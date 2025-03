The stars and filmmakers of the year’s biggest films are making their way down the red carpet at Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the 2025 Academy Awards. Check out our red carpet gallery to see who’s arrived so far, including June Squibb (Thelma), Divine G (Sing Sing), Ariana Grande (Wicked), and more.

Ariana Grande Kit Connor Marlee Matlin Clarence Maclin and John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield June Squibb Rachel Sennott Kit Connor Fernanda Torres