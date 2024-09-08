(Photo by Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection. REBEL RIDGE.)

50 Best New Action Movies of 2024

We’re cutting to the chase: 50 of the highest-rated action movies of the past year, to satisfy all your stunt-driving, barrel-smashing, limb-pummeling urges.

The list starts with Certified Fresh movies, which includes: Rebel Ridge, the new one from director Jeremy Saulnier; highest-grossing R-rated movie ever Deadpool & Wolverine; Kill and Monkey Man, bone crunchers from India; hybrids with sci-fi (Furiosa, Dune: Part Two), rom-com (The Fall Guy, Hit Man), and horror (Arcadian).

After that are Fresh movies, many of them box office hits, like Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper, and the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence Bad Boys reunion Ride or Die. Eddie Murphy put the heat back on with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and, on schedule, Zack Snyder’s out her rehabilitating his new movie with some acceptable director’s cuts (Rebel Moon – Part Two).

Then come the Rotten-rated on the Tomatometer, a few of which have balancing positive Popcornmeter scores from audiences, like Boy Kills World, Argylle, and The Crow.

#1 Thelma (2024) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 110708% Critics Consensus: A stellar showcase for the talented June Squibb, Thelma avoids cheap laughs as it finds the lighter side of some serious issues. Synopsis: Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, THELMA puts a clever spin on movies like MISSION:... Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, THELMA puts a clever spin on movies like MISSION:... [More] Starring: June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey Directed By: Josh Margolin

#2 Hit Man (2023) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 111783% Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career. Synopsis: Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta Directed By: Richard Linklater

#7 Monkey Man (2024) 89% #7 Adjusted Score: 110166% Critics Consensus: An audacious effort from debuting director Dev Patel, Monkey Man dispenses action and sociopolitical commentary with equal aplomb. Synopsis: Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Dev Patel as Kid, an... Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Dev Patel as Kid, an... [More] Starring: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma Directed By: Dev Patel

#12 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 79% #12 Adjusted Score: 107021% Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#19 Kalki 2898 AD (2024) 79% #19 Adjusted Score: 80766% Critics Consensus: A colorful spectacle that competes with Hollywood blockbusters while retaining its own distinctive flavor, Kalki 2898 AD marks a rousing breakthrough in Tollywood sci-fi cinema. Synopsis: In a future ruled by elites who revel in absolute luxury while leaving the rest of the world in darkness,... In a future ruled by elites who revel in absolute luxury while leaving the rest of the world in darkness,... [More] Starring: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan Directed By: Nag Ashwin

#33 The Killer (2024) 58% #33 Adjusted Score: 60792% Critics Consensus: John Woo recaptures some of his legendary action bravura in this gallic reimagining of his very own The Killer, although the kinetic set pieces don't quite compensate for the overall lack of personality. Synopsis: Legendary action director John Woo, the visionary filmmaker of Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II, Paycheck, Broken Arrow and Hard Boiled returns... Legendary action director John Woo, the visionary filmmaker of Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II, Paycheck, Broken Arrow and Hard Boiled returns... [More] Starring: Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers Directed By: John Woo