2025 BAFTA WINNERS

Conclave wins the top prize at the 78th British Academy Film Awards

On Sunday, the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) was handed out at the Royal Albert Hall in London hosted by David Tennant. And Awards Season continues to surprise as Conclave upset very recent Best Picture frontrunner Anora to won Best Film and Best British Film at the annual fete for the best films in British cinema. However, Anora, our runner-up on the awards leaderboard, did not get shut out, taking home Best Casting and Best Actress for breakout Mikey Madison. We are hoping we can reach a consensus when the SAG Awards are announced on Sunday. Keep the Awards Tour Hub bookmarked so you can stay up to date with all the industry happenings. 

Read on for the full list of BAFTA winners. Was your favorite snubbed? Let us know in the comments.

Best Film

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird  
Blitz 
Conclave – WINNER
Gladiator II
Hard Truths 
Kneecap 
Lee 
Love Lies Bleeding 
The Outrun 
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Hoard
Kneecap – WINNER
Monkey Man 
Santosh 
Sister Midnight 

Outstanding Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light 
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig 

Documentary

Black Box Diaries
Daughters 
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – WINNER
Will & Harper 

Animated Film

Flow – Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža
Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek – WINNER
The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Director

Anora
The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Emilia Pérez
The Substance

Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist 
Kneecap 
A Real Pain – WINNER
The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown 
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boyss
Sing Sing 

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER
Demi Moore – The Substance
Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Casting

Anora – WINNER
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown z
Conclave 
Kneecap 

Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Emilia Pérez 
Nosferatu 

Editing

Anora 
Conclave – WINNER
Dune: Part Two 
Emilia Pérez 
Kneecap 

Score

The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave 
Emilia Pérez 
Nosferatu 
The Wild Robot 

Costume Design

Blitz 
A Complete Unknown 
Conclave 
Nosferatu 
Wicked – WINNER

Make-up & Hair

Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez 
Nosferatu 
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked 

Production Design

The Brutalist 
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Nosferatu 
Wicked – WINNER

Sound

Blitz 
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Gladiator Ii  
The Substance
Wicked 

Special Visual Effects

Better Man 
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Gladiator II
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes 
Wicked 

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson- WINNER
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan

