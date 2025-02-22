Trophy Talk

2025 SAG Awards: See The Full List of Winners

DRAFT: A Complete Unknown and Shōgun win big at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards

by | February 23, 2025 | Comments

TAGGED AS:

“I want to be one of the greats.” Timothée Chalamet made history tonight when he became the youngest actor to win Best Actor at the 31st annual SAG Awards. A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic that Chalamet stars in, was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. While Chalamet nabbed Best Actor, Edward Berger’s Conclave took home Best Ensemble and Demi Moore was honored with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, paving the way for her first Oscar win. On the TV side, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer continue to come out on top.

Read on for the full list of Screen Actor’s Guild winners. 

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Anora 
A Complete Unknown
Conclave WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown WINNNER
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain — WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in  a Motion Picture  

Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy  — WINNER
Gladiator II
Wicked

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Dram Series

Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun WINNER
Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building WINNER
Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin — WINNER
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series

Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building — WINNER
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in  Television Series 

The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun — WINNER

Thumbnail image by Searchlight Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News