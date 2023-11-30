Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2023

The 2023-2024 awards season is officially off to the races, and we are back with our Awards Leaderboard because we live for all the season’s drama. We will be here to recap every twist and turn all the way up until Oscar night, breaking down the winners and losers of the season and chronicling every major win from critics groups, guilds, and industry honors.

Thus far, the Gotham Awards and the freshly minted New York Film Critics Circle winners serve as our main guides for what will likely rise to the top come Oscar night on March 8, 2024. Though many are expecting a Barbenheimer showdown in the Best Picture race, Greta Gerwig’s pink-soaked feminist adventure hasn’t made her way onto our board in a competitive category… yet!

The biggest win at the Gothams, without question, was for Celine Song’s early-year critical darling Past Lives, which won the top prize for Best Feature, beating out AV Rockwell’s A Thousand and One and Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up. Currently, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer tops our list with four wins, followed closely by Todd Haynes’ May/December and the French courtroom procedural Anatomy of a Fall. Though still very much in the early days, these early wins for Oppenheimer at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) and others might herald a long stint atop our leaderboard. Be sure to check out our interview with the film’s composer, Ludwig Göransson, for an in-depth peak at the film score on our newly launched Awards Tour Podcast.

We will likely have a very different list when we update again, but the season has begun, and we are more than ready to dive in. Which one of these wins will matter in the long run? Like our leaderboard, it is all still very much up in the air, but we will be here each week to keep you up to date. So bookmark this page to stay in the know on which films take home the most prizes.

Read on to find out where your favorite movies stand,

Oppenheimer (2023) 93% – 4 wins NYFCC: Best Director

NYFCC: Best Cinematography

HPA: Outstanding Color Grading — Live-Action Theatrical Feature

HPA: Outstanding Editing

May December (2023) 92% – 3 wins GOTHAM: Outstanding Supporting Performance

NYFCC: Best Screenplay

NYFCC: Best Supporting Actor

Past Lives (2023) 97% – 2 wins GOTHAM: Best Film

NYFCC: Best Debut Film

The Holdovers (2023) 96% – 1 win NYFCC: Best Supporting Performance

Passages (2023) 94% – 1 win NYFCC: Best Actor

Four Daughters (2023) 96% – 1 win GOTHAM: Outstanding Supporting Performance