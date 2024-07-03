4 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in July

This July, travel a millennium ahead in time, and a millennium back, as new seasons of Futurama and Vikings: Valhalla arrive on their respective streaming services. They are joined by the beginnings of the ends of both Cobra Kai and Snowpiercer, which are entering their final seasons this month. These are the four streaming shows you should catch up on before they resume.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)



What it is: Set in the 11th century, this sequel to the series Vikings deals with the conflicts between the native English and the Danes as the latter continue to populate Britain. Season 3, which will conclude the show with the end of the Viking Age, premieres Thursday, July 11.

Why you should watch it: It’s like Game of Thrones but based more on real people and real events, or at least “real” legends. Fans of action-packed history, particularly the brutal swords and shield variety, a la Braveheart and King Arthur, will find it hard not to be entertained.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy at Fandango At Home, Google Play, Microsoft and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 13 hours (for seasons 1-2) or 80 hours with Vikings seasons 1-6.

Cobra Kai (Netflix)



What it is: A series continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Cobra Kai follows the original rival characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence as they lead a new generation of martial arts enthusiasts and face power-corrupt mentors from their past. The first five episodes of the sixth and final season premiere on Thursday, July 18.

Why you should watch it: What began as a nostalgic appreciation for and fresh take on a beloved movie hit from 40 years ago has become a classic property in its own right. The show offers a mix of action, drama, romance, and comedy, and easily appeals to adults who grew up with The Karate Kid as well as younger viewers who are new to the franchise. With the show ending after season 6 and a new Karate Kid movie on the way, now is the best time to catch up with what’s been going on with the San Fernando Valley dojos these last six years.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-5).

Commitment: Approx. 27.5 hours (for seasons 1-5)

Snowpiercer (AMC)



What it is: Based on the 1982 graphic novel Transperceneige and its 2013 film adaptation, also titled Snowpiercer, this series follows Earth’s remaining humans post-apocalypse as they reside on a perpetually moving train. Throughout the series, class differences among the passengers result in revolutionary measures. The first episode of its fourth and final season premieres Sunday, July 21.

Why you should watch it: As crazy as the premise sounds, Snowpiercer is sci-fi at its best, with its balanced combination of spectacle and substance. Technically marvelous in many regards, including its visual effects, the show also features an award-winning ensemble cast, and its plot addresses timeless social issues concerning class warfare. You’ll definitely want to catch a ride on Snowpiercer now that it’s ending with its fourth season.

Where to watch: AMC (with ads, seasons 1-3).

Commitment: Approx. 23.5 hours (for seasons 1-3)

Futurama (Hulu)



What it is: From Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, this animated sci-fi comedy series follows the employees of an interplanetary delivery service and their adventures around the galaxy. At the show’s center is Fry, a young man awoken 1,000 years after being accidentally cryogenically frozen, and he’s joined by a hilarious cast of humans, aliens, and robots.

Why you should watch it: The answer to this is the same as why Futurama is still going strong after 25 years and multiple resurrections: it’s a very smart and very funny social satire that never gets old. Plus, its characters are weird but relatable and immediately addicting, while its premise allows for a broad range of settings and scenarios. Similar to The Simpsons, after decades of being on the air, it continues to prove itself by attracting new generations of fans.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-11); buy at Fandango At Home, Prime Video, Microsoft, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 49 hours (for seasons 1-11)

