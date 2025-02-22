2025 SAG Awards: See The Full List of Winners

TAGGED AS: Awards
“I want to be one of the greats.” Timothée Chalamet made history tonight when he became the youngest actor to win Best Actor at the 31st annual SAG Awards. A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that Chalamet stars in, was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. While Chalamet nabbed Best Actor, Edward Berger’s Conclave took home Best Ensemble and Demi Moore was honored with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, paving the way for her first Oscar win. On the TV side, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer continue to come out on top.
Read on for the full list of Screen Actor’s Guild winners.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Anora
A Complete Unknown
Conclave — WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown — WINNNER
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain — WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez — WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy — WINNER
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Dram Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun — WINNER
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building — WINNER
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin — WINNER
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series
Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building — WINNER
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun — WINNER
