The Best French Horror Movies

France has had a long history with horror that dates back to 1896, when Georges Meilies directed the original horror movie, The Haunted Castle. It had bats, and spooky skeletons! Jean Epstein’s The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the early horror masterpieces from the 1920s. And in the 1950s, France produced two of what many consider the greatest horror movies ever: Diabolique and Eyes Without a Face. Not to be outdone by the past, the aughts-bred New French Extremity movement set the new standard in brutality with the likes of Martyrs and Inside, continuing into Julia Ducournau’s 2016 Raw.

And now we’ve collected every French horror movie with a Fresh Tomatometer score, and ranked them in our guide to the Best French Horror Movies of All Time.

#1

Eyes Without a Face (1959)
96%87%

#1
Adjusted Score: 100887%
Critics Consensus: A horrific tale of guilt and obsession, Eyes Without a Face is just as chilling and poetic today as it was when it was first released.
Synopsis: Dr. Génessier (Pierre Brasseur) is riddled with guilt after an accident that he caused disfigures the face of his daughter,... [More]
Starring: Pierre Brasseur, Alida Valli, Édith Scob, Juliette Mayniel
Directed By: Georges Franju

#2

Diabolique (1955)
96%93%

#2
Adjusted Score: 101244%
Critics Consensus: Cruel, dark, but undeniably effective, Diabolique is a suspense thriller as effective as Hitchcock's best work and with a brilliant twist ending.
Synopsis: In this classic of French suspense, the cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle (Paul Meurisse), becomes... [More]
Starring: Simone Signoret, Vera Clouzot, Paul Meurisse, Charles Vanel
Directed By: Henri-Georges Clouzot

#3

Raw (2016)
93%76%

#3
Adjusted Score: 108066%
Critics Consensus: Raw's lurid violence and sexuality live up to its title, but they're anchored with an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that linger long after the provocative visuals fade.
Synopsis: Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school.... [More]
Starring: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Laurent Lucas
Directed By: Julia Ducournau

#4

Revenge (2017)
93%58%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100771%
Critics Consensus: Revenge slices and dices genre tropes, working within an exploitation framework while adding a timely -- yet never less than viscerally thrilling -- feminist spin.
Synopsis: Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend -- until his two sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced... [More]
Starring: Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède
Directed By: Coralie Fargeat

#5

Titane (2021)
90%65%

#5
Adjusted Score: 102981%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly provocative and original, Titane reaffirms writer-director Julia Ducournau's delightfully disturbing vision.
Synopsis: Titane: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due... [More]
Starring: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Lais Salameh
Directed By: Julia Ducournau

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 88989%
Critics Consensus: The Night Eats the World finds a few unexplored corners in the crowded zombie genre, with a refreshing emphasis on atmosphere and character development.
Synopsis: After waking up in an apartment the night after a raging party, Sam comes face to face with his new... [More]
Starring: Anders Danielsen Lie, Golshifteh Farahani, Denis Lavant, Sigrid Bouaziz
Directed By: Dominique Rocher

#7

Knife + Heart (2018)
80%71%

#7
Adjusted Score: 84348%
Critics Consensus: Knife + Heart wrings giallo-inspired thrills out of a boldly challenging story that defiantly succeeds on its own stylish merits.
Synopsis: In the summer of 1979, Paris-based filmmaker Anne is a producer of third-rate gay porn. After her editor and lover... [More]
Starring: Vanessa Paradis, Kate Moran, Nicolas Maury, Jonathan Genet
Directed By: Yann Gonzalez

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 101039%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A man obsesses over his fear that his wife will die and be buried alive.... [More]
Starring: Jean Debucourt, Marguerite Gance, Charles Lamy, Fournez-Goffard
Directed By: Jean Epstein

#9

Livid (2011)
89%47%

#9
Adjusted Score: 38978%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lucie (Chloé Coulloud), Ben (Jérémy Kapone) and William (Félix Moati) search an old woman's home for a hidden treasure and... [More]
Starring: Chloé Coulloud, Jérémy Kapone, Félix Moati, Catherine Jacob
Directed By: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury

#10

Deep Fear (2022)
89%--

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Paris, the Eighties. Three students decide to celebrate their graduation with a visit of Paris catacombs. When they discover the... [More]
Starring: Sofia Lesaffre, Victor Meutelet, Joseph Olivennes, Kassim Meesters
Directed By: Gregory Beghin

#11

Baxter (1989)
89%84%

#11
Adjusted Score: 39629%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bull terrier observes the behavior of an old lady, a young couple and a troubled boy and adapts his... [More]
Starring: Lise Delamare, Jean Mercure, Jacques Spiesser, Catherine Ferran
Directed By: Jérôme Boivin

#12

The Ravenous (2017)
88%58%

#12
Adjusted Score: 89144%
Critics Consensus: Uncommonly restrained for a movie about a flesh-eating menace, Ravenous offers a satisfyingly nuanced entry in the crowded zombie apocalypse subgenre.
Synopsis: A village in Quebec is terrorized by a flesh-eating plague.... [More]
Starring: Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri, Charlotte St-Martin, Micheline Lanctôt
Directed By: Robin Aubert

#13

The Swarm (2020)
86%29%

#13
Adjusted Score: 68630%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Virginie lives on a farm with her children Laura (15) and Gaston (7) and raises locusts as a high-protein crop.... [More]
Starring: Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, Nathalie Boyer
Directed By: Just Philippot

#14

Inside (2007)
83%75%

#14
Adjusted Score: 67713%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A scissor-wielding psychopath (Béatrice Dalle) terrorizes a pregnant widow (Alysson Paradis) on Christmas Eve.... [More]
Starring: Alysson Paradis, Béatrice Dalle, Nathalie Roussel, François-Régis Marchasson
Directed By: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury

#15

The Tenant (1976)
82%87%

#15
Adjusted Score: 84729%
Critics Consensus: A rough-edged thriller that lacks the precision of Polanski's best work, but makes up for it with its skillful mounting of paranoia, dread, and dark themes.
Synopsis: In Paris, isolated Eastern European émigré Trelkovsky (Roman Polanski) rents an apartment in a spooky old building whose inhabitants regard... [More]
Starring: Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani, Melvyn Douglas, Shelley Winters
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#16

Among the Living (2014)
80%36%

#16
Adjusted Score: 32133%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Teen troublemakers break into an abandoned film lot and witness a masked figure dragging a woman into an underground lair.... [More]
Starring: Anne Marivin, Théo Fernandez, Francis Renaud, Zacharie Chasseriaud
Directed By: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury

#17

Amer (2009)
79%53%

#17
Adjusted Score: 79277%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ana's carnal desires define her life.... [More]
Starring: Harry Cleven, Biancamaria D'amato, Bernard Marbaix, Jean-Michel Vovk
Directed By: Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani

#18

They Came Back (2004)
78%42%

#18
Adjusted Score: 33864%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dead people emerge from their graves and reunite with loved ones in a provincial city.... [More]
Starring: Géraldine Pailhas, Jonathan Zaccaï, Frédéric Pierrot, Victor Garrivier
Directed By: Robin Campillo

#19

Meander (2020)
75%81%

#19
Adjusted Score: 51403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped... [More]
Starring: Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzén, Romane Libert, Frédéric Franchitti
Directed By: Mathieu Turi

#20

Climax (2018)
69%65%

#20
Adjusted Score: 80281%
Critics Consensus: Challenging and rewarding in equal measure, Climax captures writer-director Gaspar Noé working near his technically brilliant and visually distinctive peak.
Synopsis: When members of a dance troupe are lured to an empty school, drug-laced sangria causes their jubilant rehearsal to descend... [More]
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub, Kiddy Smile
Directed By: Gaspar Noé

#21

The Beast (1975)
68%51%

#21
Adjusted Score: 68338%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A wealthy woman finds her fiancé dead after dreaming of an erotic encounter with a strange creature.... [More]
Starring: Sirpa Lane, Lisbeth Hummel, Elisabeth Kaza, Pierre Benedetti
Directed By: Walerian Borowczyk

#22

In My Skin (2002)
66%65%

#22
Adjusted Score: 66699%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Parisian marketing professional, Esther (Marina de Van) has a gruesome secret. She's been obsessed with the damage she can... [More]
Starring: Marina de Van, Laurent Lucas, Léa Drucker, Thibault de Montalembert
Directed By: Marina de Van

#23

Martyrs (2008)
64%69%

#23
Adjusted Score: 64829%
Critics Consensus: A real polarising movie, this Gallic torture-porn is graphic, brutal, nasty and gruesome and not to everyone's taste.
Synopsis: A young woman's quest for revenge leads her down a path of depravity.... [More]
Starring: Morjana Alaoui, Mylène Jampanoï, Catherine Begin, Robert Toupin
Directed By: Pascal Laugier

#24

Them (2006)
63%60%

#24
Adjusted Score: 64162%
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and tense from start to finish, the French horror film Them proves that a lack of gore doesn't mean a dearth of scares.
Synopsis: Lucas (Michaël Cohen) and Clementine (Olivia Bonamy) live in an isolated house near Bucharest. On one rainy night in their... [More]
Starring: Olivia Bonamy, Michaël Cohen, Adriana Mocca, Maria Roman
Directed By: David Moreau, Xavier Palud

#25

High Lane (2009)
60%33%

#25
Adjusted Score: 13591%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Seasoned outdoorsman Fred (Nicolas Giraud) leads his girlfriend, Karine (Maud Wyler), and three other vacationing acquaintances up a treacherous mountain... [More]
Starring: Fanny Valette, Johan Libéreau, Raphaël Lenglet, Nicolas Giraud
Directed By: Abel Ferry

