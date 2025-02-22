2025 SAG Awards: See The Full List of Winners

“I want to be one of the greats.” Timothée Chalamet made history tonight when he became the youngest actor to win Best Actor at the 31st annual SAG Awards. A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that Chalamet stars in, was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. While Chalamet nabbed Best Actor, Edward Berger’s Conclave took home Best Ensemble and Demi Moore was honored with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, paving the way for her first Oscar win. On the TV side, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer continue to come out on top.

Read on for the full list of Screen Actor’s Guild winners.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Anora

A Complete Unknown

Conclave — WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown — WINNNER

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain — WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez — WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy — WINNER

Gladiator II

Wicked

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Dram Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun — WINNER

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building — WINNER

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin — WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building — WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun — WINNER

