(Photo by Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection. REBEL RIDGE.)

50 Best New Action Movies of 2024

We’re cutting to the chase: 50 of the highest-rated action movies of the past year, to satisfy all your stunt-driving, barrel-smashing, limb-pummeling urges.

The list starts with Certified Fresh movies, which includes: Rebel Ridge, the new one from director Jeremy Saulnier; highest-grossing R-rated movie ever Deadpool & Wolverine; Kill and Monkey Man, bone crunchers from India; hybrids with sci-fi (Furiosa, Dune: Part Two), rom-com (The Fall Guy, Hit Man), and horror (Arcadian).

After that are Fresh movies, many of them box office hits, like Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper, and the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence Bad Boys reunion Ride or Die. Eddie Murphy put the heat back on with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and, on schedule, Zack Snyder’s out her rehabilitating his new movie with some acceptable director’s cuts (Rebel Moon – Part Two).

Then come the Rotten-rated on the Tomatometer, a few of which have balancing positive Popcornmeter scores from audiences, like Boy Kills World, Argylle, and The Crow.

#1 Thelma (2024) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 110708% Critics Consensus: A stellar showcase for the talented June Squibb, Thelma avoids cheap laughs as it finds the lighter side of some serious issues. Synopsis: Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, THELMA puts a clever spin on movies like MISSION:... Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, THELMA puts a clever spin on movies like MISSION:... [More] Starring: June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey Directed By: Josh Margolin

#2 Hit Man (2023) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 111783% Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career. Synopsis: Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta Directed By: Richard Linklater

#3 Rebel Ridge (2024) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 98229% Critics Consensus: An intelligent and gripping vehicle for Aaron Pierre's star-making performance, Rebel Ridge lays down the law on its action-thriller contemporaries. Synopsis: Terry Richmond enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and... Terry Richmond enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and... [More] Starring: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman Directed By: Jeremy Saulnier

#6 Kill (2023) 90% #6 Adjusted Score: 95047% Critics Consensus: A relentless thrill ride grounded in raw emotional stakes, Kill serves up a knuckle sandwich that action fans will gleefully eat up. Synopsis: When army commando Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will, he boards... When army commando Amrit (Lakshya) finds out his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is engaged against her will, he boards... [More] Starring: Laksh Lalwani, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan Directed By: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

#7 Monkey Man (2024) 89% #7 Adjusted Score: 110166% Critics Consensus: An audacious effort from debuting director Dev Patel, Monkey Man dispenses action and sociopolitical commentary with equal aplomb. Synopsis: Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Dev Patel as Kid, an... Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Dev Patel as Kid, an... [More] Starring: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma Directed By: Dev Patel

#10 Civil War (2024) 81% #10 Adjusted Score: 108510% Critics Consensus: Tough and unsettling by design, Civil War is a gripping close-up look at the violent uncertainty of life in a nation in crisis. Synopsis: From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they... From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they... [More] Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen Henderson Directed By: Alex Garland

#12 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 79% #12 Adjusted Score: 107021% Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#13 Arcadian (2024) 77% #13 Adjusted Score: 84385% Critics Consensus: Led by a trio of strong performances, Arcadian blends family drama and post-apocalyptic horror to visceral, emotionally stirring effect. Synopsis: In a near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden... In a near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, Sadie Soverall Directed By: Benjamin Brewer

#14 Twisters (2024) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 101562% Critics Consensus: Summoning a storm of spectacle and carried along by the gale force winds of Glen Powell's charisma, Twisters' forecast is splendid with a high chance of thrills. Synopsis: Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her... Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

#19 Kalki 2898 AD (2024) 79% #19 Adjusted Score: 80766% Critics Consensus: A colorful spectacle that competes with Hollywood blockbusters while retaining its own distinctive flavor, Kalki 2898 AD marks a rousing breakthrough in Tollywood sci-fi cinema. Synopsis: In a future ruled by elites who revel in absolute luxury while leaving the rest of the world in darkness,... In a future ruled by elites who revel in absolute luxury while leaving the rest of the world in darkness,... [More] Starring: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan Directed By: Nag Ashwin

#20 The Beekeeper (2024) 71% #20 Adjusted Score: 83417% Critics Consensus: Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting. Synopsis: In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a... In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi Directed By: David Ayer

#23 Land of Bad (2024) 68% #23 Adjusted Score: 71958% Critics Consensus: Thanks to some exciting set pieces and a smartly assembled cast, Land of Bad stands as a solid survival thriller in spite of an overall reliance on genre formula. Synopsis: Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour... Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour... [More] Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle Directed By: William Eubank

#33 The Killer (2024) 58% #33 Adjusted Score: 60792% Critics Consensus: John Woo recaptures some of his legendary action bravura in this gallic reimagining of his very own The Killer, although the kinetic set pieces don't quite compensate for the overall lack of personality. Synopsis: Legendary action director John Woo, the visionary filmmaker of Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II, Paycheck, Broken Arrow and Hard Boiled returns... Legendary action director John Woo, the visionary filmmaker of Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II, Paycheck, Broken Arrow and Hard Boiled returns... [More] Starring: Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers Directed By: John Woo

#35 Damsel (2024) 56% #35 Adjusted Score: 64260% Critics Consensus: Damsel has an appealing action hero in Millie Bobby Brown, whose gutsy performance is often enough to balance the scales against the film's underpowered story and occasionally unconvincing effects. Synopsis: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a... A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a... [More] Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo Directed By: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

#43 The Instigators (2024) 40% #43 Adjusted Score: 50010% Critics Consensus: The alchemy of Casey Affleck and Matt Damon's knucklehead rapport provides some charm, but this laidback caper unravels due to a lack of intrigue and pulse. Synopsis: Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob... Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg Directed By: Doug Liman

#46 Argylle (2024) 33% #46 Adjusted Score: 54021% Critics Consensus: Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted plot and overlong runtime. Synopsis: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose... Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose... [More] Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#47 Jackpot! (2024) 31% #47 Adjusted Score: 35250% Critics Consensus: Despite having a cast and crew of comedy all-stars on hand, Jackpot! provides little payout thanks to a puerile script and erratic pacing. Synopsis: In the near future, a 'Grand Lottery' has been newly established in California -- the catch: kill the winner before... In the near future, a 'Grand Lottery' has been newly established in California -- the catch: kill the winner before... [More] Starring: John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Ayden Mayeri Directed By: Paul Feig

#48 Lift (2024) 29% #48 Adjusted Score: 33104% Critics Consensus: Lift may be a passable streaming option for viewers seeking mindless entertainment, but that doesn't excuse its thinly written characters or formulaic, haphazardly written story. Synopsis: An international heist crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack, and must pull off the heist on a plane... An international heist crew is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack, and must pull off the heist on a plane... [More] Starring: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó Directed By: F. Gary Gray