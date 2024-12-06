Wicked, Dune 2 Named the Best Films of 2024 by AFI

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced its official selections of the top ten movies and TV shows of 2023 today, and the best picture race has come into sharper focus with frontrunners like Wicked, The Brutatlist, Anora, and Conclave all earning the top film distinction by the film conservatory.

Universal Pictures, A24, and Searchlight were the big winners on the film side, taking home two prizes each. With an equal mix of blockbusters and indie fare, most moviegoers would likely be pleased if this list translated to the Best Picture lineup. Last year, Oppenheimer was honored just days before it took home the top film prize, while Shōgun and Hacks were dubbed two of the best shows of 2023 by AFI before their respective repeat Emmy wins this September.

Read below for the full list of AFI winners, and if you’re as obsessed with awards as we are, check out our Awards Leaderboard for 2024/2025.

Top 10 Movies

96% Anora (2024)

97% The Brutalist (2024)

- - A Complete Unknown (2025)

88% Barbie (2023)

92% Dune: Part Two (2024)

76% Emilia Pérez (2024)

87% Nickel Boys (2024)

96% A Real Pain (2024)

98% Sing Sing (2023)

89% Wicked (2024)

Top 10 TV Shows

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 4 (2024)

89% The Bear: Season 3 (2024)

98% Hacks: Season 3 (2024)

95% A Man on the Inside: Season 1 (2024)

91% Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season 1 (2024)

97% Shrinking: Season 2 (2024)

94% Nobody Wants This: Season 1 (2024)

95% The Penguin: Limited Series (2024)

99% Shōgun: Limited Series (2024)

84% True Detective: Season 3 (2019)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

99% Baby Reindeer: Limited Series (2024)

Thumbnail image by Universal Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.