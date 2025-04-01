CinemaCon 2025 - Day 1: Sony Offers First Looks at Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

(Photo by Sony Pictures Animation)

CinemaCon is back! The “largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry” returns for 2025 and Hollywood’s biggest studios will share updates on their upcoming theatrical slate. Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Walt Disney Studios will reveal trailers, first looks, release dates, casting announcements, and more. Check back all week as we dig into the three biggest moments for each studio at CinemaCon 2025.

Day 1 – Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Swings Back into Theaters with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Fans of the web-slinger were given huge updates for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Sony provided us with an official title for Spider-Man 4 and release dates for it and Beyond the Spider-Verse.

(Photo by Sony Pictures)

Brand New Day director Dusin Daniel Cretton took the stage to share his love for Spidey’s heart and humor, sharing the Marvel hero “made me believe the hero behind the mask wasn’t so different from me.” Meanwhile, star Tom Holland sent in a video message from his shoot of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey saying, “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start.” The first of Holland’s Spider-Man films without “Home” in the title, this could send the franchise in an exciting new direction. It releases two months after Avengers: Doomsday and 10 months ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, so expect it to have a major impact on the future of the MCU.

(Photo by Sony Pictures Animation)

In addition to learning its official release date, the CinemaCon crowd got a first look at Beyond the Spider-Verse. Featuring the franchise’s gorgeous animation, the footage showed Miles Morales facing off against Miles G. Morales’ Prowler. A fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse, Miles declares he’ll be doing things his way. Producer Phil Lord promised the film would be a “massive finale to the trilogy” and is fully being prepped for release in large format screens.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell Soar in First Look at Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The CinemaCon crowd was given a first look at Margot Robbie in her first role since Barbie. In a film that features two people who are “reckoning with their pasts to find love in the present,” director Kogonada pairs the star with Colin Farrell in his upcoming romance filled with magical realism. In an emotional and uplifting first trailer, the director shows off his “two extraordinary stars at the peak of their craft.” Invoking shades of Big Fish and La La Land, the film will likely be a big hit with audiences. Also, with its talent, star power, and September 19 release date, expect a big awards push for the Sony pictures release.

The Beatles Biopic Cast Its Fab Four and Announces a Four-Film Cinematic Event

(Photo by Sony Pictures)

Closing out the Sony presentation was perhaps the biggest news out of CinemaCon in years. Director Sam Mendes has officially cast four of Hollywood’s brightest young stars as the legendary rockers:

Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney

Harris Dickinson is John Lennon

Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr

Joseph Quinn is George Harrison

In an ambitious and historic move, the four-film cinematic event will release in its entirety in April 2028. The films will weave together and “combine to tell the story of the greatest band ever.” Sony chairman and CEO Tom Rothman described the project as “the first binge-able theatrical experience.”

Day 2 – Lionsgate

The John Wick Universe Explodes with Three New Films and Ballerina

Lionsgate’s presentation kicked off with an action-packed start featuring an extended clip from Ballerina. The footage showed that there’s no doubt Ana De Armas’ assassin will bring the same amount of brutality and physicality to the role as Keanu Reeves has in the franchise. The star revealed she underwent “three and a half to four months of training” for “four to five hours a day” for the role and promised creative fight sequences that incorporate the grace and flexibility of a true ballerina.

(Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Chair Adam Fogelson then went on to officially reveal three new films are in the works for the franchise:

John Wick: Chapter 5 – Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski will return, and the sequel is now in active development.

Caine Spin-off – Donnie Yen will return to star in and direct the film, which is set to go into production later this year.

Animated Prequel Movie – The story will follow John before the events of the first film, as he “completes the Impossible Task — the killing of al his rivals in one night — in order to free himself from his obligation to the High Table.”

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Wow in Paul Feig’s The Housemaid

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

A new universe could be taking shape as the first film adaptation in The Housemaid book series arrives in theaters this Christmas. Stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and director Paul Feig hit the stage to debut the first trailer to the CinemaCon crowd. The film, which brought Seyfried to “places I never thought I’d go to,” features twists and turns that will delight both lovers of the series and fans of thrillers.

Hurry Up Tomorrow Delivers an All-New Look Inside the Mind of The Weeknd

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Closing the presentation was Trey Edward Shults’ Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Jenna Ortega and Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. Shults and Ortega took the stage to preview the thriller, which the director described as a “singular visceral cinematic experience, very soulful,” while the star said it was a look inside Abel’s brain and was more like an “experience or feeling” than a traditional movie. After debuting the brand new trailer, The Weeknd took the stage to perform two new songs from the film, “Cry for Me” and “Open Hearts,” as well as his hit “Blinding Lights.”

Thumbnail image by Sony Pictures Animation

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.