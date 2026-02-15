TAGGED AS: , ,

(Photo by New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection. Blade II)

The Essential Black Horror Movies

The latest: In celebration of Black History Month, we’re revisiting our list of essential Black horror films, bringing it to 55 films by adding such landmark cinematic achievements as Sinners, Nope, and The Blackening.

In our guide to some of the best, most resonant Black horror movies, we begin in 1960 with Night of the Living Dead. The movie was groundbreaking for setting the zombie template, but also through its casting of Duane Jones as its hero, an everyman of color. He leads survivors through Night, up until its provocative ending, when director George A. Romero inextricably binds the horror genre to America’s dark living history.

Jones’ other starring movie was 1973’s Ganja & Hess, for which writer/director Bill Gunn uses vampires to press into societal breakdowns. This kind of elevated horror has given definition to many Black horror films, including, obviously, Jordan Peele’s Best Picture-nominated Get Out, but also the Chicago-set Candyman and Oprah Winfrey-starring Beloved.

Of course, horror is there for lights-out entertainment, like ’90s classics Def by Temptation and Tales from the Hood, and with crossovers into the gothic (Eve’s Bayou), sci-fi (Attack the Block), thrillers (Ma), war (Overlord), and superheroes (Blade).

Explore all 55 fun, frightening, and groundbreaking films in our guide to the essential Black horror movies.

Best Spanish-Language Horror Movies | Best Korean Horror Movies | Best Italian Horror Movies | Best French Horror Movies | Best Japanese Horror Movies
2020’s Best Horror Movies | 200 Best Horror Movies Ever

#1

His House (2020)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#1
Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes.
Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new [More]
Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John
Directed By: Remi Weekes
#2

Get Out (2017)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#2
Critics Consensus: Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.
Synopsis: Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend [More]
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Jordan Peele
#3

Sinners (2025)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#3
Critics Consensus: A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.
Synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell
Directed By: Ryan Coogler
#4

The Boy Behind the Door (2020)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#4
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis: In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, [More]
Starring: Lonnie Chavis, Ezra Dewey, Kristin Bauer, Scott Michael Foster
Directed By: David Charbonier, Justin Powell
#5

Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#5
Critics Consensus: George A. Romero's debut set the template for the zombie film, and features tight editing, realistic gore, and a sly political undercurrent.
Synopsis: A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a horde of flesh-eating ghouls [More]
Starring: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman, Keith Wayne
Directed By: George A. Romero
#6

Sweetheart (2019)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#6
Critics Consensus: Carried by Kiersey Clemons' performance, Sweetheart balances smart subtext and social commentary against effective genre thrills.
Synopsis: A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night. [More]
Starring: Emory Cohen, Kiersey Clemons, Hanna Mangan Lawrence
Directed By: J.D. Dillard
#7

Us (2019)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#7
Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us.
Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker
Directed By: Jordan Peele
#8

Attack the Block (2011)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#8
Critics Consensus: Effortlessly mixing scares, laughs, and social commentary, Attack the Block is a thrilling, briskly-paced sci-fi yarn with a distinctly British flavor.
Synopsis: South London teenagers (John Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) defend their neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones
Directed By: Joe Cornish
#9

Vampires vs. The Bronx (2019)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#9
Critics Consensus: In the sharp, socially conscious battle of Vampires vs. the Bronx, comedy and horror blend brilliantly -- and the audience is the winner.
Synopsis: A group of friends band together to save their neighborhood from vampires. [More]
Starring: Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Shea Whigham
Directed By: Oz Rodriguez
#10

The Blackening (2022)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#10
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes.
Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves [More]
Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler
Directed By: Tim Story
#11

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#11
Critics Consensus: The Girl with All the Gifts grapples with thought-provoking questions without skimping on the scares -- and finds a few fresh wrinkles in the well-worn zombie horror genre along the way.
Synopsis: In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a [More]
Starring: Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close, Paddy Considine, Anamaria Marinca
Directed By: Colm McCarthy
#12

Candyman (2021)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#12
Critics Consensus: Candyman takes an incisive, visually thrilling approach to deepening the franchise's mythology -- and terrifying audiences along the way.
Synopsis: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost [More]
Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Directed By: Nia DaCosta
#13

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (2023)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#13
Critics Consensus: Injecting a classic story with fresh innovation and social relevance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thrillingly assured feature debut for writer-director Bomani J. Story.
Synopsis: Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden [More]
Starring: Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman, Reilly Stith
Directed By: Bomani J. Story
#14

Nope (2022)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#14
Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal.
Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of [More]
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott
Directed By: Jordan Peele
#15

Eve's Bayou (1997)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#15
Critics Consensus: Eve's Bayou marks a striking feature debut for director Kasi Lemmons, layering terrific performances and Southern mysticism into a measured meditation on disillusionment and forgiveness.
Synopsis: Over the course of a long, hot Louisiana summer, a 10-year-old black girl, Eve Batiste (Jurnee Smollett), discovers that her [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Lynn Whitfield, Debbi Morgan, Vondie Curtis-Hall
Directed By: Kasi Lemmons
#16

Overlord (2018)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#16
Critics Consensus: Part revisionist war drama, part zombie thriller, and part all-out genre gorefest, Overlord offers A-level fun for B-movie fans of multiple persuasions.
Synopsis: On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and [More]
Starring: Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Mathilde Ollivier
Directed By: Julius Avery
#17

Little Monsters (2019)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#17
Critics Consensus: Led by typically outstanding work from Lupita Nyong'o, Little Monsters is a horror/rom-com hybrid that proves the zombie genre still has fresh brains to savor.
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke, Kat Stewart
Directed By: Abe Forsythe
#18

Candyman (1992)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#18
Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances.
Synopsis: Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on [More]
Starring: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons
Directed By: Bernard Rose
#19

Black Box (2020)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#19
Critics Consensus: An intriguing debut for writer-director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Black Box compensates for a lack of surprises with strong performances and an emotionally rewarding story.
Synopsis: After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes [More]
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola
Directed By: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour
#20

Ganja & Hess (1973)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Germs from the stab of an ancient dagger turn two lovers (Duane Jones, Marlene Clark) into immortal vampires. [More]
Starring: Duane Jones, Marlene Clark, William Gunn, Sam Waymon
Directed By: William Gunn
#21

Def by Temptation (1990)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Joel (James Bond III), a quiet divinity student from North Carolina, starts to question his faith. So he heads to [More]
Starring: James Bond III, Kadeem Hardison, Cynthia Bond, Bill Nunn
Directed By: James Bond III
#22

Beloved (1998)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#22
Critics Consensus: A powerful, emotional and successful film adaptation of the original novel.
Synopsis: In 1873 Ohio, Sethe is a mother of three haunted by her horrific slavery past and her desperate actions for [More]
Starring: Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Kimberly Elise
Directed By: Jonathan Demme
#23

The People Under the Stairs (1991)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#23
Critics Consensus: Held aloft by gonzo black comedy and socially conscious subtext, The People Under The Stairs marks a unique -- though wildly uneven -- change of pace for director Wes Craven.
Synopsis: When young Fool (Brandon Adams) breaks into the home of his family's greedy and uncaring landlords, he discovers a disturbing [More]
Starring: Brandon Quintin Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, A.J. Langer
Directed By: Wes Craven
#24

The Zombies of Sugar Hill (1974)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When nightclub owner Langston (Larry D. Johnson) refuses to sell out to local mob boss Morgan (Robert Quarry), he is [More]
Starring: Marki Bey, Robert Quarry, Don Pedro Colley, Ed Geldart
Directed By: Paul Maslansky
#25

Bad Hair (2020)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#25
Critics Consensus: Bad Hair's unwieldy ambitions are easy to respect -- even if the film's tonal jumble and uneven execution are impossible to ignore.
Synopsis: Terror strikes when a woman's new hair weave seems to take on a life of its own. [More]
Starring: Elle Lorraine, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland
Directed By: Justin Simien
#26

Tales From the Hood (1995)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III), attempts to scare teenage drug dealer Stack (Joe Torry) and his friends [More]
Starring: Clarence Williams III, Joe Torry, Wings Hauser, Anthony Griffith
Directed By: Rusty Cundieff
#27

Blade (1998)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#27
Critics Consensus: Though some may find the plot a bit lacking, Blade's action is fierce, plentiful, and appropriately stylish for a comic book adaptation.
Synopsis: A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother's death and rid the world of vampires. The modern-day technologically advanced [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N'Bushe Wright
Directed By: Stephen Norrington
#28

Never Let Go (2024)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#28
Critics Consensus: Director Alexandre Aja's latest horror offering boasts anxiety-inducing atmosphere and a committed performance from Halle Berry, although audiences will have to let go of some storytelling expectations to enjoy the ride.
Synopsis: From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Anthony B. Jenkins, Percy Daggs IV, William Catlett
Directed By: Alexandre Aja
#29

Blade II (2002)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#29
Critics Consensus: Though Blade II offers more of what worked in the original, its plot and character development appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.
Synopsis: Exploding from the pages of Marvel Comics comes the thrilling follow-up to the blockbuster "Blade." Half Man ... half vampire, [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman, Leonor Varela
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro
#30

Ma (2019)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#30
Critics Consensus: Octavia Spencer's performance overpowers many of Ma's flaws, but uneven pacing and a labored story keep this thriller from fully realizing its unhinged potential.
Synopsis: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But [More]
Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller
Directed By: Tate Taylor
#31

The First Purge (2018)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#31
Critics Consensus: The First Purge should satisfy fans of the franchise and filmgoers in the mood for violent vicarious thrills, even if its subtextual reach exceeds its grasp.
Synopsis: To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America [More]
Starring: Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Mugga
Directed By: Gerard McMurray
#32

J.D.'s Revenge (1976)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Although notorious New Orleans gangster J.D. Walker (David McKnight) is shot and killed in the 1940s, his spirit remains restless [More]
Starring: Glynn Turman, Louis Gossett Jr., Joan Pringle, Carl Crudup
Directed By: Arthur Marks
#33

Slice (2018)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#33
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors [More]
Starring: Zazie Beetz, Chance the Rapper, Rae Gray, Marilyn Dodds Frank
Directed By: Austin Vesely
#34

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014)
Tomatometer icon 49%

#34
Critics Consensus: Da Sweet Blood of Jesus has no shortage of style, but it isn't enough to make this horror-tinged Spike Lee joint one of his best -- or worth recommending.
Synopsis: An anthropologist (Stephen Tyrone Williams) awakes with a thirst for blood after an assistant stabs him with a cursed dagger. [More]
Starring: Stephen Tyrone Williams, Zaraah Abrahams, Rami Malek, Elvis Nolasco
Directed By: Spike Lee
#35

Blacula (1972)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During a visit to Transylvania, an African prince (William Marshall) gets turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay). [More]
Starring: William Marshall, Denise Nicholas, Vonetta McGee, Thalmus Rasulala
Directed By: William Crain
#36

Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#36
Critics Consensus: The usual pulp delights of Tales From the Crypt are too few and far between in Demon Knight -- a disappointingly slack and by the numbers siege flick.
Synopsis: Ex-soldier Frank Brayker (William Sadler) is the guardian of an ancient key that can unlock tremendous evil; the sinister but [More]
Starring: Billy Zane, William Sadler, Jada Pinkett Smith, Brenda Bakke
Directed By: Ernest R. Dickerson
#37

Thriller (2018)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#37
Critics Consensus: Thriller has an appealing cast and a fresh perspective on its genre, but those elements aren't enough to outweigh a bland and predictable story.
Synopsis: Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend [More]
Starring: Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Jessica Allain, Luke Tennie
Directed By: Dallas Jackson
#38

The Deliverance (2024)
Tomatometer icon 34%

#38
Critics Consensus: Lee Daniels' foray into horror works best when it leans into his melodramatic preoccupations, but it fails to deliver the exorcism goods.
Synopsis: Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh [More]
Starring: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Anthony B. Jenkins, Caleb McLaughlin
Directed By: Lee Daniels
#39

Rattlesnake (2019)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#39
Critics Consensus: Carmen Ejogo is stranded in a wasteland both figuratively and literally in this disposable thriller, which lacks the cleverness or specificity to give its thin conceit any bite.
Synopsis: After a mysterious woman saves her daughter's life, a mother must do something unthinkable to repay the stranger. [More]
Starring: Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi, Emma Greenwell, Arianna Ortiz
Directed By: Zak Hilditch
#40

Antebellum (2020)
Tomatometer icon 31%

#40
Critics Consensus: Antebellum fails to connect its images with any meaning, making for a largely unpleasant experience lacking any substantial scares.
Synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley is finishing a book tour before she returns home to her husband and daughter. But a [More]
Starring: Janelle Monáe, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons
Directed By: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz
#41

HIM (2025)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#41
Critics Consensus: Fumbling the ball well before the red zone, HIM has style to spare but botches its promising conceit with rookie execution.
Synopsis: HIM centers on a promising young football player (Tyriq Withers), invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty [More]
Starring: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker
Directed By: Justin Tipping
#42

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When aspiring hip-hop performers Butch (Red Grant), Postmaster P. (Anthony Montgomery) and Stray Bullet (Rashaan Nall) cross record producer Mack [More]
Starring: Warwick Davis, Ice-T, Anthony Montgomery, Rashaan Nall
Directed By: Rob Spera, Brian Trenchard-Smith
#43

Scream Blacula Scream (1973)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a hated rival, Lisa Fortier (Pam Grier), is chosen to lead the voodoo cult of Willis Daniels' (Richard Lawson) [More]
Starring: William Marshall, Pam Grier, Don Mitchell, Michael Conrad
Directed By: Bob Kelljan
#44

Bones (2001)
Tomatometer icon 28%

#44
Critics Consensus: Slow to start, the sleek looking Bones is more silly than scary.
Synopsis: Jimmy Bones (Snoop "Doggy" Dogg) is a legendary protector and patron of his thriving neighborhood. Cool, handsome and respected - [More]
Starring: Snoop Dogg, Pam Grier, Michael T. Weiss, Clifton Powell
Directed By: Ernest R. Dickerson
#45

Blade: Trinity (2004)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#45
Critics Consensus: Louder, campier, and more incoherent than its predecessors, Blade: Trinity seems content to emphasize style over substance and rehash familiar themes.
Synopsis: The war between humans and vampires continues, but the humans' best hope, human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade (Wesley Snipes), has been [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Jessica Biel, Ryan Reynolds
Directed By: David S. Goyer
#46

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
Tomatometer icon 21%

#46
Critics Consensus: Doubling down on gore while largely abandoning the subtext and wit that made the original worthwhile, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh disappoints.
Synopsis: As her brother stands trial for the killing of an outspoken New Orleans professor, inner-city schoolteacher Annie Tarrant begins hearing [More]
Starring: Tony Todd, Kelly Rowan, Timothy Carhart, Veronica Cartwright
Directed By: Bill Condon
#47

Sugar Hill (1993)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#47
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Roemello Skuggs (Wesley Snipes) and his brother, Raynathan (Michael Wright), grew up surrounded by crime. As an adult, Roemello becomes [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Michael Wright, Theresa Randle, Clarence Williams III
Directed By: Leon Ichaso
#48

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#48
Critics Consensus: Boo! A Madea Halloween won't win Tyler Perry's long-running franchise many new converts -- but at nine films and counting, it hardly needs to.
Synopsis: Trying to win the approval of her friends, 17-year-old Tiffany sneaks out of the house to go to a Halloween [More]
Starring: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Liza Koshy
Directed By: Tyler Perry
#49

Meet the Blacks (2016)
Tomatometer icon 17%

#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When some unexpected money comes his way, Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family from cold and windy Chicago to [More]
Starring: Mike Epps, Gary Owen, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb
Directed By: Deon Taylor
#50

Gothika (2003)
Tomatometer icon 15%

#50
Critics Consensus: Berry's acting talents can't save Gothika from its preposterous plot and bad dialogue.
Synopsis: The life of psychiatrist Miranda Grey (Halle Berry) is derailed after she nearly hits a girl with her car one [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., Charles S. Dutton, John Carroll Lynch
Directed By: Mathieu Kassovitz
#51

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#51
Critics Consensus: Neither scary nor very funny, this misguided effort never lives up to its premise.
Synopsis: In the wake of her mother's death in a mental institution, detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett) is assigned to a [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Allen Payne, Kadeem Hardison
Directed By: Wes Craven
#52

Snoop Dogg's Hood of Horror (2006)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#52
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Hound of Hell (Snoop Dogg) is a guide through three stories from a neighborhood of depraved citizens. There is [More]
Starring: Snoop Dogg, Danny Trejo, Ernie Hudson, Jason Alexander
Directed By: Stacy Title
#53

A Haunted House (2013)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#53
Critics Consensus: A Haunted House seeks to offend every sensibility, but it's greatest sin: not being funny!
Synopsis: Young couple Malcolm (Marlon Wayans) and Kisha (Essence Atkins) have just moved into their dream home. As they settle in, [More]
Starring: Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Cedric the Entertainer, David Koechner
Directed By: Mike Tiddes
#54

A Haunted House 2 (2014)
Tomatometer icon 8%

#54
Critics Consensus: Sloppy, vulgar, and manic, A Haunted House 2 might be worth a chuckle or two, but mostly it's a string of pop culture references and crude gags that fail to hit their intended targets.
Synopsis: After the ordeal he suffered with his now former girlfriend's (Essence Atkins) demonic possession, Malcolm (Marlon Wayans) has decided to [More]
Starring: Marlon Wayans, Jaime Pressly, Essence Atkins, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Directed By: Mike Tiddes
#55

Candyman 3 (1999)
Tomatometer icon 7%

#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Art collector Caroline McKeever (Donna D'Errico) conjures up the spirit of her relative, Daniel Robitaille (Tony Todd), an African-American painter [More]
Starring: Tony Todd, Donna D'Errico, Jsu Garcia, Kathleen McMartin
Directed By: Turi Meyer

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News