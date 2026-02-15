(Photo by New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection. Blade II)

The Essential Black Horror Movies

The latest: In celebration of Black History Month, we’re revisiting our list of essential Black horror films, bringing it to 55 films by adding such landmark cinematic achievements as Sinners, Nope, and The Blackening.

In our guide to some of the best, most resonant Black horror movies, we begin in 1960 with Night of the Living Dead. The movie was groundbreaking for setting the zombie template, but also through its casting of Duane Jones as its hero, an everyman of color. He leads survivors through Night, up until its provocative ending, when director George A. Romero inextricably binds the horror genre to America’s dark living history.

Jones’ other starring movie was 1973’s Ganja & Hess, for which writer/director Bill Gunn uses vampires to press into societal breakdowns. This kind of elevated horror has given definition to many Black horror films, including, obviously, Jordan Peele’s Best Picture-nominated Get Out, but also the Chicago-set Candyman and Oprah Winfrey-starring Beloved.

Of course, horror is there for lights-out entertainment, like ’90s classics Def by Temptation and Tales from the Hood, and with crossovers into the gothic (Eve’s Bayou), sci-fi (Attack the Block), thrillers (Ma), war (Overlord), and superheroes (Blade).

Explore all 55 fun, frightening, and groundbreaking films in our guide to the essential Black horror movies.

#1 His House (2020)

100% #1 Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes. Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new [More] Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John Directed By: Remi Weekes

#6 Sweetheart (2019)

95% #6 Critics Consensus: Carried by Kiersey Clemons' performance, Sweetheart balances smart subtext and social commentary against effective genre thrills. Synopsis: A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night. A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night. [More] Starring: Emory Cohen, Kiersey Clemons, Hanna Mangan Lawrence Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#7 Us (2019)

93% #7 Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us. Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a [More] Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker Directed By: Jordan Peele

#10 The Blackening (2022)

87% #10 Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes. Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves [More] Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler Directed By: Tim Story

#14 Nope (2022)

83% #14 Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal. Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of [More] Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott Directed By: Jordan Peele

#16 Overlord (2018)

82% #16 Critics Consensus: Part revisionist war drama, part zombie thriller, and part all-out genre gorefest, Overlord offers A-level fun for B-movie fans of multiple persuasions. Synopsis: On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and [More] Starring: Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Mathilde Ollivier Directed By: Julius Avery

#18 Candyman (1992)

79% #18 Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances. Synopsis: Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on [More] Starring: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons Directed By: Bernard Rose

#19 Black Box (2020)

72% #19 Critics Consensus: An intriguing debut for writer-director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Black Box compensates for a lack of surprises with strong performances and an emotionally rewarding story. Synopsis: After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes [More] Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola Directed By: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour

#30 Ma (2019)

55% #30 Critics Consensus: Octavia Spencer's performance overpowers many of Ma's flaws, but uneven pacing and a labored story keep this thriller from fully realizing its unhinged potential. Synopsis: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But [More] Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller Directed By: Tate Taylor

#37 Thriller (2018)

40% #37 Critics Consensus: Thriller has an appealing cast and a fresh perspective on its genre, but those elements aren't enough to outweigh a bland and predictable story. Synopsis: Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend [More] Starring: Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Jessica Allain, Luke Tennie Directed By: Dallas Jackson

#39 Rattlesnake (2019)

32% #39 Critics Consensus: Carmen Ejogo is stranded in a wasteland both figuratively and literally in this disposable thriller, which lacks the cleverness or specificity to give its thin conceit any bite. Synopsis: After a mysterious woman saves her daughter's life, a mother must do something unthinkable to repay the stranger. After a mysterious woman saves her daughter's life, a mother must do something unthinkable to repay the stranger. [More] Starring: Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi, Emma Greenwell, Arianna Ortiz Directed By: Zak Hilditch

#41 HIM (2025)

30% #41 Critics Consensus: Fumbling the ball well before the red zone, HIM has style to spare but botches its promising conceit with rookie execution. Synopsis: HIM centers on a promising young football player (Tyriq Withers), invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty HIM centers on a promising young football player (Tyriq Withers), invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty [More] Starring: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker Directed By: Justin Tipping

