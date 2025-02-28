2025 Academy Awards: The Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here, and you can count on Rotten Tomatoes to give you all the live updates on who will take home the hardware. Emilia Pérez is the frontrunner with 13 noms while Wicked and The Brutalist follow with ten, including Best Picture for all three. Edward Berger’s Conclave and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown aren’t too far behind with 8 nominations each, including Best Directing for Mangold.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and come back tonight when we update the winners as they’re announced. The 97th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live on ABC and Hulu.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez

Ed Lachman, Maria

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Costume Design

Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown

Lisy Christl, Conclave

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Linda Muir, Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candles

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent