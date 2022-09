Best Spanish-Language Horror Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Hot off our guide to the 125 Essential Spanish-Language Movies , we’re galloping into the night for all things spooky en Español!

Here you’ll find only the Freshest scary selections from Mexico (Cronos), Spain (The Orphanage), Uruguay (The Silent House), Chile (The Wolf House), and Argentina (Cold Sweat). Inside each film, an underworld teeming with our favorite monsters. Zombies in [rec]! Mad scientists in The Skin I Live In! Vampires in Dracula! (Yep, there was another version to the Universal classic.) Creepy kids in The Orphanage! And In the Devil’s Backbone, maybe something beyond…

We gathered virtually every Spanish-language horror movie we could find, separating the Fresh and Certified Fresh. If you’re wondering about the decided lack of chucapbras and La Llarona on this list, it’s because there hasn’t been a critically-noted movie made yet. Though KM 31 comes closest with its take on Mexican folklore.

And most recently we’ve added the Certified Fresh films La Llarona and The Platform. See where they place with our guide of the Best Spanish-Language Horror Movies by Tomatometer!



#3 The Wolf House (2018) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 98931% Critics Consensus: Surreal, unsettling, and finally haunting, The Wolf House is a stunning outpouring of creativity whose striking visuals queasily complement its disturbing story. Synopsis: A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... [More] Starring: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krausse Directed By: Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León

#6 Rec (2007) 90% #6 Adjusted Score: 90877% Critics Consensus: Plunging viewers into the nightmarish hellscape of an apartment complex under siege, [Rec] proves that found footage can still be used as an effective delivery mechanism for sparse, economic horror. Synopsis: A reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman record the horrifying outbreak of a disease that turns humans into vicious cannibals.... A reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman record the horrifying outbreak of a disease that turns humans into vicious cannibals.... [More] Starring: Manuela Velasco, Ferran Terraza, Jorge-Yamam Serrano, Carlos Lasarte Directed By: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

#7 Timecrimes (2007) 90% #7 Adjusted Score: 92284% Critics Consensus: Timecrimes is a low-budget thriller that's well-crafted and loaded with dark humor and bizarre twists. Synopsis: Nacho Vigalondo's time-travel thriller opens with Hector spying on a beautiful woman undressing in the woods near his property. Investigating,... Nacho Vigalondo's time-travel thriller opens with Hector spying on a beautiful woman undressing in the woods near his property. Investigating,... [More] Starring: Karra Elejalde, Candela Fernández, Bárbara Goenaga, Juan Inciarte Directed By: Nacho Vigalondo

#10 The Untamed (2016) 86% #10 Adjusted Score: 90945% Critics Consensus: The Untamed attempts some ambitious tonal juggling between fantastical and disturbing -- and draws viewers in with its slippery, inexorable pull. Synopsis: A couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned... A couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned... [More] Starring: Kenny Johnston, Simone Bucio, Jesus Meza, Ruth Ramos Directed By: Amat Escalante