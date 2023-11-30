Killers of the Flower Moon Takes Best Film at New York Film Critics Circle, Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director

TAGGED AS: Academy Awards, Awards, golden globes, New York Film Critics, NYFCC, Oscars, Top Movies 2023
The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2023 awards this morning on Twitter, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon took the top prize, with star Lily Gladstone winning Best Actress. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer also won two prizes, including Best Director. Todd Haynes’ May December also received dual honors, for its screenplay and Best Supporting Actor Charles Melton, who beat the likes of Robert De Niro and Robert Downey Jr. in the process, further cementing his Oscar contender status.
The NYFCC Awards are chosen by a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general-interest publications. Last year, Tár won Best Film, while S. S. Rajamouli was voted Best Director for RRR.
Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, Passages
Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Screenplay: Todd Haynes, May December
Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, May December
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron
Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Best First Film: Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros
Special Award: Karen Cooper of Film Forum.