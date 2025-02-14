2025 BAFTA WINNERS

TAGGED AS: Awards, Emmy Nominations, Emmys
On Sunday, the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) was handed out at the Royal Albert Hall in London hosted by David Tennant. And Awards Season continues to surprise as Conclave upset very recent Best Picture frontrunner Anora to won Best Film and Best British Film at the annual fete for the best films in British cinema. However, Anora, our runner-up on the awards leaderboard, did not get shut out, taking home Best Casting and Best Actress for breakout Mikey Madison. We are hoping we can reach a consensus when the SAG Awards are announced on Sunday. Keep the Awards Tour Hub bookmarked so you can stay up to date with all the industry happenings.
Read on for the full list of BAFTA winners. Was your favorite snubbed? Let us know in the comments.
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Bird
Blitz
Conclave – WINNER
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Hoard
Kneecap – WINNER
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez – WINNER
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – WINNER
Will & Harper
Flow – Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža
Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek – WINNER
The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Anora
The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Substance
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain – WINNER
The Substance
A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boyss
Sing Sing
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER
Demi Moore – The Substance
Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Anora – WINNER
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown z
Conclave
Kneecap
The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Anora
Conclave – WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER
Blitz
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Gladiator Ii
The Substance
Wicked
Better Man
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Gladiator II
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson- WINNER
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan