(Photo by FX/Hulu)
Best Hulu Series To Watch Right Now (February 2024)
Let’s take a look at the best shows on Hulu, ranked by Tomatometer! The service launched Peak TV programming like The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017 and Only Murders in the Building in 2021 With their direct partnership through FX, they expanded their cultural (and awards!) reach with Reservation Dogs, The Bear, A Murder at the End of the World, and the epic adaptation of James Clavell’s Shogun. With Disney now owning Hulu in full, the integration between the brands will continue to expand, and we’ll help you navigate it all with our guide to the best series on Hulu to watch now!
Synopsis:
Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the... [More]
Synopsis:
Julio Lopez has a heart of gold and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Julio attempts... [More]
Synopsis:
Jax Stewart is known to be the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice... [More]
Synopsis:
A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a... [More]
Synopsis:
Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to... [More]
Synopsis:
Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death... [More]
Synopsis:
A family of aliens from a better world must take refuge in middle America; they disagree on whether Earth is... [More]
Synopsis:
This comedy series depicts middle school as it really happened. Comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play versions of themselves... [More]
Synopsis:
A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia following the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.... [More]
Synopsis:
"Mrs. America" tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led... [More]
Synopsis:
Life is really tough for Julie and Billy, two 30-something aspiring comics living and working in New York City. While... [More]
Synopsis:
Ramy Hassan is a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. He... [More]
Synopsis:
You can go home again -- sort of. Bachelor Alex Cole finds himself living with his newly divorced sister in... [More]
Synopsis:
Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her children a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey... [More]
Synopsis:
A messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom's life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison... [More]
Synopsis:
"Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed... [More]
Synopsis:
Miles "Pudge" Halter wants to gain a deeper perspective on life, so he enrolls in boarding school. While he's there,... [More]
Synopsis:
Janitor Josh Futturman leads a pretty boring life, spending much of his time playing video games when he's not working.... [More]
Synopsis:
The true story of Michelle Carter's "texting-suicide" case, exploring her relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up... [More]
Synopsis:
In a tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong, Elizabeth Holmes develops healthcare technology that puts millions of patients... [More]
Synopsis:
The Warner siblings wreak havoc in the lives of everyone they meet.... [More]
Synopsis:
How one company triggered one of the worst drug epidemics in American history.... [More]
Synopsis:
Therapist, Alan Strauss, is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam... [More]
Synopsis:
Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good... [More]
Synopsis:
The psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of his works,... [More]
Synopsis:
Annie is a full-figured woman who wants to change her life -- but not her body; she is trying to... [More]
Synopsis:
"The Looming Tower" traces the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida in the late '90s and how a... [More]
Synopsis:
"A Murder at the End of the World" is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the... [More]
Synopsis:
Dee Dee Blanchard is overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy, who is trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with... [More]
Synopsis:
Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he... [More]
Synopsis:
Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop... [More]
Synopsis:
As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a Salt Lake Valley,... [More]
Synopsis:
While pursuing his dream of conquering the world, a megalomaniacal supervillain runs his evil organization into the ground.... [More]
Synopsis:
A family father lives a not-so-secret identity as the titular hero who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty... [More]
Synopsis:
An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing... [More]
Synopsis:
Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel... [More]
Synopsis:
Clare revisits the most pivotal moments in her life as she writes for an advice column.... [More]
Synopsis:
Meet Tawny, Shauna, Veronica, Phe Phe, Crystal and Amanda. Not your average housewives; they're not even on the level of... [More]
Synopsis:
A vengeful Japanese snow monkey and the ghost of an American assassin cut down Tokyo's underworld.... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, this series is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used... [More]
Synopsis:
James Franco plays the role of Jake Epping, an ordinary high school teacher, who is presented with a chance to... [More]
Synopsis:
Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts.... [More]
Synopsis:
"Devs" is an FX limited series that focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who works for Amaya,... [More]
Synopsis:
The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.... [More]
Synopsis:
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's honeymoon sex tape is stolen and leaked to the public.... [More]
Synopsis:
Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") stars in this Hulu original as Eddie Lane, a member of a new-age spiritualist movement known... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the drama "Y: The Last Man" traverses... [More]
Synopsis:
Keef is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected event changes his life; with a... [More]
Synopsis:
This drama series examines the complexities and consequences of an illicit sexual affair between a young teacher and her student.... [More]
Synopsis:
A variety of sketches illustrate different periods of human history.... [More]
Synopsis:
A campaign strategist and his team struggle to get an underdog candidate elected to the Senate.... [More]
Synopsis:
Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their lives and the lives... [More]
Synopsis:
The story of Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee who becomes the unlikely founder of a male revue that becomes a... [More]
Synopsis:
Candy Montgomery is a 1980's housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two kids, even the careful... [More]
Synopsis:
Brothers navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.... [More]
Synopsis:
"American Horror Stories" is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning anthology series "American Horror Story." The weekly... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on Jones' memoir "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol", the limited series "Pistol" is the story of a... [More]
Synopsis:
Dating is hard enough - it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her... [More]
Synopsis:
A young Black woman and aspiring writer has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles; before... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, "Nine Perfect Strangers" takes place at a boutique... [More]
Synopsis:
After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically reenter the... [More]
Synopsis:
A suspense thriller limited series, "Class of '09," follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in... [More]
Synopsis:
Set in New York City in 1999, Lindsay and Miguel fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle... [More]
Synopsis:
Imogene Scott finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room... [More]
Synopsis:
A relentless femme fatale who had been left for dead sets out for revenge against her brother and the Banished... [More]
Synopsis:
Four best friends invite the shy new girl out on Halloween, but they quickly regret their decision when she suggests... [More]
Synopsis:
The series follows the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a... [More]
Synopsis:
Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding, but after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into... [More]
Synopsis:
The wild, tragic, and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture, heavyweight champion... [More]
Synopsis:
Host B.J. Novak works through timeless moral questions in unprecedented times and explores pressing topics like gun control, identity, social... [More]
Synopsis:
Jeffrey Donovan stars in this Hulu-original drama as Charlie Haverford, a scam artist whose future is controlled by Fonso, a... [More]
Synopsis:
Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father.... [More]
Synopsis:
Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer; the siblings have a... [More]
Synopsis:
Good-hearted peasant Patrick lands a position of squire at the castle, but his dream job turns into a nightmare when... [More]
Synopsis:
A young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving... [More]