The Best Italian Horror Movies

Dario Argento’s got a new movie out: Dark Glasses!

The golden age of Italian horror may have been brief, but the country’s innovations in style and genre have given the era’s movies an enduring appeal sustained in the decades since. Among the most exciting contributions to horror from Italy include the wonderfully spooky supernatural Suspiria, proto-slasher A Bay of Blood, and Cannibal Holocaust, the notorious, heavily banned found footage movie. Of course, we can’t leave out giallo films (murder mysteries featuring high body counts and erotic content, with the identity of the killer saved for a big finale reveal) like Deep Red and The Cat o’ Nine Tails.

And now we’ve collected every Italian horror movie with a Fresh score (expect to see lots from Mario Bava and Dario Argento) and have ranked them in our guide to the Best Italian Horror Movies of All Time.

#1 Suspiria (1977) 93% 83% #1 Adjusted Score: 98861% Critics Consensus: The blood pours freely in Argento's classic Suspiria, a giallo horror as grandiose and glossy as it is gory. Synopsis: Suzy (Jessica Harper) travels to Germany to attend ballet school. When she arrives, late on a stormy night, no one... Suzy (Jessica Harper) travels to Germany to attend ballet school. When she arrives, late on a stormy night, no one... [More] Starring: Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Joan Bennett, Eva Axén Directed By: Dario Argento

#3 Deep Red (1975) 93% 86% #3 Adjusted Score: 94988% Critics Consensus: The kinetic camerawork and brutal over-the-top gore that made Dario Argento famous is on full display, but the addition of a compelling, complex story makes Deep Red a masterpiece. Synopsis: A psychic medium (Macha Méril) is brutally murdered, and musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) feels a need to solve the... A psychic medium (Macha Méril) is brutally murdered, and musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) feels a need to solve the... [More] Starring: David Hemmings, Daria Nicolodi, Gabriele Lavia, Clara Calamai Directed By: Dario Argento

#4 Opera (1987) 90% 80% #4 Adjusted Score: 90039% Critics Consensus: The Opera house location gives plenty to work with for director Dario Argento, who hits his decadently bloody high notes here. Synopsis: A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... A hooded figure forces a young diva (Cristina Marsillach) to watch as he murders performers in a production of Verdi's... [More] Starring: Cristina Marsillach, Urbano Barberini, Daria Nicolodi, Ian Charleson Directed By: Dario Argento