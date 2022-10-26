(Photo by Well GO USA/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 22 Best Korean Horror Movies

Ever since the Asian horror remake boom of the 2000s, which saw American remakes of homegrown movies like A Tale of Two Sisters and Into the Mirror, Korea has leveraged the spotlight by releasing acclaimed takes on zombies (Train to Busan), vampires, (Thirst), eco-terrors (The Host) and more. We’ve gathered every Korean horror movie with 60% or more on the Tomatometer and ranked them in our guide to the best Korean horror movies. And for our most recent update, we’ve added The Call, Monstrum, The Closet, Bedevilled, The Mimic, The Wrath, The Medium, The 8th Night, and Rampant!