All Bradley Cooper Movies Ranked

After breaking into the mainstream as smarm personified in Wedding Crashers, Bradley Cooper seemed poised for a career filled with rude comedies and rom-coms — and for a few years, his filmography threatened to live down to those limited expectations, with stuff like Failure to Launch and All About Steve surrounding his follow-up hit The Hangover. Once he had half a chance, however, Cooper flashed his dramatic chops, giving audiences a feel for what he could really do in Limitless before vaulting into the Oscar-nominated A-list with American SniperSilver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle. Factor in his MCU stint as the lovably misanthropic Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s clear we’ve seen just the tip of what this multi-hyphenate talent can do. For further proof, here’s a look at all Bradley Cooper movies, rounded up and sorted by Tomatometer!

#35

All About Steve (2009)
6%

#35
Adjusted Score: 11369%
Critics Consensus: All About Steve is an oddly creepy, sour film, featuring a heroine so desperate and peculiar that audiences may be more likely to pity than root for her.
Synopsis: After a lovely blind date, crossword-puzzle creator Mary Horowitz (Sandra Bullock) falls head over heels in love with Steve (Bradley... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church, Bradley Cooper, Ken Jeong
Directed By: Phil Traill

#34

Serena (2014)
16%

#34
Adjusted Score: 20016%
Critics Consensus: Serena unites an impressive array of talent on either side of the cameras -- then leaves viewers to wonder how it all went so wrong.
Synopsis: In Depression-era North Carolina, the barren wife (Jennifer Lawrence) of an ambitious timber baron (Bradley Cooper) sets out to murder... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Toby Jones, Rhys Ifans
Directed By: Susanne Bier

#33

Valentine's Day (2010)
18%

#33
Adjusted Score: 24067%
Critics Consensus: Eager to please and stuffed with stars, Valentine's Day squanders its promise with a frantic, episodic plot and an abundance of rom-com cliches.
Synopsis: In a series of interconnected stories, various Los Angeles residents (Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper) wend their way through... [More]
Starring: Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper
Directed By: Garry Marshall

#32

Aloha (2015)
20%

#32
Adjusted Score: 25435%
Critics Consensus: Meandering and insubstantial, Aloha finds writer-director Cameron Crowe at his most sentimental and least compelling.
Synopsis: While on assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, military contractor Brian Gilcrest (Bradley Cooper) reconnects with his old flame Tracy Woodside (Rachel... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, Bill Murray
Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 28219%
Critics Consensus: Less a comedy than an angrily dark action thriller, The Hangover Part III diverges from the series' rote formula but offers nothing compelling in its place.
Synopsis: It's been two years since the gang known as the Wolfpack narrowly escaped disaster in Bangkok. Now, Phil (Bradley Cooper),... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#30

Case 39 (2009)
21%

#30
Adjusted Score: 22253%
Critics Consensus: Director Christian Alvert has a certain stylish flair, but it's wasted on Case 39's frightless, unoriginal plot.
Synopsis: In her many years as a social worker, Emily Jenkins (Renée Zellweger) thinks she has seen it all -- until... [More]
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland, Ian McShane, Bradley Cooper
Directed By: Christian Alvart

#29

The Words (2012)
24%

#29
Adjusted Score: 29023%
Critics Consensus: Neither as clever nor as interesting as it appears to think it is, The Words maroons its talented stars in an overly complex, dramatically inert literary thriller that's ultimately a poor substitute for a good book.
Synopsis: When shallow wannabe-writer Rory (Bradley Cooper) finds an old manuscript tucked away in a bag, he decides to pass the... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Irons, Dennis Quaid, Olivia Wilde
Directed By: Brian Klugman, Lee Sternthal

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 29243%
Critics Consensus: The few comic gags sprinkled throughout the movie fail to spice up this formulaic rom-com.
Synopsis: A young man (Matthew McConaughey) continues to live at the home of parents who, in desperation to push him out... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Bartha
Directed By: Tom Dey

#27

Burnt (2015)
28%

#27
Adjusted Score: 33166%
Critics Consensus: Burnt offers a few spoonfuls of compelling culinary drama, but they're lost in a watery goulash dominated by an unsavory main character and overdone clichés.
Synopsis: Adam Jones (Bradley Cooper) was once a top chef in Paris until drugs and alcohol led to a meltdown that... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Omar Sy, Daniel Brühl
Directed By: John Wells

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 42726%
Critics Consensus: A crueler, darker, raunchier carbon copy of the first installment, The Hangover Part II lacks the element of surprise -- and most of the joy -- that helped make the original a hit.
Synopsis: Two years after the disastrous events in Las Vegas, it is now Stu's (Ed Helms) turn to walk down the... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 40246%
Critics Consensus: Like many anthologies, New York, I Love You has problems of consistency, but it isn't without its moments.
Synopsis: On the eve of her wedding, a Hasidic woman (Natalie Portman) considers a romance with another man, in one of... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Natalie Portman, Blake Lively, Orlando Bloom
Directed By: Fatih Akin, Yvan Attal, Allen Hughes, Shunji Iwai

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 40428%
Critics Consensus: Wet Hot American Summer's incredibly talented cast is too often outmatched by a deeply silly script that misses its targets at least as often as it skewers them.
Synopsis: Set on the last day of camp, in the hot summer of 1981, "Wet Hot American Summer" follows a group... [More]
Starring: Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Showalter, Marguerite Moreau
Directed By: David Wain

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 47691%
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of a talented cast, He's Just Not That Into You devotes too little time to each of its protagonists, thus reducing them to stereotypes.
Synopsis: Baltimore-based friends and lovers, all in their 20s and 30s, try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly
Directed By: Ken Kwapis

#22

Yes Man (2008)
46%

#22
Adjusted Score: 51988%
Critics Consensus: Jim Carrey's comic convulsions are the only bright spots in this otherwise dim and predictable comedy.
Synopsis: Carl Allen (Jim Carrey) is stuck in a rut with his negative ways. Then he goes to a self-help seminar... [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel, Bradley Cooper, John Michael Higgins
Directed By: Peyton Reed

#21

Hit & Run (2012)
48%

#21
Adjusted Score: 53445%
Critics Consensus: Though Hit & Run has some surprisingly oft-kilter filmmaking, the action doesn't add to much and the writing's a bit smug.
Synopsis: Charlie Bronson (Dax Shepard), a nice guy with a shady past as a getaway driver, breaks out of the witness... [More]
Starring: Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Bradley Cooper, Tom Arnold
Directed By: Dax Shepard, David Palmer

#20

The A-Team (2010)
49%

#20
Adjusted Score: 56215%
Critics Consensus: The A-Team assembles a top-rate cast only to ditch the show's appealingly silly premise for explosive yet muddled blockbuster filmmaking.
Synopsis: A man who loves when a plan comes together, Hannibal Smith (Liam Neeson) leads a close-knit team of elite operatives.... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#19

Joy (2015)
60%

#19
Adjusted Score: 70272%
Critics Consensus: Joy is anchored by a strong performance from Jennifer Lawrence, although director David O. Russell's uncertain approach to its fascinating fact-based tale only sporadically sparks bursts of the titular emotion.
Synopsis: A story of a family across four generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman (Jennifer Lawrence) who founds... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Edgar Ramírez, Diane Ladd
Directed By: David O. Russell

#18

War Dogs (2016)
61%

#18
Adjusted Score: 74624%
Critics Consensus: War Dogs rises on the strength of Jonah Hill's compelling performance to take a lightly entertaining look at troubling real-world events.
Synopsis: With the war in Iraq raging on, a young man (Jonah Hill) offers his childhood friend a chance to make... [More]
Starring: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas, Bradley Cooper
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#17

My Little Eye (2002)
67%

#17
Adjusted Score: 52567%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As part of an Internet reality show, five people sign up to spend six months in a mansion while cameras... [More]
Starring: Kris Lemche, Stephen O'Reilly, Laura Regan, Jennifer Sky
Directed By: Marc Evans

#16

Limitless (2011)
69%

#16
Adjusted Score: 76701%
Critics Consensus: Although its script is uneven, Neil Burger directs Limitless with plenty of visual panache, and Bradley Cooper makes for a charismatic star.
Synopsis: Facing unemployment and his girlfriend's rejection, writer Eddie Morra (Bradley Cooper) is sure that he has no future. That all... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish, Anna Friel
Directed By: Neil Burger

#15

The Mule (2018)
71%

#15
Adjusted Score: 81201%
Critics Consensus: A flawed yet enjoyable late-period Eastwood entry, The Mule stubbornly retains its footing despite a few missteps on its occasionally unpredictable path.
Synopsis: Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, 90-year-old horticulturist Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for... [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#14

American Sniper (2014)
72%

#14
Adjusted Score: 84392%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Clint Eastwood's sure-handed direction and a gripping central performance from Bradley Cooper, American Sniper delivers a tense, vivid tribute to its real-life subject.
Synopsis: U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper) takes his sole mission -- protect his comrades -- to heart and becomes... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Jake McDorman, Luke Grimes
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 72501%
Critics Consensus: A creative and energetic adaptation of a Clive Barker short story, with enough scares and thrills to be a potential cult classic.
Synopsis: When struggling photographer Leon Kaufman (Bradley Cooper) meets the owner of a prominent art gallery, he sees a chance for... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Leslie Bibb, Vinnie Jones, Brooke Shields
Directed By: Ryûhei Kitamura

#12

Wedding Crashers (2005)
76%

#12
Adjusted Score: 82401%
Critics Consensus: Wedding Crashers is both raunchy and sweet, and features top-notch comic performances from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.
Synopsis: Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams
Directed By: David Dobkin

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 86069%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious to a fault, The Place Beyond the Pines finds writer/director Derek Cianfrance reaching for -- and often grasping -- thorny themes of family, fatherhood, and fate.
Synopsis: In upstate New York, two men (Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper), and later, their sons (Dane DeHaan, Emory Cohen) must deal... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Rose Byrne
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

#10

The Hangover (2009)
78%

#10
Adjusted Score: 87964%
Critics Consensus: With a clever script and hilarious interplay among the cast, The Hangover nails just the right tone of raunchy humor, and the non-stop laughs overshadow any flaw.
Synopsis: Two days before his wedding, Doug (Justin Bartha) and three friends (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis) drive to Las... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#9

Nightmare Alley (2021)
80%

#9
Adjusted Score: 93349%
Critics Consensus: While it may not hit quite as hard as the original, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley is a modern noir thriller with a pleasantly pulpy spin.
Synopsis: When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 116229%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's action-packed plot, dazzling visuals, and irreverent humor add up to a sequel that's almost as fun -- if not quite as thrillingly fresh -- as its predecessor.
Synopsis: Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista
Directed By: James Gunn

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 114144%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#6

A Star Is Born (2018)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 121901%
Critics Consensus: With appealing leads, deft direction, and an affecting love story, A Star Is Born is a remake done right -- and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling.
Synopsis: Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- struggling artist Ally. She has just about given... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay
Directed By: Bradley Cooper

#5

Licorice Pizza (2021)
91%

#5
Adjusted Score: 103114%
Critics Consensus: Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.
Synopsis: Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the... [More]
Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 102325%
Critics Consensus: Silver Linings Playbook walks a tricky thematic tightrope, but David O. Russell's sensitive direction and some sharp work from a talented cast gives it true balance.
Synopsis: After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver
Directed By: David O. Russell

#3

American Hustle (2013)
92%

#3
Adjusted Score: 103246%
Critics Consensus: Riotously funny and impeccably cast, American Hustle compensates for its flaws with unbridled energy and some of David O. Russell's most irrepressibly vibrant direction.
Synopsis: Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) dabbles in forgery and loan-sharking, but when he falls for fellow grifter Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams),... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams
Directed By: David O. Russell

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 105689%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor.
Synopsis: Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel
Directed By: James Gunn

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 127893%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

