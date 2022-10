(Photo by Well GO USA/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 22 Best Korean Horror Movies

Ever since the Asian horror remake boom of the 2000s, which saw American remakes of homegrown movies like A Tale of Two Sisters and Into the Mirror, Korea has leveraged the spotlight by releasing acclaimed takes on zombies (Train to Busan), vampires, (Thirst), eco-terrors (The Host) and more. We’ve gathered every Korean horror movie with 60% or more on the Tomatometer and ranked them in our guide to the best Korean horror movies. And for our most recent update, we’ve added The Call, Monstrum, The Closet, Bedevilled, The Mimic, The Wrath, The Medium, The 8th Night, and Rampant!

#1 The Wailing (2016) 99% 82% #1 Adjusted Score: 103779% Critics Consensus: The Wailing delivers an atmospheric, cleverly constructed mystery whose supernatural thrills more than justify its imposing length. Synopsis: Suspicion leads to hysteria when rural villagers link a series of brutal murders to the arrival of a mysterious stranger... Suspicion leads to hysteria when rural villagers link a series of brutal murders to the arrival of a mysterious stranger... [More] Starring: Kwak Do-won, Kunimura Jun, Hwang Jung-min, Chun Woo-hee Directed By: Na Hong-jin

#2 Train to Busan (2016) 94% 89% #2 Adjusted Score: 100602% Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action. Synopsis: A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More] Starring: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-sik Directed By: Yeon Sang-ho

#8 Thirst (2009) 80% 75% #8 Adjusted Score: 84033% Critics Consensus: The stylish Thirst packs plenty of bloody thrills to satisfy fans of both vampire films and director Chan Wook Park. Synopsis: Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly... [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Hae-sook Directed By: Park Chan-wook