All Ryan Gosling Movies Ranked

Not every child actor grows up to be a multiple Oscar nominee, but then, not every child actor is Ryan Gosling. After a stint singing and dancing alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears on The Mickey Mouse Club, Gosling flashed early signs of his potential in movies like Remember the Titans and The Believer, then melted hearts everywhere as Noah Calhoun in The Notebook. Just two years later, he’d garner his first Best Actor nod for Half Nelson, as he starred in a string of acclaimed independent films like Lars and the Real Girl and Blue Valentine. Even as he’s risen to the A-list, he continues to star in a wide variety of projects, from cult favorites like Drive and The Nice Guys to high-profile spectacles like Blade Runner 2049 and La La Land, which earned him his second Oscar nomination. With all of that in mind, we’ve rounded up all Ryan Gosling movies and sorted them by Tomatometer. Have look below and see where your favorites land!

Drive (2011)
93%79%

Critics Consensus: With its hyper-stylized blend of violence, music, and striking imagery, Drive represents a fully realized vision of arthouse action.
Synopsis: Driver is a skilled Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. Though he projects an icy exterior,... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks
Directed By: Nicolas Winding Refn

La La Land (2016)
91%81%

Critics Consensus: La La Land breathes new life into a bygone genre with thrillingly assured direction, powerful performances, and an irresistible excess of heart.
Synopsis: Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt
Directed By: Damien Chazelle

The Nice Guys (2016)
91%79%

Critics Consensus: The Nice Guys hearkens back to the buddy comedies of a bygone era while adding something extra courtesy of a knowing script and the irresistible chemistry of its leads.
Synopsis: Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is a down-on-his-luck private eye in 1977 Los Angeles. Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) is a hired... [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer
Directed By: Shane Black

Half Nelson (2006)
91%82%

Critics Consensus: Half Nelson features powerful performances from Ryan Gosling and Shareeka Epps. It's a wise, unsentimental portrait of lonely people at the crossroads.
Synopsis: Dan Dunne (Ryan Gosling) is a history teacher at a Brooklyn school. Though well-liked by his students and colleagues, he... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps, Anthony Mackie, Deborah Rush
Directed By: Ryan Fleck

The Big Short (2015)
89%88%

Critics Consensus: The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain.
Synopsis: In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting.... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt
Directed By: Adam McKay

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
88%81%

Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor's story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.
Synopsis: Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

First Man (2018)
87%67%

Critics Consensus: First Man uses a personal focus to fuel a look back at a pivotal moment in human history - and takes audiences on a soaring dramatic journey along the way.
Synopsis: Hoping to reach the moon by the end of the decade, NASA plans a series of extremely dangerous, unprecedented missions... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler
Directed By: Damien Chazelle

Blue Valentine (2010)
86%77%

Critics Consensus: This emotionally gripping examination of a marriage on the rocks isn't always easy to watch, but Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling give performances of unusual depth and power.
Synopsis: Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. To the casual observer, everything... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams, Faith Wladyka, John Doman
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

The Ides of March (2011)
83%73%

Critics Consensus: While not exactly exposing revelatory truths, The Ides of March is supremely well-acted drama that moves at a measured, confident clip.
Synopsis: As Ohio's Democratic primary nears, charming Gov. Mike Morris (George Clooney) seems a shoo-in for the nomination over his opponent,... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti
Directed By: George Clooney

The Believer (2001)
83%82%

Critics Consensus: Gosling commands the screen with a raw, electrifying performance.
Synopsis: A little knowledge is a dangerous thing -- an adage proven with shocking ramifications in Henry Bean's "The Believer." The... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Summer Phoenix, Glenn Fitzgerald, Theresa Russell
Directed By: Henry Bean

Critics Consensus: Lars and the Real Girl could've so easily been a one-joke movie. But the talented cast, a great script, and direction never condescends to its character or the audience.
Synopsis: Extremely shy Lars (Ryan Gosling) finds it impossible to make friends or socialize. His brother (Paul Schneider) and sister-in-law (Emily... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson
Directed By: Craig Gillespie

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
79%78%

Critics Consensus: It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love's unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws.
Synopsis: Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone
Directed By: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Critics Consensus: Ambitious to a fault, The Place Beyond the Pines finds writer/director Derek Cianfrance reaching for -- and often grasping -- thorny themes of family, fatherhood, and fate.
Synopsis: In upstate New York, two men (Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper), and later, their sons (Dane DeHaan, Emory Cohen) must deal... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Rose Byrne
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

Fracture (2007)
72%73%

Critics Consensus: Though Fracture's plot is somewhat implausible, the onscreen face-off between Gosling and Hopkins overshadows any faults.
Synopsis: Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling), a hotshot prosecutor, is about to leave his post for a lucrative job at a private... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, David Strathairn, Rosamund Pike
Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

The Slaughter Rule (2002)
74%43%

Critics Consensus: A bleak but original indie, The Slaughter Rule benefits from outstanding performances by Ryan Gosling and David Morse.
Synopsis: Roy (Ryan Gosling) gets cut from his high school football team just days after his estranged father dies. For him,... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, David Morse, David Cale, Eddie Spears
Directed By: Alex Smith, Andrew J. Smith

Remember the Titans (2000)
72%93%

Critics Consensus: An inspirational crowd-pleaser with a healthy dose of social commentary, Remember the Titans may be predictable, but it's also well-crafted and features terrific performances.
Synopsis: In Virginia, high school football is a way of life, an institution revered, each game celebrated more lavishly than Christmas,... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Donald Adeosun Faison, Wood Harris
Directed By: Boaz Yakin

The Notebook (2004)
53%85%

Critics Consensus: It's hard not to admire its unabashed sentimentality, but The Notebook is too clumsily manipulative to rise above its melodramatic clichés.
Synopsis: In 1940s South Carolina, mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and rich girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) are desperately in love.... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands
Directed By: Nick Cassavetes

Song to Song (2017)
44%37%

Critics Consensus: As visually sumptuous as it is narratively spartan, Terrence Malick's Song to Song echoes elements of the writer-director's recent work -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis: Set against the Austin, Texas, music scene, two entangled couples -- struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling),... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman
Directed By: Terrence Malick

Only God Forgives (2013)
41%37%

Critics Consensus: Director Refn remains as visually stylish as ever, but Only God Forgives fails to add enough narrative smarts or relatable characters to ground its beautifully filmed depravity.
Synopsis: In Thailand, a drug trafficker's (Ryan Gosling) icy mother (Kristin Scott Thomas) sends him on a mission to avenge his... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vithaya Pansringarm, Rhatha Phongam
Directed By: Nicolas Winding Refn

All Good Things (2010)
35%37%

Critics Consensus: It's well-acted, and the true story that inspired it offers plenty of drama -- which is why it's so frustrating that All Good Things is so clichéd and frustratingly ambiguous.
Synopsis: Heir to a real-estate dynasty, David Marks (Ryan Gosling) lives in the shadow of his father, Sanford (Frank Langella). He... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Kirsten Dunst, Frank Langella, Lily Rabe
Directed By: Andrew Jarecki

Critics Consensus: The United States of Leland has its moments, but they're undermined by a muddled plot, unsympathetic characters, and frustratingly uneven performances.
Synopsis: A withdrawn young man, Leland Fitzgerald (Ryan Gosling) is imprisoned for the murder of a mentally disabled boy, who also... [More]
Starring: Don Cheadle, Ryan Gosling, Chris Klein, Jena Malone
Directed By: Matthew Ryan Hoge

Gangster Squad (2013)
30%57%

Critics Consensus: Though it's stylish and features a talented cast, Gangster Squad suffers from lackluster writing, underdeveloped characters, and an excessive amount of violence.
Synopsis: Ruthless, Brooklyn-born mobster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn) has 1949 Los Angeles in an iron fist, as he accumulates a fortune... [More]
Starring: Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Nick Nolte, Robert Patrick
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

Murder by Numbers (2002)
30%49%

Critics Consensus: A predictable police procedural that works better as a character study rather than a thriller.
Synopsis: The body of a young woman is found in a ditch in the woods of the small California coastal town... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Gosling, Michael Pitt, Agnes Bruckner
Directed By: Barbet Schroeder

Stay (2005)
26%70%

Critics Consensus: A muddled brain-teaser, Stay has a solid cast and innovative visuals but little beneath the surface.
Synopsis: Sam Foster (Ewan McGregor), a psychiatrist, has a new patient, Henry Letham (Ryan Gosling), who claims to be suicidal. In... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts, Ryan Gosling, Elizabeth Reaser
Directed By: Marc Forster

