The Essential Black Horror Movies
The latest: In celebration of Black History Month, we’re revisiting our list of essential Black horror films, bringing it to 55 films by adding such landmark cinematic achievements as , Sinners , and Nope . The Blackening
In our guide to some of the best, most resonant Black horror movies, we begin in 1960 with
. The movie was groundbreaking for setting the zombie template, but also through its casting of Duane Jones as its hero, an everyman of color. He leads survivors through Night of the Living Dead Night, up until its provocative ending, when director George A. Romero inextricably binds the horror genre to America’s dark living history.
Jones’ other starring movie was 1973’s
, for which writer/director Bill Gunn uses vampires to press into societal breakdowns. This kind of elevated horror has given definition to many Black horror films, including, obviously, Jordan Peele’s Best Picture-nominated Ganja & Hess , but also the Chicago-set Get Out and Oprah Winfrey-starring Candyman . Beloved
Of course, horror is there for lights-out entertainment, like ’90s classics
and Def by Temptation , and with crossovers into the gothic ( Tales from the Hood ), sci-fi ( Eve’s Bayou , thrillers ( Attack the Block) ), war ( Ma ), and superheroes ( Overlord ). Blade
Explore all 55 fun, frightening, and groundbreaking films in our guide to the essential Black horror movies.
#1
Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes.
Synopsis:
A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new
#2
Critics Consensus: Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.
Synopsis:
Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend
#3
Critics Consensus: A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.
Synopsis:
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only
#4
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis:
In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend,
#5
Critics Consensus: George A. Romero's debut set the template for the zombie film, and features tight editing, realistic gore, and a sly political undercurrent.
Synopsis:
A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a horde of flesh-eating ghouls
#6
Critics Consensus: Carried by Kiersey Clemons' performance, Sweetheart balances smart subtext and social commentary against effective genre thrills.
Synopsis:
A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night.
#7
Us
(2019)
93%
Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us.
Synopsis:
Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a
#8
Critics Consensus: Effortlessly mixing scares, laughs, and social commentary, Attack the Block is a thrilling, briskly-paced sci-fi yarn with a distinctly British flavor.
Synopsis:
South London teenagers (John Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) defend their neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials.
#9
Critics Consensus: In the sharp, socially conscious battle of Vampires vs. the Bronx, comedy and horror blend brilliantly -- and the audience is the winner.
Synopsis:
A group of friends band together to save their neighborhood from vampires.
#10
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes.
Synopsis:
The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves
#11
Critics Consensus: The Girl with All the Gifts grapples with thought-provoking questions without skimping on the scares -- and finds a few fresh wrinkles in the well-worn zombie horror genre along the way.
Synopsis:
In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a
#12
Critics Consensus: Candyman takes an incisive, visually thrilling approach to deepening the franchise's mythology -- and terrifying audiences along the way.
Synopsis:
For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost
#13
Critics Consensus: Injecting a classic story with fresh innovation and social relevance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thrillingly assured feature debut for writer-director Bomani J. Story.
Synopsis:
Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden
#14
Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal.
Synopsis:
A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of
#15
Critics Consensus: Eve's Bayou marks a striking feature debut for director Kasi Lemmons, layering terrific performances and Southern mysticism into a measured meditation on disillusionment and forgiveness.
Synopsis:
Over the course of a long, hot Louisiana summer, a 10-year-old black girl, Eve Batiste (Jurnee Smollett), discovers that her
#16
Critics Consensus: Part revisionist war drama, part zombie thriller, and part all-out genre gorefest, Overlord offers A-level fun for B-movie fans of multiple persuasions.
Synopsis:
On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and
#17
Critics Consensus: Led by typically outstanding work from Lupita Nyong'o, Little Monsters is a horror/rom-com hybrid that proves the zombie genre still has fresh brains to savor.
#18
Critics Consensus: Though it ultimately sacrifices some mystery in the name of gory thrills, Candyman is a nuanced, effectively chilling tale that benefits from an interesting premise and some fine performances.
Synopsis:
Skeptical graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) befriends Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) while researching superstitions in a housing project on
#19
Critics Consensus: An intriguing debut for writer-director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Black Box compensates for a lack of surprises with strong performances and an emotionally rewarding story.
Synopsis:
After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes
#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Germs from the stab of an ancient dagger turn two lovers (Duane Jones, Marlene Clark) into immortal vampires.
#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Joel (James Bond III), a quiet divinity student from North Carolina, starts to question his faith. So he heads to
#22
Critics Consensus: A powerful, emotional and successful film adaptation of the original novel.
Synopsis:
In 1873 Ohio, Sethe is a mother of three haunted by her horrific slavery past and her desperate actions for
#23
Critics Consensus: Held aloft by gonzo black comedy and socially conscious subtext, The People Under The Stairs marks a unique -- though wildly uneven -- change of pace for director Wes Craven.
Synopsis:
When young Fool (Brandon Adams) breaks into the home of his family's greedy and uncaring landlords, he discovers a disturbing
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When nightclub owner Langston (Larry D. Johnson) refuses to sell out to local mob boss Morgan (Robert Quarry), he is
#25
Critics Consensus: Bad Hair's unwieldy ambitions are easy to respect -- even if the film's tonal jumble and uneven execution are impossible to ignore.
Synopsis:
Terror strikes when a woman's new hair weave seems to take on a life of its own.
#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III), attempts to scare teenage drug dealer Stack (Joe Torry) and his friends
#27
Critics Consensus: Though some may find the plot a bit lacking, Blade's action is fierce, plentiful, and appropriately stylish for a comic book adaptation.
Synopsis:
A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother's death and rid the world of vampires. The modern-day technologically advanced
#28
Critics Consensus: Director Alexandre Aja's latest horror offering boasts anxiety-inducing atmosphere and a committed performance from Halle Berry, although audiences will have to let go of some storytelling expectations to enjoy the ride.
Synopsis:
From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER
#29
Critics Consensus: Though Blade II offers more of what worked in the original, its plot and character development appear to have been left on the cutting room floor.
Synopsis:
Exploding from the pages of Marvel Comics comes the thrilling follow-up to the blockbuster "Blade." Half Man ... half vampire,
#30
Ma
(2019)
55%
Critics Consensus: Octavia Spencer's performance overpowers many of Ma's flaws, but uneven pacing and a labored story keep this thriller from fully realizing its unhinged potential.
Synopsis:
A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But
#31
Critics Consensus: The First Purge should satisfy fans of the franchise and filmgoers in the mood for violent vicarious thrills, even if its subtextual reach exceeds its grasp.
Synopsis:
To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America
#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Although notorious New Orleans gangster J.D. Walker (David McKnight) is shot and killed in the 1940s, his spirit remains restless
#33
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors
#34
Critics Consensus: Da Sweet Blood of Jesus has no shortage of style, but it isn't enough to make this horror-tinged Spike Lee joint one of his best -- or worth recommending.
Synopsis:
An anthropologist (Stephen Tyrone Williams) awakes with a thirst for blood after an assistant stabs him with a cursed dagger.
#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During a visit to Transylvania, an African prince (William Marshall) gets turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay).
#36
Critics Consensus: The usual pulp delights of Tales From the Crypt are too few and far between in Demon Knight -- a disappointingly slack and by the numbers siege flick.
Synopsis:
Ex-soldier Frank Brayker (William Sadler) is the guardian of an ancient key that can unlock tremendous evil; the sinister but
#37
Critics Consensus: Thriller has an appealing cast and a fresh perspective on its genre, but those elements aren't enough to outweigh a bland and predictable story.
Synopsis:
Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend
#38
Critics Consensus: Lee Daniels' foray into horror works best when it leans into his melodramatic preoccupations, but it fails to deliver the exorcism goods.
Synopsis:
Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh
#39
Critics Consensus: Carmen Ejogo is stranded in a wasteland both figuratively and literally in this disposable thriller, which lacks the cleverness or specificity to give its thin conceit any bite.
Synopsis:
After a mysterious woman saves her daughter's life, a mother must do something unthinkable to repay the stranger.
#40
Critics Consensus: Antebellum fails to connect its images with any meaning, making for a largely unpleasant experience lacking any substantial scares.
Synopsis:
Successful author Veronica Henley is finishing a book tour before she returns home to her husband and daughter. But a
#41
Critics Consensus: Fumbling the ball well before the red zone, HIM has style to spare but botches its promising conceit with rookie execution.
Synopsis:
HIM centers on a promising young football player (Tyriq Withers), invited to train at the isolated compound of a dynasty
#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When aspiring hip-hop performers Butch (Red Grant), Postmaster P. (Anthony Montgomery) and Stray Bullet (Rashaan Nall) cross record producer Mack
#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a hated rival, Lisa Fortier (Pam Grier), is chosen to lead the voodoo cult of Willis Daniels' (Richard Lawson)
#44
Critics Consensus: Slow to start, the sleek looking Bones is more silly than scary.
Synopsis:
Jimmy Bones (Snoop "Doggy" Dogg) is a legendary protector and patron of his thriving neighborhood. Cool, handsome and respected -
#45
Critics Consensus: Louder, campier, and more incoherent than its predecessors, Blade: Trinity seems content to emphasize style over substance and rehash familiar themes.
Synopsis:
The war between humans and vampires continues, but the humans' best hope, human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade (Wesley Snipes), has been
#46
Critics Consensus: Doubling down on gore while largely abandoning the subtext and wit that made the original worthwhile, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh disappoints.
Synopsis:
As her brother stands trial for the killing of an outspoken New Orleans professor, inner-city schoolteacher Annie Tarrant begins hearing
#47
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Roemello Skuggs (Wesley Snipes) and his brother, Raynathan (Michael Wright), grew up surrounded by crime. As an adult, Roemello becomes
#48
Critics Consensus: Boo! A Madea Halloween won't win Tyler Perry's long-running franchise many new converts -- but at nine films and counting, it hardly needs to.
Synopsis:
Trying to win the approval of her friends, 17-year-old Tiffany sneaks out of the house to go to a Halloween
#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When some unexpected money comes his way, Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family from cold and windy Chicago to
#50
Critics Consensus: Berry's acting talents can't save Gothika from its preposterous plot and bad dialogue.
Synopsis:
The life of psychiatrist Miranda Grey (Halle Berry) is derailed after she nearly hits a girl with her car one
#51
Critics Consensus: Neither scary nor very funny, this misguided effort never lives up to its premise.
Synopsis:
In the wake of her mother's death in a mental institution, detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett) is assigned to a
#52
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Hound of Hell (Snoop Dogg) is a guide through three stories from a neighborhood of depraved citizens. There is
#53
Critics Consensus: A Haunted House seeks to offend every sensibility, but it's greatest sin: not being funny!
Synopsis:
Young couple Malcolm (Marlon Wayans) and Kisha (Essence Atkins) have just moved into their dream home. As they settle in,
#54
Critics Consensus: Sloppy, vulgar, and manic, A Haunted House 2 might be worth a chuckle or two, but mostly it's a string of pop culture references and crude gags that fail to hit their intended targets.
Synopsis:
After the ordeal he suffered with his now former girlfriend's (Essence Atkins) demonic possession, Malcolm (Marlon Wayans) has decided to
#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Art collector Caroline McKeever (Donna D'Errico) conjures up the spirit of her relative, Daniel Robitaille (Tony Todd), an African-American painter
