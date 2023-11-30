Killers of the Flower Moon Takes Best Film at New York Film Critics Circle, Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2023 awards this morning on Twitter, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon took the top prize, with star Lily Gladstone winning Best Actress. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer also won two prizes, including Best Director. Todd Haynes’ May December also received dual honors, for its screenplay and Best Supporting Actor Charles Melton, who beat the likes of Robert De Niro and Robert Downey Jr. in the process, further cementing his Oscar contender status.

The NYFCC Awards are chosen by a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general-interest publications. Last year, Tár won Best Film, while S. S. Rajamouli was voted Best Director for RRR.

Read on for the full list of winners below, and if you’re as obsessed with awards as we are, make sure to check our Awards Leaderboard and new Awards Tour Podcast to keep up to date on buzz and accolades for the best movies of the 2023/2024 awards season.

Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, Passages

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Screenplay: Todd Haynes, May December

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, May December

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron

Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best First Film: Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

Special Award: Karen Cooper of Film Forum.

