed By: Liz Tigelaar, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter

Pam & Tommy (2022)
78%

#45
Synopsis: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's honeymoon sex tape is stolen and leaked to the public.... [More]
Starring: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman
Directed By: Robert D. Siegel, D.V. DeVincentis, Craig Gillespie, Seth Rogen

The Path (2016)
77%

#46
Synopsis: Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") stars in this Hulu original as Eddie Lane, a member of a new-age spiritualist movement known... [More]
Starring: Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, Hugh Dancy, Kyle Allen
Directed By: Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Michelle Lee

Y: The Last Man (2021)
77%

#47
Synopsis: Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the drama "Y: The Last Man" traverses... [More]
Starring: Diane Lane, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn
Directed By: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brian K. Vaughan, Eliza Clark

Woke (2020)
74%

#48
Synopsis: Keef is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected event changes his life; with a... [More]
Starring: Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, J.B. Smoove
Directed By: Keith Knight, Marshall Todd, Maurice Marable, Aeysha Carr

A Teacher (2020)
74%

#49
Synopsis: This drama series examines the complexities and consequences of an illicit sexual affair between a young teacher and her student.... [More]
Starring: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Ashley Zukerman, Shane Harper
Directed By: Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Kate Mara, Louise Shore

History of the World: Part II (2023)
73%

#50
Synopsis: A variety of sketches illustrate different periods of human history.... [More]
Starring: Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz
Directed By: Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz

Battleground (2012)
73%

#51
Synopsis: A campaign strategist and his team struggle to get an underdog candidate elected to the Senate.... [More]
Starring: Jack De Sena, Meighan Gerachis, Alison Haislip, Jay Hayden
Directed By: J.D. Walsh, Hagai Shaham, J.D. Walsh, Marc Webb

Tell Me Lies (2022)
73%

#52
Synopsis: Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their lives and the lives... [More]
Starring: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Alicia Crowder, Benjamin Wadsworth
Directed By: Meaghan Oppenheimer, Emma Roberts, Jonathan Levine, Karah Preiss

Welcome to Chippendales (2022)
72%

#53
Synopsis: The story of Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee who becomes the unlikely founder of a male revue that becomes a... [More]
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Stevens
Directed By: Kumail Nanjiani, Robert D. Siegel, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon

Candy (2022)
72%

#54
Synopsis: Candy Montgomery is a 1980's housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two kids, even the careful... [More]
Starring: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber
Directed By: Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Jessica Biel

The Full Monty (2023)
67%

#55
Synopsis: Brothers navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.... [More]
Starring: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer
Directed By: Simon Beaufoy, Alice Nutter, Lee Mason

American Horror Stories (2021)
66%

#56
Synopsis: "American Horror Stories" is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning anthology series "American Horror Story." The weekly... [More]
Starring: Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray

Pistol (2022)
65%

#57
Synopsis: Based on Jones' memoir "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol", the limited series "Pistol" is the story of a... [More]
Starring: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater
Directed By: Craig Pearce, Danny Boyle, Anita Camarata, Gail Lyon

Maggie (2022)
62%

#58
Synopsis: Dating is hard enough - it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her... [More]
Starring: Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral
Directed By: Justin Adler, Maggie Mull, Evan Hayes, Jeffrey Morton

Kindred (2022)
61%

#59
Synopsis: A young Black woman and aspiring writer has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles; before... [More]
Starring: Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin
Directed By: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Ari Handel, Darren Aronofsky, Janicza Bravo

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)
59%

#60
Synopsis: Based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, "Nine Perfect Strangers" takes place at a boutique... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans
Directed By: Jonathan Levine, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Nicole Kidman

Dollface (2019)
58%

#61
Synopsis: After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically reenter the... [More]
Starring: Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky
Directed By: Jordan Weiss, Ira Ungerleider, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom

Class of '09 (2023)
58%

#62
Synopsis: A suspense thriller limited series, "Class of '09," follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in... [More]
Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith
Directed By: Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine

Up Here (2023)
57%

#63
Synopsis: Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle... [More]
Starring: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons
Directed By: Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Death and Other Details (2024)
53%

#64
Synopsis: Imogene Scott finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room... [More]
Starring: Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli
Directed By: Heidi Cole McAdams, Mike Weiss, Marc Webb, Mark Martin

Reprisal (2019)
53%

#65
Synopsis: A relentless femme fatale who had been left for dead sets out for revenge against her brother and the Banished... [More]
Starring: Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport
Directed By: Josh Corbin, Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen, Jonathan Van Tulleken

Light as a Feather (2018)
50%

#66
Synopsis: Four best friends invite the shy new girl out on Halloween, but they quickly regret their decision when she suggests... [More]
Starring: Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Brianne Tju, Dylan Sprayberry
Directed By: R. Lee Fleming Jr.

Great Expectations (2023)
43%

#67
Synopsis: The series follows the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a... [More]
Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas
Directed By: Steven Knight, David W. Zucker, Dean Baker, Kate Crowe

Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019)
43%

#68
Synopsis: Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding, but after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into... [More]
Starring: Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta
Directed By: Mindy Kaling, Tracey Wigfield, Richard Curtis, Matt Warburton

Mike (2022)
43%

#69
Synopsis: The wild, tragic, and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture, heavyweight champion... [More]
Starring: Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby, Grace Zabriskie, Harvey Keitel
Directed By: Steven Rogers, Brett Hedblom, Bryan Unkeless, Claire Brown

The Premise (2021)
42%

#70
Synopsis: Host B.J. Novak works through timeless moral questions in unprecedented times and explores pressing topics like gun control, identity, social... [More]
Starring: B.J. Novak
Directed By: B.J. Novak, John Lesher

Shut Eye (2016)
37%

#71
Synopsis: Jeffrey Donovan stars in this Hulu-original drama as Charlie Haverford, a scam artist whose future is controlled by Fonso, a... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Donovan, Kadee Strickland, Isabella Rossellini, Susan Misner
Directed By: Leslie Bohem, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, John Shiban

How I Met Your Father (2022)
34%

#72
Synopsis: Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father.... [More]
Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley
Directed By: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas

Marvel's Helstrom (2020)
27%

#73
Synopsis: Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer; the siblings have a... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Ariana Guerra

Crossing Swords (2020)
27%

#74
Synopsis: Good-hearted peasant Patrick lands a position of squire at the castle, but his dream job turns into a nightmare when... [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Adam Pally, Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Eric Towner, John Harvatine IV, Seth Green, Tom Root

Saint X (2023)
19%

#75
Synopsis: A young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving... [More]
Starring: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah
Directed By: Leila Gerstein, Dee Rees, Stephen Williams, David Levine

