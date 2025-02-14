2025 BAFTA WINNERS

On Sunday, the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) was handed out at the Royal Albert Hall in London hosted by David Tennant. And Awards Season continues to surprise as Conclave upset very recent Best Picture frontrunner Anora to won Best Film and Best British Film at the annual fete for the best films in British cinema. However, Anora, our runner-up on the awards leaderboard, did not get shut out, taking home Best Casting and Best Actress for breakout Mikey Madison. We are hoping we can reach a consensus when the SAG Awards are announced on Sunday. Keep the Awards Tour Hub bookmarked so you can stay up to date with all the industry happenings.

Read on for the full list of BAFTA winners. Was your favorite snubbed? Let us know in the comments.

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave – WINNER

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Hoard

Kneecap – WINNER

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Outstanding Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – WINNER

Will & Harper

Animated Film

Flow – Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek – WINNER

The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Director

Anora

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Substance

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain – WINNER

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boyss

Sing Sing

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER

Demi Moore – The Substance

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Casting

Anora – WINNER

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown z

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Editing

Anora

Conclave – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Score

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Costume Design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Make-up & Hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Gladiator Ii

The Substance

Wicked

Special Visual Effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Gladiator II

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson- WINNER

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

